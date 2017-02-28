Iranian Oscar winner Asghar Farhadi protested travel ban by skipping ceremony

When #45 issued the first draft of his Muslim Ban, we discussed that one of those likely to be affected was Oscar Award-winning director Asghar Fahadi. Having received a nomination for his film The Salesman, there was speculation whether he would be allowed to enter the US in order to attend Sunday’s ceremony. In the end, whether he could or could not didn’t matter because he chose to stay away in solidarity with everyone else who was banned from the US. Farhadi did win for Best Foreign Film and asked two people to read a letter he had written in the event that he won. Those two people were Firouz Naderi, an Iranian-American NASA engineer who oversaw the Mars Exploration and Anouseh Ansari, an Iranian-American business woman who was the first Muslim private space explorer. Here is the full text from his acceptance speech:

“It’s a great honor to be receiving this valuable award for the second time. I would like to thank the members of the Academy, my crew in Iran, my producer Alexandre Mallet-Guy, Cohen Media, Amazon and my fellow nominees in the foreign film category. I’m sorry I’m not with you tonight. My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and those of other six nations whom have been disrespected by the inhumane law that bans entry of immigrants to the U.S. Dividing the world into the us and our enemies categories creates fear. A deceitful justification for aggression and war. These wars prevent democracy and human rights in countries which have themselves been victims of aggression. Filmmakers can turn their cameras to capture shared human qualities and break stereotypes of various nationalities and religions. They create empathy between us and others. An empathy which we need today more than ever.”

[via CNN]

Prior to the ceremony, all five Foreign Film nominees issued a statement united against the “climate of fanaticism and nationalism”. They agreed that regardless of who won the Oscar, the award would be dedicated to those, “working to foster unity and understanding, and who uphold freedom of expression and human dignity — values whose protection is now more important than ever.” It is worth noting that the two stars of the film, Taraneh Alidoosti and Shahab Hosseini, also boycotted the ceremony in protest of the ban. Farhadi’s statement is lovely. It’s concise, eloquent and graciously worded without detracting from his point. Shows of support for Farhadi came from everywhere, from thousands of protestors watching The Saleman in Trafalgar Square on Sunday as a part of #LondonIsOpen to Iranian Foreign Minister, Javad Zarif, congratulating Farhadi and his stance on the ban publicly:

Proud of cast & crew of "The Salesman" for Oscar & stance against #MuslimBan. Iranians have represented culture & civilization for millennia — Javad Zarif (@JZarif) February 27, 2017

Part of Farhadi’s popularity in his home country has to do with the fact that many see him as a champion against the state-controlled media. However critics have complained that he paints too bleak a portrait of Iran. In the US, most saw the beauty in his message, not only its content but his chosen representatives as well. Of course, not everyone got the point. A few on Twitter lashed out at Farhadi for “lecturing” the US about democracy because apparently they cannot conceive of an intellectual mind that opposes the government’s more extreme policies. Honestly, these next four years keep getting longer and longer.

Congratulations to Ashgari Faradi and everyone associated with The Salesman.