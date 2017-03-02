Kathy Hilton is convinced Jennifer Aniston is pregnant with a ‘baby girl’

Here are some additional photos of Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux at the Vanity Fair Oscar party. As I said on Monday, I was surprised that Aniston didn’t walk the carpet for the Oscars. She presented the In Memorandum segment at the Oscars, which is pretty big deal. Plus, I really liked her Versace dress and I wondered why she didn’t want to show it off properly on the Oscars red carpet. Who knows? She did pose at the VF party though, obviously. Still, Kathy Hilton – best known perhaps as Paris Hilton’s mom – thinks she knows why Jennifer seemed so subdued on Sunday night. Yes, Kathy Hilton “announced” Jennifer’s fictitious pregnancy.
Kathy Hilton raised quite a few eyebrows on Monday when she tweeted some false information about Jennifer Aniston. Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton’s mother took to Twitter to make a “revelation” about the 48-year-old actress, writing, “Jennifer Aniston looks so beautiful tonight I am telling you she is having a baby girl. 100/ percent!!!!!!!!!!!” She accompanied the note with several emojis, including happy faces, hearts, flowers and even a four-leaf clover.
Though the tweet has since been deleted, E! News can confirm it was entirely false (and a little strange). Not only is Aniston not pregnant, a source tells us she doesn’t even know Kathy and has no idea why she would tweet something like that.
“Shame on her,” the insider said, adding, “It’s so rude.”
What in the world was Kathy Hilton smoking? Seriously, why tweet that out of the blue? Star Mag is currently running a “Jennifer Aniston: Pregnant at 48!” story, but I doubt Kathy Hilton is making a reference to Star, right? In any case, I’ve noticed a general cooling of those Aniston-pregnant stories in the past year or so. My evidence? That time a People Magazine editor quit by issuing an open letter criticizing the way the magazine conducted their gossip business, and she specifically name-checked the endless series of email chains devoted to “whether Jennifer Aniston is pregnant at 47 because of those tummy photos and what kind of mom will she be, when really she just had an extra burrito at lunch; but oh, wait, the rep says it’s just a rumor so there’s no story this week after all.” That’s the cycle, and sure, Aniston used to stoke those gossip flames in the good old days. But nowadays, can we just give Aniston’s womb a break?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
Shes 48 with that banging body? I really need to get my house in order. Kathy was probably high on wine and valium and trolling for some attention.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I would agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why would Kathy Hilton, of all people, post such a thing?! So weird.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While i’m not an aniston fan. I do think this obsesssion with wanting her pregnant is insulting. Not that aniston hasn’t played the game , but to think every woman needs to be a mother to be complete is outdated & insulting to all women.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If she had had all of the babies that she had allegedely expected in the past 20 years, she’d be running at least 3 sports teams by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They start asking starlets in their 20s when they’re going to start a family, it’s ridiculous. Don’t care for Sandra Bullock, but I loved it when she finally shot a reporter down for her asking her the family question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This pregnancy-Aniston rumors start to bore me – same sh!t, different day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dress was way too slinky for delivering the In Memoriam segment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. And what’s with all the ladies suddenly sporting “the leg”. When Angie did it everyone ridiculed her. Now suddenly, they’re all doing it!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s a premonition, kathy hilton has the gift.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop with the fillers and Botox, Aniston. That’s all I’ve got to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Who are these people who claim she has the best hair(style)?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She *used* to have the best hair. It looked awful at the Oscars (too flat, and that center part…definitely not looking good that night). Back in the day, though, her hair was the envy of many women (not all, but a lot). 😉
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her hair was too casual and flat, and she looked like she’s looked a million times before. She still thinks she’s 25 year old Rachel.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Has People rag printed the 5 requisite post-Oscars fawning Aniston articles yet? One for the dress, one for the pregnancy rumors, one about how happy she and Justin are, one about how nervous Jen was about her hair looking just right, and one that combines all four previous articles.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously that woman isn’t pregnant she’s got a banging body and a face bloated with fillers. There’s no baby there. Maybe she’d use alternative methods to conceive but I think people need to LET IT GO.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a shame she felt she could never be honest about the fact that kids just weren’t for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She like to play the kids-card, that’s why she never would admit that she doesn’t want children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe she wanted kids at some point and changed her mind of maybe things just didn’t turn out the way she planned.
I have one child and wanted 3. That’s just how it happened.
If she wanted to play the “kid card”, I guess she could’ve just had one and paid a nanny to raise it like most of Hollywood.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I mean is that she keeps saying “I still want kids” – sorry but I don’t believe that, she only says that because of her fans and everybody has sympathy with her then etc. If she wanted kids, she would have some by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously She’s not being honest?
First, she owes the public nothing regarding her personal choices.
Second, who’s to say why she hasn’t had children? Circumstances change, life is complicated. Some people say they’ll never have kids, then they do. Some people want them desperately and then find that their window has closed for a bunch of reasons. Some people just take a ‘que sera’ attitude and things turn out how they will.
It really bugs me how people paint her as duplicitous and selfish for not having kids…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why do people keep insisting this woman needs a baby in order to complete her life 🙄 It’s so ridiculous
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, hot husband, rich, endless trips to Mexico with her friends. I imagine that she is quite content with her childless life.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
At least those silly pregnancy rumors have trailed off in the last year or two.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Whats wrong with Justin face? too much Botox ? like the area around eyes and front head is melting Eww. I think the dress is gorgeous on Jen’s body.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Botox – he always looks angry and happy at the same time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m convinced Jennifer Aniston is NOT pregnant with a baby girl. Having kids isn’t the answer to everything people!!! It IS insulting, all this womb gazing, and detrimental to woman in general.
By the way: Too bad people aren’t nearly as concerned with political attempts to whittle away at women’s rights, including pro-choice rights.
Report this comment as spam or abuse