Tom Hiddleston is really trying to avoid any Brie Larson ‘romance rumors’

When Tom Hiddleston was filming Kong: Skull Island back in 2015, I remember thinking that Hiddles should make a play for Brie Larson. I still think they would suit each other really well, but it became pretty clear that it wasn’t going to happen. She has a long-term boyfriend, and I suspect she’s gotten used to friendzone-ing dudes. Or maybe Tom wasn’t really interested, because his type of lady is more of a Taylor Swift variety. Who knows? Whatever happened, Brie and Hiddles are just friends, even if it would be so much easier for the studio to promote this movie as “look how much chemistry these two have, are they dating?!?!?!”
I bring that up because Tom did an interview with BBC Radio 2 on Friday, and he was interviewed by Chris Evans (not Captain America). Evans would not stop talking about how Brie is gorgeous and Tom should have proposed to her.
British hunk Tom Hiddleston revealed he got to film some pretty romantic scenes – including one in an open-doored helicopter at sunset over the Pacific ocean – with his stunning co-star Brie Larson. So BBC Radio 2 show host Chris Evans couldn’t resist trying to find out if there was a budding love affair between the stars when Tom stopped by the radio studios on Friday morning. The red-haired host was pushing his superstar guest to say something about his Academy Award-winning co-star’s stunning looks – but the British actor would not be drawn. Though Tom did admit a Huey helicopter ride with Brie over a sunlit ocean was ‘one of the great gigs’.
The Eton-educated actor told The Chris Evans Breakfast Show: ‘Brie Larson and I got to go in the island of Oahu in Hawaii, at four o’clock in the afternoon, with no doors on the helicopter, the blades running..’
Chris interjected and jokingly said: ‘Brie Larson sitting next to you, that must have been terrible.’
Tom laughed nervously in reply, then added: ‘It was lovely’, before explaining how the two actors then flew out into the Pacific Ocean together.
The presenter interjected, saying: ‘Weren’t you tempted to propose at that point? To just have a go? You might as well have a go!’
Tom laughed and merely answered: ‘It was a bit loud up there, you know.’
Chris repeatedly pointed out how gorgeous Brie is throughout the interview – and Tom refused to be drawn every time.
Is this creepy or just “eh, whatever”? I have to defend Tom here – it seems like he was trying to not publicly objectify his costar, but… there is a way to treat your costar with respect and still joke around and play the game a bit. Like, “of course I thought about proposing, it was so romantic, but I knew she would have shot me down!” Self-effacing, charming, you know the drill. Instead he seems a bit… I don’t know. Like, is he still playing the dude who got “burned by love”? The lonely sad sack who spent his birthday running in the rain? It’s an interesting play for a so-called “British hunk.”
How would saying he knew she would shoot him down not play into the dude always gets burned by love role? I honestly think he’s scared of becoming a joke again in the press. No sympathy from me, Mr. I love TS.
Points for Piddles on this one! NOT CAPTAIN AMERICA was inappropriate here, and I like how Piddles wasn’t baited to join in.
Exactly. They were WORKING. What Evans was suggesting crosses the lines of appropriate workplace behavior into possible hostile atmosphere sexual harassment
Yea disappointed in chris for these comments. Dude she’s working. Not only that but she’s in a serious relationship (I believe they are engaged?).
I think they would make a lovely couple but she’s engaged and happy so…
I was going to say. I thought Brie is engaged.
This Promotion game is so silly even Hiddle Piddle can see right through it and feel embarrassed by it.
If you flirt innocently you flirt with the person, not “about” the person with some creepy interviewer who probably just noticed her now because b**bs.
Kind of hard to NOT notice her boobs in that gown. I always wonder where guys are supposed to look when women wear gowns like that? My husband always mentions that. He says, I am respectful of women, but I’m really uncomfortable when they have a really low cut shirt on.
I mean, I get women have every right to dress as they please, but then we all squawk when men look at their boobs?? Where they supposed to look? I feel that way in school, also, when a student in high school wears something inappropriate. I always worry that the male teachers will get in trouble if they happen to glance at the wrong place, so I always say something to the young woman about the dress code.
It is all so confusing.
I think he handled it well. He showed respect for his co-star by not joining in to objectify her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, and as a Brit who’s had a bit more exposure to Chris Evans than she’d like, I can testify that he’s pretty skeevy. Not a flat-out creep, but there’s something a bit off about him. I’m not surprised that Tom didn’t wanna engage with it.
She’s engaged. Not sure why he wouldn’t just say she was taken? Their characters aren’t even romantically involved in the movie. PR is so weird.
He’s wise to brush it off. I mean aren’t people still side-eyeing the Elizabeth Olsen timeline?
Sexual shananigans in the work place are supposed to be frowned upon.
He should have told that tw*t Evans to stfu and stop being creepy.
@shelley, you are quite correct in labeling ginger Chris Evans as a tw*t. I would have called him a pratt of the first water from way, way back. How he manages to cling onto an overpaid job at the Beeb is simply beyond me. His entire career has been a hideous play on his “cheeky chappy” routine, and it wore out decades ago. One has to wonder if there is some other reason he is still employed by Aunty? I can’t for the life of me imagine what Billy Piper ever saw in him, and this line in questioning is entirely in keeping with his laddish persona. I would think Mr Hiddles is fully acquainted with why CE’s inappropriate questions should be shut down with all speed.
Brie’s fiance is adorable!
Evans’ line of questioning is really inappropriate. Seems like TH was weirded out about it while trying to be polite.
Extremely inappropriate. They’re co-workers.
Sounded like Evens was trying to start trouble by getting people to think about if it was true. Tom definitely was as polite as always when answering this rude question
Reading waaayy too much into this on purpose as a form of promo for Skull Island. Nothing to see here, move along.
Or maybe Brie is with someone already and folks need to respect that which is why Tom answered the way he did.
The words “shit stirring interviwer without an original thought in his head” comes to mind.
And I notice that Eton-educated comes up again. Didn’t we know that already?
That Evans is a twat.
Tpiddles handled it well.
Brie Larson is actually engaged to her long term boyfriend i don’t know why this is still a topic?
To me it seems like if an actress is with somebody not that famous theres a lack of respect for the relationship. The same happened with Jessica Chaistain and the desperation to hook him up with her even though she had a boyfriend.
I’m not a fan of this deep v trend on the red carpet, but I love the colour and pleating on this dress.
well done tom. and sthu not captain america
Is this the same Chris Evans who was fired from Top Gear because he couldn’t get along with Matt Leblanc?
Yes.
The photos look as if they genuinely like each other, trust Evans to try and stir it and make it more.
He was probably uncomfortable with the questions and just too much of a gentlemen to tell the guy to knock off already.
