Jennifer Lopez: There’s a reason I’m no longer with Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez might be on the market after her relationship with Drake recently hit the skids , but one guy who isn’t a romantic prospect for is her ex-husband and father of her twins, Marc Anthony. On the promotional trail for the new season of her NBC cop drama Shades of Blue, Jennifer subjected herself to a little cross-examination by the ladies of The View, who brought up the kiss she shared with Marc at the Latin Grammys in November. (You may recall that Marc Anthony’s first wife, Dayanara Torres, told People Mag about that kiss “Such a shame that a moment of so much stature lost quality with everything that came after.” As for whether or not the kiss was the prelude to a more serious romantic relationship, Jennifer replied:

Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. That has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical. When we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.

[From The View]

Could she be a little more vague? The reason she could be referring to is the fact that Marc wants to devote his time and effort to his career and his kids. I think Jennifer is very career and family-focused too. It’s great that they have such a good working relationship, and they seem to have two very happy kids. Could long hours working together in the recording studio change anything between Marc and Jennifer? We will just have to wait and see I guess.

Celebrities At The 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'

Celebrities At 'The Today Show' In NYC

Celebrities attend the 'Shades of Blue' Season 2 Premiere

21 Responses to “Jennifer Lopez: There’s a reason I’m no longer with Marc Anthony”

  1. Jeesie says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:15 am

    What even was that thing with Drake? The Instagram reveal, the super weird ‘prom’…and then they’re over. Why go public if it was just a hook-up? And if it was just PR, why be so official and risk looking so dumb when they could have got just as much attention with some ‘candid’ pap pics and ‘sources say’ stories?

  2. Esmom says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:21 am

    Her super-fierce diva face cracks me up every time. Never change, J Lo.

  3. nemera34 says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    The thing with Drake was MEH..because as much as anyone tried..there was nothing there that got the masses interested. They just didn’t generate that CRAZY.

    When Jennifer does that “fierce face” it just makes her look older and not as beautiful as she actually is. It looks too practiced. Too worked on.

    need to add. I WANT THAT PINK COAT. and I don’t like pink nor fur trim.. but I love that coat

  4. Snazzy says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:23 am

    I don’t understand the hair. Or the bird sweater with the shoulder pads. I do understand not being married to MA

  5. paolanqar says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:28 am

    I am sure he is a narcissistic serial cheater and he likes having too many babies. This would be a deal breaker for me too. He is probably a better friend than a husband. Some men will never change and the sooner you understand this the happier you can be.

  6. Patricia says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:31 am

    Well there’s a reason most couples who have broken up aren’t together, and it’s usually personal and not easy to fit into a sound bite. I think it’s respectful of her kids that she didn’t elaborate.

  7. Alix says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:32 am

    Her eyes are starting to look like Melania’s.

  8. trollontheloose says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:40 am

    what’s up with the mantis eyes?

  9. Tan says:
    March 6, 2017 at 7:47 am

    Good
    She is coparenting with him and she needs to be cordial with him. So naturally she won’t do any tell all or he sucks comment on camera

    Neither will she let any signs of reconciliation

    I like her answer.

  10. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:05 am

    I have never ever gotten Marc Athony’s appeal – he has creepy mega douche written all over him.

  11. Beth says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:16 am

    Not every relationship will last forever. There’s a reason for break ups. He seems like the cheating type. Waste of time to stay in an unhappy relationship

  12. minx says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:28 am

    She needs to ease up on the face tweaking, now.

  13. Jayna says:
    March 6, 2017 at 8:35 am

    There’s a good reason everyone is divorced. It doesn’t have to be salacious. And some can move on from an unhappy marriage to being friendly with a lot of respect for each other and strong co-parents. The started out as friends long ago, so I guess they have that base to go back to.

  14. Chaine says:
    March 6, 2017 at 9:07 am

    Is it just me or does the bird on her sweater look like Ben Affleck’s phoenix tattoo?

