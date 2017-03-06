Louis Tomlinson arrested for attacking paparazzo, hitting woman at airport

Over the weekend One Direction singer Louis Tomlinson became the latest celebrity to get caught in a brawl with a photographer. The 25-year-old singer got into the altercation on Friday night at LAX. Louis and his girlfriend, Eleanor Calder ,were returning from a vacation and were spotted at baggage claim by photographer Karl Larssen. Louis felt the cameraman was being too intrusive and requested that he put the camera away. When Larssen continued to take snaps, Louis decided to strike. According to Larssen, “He lunged for the camera then he lifted up my leg and then he hit me and I hit my own head.”

An eyewitness told Radar Online, who posted video of the incident, “The whole thing was chaos, and Louis was aggressive and swearing.” It seems self-defense is sure to be the argument for the provocation, with a source telling Hollywood Life that, “Louis was just trying to protect his girlfriend since the situation was potentially really dangerous and could have gotten out of control. He would have done anything to keep Eleanor safe, and is confident he won’t be found guilty.” The same source went on to assert that “Louis thinks it’s outrageous that photographers feel they can act this way. He said Eleanor was terrified by the ordeal and that it’s unacceptable behavior.”

Right after the attack, Louis got in another altercation at the airport between his girlfriend and another woman, who was attempting to film her following the paparazzo incident. The woman told The Sun that Eleanor “pulled my phone, we started fighting.” Louis allegedly tackled the woman, knocking her to the floor and hitting her in the left eye. The woman told The Sun she was going to press charges against Louis. “The guy socked me. He’s going to go to jail.” 1D fans managed to track the woman down and have threatened her life, causing her to delete her social media accounts.

According to TMZ, Louis was arrested and booked at the LA police station for simple battery. He was released on $20,000 bail on Saturday morning and is scheduled to appear in court on March 29.

Louis’ lawyer, Martin Singer, released a statement claiming, “The paparazzi provoked and caused the altercation that occurred with Louis. It’s not the first time that a paparazzi has created an altercation with a celebrity. While the altercation was going on with the paparazzi, three other individuals were attacking his girlfriend during this incident and he came to her defense.”