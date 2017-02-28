Duchess Kate in Erdem at a Buckingham Palace reception: dated or sweet?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to work on Monday! Poor sausages. The mean old Queen made them come to London to attend the big Buckingham Palace reception for the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017. True story: this summer will mark the 70th anniversary of India’s independence from Great Britain. I tend to believe that the Queen wants to mark the anniversary in an oblique way, which is why the royals are launching a “Year of Culture” rather than an explicit “it’s been 70 years since you were once part of the British Empire, REMEMBER?” Anyway, it seems like many British-Indians and Indians were invited to the Palace for the reception, and there was a receiving line where the Queen, Prince Philip, Kate, William and Princess Eugenie got to meet everybody.

Somewhere deep down inside, Kate knows well enough to NOT show her ass in front of the Queen, and I mean that both literally and figuratively. When Kate is on her own or with William, it’s all flyaway skirts, flyaway hair, jeggings, hair tosses and fake smiles. When Kate is doing an event with the Queen, she’s on her best behavior. Which means that she knows that what she’s doing is wrong all of those other times, right? So Kate wore an appropriate dress, she wore her hair back and she didn’t get to skip out for some therapy shopping after 20 minutes of making small talk.

Kate’s dress here is Erdem and it’s already sold-out. I don’t hate it, although the sleeves are not great. The look is dated – Kate is reverting back to one of her favorite styles: 1980s secretary mixed with a dash of Princess Diana cosplay. The thing is, when I was really looking at this dress, you know what it reminded me of? Something that Angelina Jolie would wear. Right?

The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, along with other members of the Royal Family have arrived at the UK-India Reception. pic.twitter.com/G1F8DymTsj — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 27, 2017