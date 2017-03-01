Emperor Baby Fists was not ‘presidential’ during his Joint Session address

Emperor Baby Fists/President Trump made his first address to a joint session of Congress last night. And I could only watch about 20-25 minutes in the middle before turning it off in disgust. So I only got through the part where Baby Fists blamed Muslim refugees on all of the terrorism from the last two decades, because I guess no one told him that the 9/11 hijackers came from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (and all of them came here on legal visas), and none of those countries are on Trump’s “travel ban.” And here’s how you know that Trump’s travel ban was never about “keeping us safe” and was always a racist political document: Trump has delayed signing a new executive order for a new travel ban, because he knows the second he signs a new EO, he will no longer be able to bask in the glory of his good press following the Joint Session.

Anyway, there are tons of stories and “think pieces” and analyses about Trump’s speech. Here are some thoughts and stories I wanted to put in front of you.

Alternative facts. By the fact-checkers’ count, Baby Fists told about 51 lies in a 61-minute speech. Mic highlights the “biggest lies and mistruths” here.

Trump is “presidential.” Please, pundits, stop calling him “presidential.” I watched for 20 minutes and he was nothing of the kind. He was sedate (possibly sedated) and reading from a Teleprompter. That doesn’t make him presidential. He lies about terrorism and crime rates because he honestly believes America is a hellhole and only he can save the country. That’s NOT optimistic, that’s craven authoritarianism. Anyone who says different has Stockholm Syndrome.

Speaking of craven. Trump used the widow of the Navy SEAL as a prop. The SEAL died in the botched raid Trump ordered, and just this week, Trump casually rejected blame for ordering the raid with insufficient preparation, saying that it was the generals’ fault. Notice that the SEAL’s father wasn’t invited to the Joint Session. Probably because the father has been openly critical of Baby Fists.

Baby Fists’ impression. This NY Mag piece is interesting – go here to read. The headline is “Trump Treats Congress to Convincing Impersonation of a Competent President.” Which… is an interesting point. Last night, Trump behaved the way he thought an actor would play a president on TV. But was it convincing? No. It wasn’t. To be even slightly “convinced” by Trump play-acting political moderation, you have to A) forget everything about the past six weeks, B) forget everything about the campaign and transition, C) believe that Trump is a competent actor, which he isn’t.

Anyway, I’m done. I’m sure there are a million things to bitch about, so have at it in the comments. For the love of God, just don’t call this motherf–ker “presidential,” OK?