Oscar winning Iranian director Asghar Farhadi among those barred from US

Because I do what I do, most of the people I follow on social media are celebrity-oriented. So with the shocking events of Saturday, the first face put to the Muslim ban for me was Academy Award winning director Asghar Faradi. Mr. Farhadi won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2012 for his film A Separation. His film, The Salesman, is a nominee for this year’s Academy Award. However, as a result of the president’s executive order, Farhadi may be banned from entering the United States to attend the ceremony. Yesterday, The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences responded to his being barred from the US.

The Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences responded to unconfirmed reports that Iranian Oscar nominee Asghar Farhadi is now barred from entering the U.S. due to President Donald Trump’s immigration ban. “The Academy celebrates achievement in the art of filmmaking, which seeks to transcend borders and speak to audiences around the world, regardless of national, ethnic, or religious differences,” the statement, obtained by EW, reads. “As supporters of filmmakers—and the human rights of all people—around the globe, we find it extremely troubling that Asghar Farhadi, the director of the Oscar-winning film from Iran A Separation, along with the cast and crew of this year’s Oscar-nominated film The Salesman, could be barred from entering the country because of their religion or country of origin.”

[From Entertainment Weekly]

Some of the film’s cast declared Farhadi’s situation, “total chaos,”. There were reports that Farahdi might qualify for a waiver so that he could attend but National Iranian-American Council president Trita Parsi told the LA Times that since Farhadi only holds an Iranian passport, it is highly unlikely that he would receive special consideration. Even if allowed, Farhadi said yesterday that he will not attend the ceremony because, “It now seems that the possibility of this presence is being accompanied by ifs and buts which are in no way acceptable to me even if exceptions were to be made for my trip.” You can read his full statement here, it is both enlightened and gracious at a time when no one would have blamed him had he been bitter. Actress Taraneh Alidoosti, who stars in A Separation, said she will boycott the Oscars because of the ban. In a similar effort, Iraq-based filmmaker Hussein Hassan withdrew his application to attend the premiere of his film Reseba (a.k.a. The Dark Wind) at the Miami Film Festival in protest of this terrible order.

During his 2012 acceptance speech, Farhadi eloquently celebrated his country, “that has been hidden under the heavy dust of politics.” I am sorry we will miss what would likely have been an equally moving speech this year if he won.

To all the politicians who actually spoke out against this ban, to all of the attorneys who offered their services pro bono to those affected, to everyone who did whatever they could to get information out or show the rest of the world that the current administration does not speak for us on this most recent gross abuse of power – thank you.