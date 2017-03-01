Emperor Baby Fists was not ‘presidential’ during his Joint Session address

Emperor Baby Fists/President Trump made his first address to a joint session of Congress last night. And I could only watch about 20-25 minutes in the middle before turning it off in disgust. So I only got through the part where Baby Fists blamed Muslim refugees on all of the terrorism from the last two decades, because I guess no one told him that the 9/11 hijackers came from Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (and all of them came here on legal visas), and none of those countries are on Trump’s “travel ban.” And here’s how you know that Trump’s travel ban was never about “keeping us safe” and was always a racist political document: Trump has delayed signing a new executive order for a new travel ban, because he knows the second he signs a new EO, he will no longer be able to bask in the glory of his good press following the Joint Session.
Anyway, there are tons of stories and “think pieces” and analyses about Trump’s speech. Here are some thoughts and stories I wanted to put in front of you.
Alternative facts. By the fact-checkers’ count, Baby Fists told about 51 lies in a 61-minute speech. Mic highlights the “biggest lies and mistruths” here.
Trump is “presidential.” Please, pundits, stop calling him “presidential.” I watched for 20 minutes and he was nothing of the kind. He was sedate (possibly sedated) and reading from a Teleprompter. That doesn’t make him presidential. He lies about terrorism and crime rates because he honestly believes America is a hellhole and only he can save the country. That’s NOT optimistic, that’s craven authoritarianism. Anyone who says different has Stockholm Syndrome.
Speaking of craven. Trump used the widow of the Navy SEAL as a prop. The SEAL died in the botched raid Trump ordered, and just this week, Trump casually rejected blame for ordering the raid with insufficient preparation, saying that it was the generals’ fault. Notice that the SEAL’s father wasn’t invited to the Joint Session. Probably because the father has been openly critical of Baby Fists.
Baby Fists’ impression. This NY Mag piece is interesting – go here to read. The headline is “Trump Treats Congress to Convincing Impersonation of a Competent President.” Which… is an interesting point. Last night, Trump behaved the way he thought an actor would play a president on TV. But was it convincing? No. It wasn’t. To be even slightly “convinced” by Trump play-acting political moderation, you have to A) forget everything about the past six weeks, B) forget everything about the campaign and transition, C) believe that Trump is a competent actor, which he isn’t.
Anyway, I’m done. I’m sure there are a million things to bitch about, so have at it in the comments. For the love of God, just don’t call this motherf–ker “presidential,” OK?
I knew this would happen. Just because someone spiked Angry Yam’s drink with Xanax and gave him a teleprompter, does not make him presidential.
This was the same crap that the media pulled during the election. Basically, if he doesn’t literally throw sh*t like a money at the a zoo, commentators say “Well, he looked presidential…”
The bar has been set so incredibly low for this baffoon. It makes me sick.
This proves that his attacks on the media are working. They are clearly backing down because anyone with eyes to see and ears to hear knows that shit show was the opposite of presidential.
I agree Megan. I was hopeful about the media for a second but their response to last night has crushed those hopes.
When you own a demented monkey and all it does its entire life is throw its waste at the walls and then one day it doesnt , wouldnt you also be stunned into momentary silence? You would also be wise to stay on standby because that monkey will be back flinging sh*t in a matter of time. Thats where we are people. On standby.
Well put, thank you.
Well said
Best comment.
I too noticed he appeared sedated, and was sniffing at times. It’s so funny, he read a speech someone wrote for him and Morning Joe and the republicans on T V were acting as if he was a changed man. He’s 70 years old and he’s not going to change. He’s a mean, vindictive, racist, liar who is hell bent on trying to try to get all the people of color out of the country by any means possible. I heard Bannon on tv saying they are going to tear the country down, something like that. Btw, I’m still want to know when is he going to release his taxes. Also, I hope they form a commission to investigate the ties between DT and VPand the Russians. Also, Comey should be investigated for screwing Hillary. I understand she might have lost anyway, but let it be fair, don’t put your hand on the scale for DT.
Exactly. People forget that the media normalized trump straight into the WH. And now they are setting the bar so low that they are impressed he didn’t say something insane. That’s not something to strive for! I’m not impressed that our President managed to read lines of BS off a TelePrompTer! Hell they even have the DNC moderates talking about working with trump as if he’s going to do anything for us.
We cannot trust the media to do their jobs either. That’s what this entire past election cycle has taught me. Except for Teen Vogue because they seem to be the only sane publication these days. We have to fight for ourselves since everyone else seems to be content to live in this dumpster fire he’s created in a month
nothing is ever his fault or responsibility, and last night he provided no ideas what to replace Obamacare with.
He recited the same ideas Price and Ryan have been pushing for years: Medical Savings accounts (The Road to Bankruptcy); buying across state lines (the stupidest idea of all time): and High Risk Death Pools for pre-existing conditions. I think Congress and Trump and their full families and all staff should test these ideas as a pilot program for five years. If any of them survive, then we’ll consider them.
It was the best speech he’s given. He stuck to the teleprompter, mostly stayed on the GOP’s message and managed to not call on the audience to beat someone up. The bar for “Presidential” is indeed low with this administration.
The creation of VOICE is utterly chilling.
Isn’t it? What about the people killed by white supremacists? Or Trump supporters? So only the families of people killed by immigrants should be heard? Or is it just another ploy to engender hate against immigrants?
“Or is it just another ploy to engender hate against immigrants?” Yes.
Immigrants are actually less likely to commit crimes, not more.
The NY Times has an excellent piece on the driving force behind Trump’s virulent anti-immigrant stance. It originated with Sessions, Bannon and Miller. They have been plotting this course for a very long time. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/02/28/magazine/jeff-sessions-stephen-bannon-justice-department.html?rref=collection%2Fsectioncollection%2Fmagazine&action=click&contentCollection=magazine®ion=rank&module=package&version=highlights&contentPlacement=5&pgtype=sectionfront
The most chilling aspect of VOICE is this: Will it make a distinction between immigrants who legally go through the system, and immigrants who haven’t? Has that question been answered? I was at work and missed the speech.
@Rapunzel- No, I don’t think they’ve been clear about crimes by undocumented immigrants versus legal immigrants- and I think that is intentional.
I don’t get it. He goes out there and DOESN’T trip over his dick for once and “boom!” he’s “presidential”? How low is the bar now?
The only question I have is, when will his supporters realize that they will pay for the wall? They still think that Trump can force Mexico to pay for it.
I never watch one second of him speaking, so thanks for the summary.
I can’t watch him speak either. How is this even the real world anymore?
I didn’t bother to watch either. I knew he would just lie his way through it.
I watched anything other than that speech. And that includes the talking head opinions afterwards.
He has a job to do, and so do the media (work for the people and actual journalism). Memo to both: This is not a reality show.
My husband made me a very large martini so I could get through it.
Don’t forget the most appalling moment: When he said that Ryan, the SEAL, was happy in heaven because of the extended applause he was getting. Clearly the length of applause and ovations are the only thing that really registers with Easy D. It was despicable.
The other problem is not only did the pundits think he sounded presidential, his enablers and supporters did too. I can’t imagine the mileage they will get from this, all because the bar has been set so freaking low. I’m really worried about the Democratic Party’s ability to make a comeback in the face of this madness.
And I’m beyond disappointed in the press. He has been trashing and undermining them left and right and yet CNN is now practically fawning over him. The question is will Trump call their favorable poll “fake news” since it’s favorable???
I couldn’t believe he said that. Ryan would be happy for extended applause? He wouldn’t be distressed about his obviously heartbroken wife? It appeared to be one of the few times Trump strayed from the teleprompter and it was his usual narcissistic rubbish. I assume now that Ryan’s widow has appeared at Trump’s behest it silenced the call for investigation into the Yemen raid by her father-in-law.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There were leaks about the pentagon’s three investigations in the news yesterday. But, frankly, Trump is the commander in chief and has the legal authority to order a raid. All the investigation will turn up is that it wasn’t successful, but we already knew that.
The use of that SEAL’s widow as a prop was disgusting. But his followers all thought it was a beautiful tribute.
I wanna smack that woman for letting her husband’s death be used in this manner.
The poor woman is traumatized by grief; don’t blame her. What would be interesting is for her to revisit this situation much later on. She was taken advantage of; used like a pawn…. maybe someday she’ll see that and use it against Trump.
I can’t be upset with her. She’s grieving and I’m sure hearing the applause really touched her. I doubt she was in a state that she could understand Trump’s machinations or how he was using her to shut down calls for an investigation. Plus it was the president inviting her- how could she turn that down? My heart honestly breaks for her.
I blame her. Grieving or not, she should know better. If her grief stricken father in law can see Trump’s evil, she should too. No excuses here.
Yes Esmom. Even though we know it’s an act, his supporters clearly don’t. We should all be worried any time Trump comes across as legitimate.
Kitten, the reality is that his supporters always think the world of him no matter what he says or does. I was sickened by the comments on Twitter last night – “beautiful, grand, the best speech ever, brought tears to my eyes”. Just because he read complete sentences did not make him presidential and didn’t make the content inspired – it was the same old tripe he has been feeding them throughout the campaign, only cleaned up a bit by professional speech writers.
Those of us who see through the lies and are horrified by everything – his daily “bring your daughter to work” attitude, reward your family with positions they don’t deserve, use your adult kids to sign deals right and left that will make you an actual billionaire, ignore the legitimate concerns of minorities and groups who see hate crimes against them spike, claims accomplishments that are not real, bully anyone who is not a supporter… (the list goes on forever) we are no fooled. We were never going to be fooled. We know he can’t and wont change and that at best we can hope for impeachment, at worst for complete global destruction. Wearing a blue tie, being drugged or persuaded into staying on script will not make him a more legitimate president.
And where does he get off always referring to Owens as “Ryan” as if he were a close personal friend? He killed that man. And couldn’t bother to stop tweeting his typical garbage while he did so
Because he has no sense of decorum.
What is really sad, also, is that on my FB feed the only thing being touted is how the Democrats didn’t stand during the ovation for the widow. Maybe, one article on what was contained in the speech. This woman has been through enough and should have never been asked to be there.
I agree. I saw a lot of how “touching” it was. It made me want to throw up. That poor woman-to be used like a prop is the lowest of the low.
I think the expressions on these military faces captures their respect for Draft Dodging Chickenhawk-in-Chief.
http://twitter.com/whileinthewild/status/836777479092203521
Yes Esmom, THAT particular moment was horrifying. I cannot imagine what emotions the widow of Navy SEAL Ryan Owens was experiencing or why she chose to attend (NOT a judgement), but his father’s abscence spoke volumes. Even in his grief, Bill Owens not only demanded answers, but he had the compassion to note trump’s mistreatment of the Captain Humayun Khan’s (Gold Star) family.
I was nauseated with trump’s smug smirk and his applause meter remark. He really does not get it. He is morally bankrupt.
Don’t even get me started on his self congratulatory tone when highlighting Megan Crowley’s story. I loved, loved, loved that she was wearing white. In my mind: MC: “I’m not your prop you jack hole”
Trump said nothing new in that speech, he said the same things he said during the campaign. Plus, Trump always says he wants to this or that but never how.
I can’t listen to his speeches because I really hate his voice.
Thank you. I’m the same way. Listened to him once and that was it (and only for about a minute.) Couldn’t believe how Alec Baldwin really has his voice down. I had a professor in college that was monotone and put me to sleep almost every class. Couldn’t stand his voice either.
I didn’t watch the speech, but caught some of the glowing blubber on msnbc this morning..the bar is so low for this unstable man that now reading=genius.
I am once again tuning out the broadcast media that seem to treat this as some type of lovelorn relationship. Jon Stewart hit the nail on the head this week, when he visited Colbert’s show to describe how high schoolesque the media is about him.
Could the bar be any lower?!?
He still has no concrete plans. That’s not Presidential. He still doesn’t want an investigation into Russia. That’s not Presidential. He blamed Obama for that botched Yemen raid (and lied that it wasn’t botched). That’s not Presidential. He still has not done a thing competently. That’s not Presidential.
Being tranquilized to the max does not a President make. But never fear, he can’t keep this impersonation up anyhow.
VOICE is horrifying but I loved the LOUD boos he got when he brought up taking away Obamacare and replacing it with stupid HSAs and tax credits. Isn’t that what we already had before Obamacare and it was horrible? How is that a solution?
I’ve realized that many Americans don’t understand HSAs. Quite a few people I’ve met don’t seem to understand it’s just pre-tax money from their paychecks and will reduce their take-home pay. I have an HSA. It’s great in conjunction with my insurance, but it’s no substitute for insurance.
I have a small one for the purpose of covering insurance cost-sharing (deductibles & co-pays) and it is more trouble than it is worth. They are constantly denying things for ridiculous reasons. After my insurance paid tens of thousands of dollars on diagnostic procedures for a liver problem, my HSA denied the $25 co-pay for the specialist on the grounds that the appointment wasn’t medically necessary – that is AFTER my health insurance paid him over a $1,000 for that very same appointment. They recently denied payment to Massachusetts Eye & Ear Infirmary on the grounds that it isn’t a medical provider.
And the idea behind these things is so faulty. People have no idea of the actual cost of health care and cannot estimate how much they are going to need out of pocket for these things if they are ever really sick or injured
And how about the laughs when he said he was draining the swamp? I wished they had been louder, though.
In his defense, the swamp was drained and the loser alligators were replaced with pricey piranhas and trust fund sharks. The best. Believe me.
From what I gather the Dems had made a pact to be civilized and professional. You know, unlike the republican yelling “You lie!” at Obama’s speech. “Draining the swamp” was such an outrageous claim the guffaws were inevitable though. I nearly snorted wine thru my nose.
Apparently Nancy Pelosi had instructed everybody to be respectful. Sigh. I get what she’s going for but it must have been tough to listen to in person.
I just kept thinking of the Trevor Noah video of Trump at one of his rallies saying that he hated the “drain the swamp” phrase because he thought it was hokey but he used it and people ended up loving it.
It wasn’t even his phrase and he never liked it yet he used it again last night because he knows that it resonates with his dumbass supporters. Sigh.
I’ve had an HSA for several years, and it’s just a tax-sheltered account that has to be funded by my deposits. The accounts help offset high-deductible insurance plans.
So basically people end up with more or less catastrophic insurance coverage with lots of out of pocket costs to keep the premiums affordable. But you get a little tax shelter that has been available for years.
They want to raise the limit of how much you can allocate to your HSA. That won’t help most middle or working class Americans who can’t afford to reduce their regular paycheck by that much. It will benefit Trump’s cronies as a tax shelter though. We use our HSA to set aside cash for deductibles, glasses, contacts, dental procedures like crowns and my kid’s braces. I can’t imagine trying to actually pay for a major medical problem with it though. One ER trip could wipe it out.
That’s what I don’t think people really understand.
Medical-related bankruptcies will likely once again spike, if the ACA is deconstructed for the insurance companies (because that’s what I think this is about — making big companies happy).
@Christin- Definitely! Repealing the ACA is just a big old love letter to health insurance companies.
@Christin, and preventable deaths will rise once again because people will put off wellness visits and follow-ups because they can’t afford them.
The bar for so-called president p*ssygrabber Trump is so incredibly low that he is praised for being able to read a speech somewhat normally. I could only watch snippets here and there mostly on the comedy shows. Otherwise, he is too grating and hurts my ears.
I will eat my proverbial hat if anyone here sincerely refers to Trump’s performance as “presidential”, but your request is duly noted lol.
Eat it!
Damn. Will a tiny fascinator a la the “Waity Katy” years suffice?
Lol sure that works.
His tweets are clearly coming from a PR officer for the last few days. And then yesterday, he stuck to the auto cue. Oh lil Donnie is playing President. It wont last long. Narcissists cant help themselves, he’ll hear a criticism that challenges his lofty self image and explode again. Still, I wonder who got through to him. Personally I suspect someone showed him an episode of House of Cards and explained that he is making Mike Pence eventual coup too easy.
I really thought he seemed slightly sedated. And he still couldn’t resist going off script with the comments about the Navy SEAL being happy in heaven for getting so much applause.
As for the motivation to keep it together, as RBC says below it was probably because something big is about to hit. We can only hope.
And the award for best performance as a president in a reality show goes to….
Something big will be leaked soon I can sense it. Last night’s speech was to get as many people as possible to support him and denounce all the “fake news” that will hit the fan shortly. Deflect and pivot should be the motto for this administration.
I so hope you’re right.
Methinks the connections to a certain other country are becoming clearer by the week.
I watched the whole thing. I was waiting to hear how he’s going to unite the country. It was nothing but doubling-down on campaign trail stuff…. the only “new” thing was that he managed to stay on point and not go off on some infantile rant. I second the notion he was sedated btw. But nothing at all about bringing the nation together.
I watched the whole thing and it pains me to admit that this was his best speech yet. That’s isn’t saying much of course and we all know that it was a bunch of bullshit but I do think he sounded presidential *dodges tomatoes* and not like an unhinged lunatic for once.
I slept fitfully last night because I’m so worried. If there was a Trump-supporter on the fence, last night’s speech will reassure them. This is a huge problem because until his supporters turn on him, this administration isn’t going anywhere.
Last night gave him an air of legitimacy that he doesn’t deserve, but we need to be concerned about this, guys.
I’m right with you, I was distraught. I kept thinking that the Dems could bring Jesus Christ himself in to do the response and the enablers and deplorables would find a way to trash him.
As Peter Sagal tweeted, Trump was shockingly “hinged.” And that is indeed worrisome because you could sense the support, even within that chamber, solidifying.
Exactly this. I was hoping he would be his usual bloviating, red-faced, heaving mess but he was calm and collected.
My BF was at the Bruins game and I kept texting him “this is not good” because I knew it would be a slam dunk for his supporters.
It’s easy to be dismissive of Trumpsters but the reality is that it’s crucial that we get at least some of these people to turn.
Because as I’ve said a million times around here, his supporters enable and protect him. As long as they’re on the Trump train, we’re stuck with this mess because cannot do this alone. We have to have some level of bipartisan support in order to fight this guy.
Last night I got on FB and saw my Trumpster friend who has wavered a bit recently with his support in light of the marijuana and private prison issues. Unsurprisingly, he was super-happy with the speech. Sigh.
This is so bad, you guys. As soon as the speech was over I texted my BF to say “tonight will mark a major turnaround for Trump. Watch for him to get a healthy bump in the polls.”
Meanwhile, did anybody see Maddow’s Russian connection piece?
I have come to accept the fact that he will last for a while, maybe even the entire term and that, being in Canada, I am safe unless he blows everything up (see that little increase in all things military, particularly the bad uranium stuff…). in the meantime, I plan to stay the hell out of the US, much as I will miss it. A lot of people in Canada (and overseas) are saying the same thing – no matter that Trump supporters keep tweeting that that’s great news and they don’t need us. Maybe they don’t but the huge tourism industry sure does.
You know when his supporters will turn on him? When it’s coming up on 3 years, their healthcare costs are the same our worst, the coal jobs aren’t back, the high paying, no edcatishn jobs are still not falling off trees, grocery bills are higher if he actually starts building the wall/ gets an import tax law passed… when all these things hit, then they’ll connect the dots. They’ll still vote Rep, because goodness forbid women decide for themselves whether they’re a breeding pouch, and they’ll still be hating them foreigners (unless they’re imported model material) but they’ll turn on him.
God your comment is so depressingly true. I’m also resigned to the fact that he’ll last a full term. I’ll keep protesting and fighting the best that I can, but I think we need to be realistic about the fact that so many Americans are happy with him. Gah. This sucks.
I know exactly what you mean.
I hoped he’d fall flat on his face, and he didn’t. So now we have to be ever more aware, which is already exhausting.
I hate this man with a passion.
Me too. I cannot stand to look at him and his cabinet of thugs. I had a bong in hand and all sharp objects hidden safely away while watching.
But looking at Pres. babyfists, Pence’s evil grin and Ryan’s smug mug really tested my limits.
I couldn’t get past 15 minutes of the circle jerk going on between him and the Repubs. Was there an “Applause” sign that went on every 30 seconds?
Now saying things he has refused to say or address before, or pretending he didn’t say something else like that very same morning, and now trying to act caring reading off those teleprompter remarks written for him infuriated me. It was a decent speech, but it belies everything he has been doing and saying.
I had to turn it off for my mental health. Reading a wonderful piece by Slate after it was over soothed my fears that he was going to get away with everything he has done before the speech. Nope. Some were calling the “Real” Trump to task.
That’s exactly what I called it, Jayna: an old white man circle jerk convention.
And Paul Ryan grinning and clapping like a manic seal behind Trump! “Yaaasss, yassss! This is what I sold my soul for!”
He is so repulsive. My eyes kept darting to Ryan and Pence’s evil, maniacal grins.
He was downright gleeful and giddy at every mention of gutting the ACA.
I am thankful we could not see Ryan’s lower body. He seems to get aroused at the mere thought of depriving healthcare to people.
I hadn’t realized till last year that I was capable of such hate and resentment – but then this orange abomination of a man came along.
I hate the idea of hate and really, as far as I know, never hated anyone. This feeling about Trump is a new one for me and I don’t like it. But I think it’s called hate and I think that it’s being overflowed onto his supporters. Maybe if Trump was on his own and despised more fully I wouldn’t feel the same way about him. But those supporters … they are the worst because they helped him thrive.
I immediately thought that he must have been sedated! It’s sad that being able to string together coherent sentences is all it takes to make one sound “presidential”, now.
“…By the fact-checkers’ count, Baby Fists told about 51 lies in a 61-minute speech.”
That’s chilling.
I’m mega-thankful for the rise of fact-checking sites all over the world and that they are increasingly seen as a valuable branch of journalism.
Looking at the second picture I just noticed something. He has a vagina on his neck.
How presidential to victimize a widow TWICE. First he killed her husband then used her as a prop to make himself feel better for killing him. The buck stops anywhere but with him.
Wow I am probably going to come off as anti-American but we’ve actually hit “Idiocracy” mixed with Nazi Germany levels. 😕 I am ashamed at the shear idiocy and complacency in this country right now. Apparently reading from a speech, most likely written Ryan and the GOP, from a teleprompter makes you presidential and according to the brainwashed media already worthy of a second term. Never mind the Russia connection and the past year of Hell. All you have to do is have basic reading skills. What twilight zone am I living in??? We’re screwed.
I need to get my Canadian paperwork in order.
Dude just tweeted an all caps “THANK YOU!” Wtf?
@rapunzel
He’s saying THANK YOU! For the tremendous morning log he laid in the WH toilet.
Lmao!
We all knew he’d be LAPPING UP all the praise like the thirsty piece of shit he is. I f*cking hate this.
I do too.
Apparently the press, or many people in this country learned nothing.
That awkward moment when you’ve moved the bar so low that just staying on script qualifies you as sounding “presidential”. You don’t have to actually ACT presidential, just SOUND like it.
The entirety of the speech as was made up of the same mess of flat out lies, gross exaggeration and racist fantasy that it always has been. Just because he didn’t present it in his usual elementary school kid style doesn’t suddenly make it acceptable.
I am so angry that so much of the press is calling him presidential simply because he gave a speech that by Trump standards was okay. There were two especially disgusting parts, the one where he said her husband is looking down in heaven happy that he had a record for APPLAUSE…and the other was the creation of the incredibly chilling sounding VOICE. Why on earth is the media falling over themselves to praise him and not freaking out about VOICE, I mean the freaking title Victims of Immigrant Crime Engagement sounds like a white supremacist fascist wet dream.
The scary thing is my friend who grew up in under an autocrat said this speech was familiar and the press reaction (only half of them calling him on his 50 something lies and most of them calling him out half assed, and VOICE not being the headline) is familiar. The United States has had issues but never like this in my lifetime…I feel like it’s become a different country.
CNN praising him..other MSM outlets as well. USA Today had a good burn piece and the New Yorker had a solidly critical opinion piece but overwhelmingly, news outlets are favorable.
I f*cking knew they’d be licking his nuts this morning.
I need to take a mental health break from Trump coverage. The rage in me over this isn’t good for my health.
You can fool all the people some of the time and some of the people all the time, but you cannot fool all the people all the time — Abraham Lincoln
I’m praying without ceasing that all of the people will wake and stop allowing themselves to be fooled before it’s too damn late. Right before my eyes and willingly and compliantly, the U.S. is allowing itself to be destroyed. The fear has always been that ultimately the U.S. would be destroyed from within and that may soon come to pass.
Stephen Colbert went live last night
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hezHSFSwa08
Sarah Silverman got right to the point.
http://twitter.com/sarahksilverman/status/836772971637166080
I had to take a full sleeping pill last night. It still didn’t knock me out soon enough.
Same evil message, just in coherent sentences because he finally h
