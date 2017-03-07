Susan Sarandon would love to see Hillary Clinton ‘mobilize her people’

I’m actually sort of tired of yelling at Susan Sarandon. Part of my exhaustion is just frustration with Sarandon’s inability to acknowledge her mistake, or reflect in any way. She’s a rich, privileged white woman who can “afford” to take the long view of the political state of America. She will remain largely unaffected by Donald Trump’s policies and she refuses to acknowledge that. Anyway, to recap: Susan was a Bernie supporter, then a Bernie-or-Buster, then an impossibly smug “vote of conscience” Jill Stein endorser. She got into Twitter-beefs with Debra Messing, she claimed that Trump was a disrupter just like Bernie, she claimed that Trump’s win means that people are “awake” now and most recently, she whined about how Trump’s win was not her fault. Susan is giving interviews these days to promote Feud, and while she talks a lot about the miniseries, almost every interview ends up including some political questions. Like this Vulture interview – go here to read. Some highlights:

The people “blaming” Sarandon for Hillary’s loss: “Well, I think those people are just at a loss of really examining what happened. And it’s easy to blame me. But I mean, seriously, there’s me and Viggo Mortensen against all the people that supported Hillary. That would mean that we outweighed Meryl Streep, George Clooney, Beyoncé, Jay Z, Katy Perry, Julia Roberts. I mean every single person. Does that make sense to you? You know what I’m saying? I don’t think it’s rational, it’s not based in anything rational. It’s just a way to not deal with reality.

She wants an end to the division: “Honestly, I think the point is we can’t afford to be divisive at this point and we have to move on. I have a lot of things I could complain about in the primaries, but right now we can’t be in third grade and playing a blame game. We have to be dealing with very, very serious things that are going on, and we play into Trump’s hands by wallowing in this blaming thing instead of actually unifying and doing something about it. I just saw, today, that he signed something that would put transgender kids at risk in schools.”

What Hillary should do: “So are we really going to spend the time going after me and not go after the people that we really should? I hope that all these disgruntled Hillary people, and I haven’t heard much from her, are paying attention to DAPL. I didn’t hear anything from Hillary when that was going on. Now all these people that march and have found themselves to be political, that’s so great, and it’s what they have to do now. She should be mobilizing her people to deal with all of these affronts to the Constitution and the Bill of Rights, all the Democrats that are voting with the Republicans, paying attention to the specifics of what’s happening, and stop wasting our energy on this kind of empty blaming. It wasn’t about winning. It’s supposed to be about the issues. And now we have real issues and things that need to be addressed, environmentally and with civil rights. We can’t afford to be wasting our time and energy and taking on a few people and saying, “They were the reason.” I mean, that’s just absurd.”

People are “awake” now: “Now we have a guy who is so clumsy and so obvious that suddenly people are awake, and that’s a very good thing… I’m certainly not in any way defending Trump, let me go on the record to say that, because people seem to want to say that I am. I think he’s a horrible person, and he’s really dangerous. But the good news about Trump is that he has exposed all the cracks that are in our system, and now the light can get in. We have to get rid of these cabinet appointees, and we can do it. And we have to get out and vote during the midterms, which nobody has been doing.”