Jennifer Lopez: There’s a reason I’m no longer with Marc Anthony

Jennifer Lopez might be on the market after her relationship with Drake recently hit the skids , but one guy who isn’t a romantic prospect for is her ex-husband and father of her twins, Marc Anthony. On the promotional trail for the new season of her NBC cop drama Shades of Blue, Jennifer subjected herself to a little cross-examination by the ladies of The View, who brought up the kiss she shared with Marc at the Latin Grammys in November. (You may recall that Marc Anthony’s first wife, Dayanara Torres, told People Mag about that kiss “Such a shame that a moment of so much stature lost quality with everything that came after.” As for whether or not the kiss was the prelude to a more serious romantic relationship, Jennifer replied:
Marc and I are good how we are right now. There’s a reason we’re not together, but we’re great friends. And we’re parents together. We’re even working on a Spanish album together. That has been even better for us. We met working, and that’s where we’re really magical. When we’re on stage together, and so we leave it there. That’s it.
Could she be a little more vague? The reason she could be referring to is the fact that Marc wants to devote his time and effort to his career and his kids. I think Jennifer is very career and family-focused too. It’s great that they have such a good working relationship, and they seem to have two very happy kids. Could long hours working together in the recording studio change anything between Marc and Jennifer? We will just have to wait and see I guess.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Fame Flynet
What even was that thing with Drake? The Instagram reveal, the super weird ‘prom’…and then they’re over. Why go public if it was just a hook-up? And if it was just PR, why be so official and risk looking so dumb when they could have got just as much attention with some ‘candid’ pap pics and ‘sources say’ stories?
Clearly a PR move for free publicity – they probably realised the public were mocking them and had a change of heart.
She got the HiddleSwift out of it when she realized people knew it was BS.
Her super-fierce diva face cracks me up every time. Never change, J Lo.
The thing with Drake was MEH..because as much as anyone tried..there was nothing there that got the masses interested. They just didn’t generate that CRAZY.
When Jennifer does that “fierce face” it just makes her look older and not as beautiful as she actually is. It looks too practiced. Too worked on.
need to add. I WANT THAT PINK COAT. and I don’t like pink nor fur trim.. but I love that coat
I don’t understand the hair. Or the bird sweater with the shoulder pads. I do understand not being married to MA
Those shoulder pads…
Me too on MA.
He seems like a big ole grade A wanker.
I always assume he’s different behind closed doors too, and not in a better way.
I am sure he is a narcissistic serial cheater and he likes having too many babies. This would be a deal breaker for me too. He is probably a better friend than a husband. Some men will never change and the sooner you understand this the happier you can be.
Amen!
Well said, paolanqar. Very.
Well there’s a reason most couples who have broken up aren’t together, and it’s usually personal and not easy to fit into a sound bite. I think it’s respectful of her kids that she didn’t elaborate.
Her eyes are starting to look like Melania’s.
That’s who these photos reminded me of!
… oh dear. Please stop J Lo!
what’s up with the mantis eyes?
Good
She is coparenting with him and she needs to be cordial with him. So naturally she won’t do any tell all or he sucks comment on camera
Neither will she let any signs of reconciliation
I like her answer.
I have never ever gotten Marc Athony’s appeal – he has creepy mega douche written all over him.
Not every relationship will last forever. There’s a reason for break ups. He seems like the cheating type. Waste of time to stay in an unhappy relationship
She needs to ease up on the face tweaking, now.
There’s a good reason everyone is divorced. It doesn’t have to be salacious. And some can move on from an unhappy marriage to being friendly with a lot of respect for each other and strong co-parents. The started out as friends long ago, so I guess they have that base to go back to.
Is it just me or does the bird on her sweater look like Ben Affleck’s phoenix tattoo?
Radar does have a new/old/used story about those two published this AM.
