Please enjoy these photos of Idris Elba eating a hot dog as The Gunslinger

Idris Elba snacks on a hot dog and washes it down with Coca-Cola whilie filming 'The Dark Tower' on location in Downtown Los Angeles

Here are some photos of Idris Elba in New York this weekend, filming The Dark Tower. Idris has been filming The Dark Tower – an adaptation of Stephen King’s novels – for months now. We first saw photos of Idris as the Gunslinger, aka Roland Deschain, last summer. So now I sort of wonder if these are reshoots or pickups, because surely Big Driis wasn’t filming the same movie for eight months, right? Probably. Matthew McConaughey is playing the Man in Black, but I don’t think McConaughey was there this weekend. Or if he was, I don’t really care because IDRIS. (Also: this movie comes out in July, so this was probably just a few days of reshoots and pick-ups.)

Anyway, I don’t have much to say about these photos other than “enjoy some Idris Elba” and “wow, I’ve always wanted to watch Idris Elba eat a hot dog in slow motion.” Seriously, someone should hire Idris to be the face of a hot dog brand. Coke should hire him too, because these photos are like the best Coca-Cola ad ever. I have a lot to say, actually, but I’m trying not to be such a pervert. Mmm… hot dog.

Idris Elba film scenes for his upcoming action movie 'The Dark Tower'

Photos courtesy of Pacific Coast News and WENN.

 

31 Responses to “Please enjoy these photos of Idris Elba eating a hot dog as The Gunslinger”

  1. Sarah says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:17 am

    He’s so f-cking handsome!

    Reply
  2. detritus says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:20 am

    That looks like an unadorned hotdog. Dris, where is the ketchup? Mustard? Pickles?

    Are theY not letting him express his true food self because he’s wearing silly hand covers? Or does he really prefer hotdogs au naturale.

    I have options if he doesn’t want to get his hands dirty, is all I’m saying.

    Reply
  3. Sixer says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:22 am

    It’s the Idris version of a Flake advert! I’m sold.

    But nothing will ever surpass the experience of watching Idris Elba: Fighter. Men dropped medicine balls on the Idris tummy. Idris got told off by his mum and did Idris whining. Still, I’m all in for Idris Elba: Gunslinger. Are there medicine balls AND hot dogs? That would be perfect.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    Thank you! Thank you! Thank you!

    Reply
  5. original kay says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:27 am

    what a beautiful man

    **swoons**

    Reply
  6. tifzlan says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    My husband is such a dream, sigh. How DID i get so lucky?!

    Reply
  7. Miss V says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:33 am

    Just one night… give me just one night with him… that’s all I need.

    Reply
  8. Betsy says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:50 am

    That would make a nice Coke ad.

    Reply
  9. Lahdidahbaby says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:52 am

    Oh honey. Oh. Oh. Oh.oh.oh.oh.oh.ooooooo.

    Oooooh.

    Reply
  10. Olenna says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Yummy! That man looks soooo good!

    Reply
  11. HK9 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:44 am

    On a cold grey morning in Toronto, this is exactly what I needed. THANK YOU.

    Reply
  12. minx says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:49 am

    Sigh.

    Reply
  13. ell says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:53 am

    i’m so looking forward to this movie, so excited. these must be reshoots though, so hopefully it’s not because what they did up to now sucked.

    Reply
  14. OhDear says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Now I’m craving a hot dog (NOT A EUPHEMISM)

    Reply
  15. Abbess Tansy says:
    March 6, 2017 at 10:56 am

    And my bae is looking so fine. Thanks for the sunshine!

    Reply
  16. jenn12 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Idris Elba could make the reading of a phone book sexy.

    Reply
  17. Alexis says:
    March 6, 2017 at 11:47 am

    Um…yeeeeeaaaaaaahhhhhhhhhh.

    Reply
  18. slowsnow says:
    March 6, 2017 at 12:20 pm

    There’s that Iggy Pop song “I wanna be your [hot]-dog”.

    Reply
  19. WTF says:
    March 6, 2017 at 2:29 pm

    Yum

    Reply
  20. Sunsetsnow says:
    March 6, 2017 at 3:54 pm

    Mmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm…mmmmmmmmmmmmm! Mmmmmm…nom…nom!

    Reply
  21. DesertReal says:
    March 6, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    …These kind of make me want to slip that can from his fingertips so he can feed me some of that hot dog.
    Yep.
    I went there.

    Reply

