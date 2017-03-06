Emma Watson responds to accusations that her breasts are anti-feminist

Maturing from Hermione to Belle in @beautyandthebeast is a true coming-of-age story for @EmmaWatson: "I couldn't care less if I won an Oscar or not if the movie didn’t say something that I felt was important for people to hear." Read the full cover story at the link in bio. Photograph by Tim Walker. A post shared by Vanity Fair (@vanityfair) on Feb 28, 2017 at 10:02am PST

Last week, I covered Emma Watson’s Vanity Fair cover profile for the April issue. The above photo is part of photographer Tim Walker’s editorial with Emma, and the photo was published in the magazine and online. It’s a striking, pretty image from a pretty decent VF photoshoot. But because people are absolute THE WORST not to mention STUPID AS HELL, Emma was criticized for this particular photo. You’ll never guess why. It’s because she’s a feminist and she chose to pose for a photo with some underboob. As everyone knows, Real Feminists can never show cleavage or underboob. Real Feminists must always wear turtlenecks. Real Feminists must shun their sexuality. Real Feminists always body-police themselves and others. Boobs = Misogyny!!! Or, you know, one thing doesn’t have anything to do with the other. Anyway, dumbasses were freaking out about Emma’s underboob and it got so bad that Emma actually had to speak about it to Reuters.

Emma Watson is slamming critics who suggested that posing with her breasts partially exposed for a recent Vanity Fair photo shoot was hypocritical of her feminist views. The Beauty and the Beast star, 26, sat down with Reuters to address to controversy, stating that feminism was all about choice. “It just always reveals to me how many misconceptions and what a misunderstanding there is about what feminism is,” said the UN Women Goodwill Ambassador and pioneer of the #HeForShe campaign. “Feminism is about giving women choice. Feminism is not a stick with which to beat other women with. It’s about freedom, it’s about liberation, it’s about equality. I really don’t know what my t—s have to do with it. It’s very confusing. I’m confused. Most people are confused. No, I’m just always just quietly stunned.” In one shot from the Vanity Fair issue, photographed by acclaimed fashion photographer Tim Walker, Watson posed topless with a white shawl draped over her shoulders, sparking backlash from some critics. “Emma Watson: ‘Feminism, feminism… gender wage gap… why oh why am I not taken seriously… feminism… oh, and here are my tits!’ ” wrote one radio host on Twitter. “We’d been doing so many crazy things on that shoot but it felt incredibly artistic and I’ve been so creatively involved and engaged with Tim and I’m so thrilled about how interesting and beautiful the photographs were,” Watson said of the photo shoot.

[From People]

I hate to say this, but you know who has actually made similar – and perhaps better – feminist arguments about this exact same issue? Emily Ratajkowski. Emily has been on a tear for more than a year, making the argument that it’s a feminist act to make the choice to pose in various states of undress. To me, there’s no difference between someone taking a half-naked selfie and someone agreeing to pose for a half-naked editorial for Vanity Fair. By that I mean… as long as a woman is making the choice about how she wants to expose her body, why is it an issue?