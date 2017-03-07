Angelina Jolie hopes Cambodians feel ‘proud’ when they see her new film

Angelina Jolie is still giving exclusives to the BBC. The BBC was the first outlet to get Angelina on the record and on-camera after the divorce and custody issues which started last fall. At the time, I thought it was a good move – the BBC provides international news and it’s not a People Magazine-esque gossip outlet. Even though the BBC asked Angelina about personal stuff, the entire interview was framed from a newsy standpoint, as Angelina was in Cambodia to promote her film about the the Khmer Rouge, First They Killed My Father. As it turns out, the BBC did a “behind-the-scenes special produced by the British TV network about the genocide and the making of her film that aired on Sunday.” The behind-the-scenes special included new quotes from Angelina.
What Jolie hopes her film accomplishes: “I hope this doesn’t bring up hatred. I hope this doesn’t bring up blame. I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they’ve survived.”
Why she decided to make this film: “I thought, ‘What story do I feel is really important to tell?’ I felt this war that happened 40 years ago and what happened to these people was not properly understood. And not just for the world, but for the people of the country. I wanted them to be able to reflect on it in a way that they could absorb.”
She hopes Cambodians are proud: “I hope the people of this country are proud when they see it, because they see what they survived. And I hope it sheds light on what it is to be Cambodian, and the beauty and love of the family.”
The film will air on Netflix later this year, which I think is probably the best platform for this kind of downer film. I mean, lots of films are downers (hello, Manchester by the Sea), but if people have the Netflix-premiere option, I think more people will choose to watch it from the comfort of their homes, because very few people would choose to see this in a movie theater. It reminds me a bit of Idris Elba in Beasts of No Nation, another Netflix movie which was a complete downer. The reason people watched it was because they could watch it at home. Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has his own Netflix movie coming out – War Machine. Netflix is going to have to really balance the promotional tours for the Jolie-Pitts, right?
Newsweek also did a good piece on Angelina and the film – go here to read.
The movie looks really good.
Her first movie was really well accepted in Bosnia too, wasn’t it?
As a Bosnian I have to say she did her best to be inclusive and authentic about what we went through while still trying to tell an original story.
It wasn’t the best Bosnian war movie I’ve seen (the level of local talent is staggering) but it felt real to me and I’m sure she’s going to achieve the same thing with First They Killed My Father.
Hopefully this film will reach bigger platforms but I’m not sure how many people will watch it outside of that specific reality. She would deserve all the attention for this film and for bringin attention to this specific matter.
I don’t think many people (except her fans) outside of Cambodia will watch the the movie because for one reason – the movie is with subtitles and many people are too lazy to read them. I know some people who said they want to watch this or that but they didn’t watch it then because it was subtitled.
I am not sure but I think they made the movie both in Cambodian language but also in English.
But you are right – many people won’t see movies with subtitles.
I personally try though as there are lots of non English movies which are amazing.
@Maya
I always watch Animes with subtitles, I can’t stand the dubbed versions.
I am not a native English speaker and I grew up watching films in their original language with either English, German or Italian subtitles.
I think it’s just a habit.. I can’t stand dubbed movies and 80% of an actor’s talent is in their voice so I refuse to watch anything that is dubbed.
@pao
Yeah, I’m also not a fan of dubbed movies/shows/etc., I always use English or German subtitles.
I agree with Paolanquar. I am from Croatia and here all movies are with subtitles. It’s interesting to hear different languages.
How can the success of a Netflix movie be measured? With the amount of people who watch it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess Netflix owners can easily measure exactly how many times a file is accessed or how many stars people mark for it to gauge viewer interest but how exactly it makes a difference in terms of an original work being considered successful, especially in terms of income for the site I have no idea.
Ater all viewers pay a flat monthly fee for access to the content, so technically Netflix does not make any more money from viewers seeing their original material than viewing only TV content produced decades earlier but I guess the purpose of the original content is to lure in more subscribers.
And the more subscribers they have the more the channell is successful aka marketable.
@JaneofNarnia
I guess it’s the same for Itunes downloads. But with the difference that with Netflix you can see if the person’s watched it whole or not or if he or she watched it several times. It’s computerised.
That’s an interesting question and one I’ve wondered myself. Subscribers pay the same monthly fee whether they watch it once, ten times, or never. There aren’t additional revenue streams to be made with dvds/downloads – so it’s content that’s both being watched and that drives new subscribers to the service.
@paloanqar
Exactly. If we refused to watch films without subtitles in my country, we would have been stuck with 50′s films. And yes, what about the actor’s voice?
And does this mean that English speaking people only watch English speaking films??? I cannot believe that.
I think this is why non native English speakers are more prone to learn other languages in addition to their own. My language is sadly only spoken in my country and if I had to rely on that only I would probably still live in the 30s!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“And does this mean that English speaking people only watch English speaking films??? I cannot believe that.”
It’s not just English speaking people. Here in Croatia I watch a lot of italian channels and they dub absolutely everything, sometimes they even change the characters names.
Crogirl
i am Italian and it drives me up the wall that every film/show/program is dubbed.. Not only character’s name are changed but also, very often, the title of a film changing its meaning completely!
And this is why italian people don’t speak english or sound like Super MArio when they do!
LOL
@paolanquar
LOL
I know, it’s the same in Spain.
Have people forgotten ‘the killing fields’? Perhaps so, in which case it maybe time to bring it back into focus.
I think Brad’s movie is being released around May while Angelina’s is end of the year so don’t think there will be a clash.
Plus both are professional enough to know that these movies are important and it’s a group effect.
I read some amazing reviews from Cambodian people and saw a YouTube video where people who survived the genocide praised the movie and its authenticity.
In fact several have said that the movie has made them more open to talk about the horrors they suffered and that the next generation will learn more about their history.
I just love the fact that Angelina and Loung has been friends for so long and that Loung helped her with Maddox’s adoption.
Hopefully soon Angelina will direct a movie about her other son Pax’s native country Vietnam. A story about Vietnam not seen by the Americans but by the Vietnamese people.
this reminds me of Joshua Oppenheimer’s film the Act of Killing, to highlight the 1965 atrocities in Indonesia. until him, nobody who are native Indonesians dared to make a film about it. Oppenheimer’s Indonesian film crew and co-director was listed as Anonymii in the film credits to protect them from mortal threat.
(speaking of whichs: would’ve liked a Cambodian director working alongside Angelina as a co-director too)
Rithy Panh’s interview with Yalda Hakim he said that many people are reticent to talk about the past because of fear, but also because of shame. the same can be said in Indonesia, although it is too simplistic only to look at it in this way/from this angle.
however i am sure the people of Cambodia talk about what happened if only because of the Khmer Rouge Tribunal, where the victims have been fighting for their rights and dignity and continue to talk about it reminding people and persevering to take back justice. so i don’t think there was silence in between The Killing Fields film and FTKMF.
by contrast no such tribunal exists in Indonesia, because the 1965 issue was more grey area than Polpot’s regime. and less people outside the activists are willing to talk about it because of 35 years of Soeharto dictatorship (compared to Polpot’s half a decade). the mere presence of the Act of Killing has forced people to be more willing to talk about what happened in 1965 and the aftermath in public and private even when it is deeply couched in terms of the film itself, “someone i knows”, and “i heards”.
it seems Cambodia as a whole accepts FTKMF more readily than Indonesia did Oppenheimer’s film (The Cambodian King’s presence at the screening I view is a symbol that it is welcomed vs the Indonesian Film Board absolutely refusing to even touch it).
but time will tell if FTKMF will be as critically well-received by the International film community however. Angelina is definitely not Joshua Oppenheimer level yet.
If they’re going for an awards push, it is very very hard to get the DGA to accept a co-director credit.
The co-director has already been Oscar nominated in the past.
I didn’t say impossible, but it is extremely difficult. For example, Robert Rodriguez put up a huge stink when he couldn’t get George Miller approved as co-director of Watchmen. And in this instance, it’s very clear that it’s the Jolie’s vision and work. It’s literally referred to as “Singularity of Vision” by the DGA, and they actually have a policy of one director per film.
Let’s not get carried away now. I’m sure Cambodians were able to talk about it before an American actress showed up.
Some Cambodian people have said it on camera – it’s on YouTube.
Thank you. I think her comments are completely patronizing and I’m surprised nobody is talking about that. Is it because it’s Angelina Jolie? There have been movies and books about the Cambodian genocide, made by actual Cambodians. Why not talk about them? Rithy Panh is an acclaimed Cambodian director whose entire family was killed during the genocide. His entire filmography is about the genocide (S-21, the missing picture). It’s not like he was waiting for Angelina Jolie to talk about the Khmers Rouges.
