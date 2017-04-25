Jennifer Lopez on A-Rod: ‘Mama don’t sleep over on the first date’

Here are some photos of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez out and about over the past week. I get the feeling that most of you are already over this couple, but I still find them interesting/intriguing, in that I think they’re going to get married and I want to figure out if they’re actually sort of terribly perfect for each other. I think Ellen DeGeneres wants to figure out the same thing. J.Lo appeared on The Ellen Show on Monday and they basically acted like two middle school girls gossiping about the new boyfriend. Stick around for the surprise at the end of the video:
Ellen asks how they got together and Jennifer tells an incomplete story, which is basically that they sort of knew each other already and were somewhat social friends – meaning he already had her phone number – and they happened to be at the same restaurant at some point in the past six months. Jennifer says that she saw A-Rod walk by her in the restaurant and: “I saw him walk by and then afterwards I went outside, but for some reason I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi. And I said, ‘Hi, Alex,’ and he was like, ‘Hi, Jennifer,’ … and then that was it.” They chatted for a few minutes and Alex said they should “hang out” and “I said, “Well, you can find me. You have my number.” And he texted her and asked her out to dinner.
Hilariously, Ellen asked about the date-meal and whether the first date ended in a sleepover and Jennifer replied, “Mama don’t sleep over on the first date.” Which is an interesting rule, I guess. I mean, I think most women don’t sleep over on the first date and Jennifer should do whatever she feels is right, I’m judging the no-sex-on-the-first-date rule. But I wonder if Jennifer is more “old fashioned” than her public persona would have us believe.
I don’t know what about JLo would make one think she would sleep on the first date. Sure she’s sexy but she never seemed laissez faire in her attitude like Kate Hudson. No shade or shame to either.
I agree. She markets a sexy vibe, but I never pegged her as a sexual free-spirit.
Yeah, her style is traditionally feminine and she’s always very dressed up (def. choosing style over comfort), plus she goes crazy over every bf and tolerates a lot of sh*t from him before they break up…she also seems allergic to being single. I would not expect a woman like that to allow herself to sleep with a guy she’s just met, even if she wanted to. She seems very conservative in her approach to relationships.
I can totally see her having sex on the first date but I have trouble imagining her ever sleeping over at someones place. She comes across as too insecure and perfectionist to be in that situation.
I can only see her in her own home “waking up” with perfect hair and make up next to the dude.
I don’t know cause she has shown her face make-up free on Ig a couple of times in the past, also while out in public. So don’t think she is that insecure about her looks.
I think the reason she keeps getting into these serious relationships is she has to an extent a too conservative view on marriage. So no nooky on the first date and I fully expect her to be engaged in a few months .
Back in Bennifer days she used to make a big thing of the fact she’d (supposedly) only slept with 5 men. That would have been her 5 major relationships at the time (David Cruz, her first husband, Puff Daddy, Chris Judd and Ben).
She definitely comes off as pretty traditional. It’s why every relationship bar the showmance with Drake has been this long, drawn out thing. She hates the idea of flings so she’ll date cheating actors/singers and gross dancers far longer than she should.
But she’ll practically engaged and in a long term relationship by date five. *eyeroll*
She just needs to be single for a while-she’s a serial monogamist.
I am a serial monogamist too… I don’t know why.
I tried dating, I tried flirting, I have tried ” to be light and fun”, but in the end the only thing I have learned is that: it’s not my thing AT ALL.
I cannot be and have fun if I do not see a longterm relationship with that person (longterm relationship not marriage !) because I have the feeling I am wasting my time.
Does this make me traditional ? I don’t know.
Its because our society shames women who have a healthy sex life. Get The Ethical Slut and Im sure you wont have a problem with a more modern sex life.
@QueenB: Maybe Eleanor really only likes sharing herself with someone that cares about her/ has an emotional connection with. Why make it seem like her personal preference a problem that needs to be fixed? What about what she said about herself means she does not have a healthy sex life? Not everyone finds bed hopping exciting or for them and it has nothing to do with shame. It’s cool if you and others want to be with a bunch of people just like it’s cool that Eleanor and others don’t want that.
@Jinni: nailed it .
I don’t like men calling us slut, and I don’t call other women slut whatever their life is.
I have tried the “friend with benefits”, and random dating, it is not my thing. In order to have a healthy sexlife I need to have an emotional connection .
I’m with you Eleanor. I found it funny when other women told me (in the past, before I was married) that in order to be fulfilled or independent or whatever I needed to be willing to jump in bed for one night stands with strangers. No thanks. I tried it – in the year after my first marriage collapsed I decided to hell with it and did it for kicks and essentially just to “test” my desirability. It’s no great trick to bat your eyelashes at a guy and have him sleep with you. In fact it’s ridiculously easy. It was boring and while the sex was fine on the whole the experience was boring as hell for me, in most cases. And funny enough, the guys were keen to follow up and get into a relationship and all I wanted was to go get a good book and a cup of coffee and had zero patience for the “now let’s get to know each other” phase. The order of things was just wrong for me.
But honestly, whatever works for people and makes them happy.
Boring.
That’s the right word.
I also tried the dating apps, dating sites, but it is boring for me.
To me being independent and “free” is feeling free to be myself.
I WISH I could sleep around. I have yet to meet someone I immediately want to hop into bed with. It’s just not my thing, I have to get to know them a little at least. A few weeks ago when Tyrese made those lovely slut comments, I posted something about sleeping around as much I want to and told a friend about it. She said “What? You don’t even like shaking someone’s hand unless you know them a little.” She’s so right, I can’t believe I never realized that before. There is something about touching strangers that I find so uncomfortable. Doesn’t mean I live like a nun but not everyone’s built for casual sex.
Eleonor: Online dating is the worst. People are boring and awful at the same time.
Haha. Not sleeping over on the first date is moving slow?????
Not the sleeping over part but as Kaiser said not sleeping with each other on the first date is slow nowadays, yes.
Good Lord.
She goes over and says hi. He says they should “hang out.” Then he texts her to ask her out on a date? How lazy. What is he, 20 years old? He can’t even be bothered to pick up the phone to call her and ask her out for a first date.
“Mama don’t sleep over on the first date”
Jlo would be better off forgoing that rule and following this one:
“Mama don’t fall in fantasy-love with douches on the first date”
Lol! Perfect!
LMFAO!!!!!! I still say this relationship is fake as f*ck! Just like the supposed one she had with Drake.
Who could today muster the same kind of interest for her love life like in the Bennifer days? She’s about 15 years too late with this gimmick.
+100000 XD
I was ready for the Drake and JLo showmance. That one would have been a lot of fun to watch.
This relationship looks great physically but, it is missing the potential drama.
I think they will be a fantastic….business arrangement and PR tool. 😏
Look JLo, honey, I’m not saying you can’t “fall in love” quickly. I’ve done it, most people have. It’s just that a few days/weeks later we come somewhat to our senses. And thankfully when we do come to our senses a few weeks later, we haven’t already married the person!!! It’s 100% legal to wait a while to get married or even, *gasp*, to not marry. Give it a shot.
Your post reminds of Elizabeth Taylor who said she married every man she slept with. Of course, she lived in very different times.
This whole interview is so insincere. Why is Jlo acting as though Ellen is blindsiding her with these questions and giving the audience that “shucks, do you guys really want to hear this? Ok then” gimmick. Please! Ellen is soft even by celebrity interview standards. She doesnt do gotchya interviews. This line of questioning was not only cleared by Jennifer but rehearsed in the pre-interview with producers. No surprise that Jlo doesnt want us to know this but could she just cut out her stupid “oh shucks” game. We know you are marketting this relationship just as you did all your other relationships. We know it feeds your packaged image of being in love with love like the 16 year old girl next door. We know it also helps to keep you sounding younger than you are because apparently youth rather than wisdom is everything. Just. Stop.
@ Craven:
I’m with you!!!!!
Look at us, Look at us, Dammit, LOOK AT US!!!!!!
is it me, or is she dressing a bit more conservative since she started dating him? Tight clothes for sure, but not as many short skirts and cleavage…
I don’t know if she is dressing more conservatively… but in the pictures above it does appear they are in Miami, right (palm tress, bromeliads, etc)?
It was 80 degrees here yesterday – why is she wearing a turtle neck sweater and suede boots??!?!? He is in a sweater too? So weird.
I have no problem with age differences in couples-I was married for 13 years to a younger man. After that healed I reconnected with a high school friend and we have been together 20+ years. Now that my mother has been gone for a few years I admit that she was right about relating age-wise .When the hot hot have to have sex now stage where differences in everything makes it even more intoxicating morphs into reality and stages of life progress for me having similar tastes and experiences in music and how we were raised gives us a basic bond of understanding that helps in resolving challenges. I have always been somewhat restless and afraid I’ll get bored but actually we had a lot of fun as friends and we still do. If Jennifer Lopez can get over the “have to get married so the world sees how much he really likes me phase ,this pairing could work but it seems she thinks things will change for love or something-when a guy is taking phone numbers from the batter’s circle believe it.
I never have and would not sleep with anyone on a first date. To me that’s the same as start smooching a stranger on a train with whom you happened to have a casual and enjoyable chat. I don’t care if other women consider it their right as feminists – I’m a feminist and I’m pro hygiene and basic sense of safety.
And can we just pause for a moment to consider the lead pic, a pap shot – in which Jen looks totally amazing?! She isn’t ageing. She is three years off 50!
