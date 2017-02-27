Jennifer Aniston in Versace at the Oscars: slinky & surprisingly great?

I’m actually a little bit surprised that Jennifer Aniston avoided the Oscars red carpet – she was nowhere to be seen on any of the preshows, I’m pretty sure. Then she just turned up inside. It surprises me because… I actually think this might be the best dress she’s ever worn to the Oscars, and she should have posed in it on the carpet! This gown is Versace and it’s very slinky and sexy and flattering. Not so flattering? The fact that her cheeks seem completely frozen. Yikes.

Here’s Karlie Kloss at the Oscars – she wore this half-caped Stella McCartney gown and a blue ACLU ribbon, which is notable because she’s dating Jared Kushner’s brother, after all.

And here’s Karlie Kloss doing the va-va-voom thing at the Vanity Fair party. This dress is Naeem Khan and I love it.