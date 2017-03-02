Nicki Minaj seemed a bit shaken at her first post-’ShETHER’ appearance

Remy Ma murdered Nicki Minaj over the weekend. Not literally, but Remy Ma’s “ShETHER” was possibly the greatest diss track ever. I actually don’t believe that it was the greatest diss-track or one part of the greatest rap-beef ever, but it was a MAJOR moment. Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj have a beef history and Minaj has always claimed to be the baddest bitch to ever talk sh-t. And then when Remy Ma devotes a full seven minutes to murdering Minaj, suddenly Minaj has nothing to say. Just some tweets about album sales and an Instagram back-up assist from Beyonce. That’s it. She still hasn’t tweeted directly about it, nor has she dragged Remy Ma in song or otherwise. WTF, Nicki?
Well, here are some photos of Nicki Minaj at the launch of H&M’s Premium line in Paris yesterday. This isn’t the first time Minaj has stepped out since Remy Ma dragged her so hard – Minaj was photographed by paparazzi while she filmed a music video in the days after “ShETHER” – but this was her first red carpet/event appearance. And is it just me or does Minaj look shaken? Or “shook,” if you will. Usually Minaj is cutting her eyes at the camera and looking like she could tell all of the photographers to go to hell. But she seemed… I don’t know, almost humbled. Minaj IS shook.
Speaking of, did you know Lil’ Kim is tight with Remy Ma, and did you know Lil’ Kim also has a long-standing beef with Minaj? Well, Lil’ Kim is going to release new music soon, so she sat down for an interview this week with Billboard, and of course she referenced Remy and Nicki’s beef. The hilarious part is that Kim never once says Nicki’s name. She only refers to Minaj as Ol’ Girl. LMAO.
Billboard: There’s also a possibility you may be doing another type of “Ladies Night” collaboration on this project.
Kim: I’m glad you brought that up, because in the media the other day, I had a show and I hate stupid blogs when they try to take my damn situations and clip them. We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that. They have a rumor out there like, “Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.” First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation. But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing “ShETHER,” that sh-t is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period. Just like [Drake's] “Back To Back” was hard — just good hip-hop music. But I got nothing to do with that. When I had my situation and my situation came up, I handled my business. If anybody comes to me, if ol’ girl came to me, I’ma give them the business. That’s just the bottom line of it. So if it ain’t coming my way, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. Me and Remy is cool. I hate when media do that. That’s the thing.
You know it’s bad when Lil’ Kim won’t even say your damn name!! And I love what Kim says – she doesn’t need to do a diss track with Remy. Remy took care of that sh-t all on her own.
Nicki should be scared, Remy was petty enough to shoot a friend and paralyze her over $2,000 dollars the girl didn’t even steal.
So if she’s willing to be that petty and trigger happy, than I would fear for my well being as well.
It’s sad that Nicki is getting called out by someone equally, if not worst than her.
Remy has rapped about shooting that girl and gloated about it.
But whatever, Remy is the better rapper, but calling Nicki a rapper is really a stretch.
I just wish someone who didn’t seem like a psychopath was calling Nicki out.
It’s not about being psycopath or not, it’s about the fact Remy Ma rapped better than Nicki, who claims she’s the queen and couldn’t answer with something.
And, if the person is a psycopath, is it smart to be messing with her?
And that thing about Nicki’s brother being a pedophile, it’s not silly, it should be checked.
Google will be your friend on this one. The case is at least a year old and DNA confirmed his semen in a 12-year-old girl’s underwear.
It would be stupid for Nicki to respond. Firstly, very little is known of Remy and her dirt. Theres only so much a ghost writer can do with that material. Secondly, she is not a battle rapper nor did she ever claim she was. She flirts with pop, she infuses her theatre background, this is why she sells. Not because she raps hard but because she raps accessibly.
Also EVERYBODY calls themselves the queen. From Trina right down to the latest trap star. In Nickis case she is making it clear that you cant battle to being queen and that sales determine the queen not battles. Its a bit like those brand battles, where one brand says its the biggest by coverage and the other says its the biggest by subscribers. Whatever. But like GladeSarah I dont have a problem with someone challenging Nickis reign, I just prefer it not be Remy. I’m eagerly awaiting the next Lauren Hill, Missy Eliott or MC lyte.
I never said anything about Nicki’s brother, nor did I can it Silly.
So yeah, I have no idea what that is about.
Remy needs to sit in the back row ok, what Remy song you know get out of here. PINK FRIDAY ALL DAY👊
I don’t think Remy can rap. And Nicki is better where it counts the most. She’s more famous and marketable. I’m willing to bet not many on this site has heard of Remy until now but they’ve heard of Nicki. Drake got called out for having a ghost writer and not being a great rapper but his fame is not diminishing at all. Fans are still rocking with Drake and Nicki will be just fine as well.
Remy and Lil Kim are just jealous of Nicki and all her success.
If that’s true about Nic’s brother, that’s sick and he needs to serve time.
I couldnt agree more. Nicki will be just fine. Remy may be a good writer (although Papoose may have hand here) but she is not a great rapper. A great rapper will draw you in with their voice, intonation and delivery, makes you want to hear whats being said. Remy gives you just standard hard voice with aggressive delivery. People listened to SHether because it was about Nicki but I doubt anybody went out to seek out Remys other work much less buy it.
I mean its inspired PR. Her name is out there and the white kids now know it but she cant deliver an alternative body of work to Nickis so whats the point?
I just LOOOVVVEE how Nicki came for MILEY and TAYLOR over Nothing but appears to be scared to death to respond to a legitimate beef lolololololol
To assume that no one on this site has heard of Remy Ma is pretty ridiculous. She received two Grammy nominations for All The Way Up just last year….which was a huge hit. So yeah, people have heard of her. Did you listen to ShETHER? She can rap. I thought it was freaking amazing.
No, her name is not as mainstream as Nicki’s, but I would say she’s probably more talented.
are we sure this is not her wax figure?…because…DAMN.
No offense but Kim tried to drag Minaj a lot and she never succeeded the way Remy did. So to me this doesn’t make Kim better…she failed on her own.
I really like Remy’s brother, YoYo.
I’m so over these rap beefs. Im not a huge fan of Nicki but jealousy also plays a part. Nicki is a well known lady rap artist who has had huge hits, known in some other countries, collaborated with other rap stars, r&b singers and pop artists. She’s beautiful and talented . Who cares if she doesn’t 100% write her own rhymes, neither does Remy and Biggie Smalls wrote all Lil Kim’s lyrics up until he died.
Remy and Kim are friends but Kim has had more plastic surgery than Nicki. Kim messed up her face, she bleached her skin, her butt and boobs are fake. Remy talking about Nic is like dissing your friend as well. The diss song sucks because to me Remy can’t rap and to be relavant she has to jump on other artist tracks such as Fat Joe. She doesn’t produce big hits on her own. Calling out people who Nic has supposedly slept with is no biggie. I would be bragging if I banged Trey Songz, have you seen him, he is fine.
Remy Ma in the words of Kanye West Bitch Nicki made you famous.
Until now most people had never heard of you. Your claim to fame is doing time in prison for shooting your so called friend in the stomach and going on that trashy Love &Hip Hop where has been artists go. Enjoy your 15 minutes of fame courtesy of Nicki
Yup agree !
I mostly agree except for the part about Trey Songs and others. This is the biggest reason why I am irritated by the support it got from so many self professed feminists here. I dont believe Nicki has this massive conquest list. She has said from the very beginning that that wasnt her vibe and it was an important message for aspiring girl rappers to hear; a mega superstar who didnt climb up like a video vixen . More importantly, she had to drum that message because every single minute, some ahole is diminishing a womans success via her sex life. None of the male rappers ever got far disparaging her success that way but here comes Remy -Guardian of the Vaginas, slut shamer in chief doing the mens dirty work for them. I DETEST WOMEN LIKE THIS.
If anybody doubts why Remy had that many bars about Nickis fictitious sex life, ask yourself if any sane person would include an equivalent list on a diss track against a man. Yeah, I can just see 50 Cent listing 5 girls Ja Rule slept with because that will totally destroy his career. I’m getting worked up again but let me just say this; the women in rap should battle if they want but they MUST NOT become the mouthpiece of patriarchy in the process. God, I miss Lauryn!
I agree with you there. I don’t think Nicki slept her way to the top at all. It’s sad anyone would believe that. These are “low blows”. Oh you hate a girl, just call her a sl*t and that’ll teach her ! So stupid.
I think that’s my problem with Remy. She buys full in to misogyny and she’s a violent criminal who is now pushing her badness as narrative for her own gain.
I get that rap has a history with being ‘hard’ but I dun like it. I really dislike when **sholes are pushed as ‘cool’.
Am I the only one that didn’t think Remy’s “diss track” was THAT good? Her flow is horrible imo. Remy was thirsty for attention and she got it.
Thank you Remy can’t rap and she didn’t write that by herself, she had help. Her lyrics doesn’t flow. The diss track sounds horrible. She spoke about things that were already being said about Nic from who she slept with to her plastic surgeries.
I couldn’t even finish listening to it.
I dont know who Remy is but I love drama and this is DRAMAAAAAA
*Runs off to listen to shETHER*
I hesitated to even read the first post made here about Shether… I was nervous to see comments from people who don’t listen to real hip hop or know what rap beef is all about. It’s not about who’s more marketable or who makes more money, this is about straight bars.
The fact of the matter is that Nicki SHOULD be shook. Remy is a battle rapper, she’s street and real hip hop fans know her. Idk where all these “nobody knew Remy before this” comments come from. We know her. Her bars in Shether ALONE murdered anything Nicki has ever spit. Furthermore, Nicki has been taking shots at Remy for awhile now and Remy specifically stated that she has no issue with Nicki. Remy finally came out with this after the last shot Nicki took at her. The fact that Nicky hasn’t responded is very telling. Just my two cents ✌🏾
To be fair, I don’t the writer knew who Remy was before this happened.
I’m surprised to see this even being covered tbh,but as I said above I agree that Remy is the better rapper, but compared to Nicki, anyone is a better. Nicki isn’t really that good because she’s more pop now, in my opinion.
This 100 times! If you proclaim to be the queen of Rap then you should have battle rapping skills. As far a I’m concerned Niki is not a rapper she is a pop star. Old school rap beef is just so delicious with todays rapper and that garabage. With the exception of a few today’s hip hop is sad.
Well as a consumer, I have never heard of this Remy person. I have heard of Nicki and I just bought a couple songs the other day of hers.
Maybe this other person is more street famous but Nicki is actually famous. And people like me a 47 year old butt white woman is throwing money at her, I think in the end Nicki will still have more money and fame and I will still have never hear anything by this other person.
Nicki has a much wider and diverse user base, she is quirky and cute. I equate her to Britney, fluffy and harmless and fun to listen to.
Nicki will still be around in 5 years
Thank you AlmondJoy. Rap battles have NEVER been about who has more money. If Nicki was the “queen”that she claims she is she should have responded. There’s no “high road” just cowardice
Say it again AlmondJoy.
It’s about skills, which Nicki has been lacking recently, not money and definitely NOT sales. I also find it funny people are commenting that no one knew Remy prior to this… All Nicki has been doing is liking comments on her Twitter having her fans talk shit for her.
I remember the good old days of rap beefs and artists handling their business through diss tracks. For those who don’t, Drake’s recent schooling of Nicki’s ex Meek harken back to that, it was even discussed here. It was glorious. Ultimately though in the scheme of things, it means nothing. Those frightened that Remy is going to really come shoot Nicki, get real. Remy isn’t trying to go back to jail over Onika. Remy handled her business with this track, that was the whole point. Nicki will be fine, this isn’t going to affect the music genre she dabbles in or her sales. The only thing it affects is her street cred, which she now has little to none, but whatever she still has her sales, and Beyonce called her the Queen…so….
How can u say shether wasnt a career ending drag to the depth of hades with no ressurection!! U clearly dont know ya hip hop battles. This is Pac Big Ice Cube Nwa Snoop Eazy E career damage. But this has not happen with lady mc’s,not eva!! Not even back in Roxanne Shante battles!Please Bey didnt defend Jay in the elevator u really think she capin for sicki mirage!
Lol there are sooo many pissed off barbz today…the convo about nicki sleeping her way to the top being fiction is hilarious…it’s true she should not be judged on who she sleeps with BUT it can be thrown in her face if it’s proven to be a lie…she said she didn’t sleep with anyone..so when multiple people confirm they slept together and have proof (Gucci mane pics) that’s what makes her a liar…like remy said she saw an opportunity cause she’s an opportunist..nicki was screaming free remy and even called her to congratulate her once remy was freed..then silence, next thing you know nicki is trying to make a comeback bragging she gave Remy 2 years and throwing shots…then remy killed her point blank period.
