Did Marion Cotillard get lip injections or does she just have ‘pregnant lips’?

Last year, I found out that Marion Cotillard is on Instagram, and that still amuses me. Like, I would have thought that Marion is one of those celebrities who is completely against social media. I would have thought that she was simply too wacky and head-in-the-clouds to really engage with people on IG. But she actually posts a lot of stuff on IG, some of it selfies and work stuff, but she also posts about politics and slice-of-life stuff.
Anyway, Marion is working on a new movie called Rock’n Roll. She’s being directed by her partner Guillaume Canet. She posted photos from the set, which you can see in this post. After she posted these selfies, her fans started freaking out that she had gotten lip injections. Seriously! One commented: “NOOO NO NO NO she got her lips done?????? Is she trying to look like Angelina or some sh-t?” Which is sort of funny. Considering Marion is pregnant right now, I think A) she’s probably not injecting her lips with anything and B) she’s just one of those women whose lips get bigger when she’s preggo. In any case, Marion’s rep told Us Weekly that “the actress didn’t get any cosmetic enhancements and the photos were taken on set from when Cotillard was in character for Rock’N Roll, complete with a dark wig.” The wig is probably a factor too – the wig changes the way her face looks.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and Instagram.
So pregnancy lips are definitely a thing, right? The pregnant women I’ve seen in real life never seem to have this affliction. But Beyoncé, Natalie Portman, and Marion all seem to.
+1 super annoying. People just make up anything and others believe it, all the time! It makes me insane.
Very obvious lip filler, and it looks terrible. She’s so gorgeous, why would she mess up her face? 😯
Her over-the-top open mouth posing is annoying the crap out of me. Idk if there is such a thing as pregnancy lips – how am I only hearing about this in the last year? Whatever.
They’re not actually fillers, they (pretty obvious I thought) prosthetics. If you look at the other photos in instagram, you can see the wig and the fake boobs, too.
It looks EXACTLY like resty injections. I mean, EXACTLY.
But she’s pregnant…aren’t fillers a no-no during pregnancy?
When I was pregnant I look like a bee stung my lips. And my nose. And my ankles. And my feet. It happens to some women. I really doubt she waited to be heavily pregnant and get lip injections. She already had nice lips to begin with. Non-story.
Looks suspiciously like lip injections but I’m going to go for pregnant lips because I know she’s very into eating clean and organic, using organic clothing, etc., so I can’t imagine her injecting chemicals while pregnant.
Beyonce also has bigger lips at the moment.
it looks like she used one of those lip sucker-plumpers, maybe for her character?
One of the most beautiful women in the world and thank god the “injections” are fake.
I love her acting but she should stop acting in her partner’s movies – they are not that great.
In the Instagram photos, they look like injections. But I would say pregnancy based on the middle non-Instagram photo. Maybe she’s just trying to do a “sexy” face in the Instagram ones? Ugh, either way.
omg what has she done to her beautiful face!
I’d say it’s lipe injections because she has that ‘Futurama lip’ that looks puffy outside of the lip line and especially visible on both sides of the upper lip.
Water retention doesn’t give you puffiness around the mouth but on the lips only and sometimes changes the shape of the nose too.
It doesn’t even look like her anymore.
Pregnancy puff is not solely localized in the lips. I’m shocked but it really, really looks like something artificial.
Look at the curl on the lower edge of the top lip. That’s the giveaway for injections or possibly that suctioning type of temporary inflation.
Wait, guys! How are you not seeing that she’s had her lips ‘cupped’ for temporary inflation??? You can even see where the cup came off!
Her taking all of those vapid selfies are her making fun of her characters vanity, and then also in turn being a little bit vain herself, even if she’s taking the photos in jest. But she’s French! She can pull it off!
Oh yeah I could see that actually. This makes the most sense to me.
Her skin is freaking amazing.
JLO did as well if I remember correctly.
So, I noticed Natalie Portman’s lips were looking plumper too. Are pregnancy lips a thing? I want to believe!
On the non-surgical front, a couple skincare lines have lip plumpers that actually do crazy lip plumping. I’m thinking Niod for one.
She filmed this well before she was pregnant. It’s in the theaters now actually.
The lips are either “cupped” as someone above mentioned, or she’s wearing prosthetic movie fake lips.
If those are indeed prosthetics, they are astonishing.
Maybe she had lips injections for her character?? She looks so different! It does not look like pregnant lips at all.
I am, too, very suprised to see she is on Insta. and that she takes such silly pictures of herself, even if it is to promote a character.
the picture is from her movie “Rock’n'Roll” which was released a few weeks ago in France. The movie is a comedy about her hubsand who has been told that he is too old now to play “cool”characters, so he try to change, get plastic surgery …. anyway the pictures are from the end of the movie when they end up in a sort of baywatch tv show and she plays a bimbo. She was not pregnant when she shot the movie, so i think that the picture are from a year ago. so no, no surgery, just behind the scene picture from a movie.
The movie opened almost a month ago in France. It’s prosthetic lips, apparently her character gets plastic surgery in the film.
I’ve never heard of “pregnancy lips” before. Hormones and body changes happen during pregnancy (4 timer here) but I don’t ever remember my lips getting bigger – boobs, sure.
My boobs didn’t get bigger 😖 My nose, my lips, my ankles and my feet swelled. My stomach didn’t even really pop until my ninth month. I just looked like I had a huge spare tire around my waist lol. I went around with shirts that said knocked up because basically I just looked overweight.
Her lips look unreal. It’s so obvious to any person with a slightly intelligent mind that her lips are abnormal in both photos. It’s not a shocker that famous celebs get their lips and ass done every month.
I’ve never met a normal pregnant woman who’s lip swell up as big as her belly. LOL!
these pics are very old, they are from her last movie Rock n roll that came out last month in France, Cotillard is well known for hating everything about plastic surgery and botox
Oh My Sister/Aunts totally had pregnancy lips.. and nose! .. That said that looks like them Horrible Kylie lips suck up thing Pouts of Makeup IG crap.. which looks extra painful
I do think pregnancy lips are a thing. I also think that Marion’s are probably the result of lip injections. They look horrid. She looks like someone who is halfway through the process of getting “Megan Fox lookalike surgery”
She looks like Kat Dennings with that wig and in that first photo.
calm down people, these pics are at least 2 years old, there are from her movie Rock’n Roll that came out last month, and she had prosthetic lips and heavy makeup for her role.
