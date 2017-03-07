Did Marion Cotillard get lip injections or does she just have ‘pregnant lips’?

…or not to be…

A post shared by @marioncotillard on

Last year, I found out that Marion Cotillard is on Instagram, and that still amuses me. Like, I would have thought that Marion is one of those celebrities who is completely against social media. I would have thought that she was simply too wacky and head-in-the-clouds to really engage with people on IG. But she actually posts a lot of stuff on IG, some of it selfies and work stuff, but she also posts about politics and slice-of-life stuff.

Anyway, Marion is working on a new movie called Rock’n Roll. She’s being directed by her partner Guillaume Canet. She posted photos from the set, which you can see in this post. After she posted these selfies, her fans started freaking out that she had gotten lip injections. Seriously! One commented: “NOOO NO NO NO she got her lips done?????? Is she trying to look like Angelina or some sh-t?” Which is sort of funny. Considering Marion is pregnant right now, I think A) she’s probably not injecting her lips with anything and B) she’s just one of those women whose lips get bigger when she’s preggo. In any case, Marion’s rep told Us Weekly that “the actress didn’t get any cosmetic enhancements and the photos were taken on set from when Cotillard was in character for Rock’N Roll, complete with a dark wig.” The wig is probably a factor too – the wig changes the way her face looks.

'Rock'n Roll' Premieres In Paris

…Rock'n'roll #rocknrolllefilm @guillaumecanetofficiel 🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by @marioncotillard on

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and Instagram.

 

30 Responses to “Did Marion Cotillard get lip injections or does she just have ‘pregnant lips’?”

  1. Shambles says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:24 am

    So pregnancy lips are definitely a thing, right? The pregnant women I’ve seen in real life never seem to have this affliction. But Beyoncé, Natalie Portman, and Marion all seem to.

    Reply
  2. Becks says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:25 am

    Very obvious lip filler, and it looks terrible. She’s so gorgeous, why would she mess up her face? 😯

    Reply
  3. Whyme says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:26 am

    When I was pregnant I look like a bee stung my lips. And my nose. And my ankles. And my feet. It happens to some women. I really doubt she waited to be heavily pregnant and get lip injections. She already had nice lips to begin with. Non-story.

    Reply
  4. Adriana says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Looks suspiciously like lip injections but I’m going to go for pregnant lips because I know she’s very into eating clean and organic, using organic clothing, etc., so I can’t imagine her injecting chemicals while pregnant.

    Beyonce also has bigger lips at the moment.

    Reply
  5. MissMerry says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    it looks like she used one of those lip sucker-plumpers, maybe for her character?

    Reply
  6. Maya says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:28 am

    One of the most beautiful women in the world and thank god the “injections” are fake.

    I love her acting but she should stop acting in her partner’s movies – they are not that great.

    Reply
  7. Swordspoint says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:29 am

    In the Instagram photos, they look like injections. But I would say pregnancy based on the middle non-Instagram photo. Maybe she’s just trying to do a “sexy” face in the Instagram ones? Ugh, either way.

    Reply
  8. paolanqar says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:30 am

    omg what has she done to her beautiful face!
    I’d say it’s lipe injections because she has that ‘Futurama lip’ that looks puffy outside of the lip line and especially visible on both sides of the upper lip.
    Water retention doesn’t give you puffiness around the mouth but on the lips only and sometimes changes the shape of the nose too.
    It doesn’t even look like her anymore.

    Reply
  9. LadyT says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Pregnancy puff is not solely localized in the lips. I’m shocked but it really, really looks like something artificial.
    Look at the curl on the lower edge of the top lip. That’s the giveaway for injections or possibly that suctioning type of temporary inflation.

    Reply
  10. Coop says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:32 am

    Wait, guys! How are you not seeing that she’s had her lips ‘cupped’ for temporary inflation??? You can even see where the cup came off!

    Her taking all of those vapid selfies are her making fun of her characters vanity, and then also in turn being a little bit vain herself, even if she’s taking the photos in jest. But she’s French! She can pull it off!

    Reply
  11. Nev says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:34 am

    JLO did as well if I remember correctly.

    Reply
  12. detritus says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:35 am

    So, I noticed Natalie Portman’s lips were looking plumper too. Are pregnancy lips a thing? I want to believe!

    On the non-surgical front, a couple skincare lines have lip plumpers that actually do crazy lip plumping. I’m thinking Niod for one.

    Reply
  13. Felicia says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:38 am

    She filmed this well before she was pregnant. It’s in the theaters now actually.
    The lips are either “cupped” as someone above mentioned, or she’s wearing prosthetic movie fake lips.

    Reply
  14. slowsnow says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:39 am

    Maybe she had lips injections for her character?? She looks so different! It does not look like pregnant lips at all.
    I am, too, very suprised to see she is on Insta. and that she takes such silly pictures of herself, even if it is to promote a character.

    Reply
  15. Lola says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:44 am

    the picture is from her movie “Rock’n'Roll” which was released a few weeks ago in France. The movie is a comedy about her hubsand who has been told that he is too old now to play “cool”characters, so he try to change, get plastic surgery …. anyway the pictures are from the end of the movie when they end up in a sort of baywatch tv show and she plays a bimbo. She was not pregnant when she shot the movie, so i think that the picture are from a year ago. so no, no surgery, just behind the scene picture from a movie.

    Reply
  16. SBS says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:45 am

    The movie opened almost a month ago in France. It’s prosthetic lips, apparently her character gets plastic surgery in the film.

    Reply
  17. astrid says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:47 am

    I’ve never heard of “pregnancy lips” before. Hormones and body changes happen during pregnancy (4 timer here) but I don’t ever remember my lips getting bigger – boobs, sure.

    Reply
    • Whyme says:
      March 7, 2017 at 11:00 am

      My boobs didn’t get bigger 😖 My nose, my lips, my ankles and my feet swelled. My stomach didn’t even really pop until my ninth month. I just looked like I had a huge spare tire around my waist lol. I went around with shirts that said knocked up because basically I just looked overweight.

      Reply
  18. TOPgirl says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:47 am

    Her lips look unreal. It’s so obvious to any person with a slightly intelligent mind that her lips are abnormal in both photos. It’s not a shocker that famous celebs get their lips and ass done every month.
    I’ve never met a normal pregnant woman who’s lip swell up as big as her belly. LOL!

    Reply
  19. QQ says:
    March 7, 2017 at 10:52 am

    Oh My Sister/Aunts totally had pregnancy lips.. and nose! .. That said that looks like them Horrible Kylie lips suck up thing Pouts of Makeup IG crap.. which looks extra painful

    Reply
  20. Kasia says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:03 am

    I do think pregnancy lips are a thing. I also think that Marion’s are probably the result of lip injections. They look horrid. She looks like someone who is halfway through the process of getting “Megan Fox lookalike surgery”

    Reply
  21. Whitney says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:09 am

    She looks like Kat Dennings with that wig and in that first photo. :)

    Reply
  22. sparowiza says:
    March 7, 2017 at 11:12 am

    calm down people, these pics are at least 2 years old, there are from her movie Rock’n Roll that came out last month, and she had prosthetic lips and heavy makeup for her role.

    Reply

