Jennifer Lopez on A-Rod: ‘Mama don’t sleep over on the first date’

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out and about over the past week. I get the feeling that most of you are already over this couple, but I still find them interesting/intriguing, in that I think they’re going to get married and I want to figure out if they’re actually sort of terribly perfect for each other. I think Ellen DeGeneres wants to figure out the same thing. J.Lo appeared on The Ellen Show on Monday and they basically acted like two middle school girls gossiping about the new boyfriend. Stick around for the surprise at the end of the video:

Ellen asks how they got together and Jennifer tells an incomplete story, which is basically that they sort of knew each other already and were somewhat social friends – meaning he already had her phone number – and they happened to be at the same restaurant at some point in the past six months. Jennifer says that she saw A-Rod walk by her in the restaurant and: “I saw him walk by and then afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi. And I said, ‘Hi, Alex,’ and he was like, ‘Hi, Jennifer,’ … and then that was it.” They chatted for a few minutes and Alex said they should “hang out” and “I said, “Well, you can find me. You have my number.” And he texted her and asked her out to dinner.

Hilariously, Ellen asked about the date-meal and whether the first date ended in a sleepover and Jennifer replied, “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date.” Which is an interesting rule, I guess. I mean, I think most women don’t sleep over on the first date and Jennifer should do whatever she feels is right, I’m judging the no-sex-on-the-first-date rule. But I wonder if Jennifer is more “old fashioned” than her public persona would have us believe.