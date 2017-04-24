Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgeon describes Kylie as ‘very wise in what she wants’

What happens when a restaurant/bar wants to pay you to show up at the opening of their new place and it happens during Coachella? Easy, you just take a private jet to and from Las Vegas! Such is Kylie Jenner’s life. She’s 19 years old and she gets paid to take a private jet to Vegas to attend the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at the Fashion Show Mall, and then she skips out after a few hours and heads back to Coachella, via private plane, of course. I mean, if people are paying her, God bless. I can only imagine what it’s like to have people throw money at you at her age, and for doing this kind of “work.” It’s insane. That being said, I bet Kris Jenner is so proud – Kylie might be Kris’s greatest creation. And Kylie is rising just as Kim is aging out of Kris Jenner’s program.

What else is going on with Kylie? She’s apparently getting over Tyga by starting up something with Travis Scott. They were seen together at Coachella this weekend. He’s 24 years old, she’s 19. Tyga is 27. In case anyone is keeping track. I would love to see Kylie just spend some time alone but that’s not going to happen, is it? And you know why? Because she’s Kris Jenner’s greatest creation. Kylie knows what’s up – she needs the romantic drama for new storylines, especially now that she’s getting a spinoff reality show.

And finally, Khloe Kardashian did an interview (on her app) with the Kardashian-Jenners’ in-house plastic surgeon, basically. The guy is Dr. Simon Ourian and he founded the Epione clinic where the Kardashians and Jenners are always being photographed. Khloe talked to Ourian about how he “fixed” her when she got bad fillers, and then she asked him: “Who is your favorite Kardashian sister to work on?” He describes Kim as “very detail oriented and knows exactly what she wants and needs, so when I work on her, it is like working with a colleague and I really enjoy it.” Then he said: “Kylie has become very wise in what she wants to have done and she has been going through an amazing metamorphosis over the past couple of years.” It’s absolutely crazy to me that we’re just going to shrug about this – this is the plastic surgeon who f–ks up all of these sisters’ faces. He’s the one responsible for Kylie’s “metamorphosis” and for Kim’s near-constant tweaking. This is ridiculous.