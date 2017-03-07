Tom Hiddleston is really trying to avoid any Brie Larson ‘romance rumors’

When Tom Hiddleston was filming Kong: Skull Island back in 2015, I remember thinking that Hiddles should make a play for Brie Larson. I still think they would suit each other really well, but it became pretty clear that it wasn’t going to happen. She has a long-term boyfriend, and I suspect she’s gotten used to friendzone-ing dudes. Or maybe Tom wasn’t really interested, because his type of lady is more of a Taylor Swift variety. Who knows? Whatever happened, Brie and Hiddles are just friends, even if it would be so much easier for the studio to promote this movie as “look how much chemistry these two have, are they dating?!?!?!”

I bring that up because Tom did an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Friday, and he was interviewed by Chris Evans (not Captain America). Evans would not stop talking about how Brie is gorgeous and Tom should have proposed to her.

British hunk Tom Hiddleston revealed he got to film some pretty romantic scenes – including one in an open-doored helicopter at sunset over the Pacific ocean – with his stunning co-star Brie Larson. So BBC Radio 2 show host Chris Evans couldn’t resist trying to find out if there was a budding love affair between the stars when Tom stopped by the radio studios on Friday morning. The red-haired host was pushing his superstar guest to say something about his Academy Award-winning co-star’s stunning looks – but the British actor would not be drawn. Though Tom did admit a Huey helicopter ride with Brie over a sunlit ocean was ‘one of the great gigs’. The Eton-educated actor told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: ‘Brie Larson and I got to go in the island of Oahu in Hawaii, at four o’clock in the afternoon, with no doors on the helicopter, the blades running..’ Chris interjected and jokingly said: ‘Brie Larson sitting next to you, that must have been terrible.’ Tom laughed nervously in reply, then added: ‘It was lovely’, before explaining how the two actors then flew out into the Pacific Ocean together. The presenter interjected, saying: ‘Weren’t you tempted to propose at that point? To just have a go? You might as well have a go!’ Tom laughed and merely answered: ‘It was a bit loud up there, you know.’ Chris repeatedly pointed out how gorgeous Brie is throughout the interview – and Tom refused to be drawn every time.

[From The Daily Mail]

Is this creepy or just “eh, whatever”? I have to defend Tom here – it seems like he was trying to not publicly objectify his costar, but… there is a way to treat your costar with respect and still joke around and play the game a bit. Like, “of course I thought about proposing, it was so romantic, but I knew she would have shot me down!” Self-effacing, charming, you know the drill. Instead he seems a bit… I don’t know. Like, is he still playing the dude who got “burned by love”? The lonely sad sack who spent his birthday running in the rain? It’s an interesting play for a so-called “British hunk.”