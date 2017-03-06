Please enjoy these photos of Idris Elba eating a hot dog as The Gunslinger

Here are some photos of Idris Elba in New York this weekend, filming The Dark Tower. Idris has been filming The Dark Tower – an adaptation of Stephen King’s novels – for months now. We first saw photos of Idris as the Gunslinger, aka Roland Deschain, last summer. So now I sort of wonder if these are reshoots or pickups, because surely Big Driis wasn’t filming the same movie for eight months, right? Probably. Matthew McConaughey is playing the Man in Black, but I don’t think McConaughey was there this weekend. Or if he was, I don’t really care because IDRIS. (Also: this movie comes out in July, so this was probably just a few days of reshoots and pick-ups.)

Anyway, I don’t have much to say about these photos other than “enjoy some Idris Elba” and “wow, I’ve always wanted to watch Idris Elba eat a hot dog in slow motion.” Seriously, someone should hire Idris to be the face of a hot dog brand. Coke should hire him too, because these photos are like the best Coca-Cola ad ever. I have a lot to say, actually, but I’m trying not to be such a pervert. Mmm… hot dog.