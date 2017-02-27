Jennifer Aniston in Versace at the Oscars: slinky & surprisingly great?

I’m actually a little bit surprised that Jennifer Aniston avoided the Oscars red carpet – she was nowhere to be seen on any of the preshows, I’m pretty sure. Then she just turned up inside. It surprises me because… I actually think this might be the best dress she’s ever worn to the Oscars, and she should have posed in it on the carpet! This gown is Versace and it’s very slinky and sexy and flattering. Not so flattering? The fact that her cheeks seem completely frozen. Yikes.
Here’s Karlie Kloss at the Oscars – she wore this half-caped Stella McCartney gown and a blue ACLU ribbon, which is notable because she’s dating Jared Kushner’s brother, after all.
And here’s Karlie Kloss doing the va-va-voom thing at the Vanity Fair party. This dress is Naeem Khan and I love it.
Photos courtesy of Getty, WENN.
Jennifer’s wearing a black dress and Justin’s wearing a skinny tie? I’m SHOCKED.
It looks like something Cher would have worn by Bob Mackie in the 70s. The orange housewives tan that she has never given up only adds to the cheese.
I still think if somehow she had been blessed with better acting chops, she could have shared the screen with Dustin Hoffman as some kind of relative. Their resemblance is uncanny.
I had no idea she was even there. Did the cameras even pan to her? Not surprised she skipped the red carpet. People that aren’t even presenting let alone nominated are probably frowned on by event managers from clogging red carpets.
Sorry am just now reading she presented In Memoriam segment. That’s appropriate for her career. Must have missed Sara Bareilles opening intro by her.
Her husband and she vacation with the Jimmy Kimmels, are very good friends (I think it’s more thu Theroux than her) – probably there for moral support for him, and he got her a gig presenting.
I agree with the other posters, when you find out out your presenting the mourning/memoriam segment, that selection of dress is indeed inappropriate. Dumb choice. She’s always trying to overcompensate due to her own insecurities. Tim Gunn once said she emanates desperation. I know what he means.
The ‘figure skater’ nude (orange) panel netting which she dyed her skin tone to match makes it not as slinky and risqué as it seems, it still looks like a Bob Mackie Vegas show girl gown
Oh, my, almondmilk, it’s 1:45am and I’m still up with a cup of tea and some anaretti, which I was in serious danger of choking on while reading your hilarious comments! I know absolutely nothing about all this fashiony stuff, but am enjoying all the comments, and happy to not see – on this story, at least – any of the ladies’ knickers, and worse, someone’s peachie.
She was featured on the show including the tourist segment. It clearly pains you but Jennifer Aniston is beloved both by colleagues and the general public. It appears Brad is too. You should perhaps direct your energies to loving whoever you love instead of this bitterness.
Finally some good fashion
What has she done to her face?
Good question. Her face looks off.
Jennifer Aniston looked amazing. Her face looks weird so I guess age is finally catchin up with her but that dress is great on her.
I can’t stand Karlie Kloss but she looks awesome in that red dress.
Eh, too much skin imo. Not that she doesn’t have the body for it, but I would have gone with slinky+high slit, and less decolletage. Wavy hair would have been more glamorous with the dress.
Did Karlie Kloss cut one arm off of Goop’s white caped dress from a few years back?
Way too much skin for doing the Memoriam.
Agree with you both. That shiny red dress worn by Karlie Kloss was far sexier and more appropriate than Jennifer’s dress.
Less is not always more. Karlie’s slinky dress is way sexier
JA has that same tan, same center parted beachy hair.
I am so tired of that awful hairstyle, and center parts are unflattering, especially for her.
Karlie looked great, I love both dresses.
Love the red!!!
I dunno. It’s the same with Vikander. JA always wears some boring black dress and Theroux is not into high fashion. I would never say this is a great look but it’s not offensive either.
Kloss is a snoozefest for me no matter what she wears. I don’t know why and it pains me to say it. She’ s selling but I would never buy. Go figure.
Jennifer’s dress was nothing special. it is much the same as any of her other dresses – sleeveless, low cut and a thigh split – and the usual hair style. Her face seemed more frozen than usual. An overdose of botox, I think.
@cerys
You mean it’s not aveeno? (snort)
Aniston looks great but I think her hair looks better with a side part.
Love Kloss’s red dress. The white one is a little too Goop from that one year.
I think her eyes look not so close together with a side part. The middle part is just like a big arrow to that cyclops effect.
JA’s hair is boring as sh!t.
Jen’s hairstyle is boring and didn’t do her any favors.
I loathe those slit to the waist/pubes gowns. Ugly, ugly, ugly. And very unflattering.
Why is this woman’s hair talked like it is so special? Her hair is bloody awful. She wears a nice dress with horrible straight straw hair.
huh. Is Jen doing the “leg”?
Why was karlie there? She reminds me of Jessica Rabbit.
Love the white dress and ACLU ribbon.
I like Aniston’s dress, but she really needs a hair makeover. So vanilla. Kloss looks great but she has not lived down the yellowface debacle.
Hasn’t Aniston worn this same dress with identical styling at least 1 million times before? And sorry, but I don’t think that much skin was appropriate while presenting the memorial segment.
I feel like we see Karlie’s white dress on every red carpet. I wish she had worn the red one on the carpet instead
Guess the reason why she was invited was her bff Jimmy Kimmel.
I love this dress and the slinkiness of it. I do wish her hair was curled, side-parted, or something. Overall tho, I really like this and Jen wears it very well.
I want to age like Halle and Jen!
Sry to say but I really fail to see the chemistry between Justin and Jennifer.
Her face looks different…
LOVE both of Karlie’s dresses. I actually thought she was one of the best dressed of the night at BOTH the main event and the after party. Good for her.
I really like Aniston’s gown but her hair and makeup fell completely flat to me. There’s just not enough going on.
Is she storing nuts for winter in her cheeks?!? Sheesh! …also this is a good Jennifer aniston wears a black dress with hair parted down the middle cusromary dress
Jennifer has a perfect figure and the dress is one of the bests she’s worn. Her two tone hair color and dark tan give off an Iggy Pop vibe. Still, she looks good, healthy and content.
Karlie looks glam in the red dress!
America’s Fake Sweetheart.
LOL
Her cheeks are about to burst, reminds me of Kate Middleton – Botox and fillers.
Jennifer’s dress is good but her hairstyle ruins it all.
i just don’t understand how can a person have the same hair style for 20 years. isn’t she bored??
Ask Lisa Rinna.
The bad thing about showing that much skin, is that people can see your plastic surgery scars. Pretty sure that’s an implant scar under her boob, and she’s had a “knee lift.”
Her body looks amazing, as always, but her face was … Really, really weird, especially in close-ups, and I’d betcha anything that’s why she didn’t walk the carpet. It was extremely distracting! Whatever she’s done most recently is still settling in, and she knows it. It’s also possible that age is finally meeting reality with her and the spray-tan, beach blonde, parted down the middle, stick straight hair is no longer working for Aniston as closes in on 50.
This does NOT mean that older women can’t be, and aren’t, beautiful. It is the holding on to youth with both hands, in denial of actual facts that is unattractive; not the act of getting older. It is perfectly fine to be 50; as long as you’re not still pretending you’re 25. Grace and self-confidence, equal beauty, and I’m afraid Aniston seems lacking in the former two as she instead continues to insist that time for her stands still … Despite all evidence to the contrary, and an army of doctor’s attempts to bend it to her will.
So boring and predictable. Never takes chances. And that hair! So flat and lifeless. She is not a fashion icon.
If I looked like Jennifer Aniston–we are about the same age–I’d so wear a dress like that! Her arms look amazing, her *reasts are where mine were ages ago, and again, if I looked like that, I’d flaunt it!
