Nicki Minaj seemed a bit shaken at her first post-’ShETHER’ appearance

Remy Ma murdered Nicki Minaj over the weekend. Not literally, but Remy Ma’s “ShETHER” was possibly the greatest diss track ever. I actually don’t believe that it was the greatest diss-track or one part of the greatest rap-beef ever, but it was a MAJOR moment. Remy Ma and Nicki Minaj have a beef history and Minaj has always claimed to be the baddest bitch to ever talk sh-t. And then when Remy Ma devotes a full seven minutes to murdering Minaj, suddenly Minaj has nothing to say. Just some tweets about album sales and an Instagram back-up assist from Beyonce. That’s it. She still hasn’t tweeted directly about it, nor has she dragged Remy Ma in song or otherwise. WTF, Nicki?

Well, here are some photos of Nicki Minaj at the launch of H&M’s Premium line in Paris yesterday. This isn’t the first time Minaj has stepped out since Remy Ma dragged her so hard – Minaj was photographed by paparazzi while she filmed a music video in the days after “ShETHER” – but this was her first red carpet/event appearance. And is it just me or does Minaj look shaken? Or “shook,” if you will. Usually Minaj is cutting her eyes at the camera and looking like she could tell all of the photographers to go to hell. But she seemed… I don’t know, almost humbled. Minaj IS shook.

Speaking of, did you know Lil’ Kim is tight with Remy Ma, and did you know Lil’ Kim also has a long-standing beef with Minaj? Well, Lil’ Kim is going to release new music soon, so she sat down for an interview this week with Billboard, and of course she referenced Remy and Nicki’s beef. The hilarious part is that Kim never once says Nicki’s name. She only refers to Minaj as Ol’ Girl. LMAO.

Billboard: There’s also a possibility you may be doing another type of “Ladies Night” collaboration on this project. Kim: I’m glad you brought that up, because in the media the other day, I had a show and I hate stupid blogs when they try to take my damn situations and clip them. We all know the situation that’s going on with Remy and ol’ girl. That’s their situation and I have nothing to do with that. They have a rumor out there like, “Kim is gonna do a diss track with Remy.” First of all, let me tell you this. Number one: y’all giving ol’ girl too much credit. I’m not even thinking about that. I’m not even thinking about ol’ girl! I’m so far past that. That’s never on my mind. Ever. Ol’ girl has never been on my mind for a long ass time at all. So I hate the fact of that being in the equation. But the situation with Remy, for them to say that we were coming together to do a diss track? First of all, after hearing “ShETHER,” that sh-t is so hard, Remy don’t need no damn help! Why would I need to come together for that? I mean, I’m into the music and I’m speaking musically wise — the song is just hard, period. Just like [Drake's] “Back To Back” was hard — just good hip-hop music. But I got nothing to do with that. When I had my situation and my situation came up, I handled my business. If anybody comes to me, if ol’ girl came to me, I’ma give them the business. That’s just the bottom line of it. So if it ain’t coming my way, I ain’t got nothing to do with it. Me and Remy is cool. I hate when media do that. That’s the thing.

[From Billboard]

You know it’s bad when Lil’ Kim won’t even say your damn name!! And I love what Kim says – she doesn’t need to do a diss track with Remy. Remy took care of that sh-t all on her own.