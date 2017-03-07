Angelina Jolie hopes Cambodians feel ‘proud’ when they see her new film

Angelina Jolie is still giving exclusives to the BBC. The BBC was the first outlet to get Angelina on the record and on-camera after the divorce and custody issues which started last fall. At the time, I thought it was a good move – the BBC provides international news and it’s not a People Magazine-esque gossip outlet. Even though the BBC asked Angelina about personal stuff, the entire interview was framed from a newsy standpoint, as Angelina was in Cambodia to promote her film about the the Khmer Rouge, First They Killed My Father. As it turns out, the BBC did a “behind-the-scenes special produced by the British TV network about the genocide and the making of her film that aired on Sunday.” The behind-the-scenes special included new quotes from Angelina.

What Jolie hopes her film accomplishes: “I hope this doesn’t bring up hatred. I hope this doesn’t bring up blame. I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they’ve survived.”

Why she decided to make this film: “I thought, ‘What story do I feel is really important to tell?’ I felt this war that happened 40 years ago and what happened to these people was not properly understood. And not just for the world, but for the people of the country. I wanted them to be able to reflect on it in a way that they could absorb.”

She hopes Cambodians are proud: “I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they survived. And I hope it sheds light on what it is to be Cambodian, and the beauty and love of the family.”

[From People]

The film will air on Netflix later this year, which I think is probably the best platform for this kind of downer film. I mean, lots of films are downers (hello, Manchester by the Sea), but if people have the Netflix-premiere option, I think more people will choose to watch it from the comfort of their homes, because very few people would choose to see this in a movie theater. It reminds me a bit of Idris Elba in Beasts of No Nation, another Netflix movie which was a complete downer. The reason people watched it was because they could watch it at home. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has his own Netflix movie coming out – War Machine. Netflix is going to have to really balance the promotional tours for the Jolie-Pitts, right?

Newsweek also did a good piece on Angelina and the film – go here to read.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

27 Responses to “Angelina Jolie hopes Cambodians feel ‘proud’ when they see her new film”

  1. Daisy says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:12 am

    The movie looks really good.

    Her first movie was really well accepted in Bosnia too, wasn’t it?

    Reply
    • LuckyZeGrand says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:22 am

      As a Bosnian I have to say she did her best to be inclusive and authentic about what we went through while still trying to tell an original story.
      It wasn’t the best Bosnian war movie I’ve seen (the level of local talent is staggering) but it felt real to me and I’m sure she’s going to achieve the same thing with First They Killed My Father.

      Reply
  2. paolanqar says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:40 am

    Hopefully this film will reach bigger platforms but I’m not sure how many people will watch it outside of that specific reality. She would deserve all the attention for this film and for bringin attention to this specific matter.

    Reply
    • Olga says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:48 am

      I don’t think many people (except her fans) outside of Cambodia will watch the the movie because for one reason – the movie is with subtitles and many people are too lazy to read them. I know some people who said they want to watch this or that but they didn’t watch it then because it was subtitled.

      Reply
    • JaneofNarnia says:
      March 7, 2017 at 7:53 am

      How can the success of a Netflix movie be measured? With the amount of people who watch it?

      Reply
      • paolanqar says:
        March 7, 2017 at 8:04 am

        I guess Netflix owners can easily measure exactly how many times a file is accessed or how many stars people mark for it to gauge viewer interest but how exactly it makes a difference in terms of an original work being considered successful, especially in terms of income for the site I have no idea.
        Ater all viewers pay a flat monthly fee for access to the content, so technically Netflix does not make any more money from viewers seeing their original material than viewing only TV content produced decades earlier but I guess the purpose of the original content is to lure in more subscribers.
        And the more subscribers they have the more the channell is successful aka marketable.

      • slowsnow says:
        March 7, 2017 at 8:20 am

        @JaneofNarnia
        I guess it’s the same for Itunes downloads. But with the difference that with Netflix you can see if the person’s watched it whole or not or if he or she watched it several times. It’s computerised.

      • Bridget says:
        March 7, 2017 at 9:30 am

        That’s an interesting question and one I’ve wondered myself. Subscribers pay the same monthly fee whether they watch it once, ten times, or never. There aren’t additional revenue streams to be made with dvds/downloads – so it’s content that’s both being watched and that drives new subscribers to the service.

    • slowsnow says:
      March 7, 2017 at 8:18 am

      @paloanqar
      Exactly. If we refused to watch films without subtitles in my country, we would have been stuck with 50′s films. And yes, what about the actor’s voice?

      And does this mean that English speaking people only watch English speaking films??? I cannot believe that.

      Reply
  3. Kali says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Have people forgotten ‘the killing fields’? Perhaps so, in which case it maybe time to bring it back into focus.

    Reply
  4. Maya says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:52 am

    I think Brad’s movie is being released around May while Angelina’s is end of the year so don’t think there will be a clash.

    Plus both are professional enough to know that these movies are important and it’s a group effect.

    I read some amazing reviews from Cambodian people and saw a YouTube video where people who survived the genocide praised the movie and its authenticity.

    In fact several have said that the movie has made them more open to talk about the horrors they suffered and that the next generation will learn more about their history.

    I just love the fact that Angelina and Loung has been friends for so long and that Loung helped her with Maddox’s adoption.

    Hopefully soon Angelina will direct a movie about her other son Pax’s native country Vietnam. A story about Vietnam not seen by the Americans but by the Vietnamese people.

    Reply
  5. lower-case deb says:
    March 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    this reminds me of Joshua Oppenheimer’s film the Act of Killing, to highlight the 1965 atrocities in Indonesia. until him, nobody who are native Indonesians dared to make a film about it. Oppenheimer’s Indonesian film crew and co-director was listed as Anonymii in the film credits to protect them from mortal threat.

    (speaking of whichs: would’ve liked a Cambodian director working alongside Angelina as a co-director too)

    Rithy Panh’s interview with Yalda Hakim he said that many people are reticent to talk about the past because of fear, but also because of shame. the same can be said in Indonesia, although it is too simplistic only to look at it in this way/from this angle.

    however i am sure the people of Cambodia talk about what happened if only because of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, where the victims have been fighting for their rights and dignity and continue to talk about it reminding people and persevering to take back justice. so i don’t think there was silence in between The Killing Fields film and FTKMF.

    by contrast no such tribunal exists in Indonesia, because the 1965 issue was more grey area than Polpot’s regime. and less people outside the activists are willing to talk about it because of 35 years of Soeharto dictatorship (compared to Polpot’s half a decade). the mere presence of the Act of Killing has forced people to be more willing to talk about what happened in 1965 and the aftermath in public and private even when it is deeply couched in terms of the film itself, “someone i knows”, and “i heards”.

    it seems Cambodia as a whole accepts FTKMF more readily than Indonesia did Oppenheimer’s film (The Cambodian King’s presence at the screening I view is a symbol that it is welcomed vs the Indonesian Film Board absolutely refusing to even touch it).

    but time will tell if FTKMF will be as critically well-received by the International film community however. Angelina is definitely not Joshua Oppenheimer level yet.

    Reply
  6. Daisy says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Let’s not get carried away now. I’m sure Cambodians were able to talk about it before an American actress showed up.

    Reply
  7. Maya says:
    March 7, 2017 at 7:54 am

    Some Cambodian people have said it on camera – it’s on YouTube.

    Reply
  8. Myrto says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:03 am

    Thank you. I think her comments are completely patronizing and I’m surprised nobody is talking about that. Is it because it’s Angelina Jolie? There have been movies and books about the Cambodian genocide, made by actual Cambodians. Why not talk about them? Rithy Panh is an acclaimed Cambodian director whose entire family was killed during the genocide. His entire filmography is about the genocide (S-21, the missing picture). It’s not like he was waiting for Angelina Jolie to talk about the Khmers Rouges.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment