VF: Melania Trump was allowed to get pregnant if she promised to get her body back

Several weeks back, Page Six promised that Vanity Fair was working on an exposé of Melania Trump. Sources claimed that VF reporter Evgenia Peretz was trying to do interviews with anyone and everyone close to Melania, although Melania’s people were trying to shut it down as much as they could. In the end, VF did publish a lengthy piece about Melania and while it is critical and “scathing” in some sense, it’s not the full-on exposé of Melania Trump many of us were hoping for. It’s most just gossip and stories about how her marriage is awful and she married a terrible man. You can read the full piece here. Here’s some of the stuff I learned:

Her mantra is “I’m not a nagging wife.” Sources all claim that she enjoys “stepping back” and “not making waves” and “She speaks only when spoken to. She’s just very sweet.”

But she hates her life now: She doesn’t give a sh-t about being First Lady, nor does she want to move to DC, sources say. She’s allegedly unhappy and she and Donald are not particularly close.

Her early days as a model in New York: Photographer Matthew Atanian says she “had little interest in nightlife or making friends. When she went out, it seemed to be with older men, only for dinner, and she always came home before her roommate had gone out.” Melania was all-work: “she wore ankle weights around the apartment and the common areas. She would strictly eat five to seven vegetables and fruits every day. She drank a lot of water . . . . She was looking to make money [as a model].” Still, at the age of 26, she was barely getting any modeling work and “She was always kind of a stiff person. That’s why she wasn’t a successful model, because she couldn’t move.”

When Melania met Donald: Her friends teased her about Trump and she would always tell them “He’s a real man.” She went into the relationship with her eyes wide open though – photographer Harry Benson says, “All these European models, they’re tough as hell. They know what they’re doing. They’ve been watching the Americans forever.” Melania and Donald always had an understanding – he could do whatever he wanted and she would get a nice home and money. He enjoyed showing her off and she finally got to pose for some magazine editorials as his girlfriend.

Their relationship was always based on her praising him: Michael D’Antonio, author of The Truth About Trump, recalls the exchanges he witnessed between her and Donald at Trump Tower. “He begged her to praise him [to me] as a husband . . . . Literally, he said, ‘Tell him I’m a really good husband.’ She looked at him, and he repeated himself. And she said, ‘Yeah, he’s a really good husband.’ It was being dragged out of her,” says D’Antonio. Then she repeated a story D’Antonio had already heard from Trump: Tom Cruise once called Donald to see if he could use the Wollman skating rink in Central Park (which Trump had renovated with much fanfare in 1986) during off-hours. Donald was very flattered that the actor had called him personally—but Melania pointed out, “Oh, but, Donald, you’re more famous than he is.” Trump seemed to feel that this story was “an example of their affection,” recalls D’Antonio. “Praising his fame, hyping his fame, was a wifely duty. The people in Trump’s orbit have all memorized the same stories. And they repeat them word for word.”

Her pregnancy: About six months after they married, she became pregnant with Barron—and things changed, according to one source. She was 35—“checkout time” for women, as Trump once told Howard Stern-and no longer the dewy fox he’d met seven years earlier. A visitor to one of Trump’s homes, late into Melania’s pregnancy, recalls him remarking that he agreed to the baby on the condition that Melania would get her body back. “She promised him that everything would go back to the way it was,” says this guest; it struck this person as a “contract.” And he was simply rude to her. “There was no ‘How do you feel?’ No opening of doors, making sure she didn’t fall. Just ‘You wanted to have a baby.’”

Melania really doesn’t give a sh-t about anyone or anything except Barron: She never did charity work or anything philanthropic. Her biggest interests seem to be “maintaining her beauty” and her son. It’s said she’s taught him Slovenian and they speak to each other in that language. It’s said that she’s devoted to him and that he is “sweet and well-behaved.” Still, sources claim that Melania still hasn’t found a school for Barron in DC, and Barron’s current school in New York is experiencing some terrible times with all of the added security. Parents are really unhappy.

The East Wing. One person points out that: “A First Lady comes in with seasoned partnerships. You come in with a staff, your people. They have no people. Look who was at Thanksgiving: Don King and Fabio.”