Kylie Jenner’s plastic surgeon describes Kylie as ‘very wise in what she wants’

What happens when a restaurant/bar wants to pay you to show up at the opening of their new place and it happens during Coachella? Easy, you just take a private jet to and from Las Vegas! Such is Kylie Jenner’s life. She’s 19 years old and she gets paid to take a private jet to Vegas to attend the grand opening of the Sugar Factory at the Fashion Show Mall, and then she skips out after a few hours and heads back to Coachella, via private plane, of course. I mean, if people are paying her, God bless. I can only imagine what it’s like to have people throw money at you at her age, and for doing this kind of “work.” It’s insane. That being said, I bet Kris Jenner is so proud – Kylie might be Kris’s greatest creation. And Kylie is rising just as Kim is aging out of Kris Jenner’s program.
What else is going on with Kylie? She’s apparently getting over Tyga by starting up something with Travis Scott. They were seen together at Coachella this weekend. He’s 24 years old, she’s 19. Tyga is 27. In case anyone is keeping track. I would love to see Kylie just spend some time alone but that’s not going to happen, is it? And you know why? Because she’s Kris Jenner’s greatest creation. Kylie knows what’s up – she needs the romantic drama for new storylines, especially now that she’s getting a spinoff reality show.
And finally, Khloe Kardashian did an interview (on her app) with the Kardashian-Jenners’ in-house plastic surgeon, basically. The guy is Dr. Simon Ourian and he founded the Epione clinic where the Kardashians and Jenners are always being photographed. Khloe talked to Ourian about how he “fixed” her when she got bad fillers, and then she asked him: “Who is your favorite Kardashian sister to work on?” He describes Kim as “very detail oriented and knows exactly what she wants and needs, so when I work on her, it is like working with a colleague and I really enjoy it.” Then he said: “Kylie has become very wise in what she wants to have done and she has been going through an amazing metamorphosis over the past couple of years.” It’s absolutely crazy to me that we’re just going to shrug about this – this is the plastic surgeon who f–ks up all of these sisters’ faces. He’s the one responsible for Kylie’s “metamorphosis” and for Kim’s near-constant tweaking. This is ridiculous.
Photos courtesy of WENN. Fame/Flynet.
I think it was money well spent. A lot of people may not like the look or body type she bought but it is really working for her. She is a millionaire at the age of 19. If she still looked like her original self she wouldn’t be so successful. Good for her, I say.
Really? She wouldn’t be successful if she hadn’t had herself morphed into her idea of beautiful. That is a sad commentary on life. Her “success” lies solely in the fact that she was born into a wealthy family, whose eldest daughter brought them success on a reality show whose genesis was a sex tape. She was born into the Adams family and hence her success. To suggest she is somehow superior to those without her privilege is ludicrous, in my opinion anyway.
She wouldn’t be so successful if she didn’t look the way she did. What’s wrong with having surgery to make herself feel like her idea of beautiful? It’s her money and her body. It may be sad to you but it’s the truth. I don’t think she is superior to anyone. She was born into privilege and she ran with it. The mass majority of people on this planet would have done the same. It is what it is.
Lafawnda: We have to agree to disagree. I find her lifestyle repulsive. She lost her youth and so much more, at the hands of her unscrupulous mother. To allow a child in her teens to live as she did, making adult decisions before she even turned 18 Is criminal. She got lost in the fray and no amount of new noses, lips, chins or you name whatever she has or will change can give her any normalcy. I pity her and all the young girls who feel the need to be like her, a walking, talking plastic Hollywood girl. Very sad to me.
@Nancy, I completely respect your opinion. I agree that she did grow up too quickly and her mother was the catalyst.
You don’t think it’s sad that a teenager chose to have that much plastic surgery?
I don’t think it’s sad. There are serious tragedies happening in the world everyday that I think are sad. Kylie Jenner having plastic surgery is not one of them. I think she looks fine. She is a very pretty girl. By LA standards this isn’t a big deal. Her surgeries are totally normal in her family. They have all had extreme work done.
Would I do it? No way. But her lifestyle is completely opposite of mine. Will she look good in 10 years? Maybe not but for right now I think she looks fine.
I guess I’ll have second what @Nancy said – agree to disagree. I’m not saying that Kylie Jenner having plastic surgery is sad, my comment was not really about her at all which is why I said “a teenager” and not Kylie specifically. What I meant is that it’s sad that a teenager chooses to have that much plastic surgery done. It’s one thing if an adult wants to have plastic surgery, but teenagers are too young. (with exceptions for medical reasons)
I sure do! Just because it’s good work doesn’t mean her surgeon did the right thing. My fiance is a plastic surgeon and anyone who comes in basically wanting a gut renovation of their entire face and body is a walking red flag. And at her age? Should set off alarm bells for the surgeon. People forget that plastic surgery ages along with the patient (when it’s good surgery, for the better, but I have no idea what this doctor did), so who knows what this kind of extensive work is going to look like when she’s in her 30′s and 40′s. Certainly many teenagers and young adults are mature enough for plastic surgery, but this is way too much, way too soon.
I also think that Kylie’s surgery really was money well spent and actually showcases the work of the plastic surgeon.
Without this work she would never have had successful lip kits etc
People are entitled to be jealous of her success. That’s just human nature and to be expected. Other than dating Tyga, she appears to be a smart and astute business woman who is now a millionaire and still a teenager. Good for her and hopefully she won’t go back to Tyga as that would be a huge mistake.
Sabrine: Life is funny. This is about my fourth comment on some dysfunctional teenager. I hope young girls are not jealous of Kylie. I don’t agree with you. She isn’t at an office struggling to put products out. If you’ve heard her speak, she has trouble articulating basic conversations. Mom is her brain chip, and those whom she hires to make her family relevant. Women who achieve their accomplishments on their own blood, sweat and tears deserve the headlines, not a woman/child whose faces changes on a regular basis. Our country is obsessed with youth and beauty, she has the youth and bought the beauty. Now I will stop, been out of the country a few weeks and needed to vent a bit. Keep trying Kylie, you little Kim chaser!!!
Sabine, I doubt many people are jealous of her success. I find it all beyond sad. Sad that a mother can exploit her daughter in this way, that dating someone as repulsive as Tyga is what you want for your child, not valuing education or anything except publicity & promoting your brand, cultivating superficial relationships to promote a story line. Nope, I feel nothing but sympathy for her & total disdain for her awful mother & absent father.
“she appears to be a smart and astute business woman”
I find it so laughable that so many think that being rich = smart. Just because she is wealthy, doesn’t mean she actually has any skill or business sense.
Money begets money. Investments, interest, etc. You don’t have to DO anything to have your money make money for you.
@Nancy You’re offending the Addams family.
Lol…..sorry Wednesday!
I agree to a certain extent, I think she in no way would be where she is now without the plastic surgery, especially the lips. That’s what got everyone talking about her in the first place and she built a makeup empire from it. BUT I think it is a bit tragic that it happened so young, I’m really indifferent to Kim and the older sisters because they are adults, heck I’m 27 and I started this year with fillers and a bit of lipo but Kylie started at what…15 or 16? That to me is a sign of the neglect she receives at home and the attention she really craves.
“Neclect she receives at home” CO-sign.
Her parents (both of them) and this doctor gave her a Body dismorphyc disorder…this is why I can’t with this girl.
@lafawnda
“It’s her money and her body”
I very much agree.
I also think she’s the symptom of a broken system, and is probably unhappy with her body and not very connected with it.
I don’t know what to think about Kylie.
She’s certainly is one of many rich girls doing the same thing. The difference obviously being she has the name which I imagine is a curse and a blessing (financially), nothing more. With Caitlyn writing a book and doing another tv special, I can’t imagine it doesn’t effect Kylie in some way. She has always seemed the most lost and damaged to me (Khloe is a close second) and she won’t be able to find herself by changing her appearance. Caitlyn changed her gender, but the personality is still very much Bruce. I thought the show would have ended by now, but Seacrest is cashing in by giving her a spin-off. Now she is an even richer little girl lost.
We will never know what her true face would be in a few years. It may have changed, it may not have. Guess I’m more than of a natural kind of girl. Also, did she really need all the money she has. Money can’t buy happiness.
The unfortunate thing is though is that when women become this obsessed with their appearance and morphing themselves into what they consider the ‘ideal’, it’s an obsession and no amount of plastic surgery is going to fix what is wrong inside their heads. Getting a nose job or a boob job or fixing something that you are so totally self conscious about sometimes can do a lot for a person’s self esteem and confidence but completely altering your appearance is mental, it is something that is wrong in the brain and someone like that will keep having procedures until they fall apart.
I agree, lafawnda. I’m not saying I approve, but it’s not my place to approve of what Kylie is doing. I’ve always thought Original Kylie was cute, girl next door, but there’s no way she would be getting the money or attention she’s getting now if she hadn’t changed her look. Sex sells and she morphed herself into a marketable commodity. Actresses do it all the time without getting the backlash Kylie gets.
So Kim, Khloe and Kourtney are aging out and being nudged towards retirement by younger sisters Kylie and Kendall. So how soon will Demon Mother start pushing granddaughters North, Penelope to enter the limelight? She might be in for a fight when dealing with Dream’s mother Blac Chyna. She is no pushover
That’s only because Blac Chyna will be doing it herself. All famewhores in that circle; every last one of them.
True! I think it was TMZ who had the info not long ago that Chyna had already gotten Dream a work permit.
Just Googled some before and after pictures – she’s done eyes, chin, lips, boobs, hips, and butt – at least. The transformation is amazing.
The site threw in a picture of Kim “then and now” that was absolutely tragic. If this guy did that to her face, he should be hiding in a cave.
I wouldn’t say he messed up Kylie’s face…now, will this little experiment get worse as she gets older? Most likely. But right now, it’s money well spent.
Kylie is a terrible role model.
How “wise” is it for a teenager to do so much plastic surgery to their face?
Of course it’s not wise. Her physical transformation is quite radical. Just for the sake of mindless theory, work on her body – boobs, butt, legs, would be, but only to a certain degree , pretty harmless. In theory. But on her face? Imo she looks deformed already. What would be wise is that she stops doing interventions until she is older and then decide if she want to continue but she is living off her face and body. They – herself, kim, khloe, will probably soon get to a point of no return.
I question their “doctor’s” ethics, eyesight, and sense for esthetics.
“amazing metamorphosis”, that’s a downplay of it but he’s right. It’s amazing how fast her face has changed and barely looks like her original how, it’s amazing how YOUNG she was when she started and how old she looks now, even though she’s only 19.
What’s also amazing is how she genuinely transformed into a younger Big Ang (may she RIP) when her face is moving, it looks incredibly difficult for her to speak.
Plus her lower body is just weird to look at now.
Omg! I thought I was the only one! That last picture looked exactly like Big Ang.
Yeah, this “masterpiece” face that this doctor is bragging about is really made for pictures/Instagram because when you see it in motion, it looks ridiculous, over-plumped, and muppet-like.
I think “amazing metamorphosis” must be the plastic surgeons slang for “I gave her an body disphormyc disorder”…
Wise?? She was 16, MAYBE, when he started “transforming” her. How does a kid make those decisions? Oh right, her mom did.
This doctor’s medical license should be pulled.
Agreed. She had her whole face surgeried, right down to a very noticeable chin reduction. As far as I’m concerned she ruined her face … all because she was insecure about her lips. But of course the others all have injections in theirs.
Agree. This doctor is unethical.
Came to say exactly this. He should be arrested. She was 16 years old.
ITA. People who are dismissing the situation with a simple “it’s her body, her choice” are conveniently ignoring the fact that she was a MINOR when she first started getting PS. I get that plastic surgery is so seemingly ubiquitous these days that it’s easy to downplay but with such drastic changes to her face and body comes an emotional component. I wonder how she feels about her Old Self and I question the emotional toll that this transformation has had on her.
Agreed! A 16 year-old may very well be emotionally mature enough to have plastic surgery, but an entirely new face and body? Nope, that’s just unethical – both her mother and her surgeon are completely in the wrong.
No. In stills she looks okay. Plastic but okay. I confess, I watch KUWTK sometimes and oh my god, her FACE when she talks. It looks terrible. Like it must hurt to just smile. That is not wise, that’s insane. She also comes across as deeply unhappy.
I agree she looks ok. But if she keeps going with these surgeries, she’ll regret it. Somebody has to stop her before it’s too late. Sometimes I’ll watch an old episode from long ago, and I can’t believe how much they have changed their looks. I wouldn’t even realize the young Kylie was the same person as she is now. She’s definitely looking unhappy
Kanye’s mother died during plastic surgery and they blithely carry on with multiple unnecessary surgeries. There’s worse things than regrets from surgeries.
I wrote the same thing! When you see her face in motion it looks over stuffed and ridiculous. She has very small features and when she speaks you can tell that her tiny little lips were never made to be stuffed with all the crap she has in them. She could’ve gotten lip fillers without going so big… it looks clownish on her. And she had a tremendous amount of work done other than the lips because when she first got lip fillers and went more natural with them, her face was entirely different than it is now. It’s crazy to me how many people praise a KID for changing her entire face and body.. Can you imagine what that must do to someone’s psyche, especially a 19-year-old?
I agree that she comes off as miserable. I guess I would be too if people barely acknowledged my existence until I bought myself a new face and body.
Have you seen Kylie eat with her fake lips? It’s a sight to see.
Every time she’s on camera I want to yell at her to GET OUT! Her face. It cannot be appreciated in stills.
She’d better be careful with the fork! It’d be pretty gross to pop a lip while eating
Wait, so now they are admitting to plastic surgery?!?!?! I thought she always denied she did anything other than lip fillers?!
They realized we have eyes.
Wise in that she seems to have pretty much just brought in a picture of Kim for her surgeon.
“one bland brunette sex doll please”.
Basic bitches be basic
izzle-izzle
I personally lke her figure, even if she did go a bit big on the implants.
However the facial surgery was really not needed.. her features remind me of a Gremlin now, the fakeness and stiffness of her lips.. on top of that she looks at least 10+ years older, which is never good
I agree, the facial surgery is too, too much. Like, one or two subtle or conservative procedures would have been OK if she wanted them to boost her confidence or whatever, but she’s had way too many quite drastic surgeries. The middle part of her face is like a whirlpool. It’s difficult to focus on, if you can understand what I mean.
Silly plastic surgeon, didnt you know that shes just on her period? Thats why she looks so different.
Hah!
I wonder if one of the reasons it is ok for Kylie to start dating a much older man at 17 was because that is when Kris herself met Rob Kardashian Sr.. Rob Sr. was older than Kris as well.
It pains me to see that she is the style icon for all pre-teen girls today,
I personally find her to be tragic, whether this new face and body got her success or not. I don’t think she’s wise, I think she’s damaged and that she hates herself. I know Kim does constant tweaking, but so does Kylie. Kylie just debuted an ass about 3 x’s the size of her old one at Coachella. Sometimes when you see her in photos, she looks like one of those “real” sex dolls. I personally think her lips look ridiculous and muppet-like, but they certainly look better in photos because when you see video of her, it looks like her lips want to jump off of her face and the Big Ang comparisons make complete sense. Her natural lips were tiny and you can tell when she talks that they aren’t meant to be as ridiculously pumped up as she currently has them.
I think there’s something to be said for learning to love your imperfections. I don’t fault people for plastic surgery by any means, but when you see old pics of Kim and how beautiful she used to be and hear her mention in interviews how much she hated a tiny bump she had on her nose, I can’t help but think it’s sad and obsessive. For me, as the old cliche goes, our imperfections set us apart. There is a meme floating around the Internet that shows Kim and Larsa Pippen and some other women and it says “This doctor only knows how to make one face” and it is the absolute truth. There are a billion girls/women who’ve had the same procedures as Kim and Kylie and look exactly like them… there were few who looked like them when their faces were natural.
Agree. Kyle is tragic. Her parents gave no shits about her, which is apparent in the fact that she had surgery before 18 and was allowed to travel around with a predator who groomed her from 15 (maybe even 13) and on. I think she has body dysmorphic disorder…at the least she is obviously incredibly insecure and hated her original self enough to completely change her entire look in a matter of months to a year.
That meme is hilarious. There is also another good one of Kim’s KKW x Kylie makeup ad that has both of their faces replaced with their original ones and it’s so funny and also kinda sad.
Extreme plastic surgery is G-d’s way of saying you’re making too much money.
“Wise” and “Kylie” should never be used in the same sentence. If she masters the Object of the Preposition, we just might be able to upgrade her to moron.
To be fair, a plastic surgeon is not the person one would expect to know and care who is or isn’t “wise”. As long as she & her entire family pay his bills, he says whatever they want to hear — even if it means to declare someone a genius for picking a new set of boobs.
So sad to have so much work done and she’s not even out of her teens.. But that was her destiny… Mama needs Kim 2.0 to keep the money rolling in for years to come…
Looking at her face I’m just realizing that she had it completely plumped/shaped, she has cheeks now when she used to have a very flat boney face. I’d definitely venture to guess she’s had injections to shape/plump her face, lips done, possible small nose job, boob job, butt job, and possibly the chin/jaw shaved down (unless the smaller appearance is just due to her new massive lips contrasting against the chin and jawline).
For the last time, Kylie is not a Kardashian. I can’t believe this plastic surgeon is willing to put his name on their faces. I mean no one thinks the work they’ve gotten done was good. Also, why didn’t Khloe go to this doc when she initially got her fillers? She only went to him after someone else f*cked it up.
At first, I thought her transformation was good..but with every month, her face starts to look weirder and weirder….does no one care about her enough to tell her to stop before her face permanently morphs into cat lady face?
Does this mean they’re finally admitting they get work done?
“She’s very wise,” he said from the back of his gold-plated yacht.
The fact that there are several posters here who seem to have no problem with this-because get money-is a startling and sad commentary on where society is headed.
This so much.
This intense level of surgery does not age well.
What we’re seeing is Kylie’s youth alleviating what she’s done to her face. Ivanka Trump is only in her mid-thirties and watching her “complicit” interview, you can see the effects of her extensive plastic surgery when she’s talking and her face is in motion.
I’m turning 31 and my facial features are still slightly changing. I didn’t come into my grownup face until I was in my early twenties. This level of procedures when the patient is this young is reckless.
Wait, does this mean they are finally admitting to extensive plastic surgery? What about Kims claims it was just her Armenian butt??
I do think in the early stages kim butt was real but now they all have had some work .
I don’t have anything against tasteful plastic surgery but I am against people under 18 having a lot of plastic surgery on their face.
There are some shades of her original face here – she looks different.
Wait!!! I thought they were notorious for denying plastic surgery! Did Khloe just out them? As if we didn’t already know….
I am absolutely fascinated by this metamorphosis and would love to know exactly what she’s had done to each body part. She looks nothing like her former self.
I think her plastic surgery work looks great! She was merely cute before, now she’s really beautiful. I’m not going to shame her for changing things she doesn’t like about herself. How it’s any different from people getting their teeth fixed, wearing make up, dyeing their hair, sculpting their bodies with exercise, I will never understand. It’s all for vanity.
I want that dress but it’s sold out everywhere ) ;
What a sad life. Her parents are terrible, she has no education, and everything is based on her physical appearance, which isn’t even truly her and will never be good enough. She was pushed into plastic surgery so early, who knows what she will look like in just another few years, but imagine when she hits 50, 60!
