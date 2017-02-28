Duchess Kate in Erdem at a Buckingham Palace reception: dated or sweet?

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge had to work on Monday! Poor sausages. The mean old Queen made them come to London to attend the big Buckingham Palace reception for the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017. True story: this summer will mark the 70th anniversary of India’s independence from Great Britain. I tend to believe that the Queen wants to mark the anniversary in an oblique way, which is why the royals are launching a “Year of Culture” rather than an explicit “it’s been 70 years since you were once part of the British Empire, REMEMBER?” Anyway, it seems like many British-Indians and Indians were invited to the Palace for the reception, and there was a receiving line where the Queen, Prince Philip, Kate, William and Princess Eugenie got to meet everybody.
Somewhere deep down inside, Kate knows well enough to NOT show her ass in front of the Queen, and I mean that both literally and figuratively. When Kate is on her own or with William, it’s all flyaway skirts, flyaway hair, jeggings, hair tosses and fake smiles. When Kate is doing an event with the Queen, she’s on her best behavior. Which means that she knows that what she’s doing is wrong all of those other times, right? So Kate wore an appropriate dress, she wore her hair back and she didn’t get to skip out for some therapy shopping after 20 minutes of making small talk.
Kate’s dress here is Erdem and it’s already sold-out. I don’t hate it, although the sleeves are not great. The look is dated – Kate is reverting back to one of her favorite styles: 1980s secretary mixed with a dash of Princess Diana cosplay. The thing is, when I was really looking at this dress, you know what it reminded me of? Something that Angelina Jolie would wear. Right?
The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh, along with other members of the Royal Family have arrived at the UK-India Reception. pic.twitter.com/G1F8DymTsj
— The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 27, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
The only positive thing I have to say is that it’s good that she finally has her hair out of her face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess they took the comments about her hair seriously this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But seriously, this woman is one manic smile away from permanently dislocating her jaw.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a pretty dress, but looks like it would be better for someone older than her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s giving me Angelina Jolie vibes for some reason
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe because of that:
http://images.indianexpress.com/2014/03/angelina-jolie700.jpg?w=820?w=280
http://i.dailymail.co.uk/i/pix/2015/11/04/03/2E15BBBE00000578-3302890-Doing_great_While_there_are_lots_of_tense_and_emotional_scenes_i-m-27_1446608372918.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s literally the first thing I’ve ever seen her wear that I genuinely fashion-like and want to wear myself. I agree that the style isn’t terribly youthful, but that’s what these people go for, now don’t they?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This looks like an event-appropriate outfit and yes I can see AJ wearing it too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s too young for a dress like that but we all know she likes to dress “old”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think the dress is very pretty and flattering on her, but I don’t like the matching (?) shoes. Takes the look to mother of the bride.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Angelina has worn this dress.
Kate looks lovely.
I think she gets the crotch clutch from William. He does it just as much, if not more than she does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As soon as AJ was mentioned, i lightbulb went off in my head because it’s been a worm in my ear trying to figure out why this dress was so familiar.
All that to say…ta da!!
http://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/scalefit_630_noupscale/563a04191800002b00303c5c.jpeg
Premiere of BY THE SEA 2015
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ta da indeed! Nice catch.
I was actually thinking of this one, Oscars 2014:
http://cdn02.cdn.justjared.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/03/jolie-oscars/brad-pitt-angelina-jolie-oscars-2014-red-carpet-05.jpg
But they’re both a similar style to Kate’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want to be charitable and say the crotch clutch is mainstay of how members of the armed forces have to stand during certain processions. He did train with the RAF, didn’t he? Maybe it comes from that?
Her crotch clutch, however, makes no sense. Also, the two handed glass holding is so fing childish!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whether his is militarily-inspired or not, I just think it’s weird how people always talk about her crotch-clutching but not his. I think hers is Williamly-inspired.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mette-marit had worn the same dress when she visited Canada. It was a tad bit shorter and looked lovely on her. Also she has some curves. On Kate it looks frumpy due to the combination of bad posture, longer length and lack of any shape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks good. Not my style, and I despise midi/tea length dresses, but it’s appropriate and she looks nice
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate really needs a trip to Burger King.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That dress doesn’t do her any favors, she’s too thin for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks good here. Finally a dress that fits her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can see is her Botox-forehead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like for a women in her 50s or 60s. It’s the sleeves and the mid length together. Like the sparkle is pretty and then they dowdy it up w the sleeves and mid length
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can dig it. At least we haven’t seen it 10 times! You have this huge allowance and spend all your time shopping… at least let us benefit from it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the dress but it’s “swallowing” her because she’s so skinny. Jmo
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The dress is very similar to the one Isabelle Huppert just wore to the Oscars. So out of all the options she has in her wardrobe to wear to these (Kate’s dress is not this season so if she is holding onto this dress, we could argue she probably has a stockpile of available dresses), she is now wearing the same look as a 63 year old women who wore it at a globally televised event within a 48 hour window. I suppose the positive is that she isn’t copying her late mother in law or Angelina Jolie this time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guess again
http://img.huffingtonpost.com/asset/scalefit_630_noupscale/563a04191800002b00303c5c.jpeg
This was premiere of BY THE SEA in 2015
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t hate it but the color washes her out. Are the sleeves too short or too long? Overall just boring. Look at the Queen rocking it in purple
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Another new $3000 dress from a woman who has a “work” wardrobe worth almost 500,000? Is that the bribe? If you show up for an hour of work, you can buy more clothes?
Kaiser, she has mis-dressed around the Queen. The first engagement she did with HM and Prince Philip, she wore the awful green flight attendant outfit with too-short skirt. Nearly flashed HM climbing out of the car. This is the same engagement where she kept walking ahead of both of them, instead of staying the requisite two steps behind Prince Philip.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was actually previously worn by Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway. See the link
http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2017/02/royal-outfit-of-day-february-28.html?m=1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, you found it, the exact one! I think this link is more direct?
http://orderofsplendor.blogspot.com/2016/11/royal-trip-report-of-day-november-9.html
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep, she is totally channeling AJ. And it works, she looks elegant and I like this color on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a nice dress and I like the sparkly shoes. However, on Kate , it looks frumpy. For someone with so much money and time to shop she always manages to ruin the overall effect. I don’t know how she does it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How very appropriate. A beige dress for a beige person. All the better to blend into the beige walls and beige carpet. Maybe she’s trying to tell us something. But at least her hair is out of her face and there’s not a sausage curl in sight. Must be because HM and the DoE are there. So sad that the bar is around ground level now,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The sausage curls are kind of back- another engagement today and this so called half up half down look is now labeled a partial chignon. Yeah whatever. It’s Kate’s go to look known as boring boring boring.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I disagree that she looks too thin here. I think the lace and pleating actually give her more shape than normal. She doesn’t look so tired either, I think because her hair is back. All that hair pulls her face down and makes her look older when it’s not up.
For Kate, this is a good look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate looks the most engaged at this event that I can recall in recent memory, so that is nice to see. We know she changed her eye make-up, and is not using under eye liner. Her eyes still look very ‘open’ to me, in a way that they did not appear during her engagement etc. Could it be her make-up + false eyelashes? Just wondering if people think there could be a mini eye lift or is this possible through fillers/injections?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is not wearing skinny jeans, her dress isn’t too shirt, and her hair is out of her face. And she seems to be enjoying herself. So that’s a nice change. I think she could have picked a dress with a bit more pizzaz but she looks nice.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is lace again. I wish she would explore other fabrics instead of wearing doilies all the time. She definitely needs to work on her hand movements; we have tons of photos of her clutching various items and doing that weird flat hand motion while talking to others.
On the plus side, she wore great shoes. So happy not to see nude pumps!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the shoes………..but not with that dress. The Erdem site styled the dress better, and I’m not even an Erdem fan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s hairstyle and dress remind me of Liesl VonTrapp in the gazebo with Rolf.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL! I think Liesl’s dress was much prettier. And she was what, 16 in that scene?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her shoes look like something bridesmaids would have worn in the 70s. Her dress is safe and boring and more appropriate for an older woman. Like me. But I don’t like lace. And that color, bleh!
Report this comment as spam or abuse