Did Marion Cotillard get lip injections or does she just have ‘pregnant lips’?

Last year, I found out that Marion Cotillard is on Instagram, and that still amuses me. Like, I would have thought that Marion is one of those celebrities who is completely against social media. I would have thought that she was simply too wacky and head-in-the-clouds to really engage with people on IG. But she actually posts a lot of stuff on IG, some of it selfies and work stuff, but she also posts about politics and slice-of-life stuff.

Anyway, Marion is working on a new movie called Rock’n Roll. She’s being directed by her partner Guillaume Canet. She posted photos from the set, which you can see in this post. After she posted these selfies, her fans started freaking out that she had gotten lip injections. Seriously! One commented: “NOOO NO NO NO she got her lips done?????? Is she trying to look like Angelina or some sh-t?” Which is sort of funny. Considering Marion is pregnant right now, I think A) she’s probably not injecting her lips with anything and B) she’s just one of those women whose lips get bigger when she’s preggo. In any case, Marion’s rep told Us Weekly that “the actress didn’t get any cosmetic enhancements and the photos were taken on set from when Cotillard was in character for Rock’N Roll, complete with a dark wig.” The wig is probably a factor too – the wig changes the way her face looks.

