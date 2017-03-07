Angelina Jolie hopes Cambodians feel ‘proud’ when they see her new film

Angelina Jolie is still giving exclusives to the BBC. The BBC was the first outlet to get Angelina on the record and on-camera after the divorce and custody issues which started last fall. At the time, I thought it was a good move – the BBC provides international news and it’s not a People Magazine-esque gossip outlet. Even though the BBC asked Angelina about personal stuff, the entire interview was framed from a newsy standpoint, as Angelina was in Cambodia to promote her film about the the Khmer Rouge, First They Killed My Father. As it turns out, the BBC did a “behind-the-scenes special produced by the British TV network about the genocide and the making of her film that aired on Sunday.” The behind-the-scenes special included new quotes from Angelina.

What Jolie hopes her film accomplishes: “I hope this doesn’t bring up hatred. I hope this doesn’t bring up blame. I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they’ve survived.” Why she decided to make this film: “I thought, ‘What story do I feel is really important to tell?’ I felt this war that happened 40 years ago and what happened to these people was not properly understood. And not just for the world, but for the people of the country. I wanted them to be able to reflect on it in a way that they could absorb.” She hopes Cambodians are proud: “I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they survived. And I hope it sheds light on what it is to be Cambodian, and the beauty and love of the family.”

[From People]

The film will air on Netflix later this year, which I think is probably the best platform for this kind of downer film. I mean, lots of films are downers (hello, Manchester by the Sea), but if people have the Netflix-premiere option, I think more people will choose to watch it from the comfort of their homes, because very few people would choose to see this in a movie theater. It reminds me a bit of Idris Elba in Beasts of No Nation, another Netflix movie which was a complete downer. The reason people watched it was because they could watch it at home. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has his own Netflix movie coming out – War Machine. Netflix is going to have to really balance the promotional tours for the Jolie-Pitts, right?

Newsweek also did a good piece on Angelina and the film – go here to read.