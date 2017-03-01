Kourtney Kardashian let her daughter wear a lip ring: planned controversy?

Gosh, we haven’t talked about Kourtney Kardashian in a while, have we? I wonder if that has anything to do with her latest controversy? Kourt stepped into a hornet’s nest when she posted the photo above to Instagram on Sunday. According to the pic, Kourtney and her four-year-old daughter, Penelope, were all set to watch the Oscars (Penelope playing the part of all of us) and Kourtney snapped a pic to commemorate it. You might have noticed that Penelope is wearing a lip ring that I guess she received from her Aunt Kim, who has been sporting one herself. There really isn’t much to see here, Mom and daughter hanging out in their warm and comfies while watching the Oscars. Meh. Why bother taking a pic if you don’t show your Oscar snacks, right? But the Kardashians live by different posting guidelines than me, clearly, and this was deemed postworthy. Penelope is adorable so I guess that makes it.
Well, the commenters were up in arms over it. They were outraged that Kourtney would allow her daughter to get her lip pierced. Somebody said, “They start them young,” which means what, exactly? That this lip ring will lead to an endorsement deal for love potions? Or is this an attempt to shame people who pierce? One commenter wrote, “In this age I was not even allowed to pierce an earring wtf”, while another sounded more like they were making a political statement worthy of a sandwich board and a march, “No lip ring! Not now.” And one said simply, “GREAT MOM,” which could go either way and furthers my resolve that there needs to be an accepted sarcastic font.
The thing is, I don’t think Penelope’s lip ring is any more real than Kim’s. I think it’s a clip on accessory that Kim is trying to make happen, probably because she’s being sponsored. Penelope wanted one so Kim gave her one. I am having a hard time getting ruffled about this. Even if this was a real lip ring, I don’t know how bothered I would be. I am much more concerned with the care of piercings than the piercing themselves.
However, I am not too worked up about the responses either because I’m convinced the only reason Kourtney posted this was to get people talking about it. That became obvious the minute she wrote “Yep, that’s a lip ring,” to make sure nobody missed it. I guess Kourt was bummed that no one cared enough to talk about her turning down Scott Disick’s proposal so she generated heat with this. Ah well, at least Penelope slept through the whole thing.
Photo credit: Instagram and WENN Photos
It has to be fake. Please let it be fake.
Kourt’s looking pretty plasticky these days.
Who?
Controversy out of nothing – kids wear all sorts of pretend shit, including lip rings, random earrings, nose rings, fake tattoos, mums heels, mums make up etc – this not a big deal and not out of the ordinary. can we save our outrage for something actually outrageous?
I actually think posting pictures of kids on social media is more out of order than fake piercings etc.
I loved fake tattoos so hard when I was 8.
I agree with you on the posting about kids publicly when you are ‘famous’ like Kourtney. It’s not even just about safety, its about allowing them to tell their own story publicly, not having their parents tell the world how they view things.
+100!
It is a fake lip ring. And I’m just glad its not a fake butt or a padded bra or sharpie eyebrows.
The bar is super low.
Well considering the family, it’s only a matter of time…
Lol!
I refuse to believe it’s anything but fake. Kids go through weird phases. You always hear about kids wanting to wear a costume they love even when it’s not halloween – a fake lip ring is no different than that.
Kim Kardashian didn’t invent the lip ring though they’d like us to believe so. I think Kim’s is fake and obviously so is Penelope’s. Also, this family is in over-drive for pr right now as their new season is starting soon. Their old tricks just don’t work anymore and no one’s really paying attention to them. Kim might have to do another nude shoot though I think even THAT won’t work anymore.
It’s as fake as Kims. She’s not the first little kid who ever had clip on jewelry
I’m pierced and tatted, with a 5 year old. This makes me feel like a conservative ninny here clutching pearls the way I reacted. Shocked I say! Shocked!
No joke though, a real piercing at this age is madness.
Edit… seeing how off-center the base of that ring is, totally fake.
I don’t know why, exactly, but Kourtney always strikes me as the dullest, most boring person. Maybe it’s the way she talks…slow, nasally, flat. Even pictures of her made my eyes glaze over.
“Tooootally” in my best vocal fry
Of course it’s fake! Kourtney doesn’t even let her kids eat gluten or any non organic foods. Not that I’m hating on her parenting. But I think the fake lip ring is modern day dress up. I think most people forget that they live in a different world than the rest of us. Most kids walk around in their moms high heels, etc but this is their world so of course they mimic what the adults in their life are doing. I don’t think this is bad parenting.
People need to RELAX!!!! If it’s ok for Amber Rose to be a role model than this fake lip ring isn’t doing any harm!
The most surprising part of this story is the fact that anyone thinks this is real. Does anyone really think Kim kardashian would put a hole in her face like that….ever see a piercing reject? Can’t fill something like that with Botox to fix it lol
Planned controversy? Is the sky blue?
