Kourtney Kardashian let her daughter wear a lip ring: planned controversy?

Our Oscar Sunday. Yes, that's a lip ring. Thanks @kimkardashian A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Feb 27, 2017 at 11:04am PST

Gosh, we haven’t talked about Kourtney Kardashian in a while, have we? I wonder if that has anything to do with her latest controversy? Kourt stepped into a hornet’s nest when she posted the photo above to Instagram on Sunday. According to the pic, Kourtney and her four-year-old daughter, Penelope, were all set to watch the Oscars (Penelope playing the part of all of us) and Kourtney snapped a pic to commemorate it. You might have noticed that Penelope is wearing a lip ring that I guess she received from her Aunt Kim, who has been sporting one herself. There really isn’t much to see here, Mom and daughter hanging out in their warm and comfies while watching the Oscars. Meh. Why bother taking a pic if you don’t show your Oscar snacks, right? But the Kardashians live by different posting guidelines than me, clearly, and this was deemed postworthy. Penelope is adorable so I guess that makes it.

Well, the commenters were up in arms over it. They were outraged that Kourtney would allow her daughter to get her lip pierced. Somebody said, “They start them young,” which means what, exactly? That this lip ring will lead to an endorsement deal for love potions? Or is this an attempt to shame people who pierce? One commenter wrote, “In this age I was not even allowed to pierce an earring wtf”, while another sounded more like they were making a political statement worthy of a sandwich board and a march, “No lip ring! Not now.” And one said simply, “GREAT MOM,” which could go either way and furthers my resolve that there needs to be an accepted sarcastic font.

The thing is, I don’t think Penelope’s lip ring is any more real than Kim’s. I think it’s a clip on accessory that Kim is trying to make happen, probably because she’s being sponsored. Penelope wanted one so Kim gave her one. I am having a hard time getting ruffled about this. Even if this was a real lip ring, I don’t know how bothered I would be. I am much more concerned with the care of piercings than the piercing themselves.

However, I am not too worked up about the responses either because I’m convinced the only reason Kourtney posted this was to get people talking about it. That became obvious the minute she wrote “Yep, that’s a lip ring,” to make sure nobody missed it. I guess Kourt was bummed that no one cared enough to talk about her turning down Scott Disick’s proposal so she generated heat with this. Ah well, at least Penelope slept through the whole thing.

Mason and Reign's FAST & FURIOUS birthday party. On my app. 🇺🇸 A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jan 9, 2017 at 12:40pm PST