Ivanka Trump was ‘booed & hissed’ during a women’s summit in Berlin

Emperor Baby Fists still hasn’t left the comforts of Mar-a-Lago long enough to undertake any overseas trips. But his precious daughter Ivanka Trump made her first overseas trip, in her capacity of De Facto First Lady/Most Precious Daughter and adviser to the president. Ivanka arrived in Berlin this morning, and she attended the international summit on women’s entrepreneurship. So, you know that wasn’t going to go well right off the bat. I imagine Ivanka’s conversation about entrepreneurship boils down to, “My daddy let me have a clothing line!” But she didn’t even get that far. According to Politico, Ivanka was “hissed and booed” on stage and questioned about her complicity in her father’s rampant misogyny. Here’s a big chunk of what happened:
On her first international trip as an official representative of the United States, the first daughter was put on the spot about her father’s attitudes toward women, booed and hissed at by the crowd, and grilled by the moderator about what, exactly, her role is in President Donald Trump’s administration.
“You’re the first daughter of the United States, and you’re also an assistant to the president,” the moderator, WirtschaftsWoche editor-in-chief Miriam Meckel, said. “The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter. I’d like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing, your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?”
It was an aggressive opening for the first daughter, who was seated next to Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund and one seat down from Merkel. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was also a participant on the W20 panel, which Ivanka Trump attended at Merkel’s invitation. And it appeared to put her on the spot.
“Certainly not the latter,” Ivanka Trump said. “I’m rather unfamiliar with this role as well…It has been a little under 100 days and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey.” She did not define what her new role as a senior White House official entailed, but said that she cared “very much about empowering women in the workplace” and defined her goal as enacting “incremental positive change. That is my goal. This is very early for me, I’m listening, learning.”
“I’m striving to think about how best to empower women in the economy,” she said, at one point calling herself a feminist. “I have no doubt that coming out of this trip I’ll be more informed.”
But she was booed and hissed at by the majority-women audience at the conference when she lauded her father for supporting paid leave policies. “I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy,” she said, calling him “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.” Meckel, the moderator, pushed her to address the vocal disapproval from the audience. “You hear the reaction from the audience,” she said. “I need to address one more point — some attitudes toward women your father has displayed might leave one questioning whether he’s such an empower-er for women.”
“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media, that’s been perpetuated,” she said, drawing laughs from the audience. And despite being invited to attend the panel by Merkel in her role as a senior White House official, she defended her father from her vantage point of loyal daughter — a familiar crouch from when she was confronted by uncomfortable questions about her father on the campaign.
“As a daughter, I can speak on a very personal level,” Ivanka Trump said. “I grew up in a house where there was no barriers to what I could accomplish beyond my own perseverance and tenacity. That’s not an easy thing to do, he provided that for us.” She said that her father treated her exactly the same way he treated her two brothers, who now run the family business. “There was no difference,” she said.
Politico keeps insisting that the questions directed at Ivanka were pretty harsh, but I have to say… they could have been a lot worse. While Ivanka is not responsible for her father’s deranged actions, she’s absolutely complicit and she absolutely puts herself out there as some kind of positive spinmaster/spokeswoman for her father. She’s there to put a preening face and a glittering sheen on her father’s misogyny, derangement and white supremacy. And as such, I have no problems with Ivanka being questioned harshly, jeered at, booed, hissed at and publicly maligned. I sort of wish people had thrown sh-t at her. *rings bell* SHAME. *rings bell* SHAME.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
As well she should be. She has done nothing to help women or to stop her father. She is all talk and lies just like him. They really act as though all the American people are stupid or blinded by his lies like those ,not the majority of American s, who voted for him. The whole family are con artists.
Anyone working in the White House should expect tough questions, it’s part of the job. Ivanka constantly overestimates her stature with the public. We know she is a fraud.
And the questions put to her were not all that tough. And she still couldn’t answer. If anything, I hope this trip awakes that snake to the fact that she is NOT on a par with any of those women and is putting our entire nation at risk with her behavior. But more likely, she is too far up her own butt to admit her failures as a human.
She was asked fair questions IMO. What is your job description/ your exact role in the WH? You are on a panel addressing women’s empowerment but your boss has confessed to sexual assault, charged with sexual assault of woman so how do you deal with that?
I’m sorry but the average 22-24 year olds applying for similar jobs in even small companies would get asked questions like that and much tougher ones. The fact that Politico labeled these questions as tough or implied they are harsh tells you all you need to know about our press.
You are supposed to ask the pretty blonde face of Trump Co. only softball questions or ones that she approves of. Not the European or world press, they go for substance. I remain in awe of Chancellor Merkel for her smart two step of including Ivanka to please Trump knowing the Europeans wouldn’t kiss her feet but she can’t be blamed for the FAIR questions.
For Ivanka, it must be nice to get a job at the highest level of our government and go on a listening tour to learn what your job description will be. Yeah switch her out with a woman of color and see if Politico’s headlines wouldn’t be ‘Affirmative Action hire is completely unqualified for the job”. Nope White privileged doesn’t exist and poor White people can too get a job like Ivanka’s if they picked themselves up from their bootstraps and worked harder *eye roll*
MSN is reporting that her clothing company just got busted for passing her clothing off under another name. “According to Business of Fashion, G-III Apparel Group has admitted to affixing ‘Adrienne Vittadini Studio’ labels to the 35-year-old’s line and selling the products on to Stein Mart, an American discount chain with 290 stores across the US.”
In a statement, the company said they are taking full responsibility and did this “without the knowledge and consent of Miss Trump’s organization.”
I wonder if she knew?
@LadyD, I was hoping this would get mentioned – they are changing the labels on her clothing so they sell. I don’t believe for a second she or someone on her team did not know.
There is always somebody else who has to take the blame for any Trump’s mishaps and missteps and blatant crimes. It doesn’t matter which Trump it is but they never pay their dues <– speaking metaphorically – .
+++++++++++++1
Yep. She deserves absolutely every bit of it. While her answer — “it’s a journey” “it’s still so early” “I am just an naive little woman” — suggests she’d like you to infantilize her and treat her with kid gloves, she deserves to be grilled and read for filth like the grown ass woman she is. She acts as if she’s for “women’s empowerment,” but then she gives THAT childish, little-old-me answer? It’s insulting. She’s setting women back decades.
I’m convinced Angela Merkle is the QUEEN of shade. I think she invited Ivanka for this specific reason, so she could be grilled by a German LadyBoss. I see you, Madame Chancellor.
Agree wholeheartedly about the Queen of Shade ( and your assessment of I’s false pretenses).
I agree with you completely. I have some issues with Chancellor Merkel’s policies regarding EU austerity and I don’t know how historians will analyze her administration, but she is a supremely capable and intelligent woman. She is usually the smartest person in the room and knows how to do her damn job — that is, diplomatically putting her people’s interests first.
I like to think this is payback for Bigly’s rude, childish behavior with her when she visited. She hit him where it hurts –his Precious Princess Nagini.
Ivanka is the pretty face of complicit evil. I would certainly share my mind w her if I ever saw her in NYC. Although i firmly believe she was the victim of emotional incest, at the LEAST, and is her Alzheimer’s-suffering Daddy’s babysitter. Sad!
Merkel is – speaking metaphorically – the Queen of severed heads of German Minister Presidents. She hasn’t really killed anybody. She just kills their careers.
Germany is a Federation consisting of several German countries. The federal government (Bundesregierung) is in in Berlin. German Minister Presidents are the heads of German countries such as Northrhine Westfalia or Bavaria or Hessia or Saxonia… Current Minister President of Northrhine Westfalia is Mrs. Anette Kraft.
Now any Minister President is in a prime position to become Bundeskanzler (German equivalent of the US President), current incumbent is Mrs. Merkel. And she is very good at getting rid of the competition.
Merkel has an alliance with the German Press aka the German Murdochs. There are several ones you have to court: Springer Family (Springer SE media), Mohn Family (Bertelsmann publishing and foundation). and some powerful editors.
Ugh, absolutely. She is clearly out of her depth in every manner. Lagarde even outstyles her. Merkel and Lagarde are obviously her betters in education, gravitas and experience.
Her “it’s been an amazing, incredible journey” crap is such filler nonsense just like her bloviating baboon of a father. And her voice! Have some elocution classes, please. You sound like a sorority girl getting ready to go to a club.
The hissing was entirely appropriate, considering what a snake she is.
Exactly. If you call Trump an “advocate” who “champions” families, EXPECT TO BE CALLED ON YOUR LIES. She is a propagandist.
I actually had to laugh at that part of her little speech.
Why is that untrue? He’s provided support for his employees and specially women.
And we have video.
You have to up the volume, as it’s barely audible.
She’s hissed right at the very beginning:
http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/europe/ivanka-trump-booed-donald-trump-stance-berlin-speech-female-angel-merkel-a7701226.html
It blows my mind that this woman would be on the same panel and Legard and Merkel – you may disagree with their politics and/or their decisions, but they are both very very clever and highly accomplished women who have EARNED their seat at the table. Ugh.
She’s blonde, beautiful and rich, she doesn’t need to work as hard as the others, that’s her message.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only thing real about IT is her height. She had her face enhanced by plastic surgery. That’s not her original nose, teeth, jaw line, lips and hair color. I don’t think that’s her real whispery voice. The entire family are con artists. So happy they stick it to her in Berlin, jmo.
B N A FN,
Lol, yes. Don’t people ever wonder how her two brothers turned out looking like actual rodents, but she’s just the glossiest and prettiest Barbie on the shelf? Everything is artificial. The fillers in her cheeks are super obvious these days.
Her face is looking incredibly odd in these pics too. I don’t know if it’s the lighting or what but…ODD.
Kitten, it’s because since she had cheek implants and the shaved chin/jaw, her head now resembles an ant! That center part accentuates it. All I can see when I look at her is an ant 🐜😱
She is definitely not beautiful. Her facial proportions are so ridiculously off with all the surgical alterations.
She has a tiny head on a thick neck. I would say she looks like a giraffe, but I think giraffes are beautiful and she’s not.
@Shambles, yes yes yes! They are such rodents!
Did anyone see the John Oliver segment on Ivanka and Jared? It was pretty great.
She said in her book that perception is everything and it matters more than truth. She really is her father’s daughter.
What does it matter what she looks like and whether she had or had not surgery? Why are you focusing on this when there are so many much more important issues about her attitude and choices? She is working in the government and THAT isn’t what we should be concerned with. Not her nose or her chin.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
http://www.plasticsurgeryhits.com/wp-content/uploads/2014/12/Ivanka-Trump-Plastic-Surgery-Nose-job.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll bet that panel was an easy win in the “Guess which one doesn’t belong?” game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🎶 One of these things is not like the other, one of these just doesn’t belong!
Can you tell which is not like the other…. by the time I finish this song! 🎵
~ Sesame Street
Pfffffft! Even a child can pick it out!
imqrious2 – That is brilliant. You should submit a sketch to SNL.
Thank you, MinnFinn! Funny, but that song literally just popped into my head as I saw the pic (guess it’s from all my years as an elementary teacher lol). But that seriously would be a funny sketch: each time Princess Nagini starts to approach a group of people ANYWHERE (except with her vile family), that song starts to play, and she wildly looks around to see where the music is coming from! lolol
@imqrious2 – I sang that instead of reading it straight out!
My thoughts exactly WHAt is this woman doing next to chancellors and queens!! I mean you can half understand the first lady, but the “first daughter”? Even still, as a first lady, it would be grueling. However, in a legit world, the first lady would typically be more qualified to fill such a position… (ie not Melania)– I guess thats why Ivanka has to step up. Melania is not capable.
Wouldn’t it have been great if Michelle Obama, one of America’a best First Lady’s, had been invited to this conference?
What a horrible picture: Christine Lagarde, the one being prosecuted for using public funds for her own profit and running the infamous FMI. Angela Merkel, who will be pictured in history books as the main responsible of the end of EU and Ivanka Trump the ultimate trophy daughter….as a woman I don’t really know which could be our worst role model.
I agree it is an insult to all hard working women in politics. This is unacceptable she is there with these highly acomplished women. I know I probably spend too much time on actively hating her but she displays either a master level of ignorance here or she actualy is as dumb and plastic as she looks. She refuses to see her father for what he is. I even can gibe her a benefit of the doubt and believe when she says that he enabled and empower her as a child. But that’s because he likes to have predators around him who would enable him and advance his own agenda. That is how he treats his childeren and it payed off. That has nothing to do with the empowernment of women
I really am so tired of seeing her represent us on the political and global stage. Has it really only been 100 days?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only thing I can say is, thank you panelists who booed and hissed her. thank you Germans, if you were the majority of the crowd. I wish you had gone at her harder, as in the US trump female supporters somehow think feminism means supporting every woman no matter what. It is hard to have these conversations with the fox news women taking up ivana’s mantle.
F*ck her shoes.
Awww! Everyone is so mean to Ivanka. Not fair! #Sarcastic #SidEyesIvanka
She called herself a feminist.
Is it true ignorance, or is she just playing the system and truly knows better?
That snake is playing the system.
the term has been so dumbed down the last few years, its no wonder.
She is a part of the con like the rest of that family. The pretty looks and soft voice are used to conceal the utter greed, which is why her daddy likes her. She is useful to him.
She wants to be accepted/beloved on the world stage, so she uses the buzzwords that she thinks they want to hear. She doesn’t give a sh*t about the people who do accept/love her, actual Trump voters, but no one else is buying what she’s selling.
This is what I was worried about, I got that feeling too.
Like she’s figured out the password for entry to the ‘liberal’ voters and shes going to use it as often as she can without alienating her daddy’s cronies.
I don’t think people will actually fall for it though.
And she’s f**king playing with her f**king hair!
Those questions were not harsh at all. Indeed, they were softballs compared to the stuff the likes of Merkel, May, Clinton, Condoleeza Rice, Madeline Albright have spent careers answering. And, no, Princess Nagini the Corrupt of the Most Sacred Horcruxed Vagina, you are NOT representing the US. You don’t get to go to a forum like that and claim that is is “new” to you and you’re learning your way. That stinks of being unprepared. And you did NOT answer Merkel’s question. How your pig of a sperm donor Orange Voldemort treated you compared to your brothers is irrelevant to how he treated women in his workforce and the impact his policies will have on US women in the workforce and women internationally. Buy a f**king clue, please, after you buy some f**king ethics.
Orange Voldemort LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My mother always smacked my hand down when I played with my hair. Even when I was a teenager.
These were definitely not harsh questions. If she can’t handle these easy questions, she needs to leave. She has no business being there in the first place.
I’ll fetch you your smelling salts and a butterbeer.
And a chocolate frog? I need a whole box of chocolate frogs if I’m going to refrain from puling every hair out of that corrupt head.
I’ll even get you a carton of Bertie Bott’s Every Flavored Beans, and you can mail all the bogey-flavored beans to Princess Nagini and send the earwax flavor to Paul Pettigrew Ryan.
I’m crying at Princess Nagini!!!
So did she fly on an government plane bearing the Seal of the United States? Sounds to me like she should have flown business class in a commercial airliner, just like most business folk.
As a government employee, she should have flown coach on a commercial airline.
But the Trumps don’t follow the rules.
She did fly commercial because paparazzi greeted her. But not sure of what class
Kaiser,
Do you mean literal or figurative shit? Either way, have at it I say.
On another note, this is exactly how she should be treated at every public event that she does. I’m glad that people are calling her out. And I agree that the questions could have been even harsher.
The EU best be careful he might stop the trade deal because the Germans dared to boo his daughter wife.
Good for the hecklers – she’s not interested in women’s rights, only what it can do for the Trump/Kushner brand.
Uhhhh, most of the EU (certainly not the people) don’t want a trade deal in the USA. We don’t want the private healthcare market here, or the GMO crap or the chlorine washed chicken or the meat grown with steroids, or….
Well you get the picture. if it involves food or basic services (as we see it here), no thanks. That’s what all the TTIP protests were about. The EU actually has great consumer standards compared with the rest of the world. We don’t want them lowered so that the US corporations can peddle their wares here.
We don’t need a trade deal to access the movies and TV shows. Or some clothing items. Which is about the only thing worth getting from the US.
“Uhhhh, most of the EU (certainly not the people) don’t want a trade deal in the USA. We don’t want the private healthcare market here, or the GMO crap or the chlorine washed chicken or the meat grown with steroids, or….”
Lol. So true.
I guess her own “perserverance and tenacity” never played a role in her setting out on her own course and instead, she took the easy route and simply joined the Groper-in-Chief’s pre-paved path to riches. She’s the exact opposite of what she claims to be – an empowered woman. It seems she’s accomplished pretty much nothing without the influence and name of her father. She’s a disgrace, a bold-faced liar and a fake feminist at best.
I wonder if Merkel knew what sort of reception she’d get when she invited her. If so, good for the Leader of the Free World for getting back at the terrible reception she got from the Orange Menace. I’m expecting a raging tweet from the Raging Lunatic any time now.
Did this panel include women that made it on their own with out help and massive amounts of money from daddy? As far as her father being pro-woman, this: “On March 27, Trump revoked the 2014 Fair Pay and Safe Workplaces order then-President Barack Obama put in place to ensure that companies with federal contracts comply with 14 labor and civil rights laws. ” And unless Trump is willing to support more than 6 – 8 weeks of family (for men and women) then he is not supporting it at all. Time to stop defending her from a “daughter’s point of view”, especially when you are wearing rose colored glasses!
Thanks for mentioning this executive order Mr Trump signed! I am shocked at how little coverage it’s received and how few people know about it. I did mention it several posts ago and to my surprise no one replied to my post or expressed any interest in it. I have to wonder where was Ivanka when The Donald was signing this order?
Ivanka is no proponent for maternity/family leave. Her own employees forced her to offer it. IIRC they were only able to obtain the minimum time required by New York State law which is 6 weeks UNPAID leave. I do not know if it includes paternity leave, same sex partners or marriages or is offered to adoptive parents whether single or partnered/married. So no not progressive by any stretch of the imagination.
It is embarrassing for Ivanka to appear on this panel representing our country responding to the question of what her role is as first daughter and assistant to the president with I’m new and finding my way. This answer clearly communicates TO THE WORLD that she has no function and nothing is expected of her. She is on stage ostensibly to speak on female empowerment while simultaneously projecting none.
Gotta love the Germans. Mama Merkel raised them well.
I know, this makes me very happy.
She’s trying to empower women? How exactly?
Because this a**hole got a job because of her father. And she’s so unqualified for it, that she can’t even explain what the hell she does. Empowered women are actually out there fighting to get equal pay and a seat at the table. Meanwhile, she can get a seat at the oval office desk by just pulling up a chair and sitting next to daddy.
You’re not fooling anyone, sweetheart. WE SEE YOU.
She is an adult who is working for the government of the United States. If she cannot handle close scrutiny and direct questions, then she should step down from her job. Susan Rice can handle it, Hilary Clinton definitely withstood it for damn near forty years. Michelle Obama definitely took it on the chin too many times for bs reasons and she was still successful, etc. etc. etc. A woman’s true strength comes from when she is tested/challenged and they come out the other side or stall out in the middle. From those empty answers, she didn’t even come out the gate.
I don’t know about the throwing sh-t part, cause that’s nasty, but I agree with everything else you wrote.
I personally would love for (adult) members of Family Trump to have food and gross stuff thrown at them in public. Especially Trump himself. Immature wishful thinking, I know. #DespicableMe
Whatever you say. Because nothing helps families thrive like losing their health insurance, family planning services, public school education for their kids and – potentially for 130 million Americans – access to drinking water that’s not poisoned by runoff from the mining industry.
My dearest wish is for this family to become vilified and shunned by the world and their businesses and family name become toxic. Ivanka is a grifter, just like the rest of them and deserves every boo and hiss she got. She is complicit in this administration’s terrible regressive reign and if she thinks she will be remembered as a feminist advocate, she’s deluded. Reagan’s younger kids did not agree with his policies and kept their distance from him, she loves the power and doesn’t really care how her father got to the presidency. What a joke and an embarrassment to this country. And the GOP congress sits back and let’s this family fleece us.
Merkel is being VERY generous to Ivanka who really doesn’t deserve to be in the room. I cringe when I think of how Trump treated Merkel. It makes me sick. Ivanka is trying to show she isn’t in cahoots with Russia to dismantle the European Union. She’s cagey like her dad.
I like to think that Merkel knew exactly what type of reaction Ivanka would get and that is why she invited her.
That’s my feeling as well. She knew the princess would not get the fawning adoration she thinks she deserves. Instead, she got smacked with how she & her grifter, groper-in-chief father are truly perceived.
Part of that but thats not all. As much as the american left is wrong in seeing Ivanka as a potential ally she is still a better bet than Donald and she has influence over him. Merkel will know that. Merkel isnt an ideologue, she is very pratcical and will do what she must.
Oh my god. Those were not harsh questions. They were fair. And she didn’t answer. She deserved to get booed and I’m looking forward to daddy’s tweet storm.
I can’t believe people let her get away with “I’m learning.” She is such a slap in the face for all the women who work their butts off and come with impressive resumes only to be slowed down by bullsh*t. Or stopped entirely. I can’t believe I feel more represented by a frickin’ QUEEN and Angela Merkel (who I do NOT like) than a working mother my age. What a joke.
Yup, exactly! these were not even hard questions, she had crappy answers, and I am sure every time she and Jared screw up, it will be “we are learning.”
Actually, I am surprised at just how crappy her answers were. I thought she could do better than that. If she wants to have a part in government she will and should be asked tough questions, so bravo to the Germans. I think Ivanka has had it pretty easy here in America in regards to questions. I always think it looks like Ivanka expects – and is entitled – to being handled with kid gloves. And it works for her a lot of the time here.
Has anyone else wondered why she and Chelsea Clinton were (or maybe still are) great friends? Is it simply their entitled, privileges backgrounds that brought them together? I have to admit it makes me suspect of the person Chelsea Clinton is.
She just makes my blood boil! She stands behind her father as he signs his EOs taking away Planned Parenthood, workplace equality rights, a ban on any international groups that fund abortions (again, taking away a woman’s right for choice over her own body), depletes Obamacare, taking away basic healthcare for thousands…. oh honey, don’t try and tell ANYONE you’re there to empower women. The only thing YOU want is Daddy’s attention and $$$$$$$$$.
Is that an Adrienne Vittadini that ivanka’s wearing? Hahaha, the fakery just goes on and on and on and on and………………
http://jezebel.com/ivanka-trumps-clothing-was-disguised-under-the-name-adr-1794593600
She knew that was going to happen and now she can play martyr for when things go down re: impeachments and possible jail time. Just like when she was with her family on a commercial flight and sitting in coach. She knew that civilians were going to be on the attack. That trademark deal with China is going to get her in trouble and I cannot wait for her fall.
She goes around representing Daddy so she should be called out for everything. This woman has no shame and the way she inserts her ridiculous ‘Daddy lets me play in business and politics’ story into the conversation on women’s accomplishment shows she has no respect whatsoever for anyone at that summit, or their experiences.
We
Have
Eyes
On
You
Ivanka
The
Terrible
Those aren’t harsh questions. They are absolutely legitimate and should be asked of all his cronies. Most of them have no experience or clue as to what the hell they are doing. Just because Fox and NBC and whatever other channel gives them softball questions and allow them to squirm and deflect from answering simple questions doesn’t mean that everyone else will. She has been given an official government position, so she needs to grow up, get informed, and get her head out of her ass or quit.
John Oliver did a piece about Ivanka and Jared Kushner on Sunday. If you haven’t seen it, it’s on youtube, and it’s a thing of beauty.
Thanks for recommending this clip Bluhare! I just watched it and Wow, these two are so unqualified for the positions that they hold. I can’t imagine what uproar would have ensued if Obama, or any other President, had a family member or two in such important positions. I’m finding it depressing at what most American people will turn a blind eye to.
She’s in over her head but is too arrogant to realize it. Like father, like daughter I guess. She think policy is made and laws are gonna get passed via her measured empty words and pretty pleasing her incompetent oaf of a father?? B*tch please. Your dysfunctional enabling will profit America nothing.
She has no business on that panel. Thanks to Angela Merkel for exposing her.
Interesting point you make about Angela Merkel exposing her!
What is with her “new and improved” baby-soft voice? I guess her lies and complicity are less threatening when she whispers them softly to us all?
She’s under the delusion that she’s Jackie.
I asked that after the 60 minutes thing..she didn’t use the whispery voice when she was on daddy’s tv show..I think this ‘women must speak in hushed tones’ goes hand in hand with the scenario that the mrs ‘only speaks when spoken to’. Every day this group embarrasses us..
I’m watching this on CNN right now. I really enjoy hearing the booing and hissing. Wish I had been there to join in. The foolish things this family says are proof of how clueless they really are. He father is no champion and has no interest in supporting families and enabling them to thrive! She was pretty lucky to grow up in a house where she had no barriers to what she could achieve. Not everyone has billionaire parents to give them everything they need , Princess.
ivanka and her brothers were not treated the same. There are plenty of pictures to prove it. Google them. NSFW.
What does that mean? Sorry if I’m being dense.
In photos starting when she was a preteen, ivanka and donald are cringingly affectionate. There’s a reason I and many others call her daughterwife. Just google donald and ivanka trump photos and gag.
I’ve never seen pics of trump interacting with his sons or with tiffany.
I think I read on jezebel that he Was quite awful to his sons – that he fatshamed one, and humiliated the other and slapped him in public for having problems with drinking. I also read in his new yorker profile That he admits to neglecting his children until they are adults, not having time nor patience for children.
Most children of narcissists figure it out. Most narcissistic families have a golden child (arrested development anyone?)..they pick one child to be the favorite.
It sounds like having a “hot” daughter makes trump feel good about his status or however that narcissisric idiot brain works.
but Princess Nagini of the horcruxed vagina is too dense to Realize any of this, to be ashamed by her father sexualizing her and Tiffany. He talked about breasts while holding a female toddler. Ick.
She gave an answer to the ? on his treatment of women, well, my daddy treats me well, ergo he respects all women.
Again, he sexualized his own daughter. Is that treating his daughter well? And if that is his line with his own offspring, (barely, he also talked about wanting to date and sleep with her), why is it so hard to believe he engages in sexual assault?
This. I never heard about him sexualizing Tiffany too though, but it’s not surprising.
In that picture of her throwing her hair back she really looks like her dad. All she needs is the Alec Baldwin Trump lip pucker Anand it would be dead on.
John Oliver did a really good segment on her and her husband and how the perception that they’re a moderating voice in the White House is so flawed. There’s absolutely zero evidence that they’re so called moderate viewpoints are influencing the Pres. He also takes the press to task for pushing this misperception. Search on YouTube that aired on April 23rd.
While I generally agree that the american left has a too positive view of those two to me they are still the best bet influencing Trump and not going completly off the rails. I think thats why Merkel is there, I doubt she would be spending time with Ivanka if she didnt see it as important.
Well, Merkel has no idea who else to talk to. They need some form of communication and this is probably her best bet right now. As for whether Ivanka and her husband are anyone’s best bet at influencing Trump, I think they might be. The question is, what does that influence look like? What is their track record? Do they have one?
That plastic snake stuck her unethical ass into Merkel’s visit here and no doubt, behaved as an annoying, obnoxious know-it-all who knew nothing. I see this as Merkel’s payback.
One of Ivanka’s jobs is to pay the press to normalize her father and leak favorable stories about herself, so it should not come as a surprise that the spin on the questions is that they were “harsh”. How can she continue to say that her father supports women when her father was supporting Bill O’Reilly just weeks ago and claiming that Wendy Walsh was lying? How can she say that her father is a champion for women and families when her father signed an EO allowing mothers and fathers to be arrested as they were dropping their kids off to school? I don’t think that Ivanka has as much influence on her father as they want us to believe. For all those reporters who claimed that Trump was a new and improved man after he saw the photos of those kids from Syria, why hasn’t Trump admitted that he lied about Obama wiretapping him and apologized for what he tried to do to Susan Rice? I wish that the moderator had taken it a step further and asked Ivanka to give specific examples of her father championing women and families, that didn’t include him benefiting from it in any way.
I agree that Ivanka shouldn’t have been there in the first place. But then again, Trump is using this presidency to promote his family and their businesses.
So her job description is to be determined? Those questions are reasonable, and mirror what US citizens would like to know.
She does look a bit dejected. Perhaps she can vent with Chachi, who also encountered a crapstorm of his own making within the past 24 hours.
Ivanka getting a seat at that table makes me so, so angry. It invalidates every woman who did the real work in business and other fields. There are thousands and thousands of important women who should have been on that panel instead of her. BOO HISS
Thank you, German audience! My American self loves it that they laughed when Ivanka blamed the media for her father’s reputation in misongyny . . . and I agree that the questions were more than fair and could have been much tougher.
Hahaha, NPR just played her answer to that 3 pronged question. You could hear only one person applauding and they pointed that out.😁😁😁
Right, Ivanka, the criticism arises out of nowhere and is perpetuated by the media. It has nothing to do with his own words, actions and policies. Nothing to do with him refusing to shake the Chancellor Merkel’s hand. Laughing at her is the right response. As Radly wisely commented above, she is in over her head and too arrogant to realize it.
LOL look at her face! She is so full of shit. She learned from the ultimate bullshitter conman-her father-so I am not once bit surprised at her non-answers. Deflect, deflect, deflect…and embarrass yourself. That seems to be the Trump way.
I just tortured myself by watching a clip of it. The breathy ingenue voice, delivering such a distorted reality, is absolutely astonishing.
That voice is painfully manufactured. It’s the “Business Barbie” version of baby voice.
She’s such a disgusting representation of co-option. Go gake a seat Ivanka. You have no skills, you have no education, your experience is being a wealthy-appearing grifter.
I notice in the above picture and in many photos Ivanka she plays with her hair. I wonder if she plays with her hair ,because it is similar to a nervous tick like tapping your fingers, or biting your lips. I have read that women play with their hair to release a pent up feeling, an overwhelming feeling that they have to let go. It may be a feeling of nervousness, stress, boredom, or excitement.
Or maybe she wants to be seen as a little girl and that this allows her to get away with seeming like an innocent ingenue while in reality is a lying, corrupt grifter. I bet she twirls her hair a lot when around her daddy to get what she wants from him. She’s such a sleazy, fake manipulator. Like her father. Ugh!
HAHAHAHAHA
deserving of far worse and she can’t even take this.
So she didn’t answer the question then.
I can’t believe Lagarde and Merkel had to suffer the indignity of sitting next to this charlatan.
Angela Merkel, Christine Lagarde and nagini+ TOGETHER IN A PHOTO?
Everyone who saw that clip has to admit that she was hardly booed by the crowd. I heard like two dudes groaning. No topic here on Germany. She is eloquent and could keep up with the others. Easily.
Those two dudes were groaning pretty loudly, lol. Sound to me like a lot of people were hissing, and not accepting the answer. The bottom line is, she would not answer the questions or refused to stay on the topic on some of the questions.
So she claims daddy treated her the same as her brothers? Are there any photos of Trump with his teen sons on his lap? Or in a too close for comfort embrace? If she’s such a “feminist” and so “empowered” why did she feel the need to surgically alter her face and get even larger boobs? Daddy made her into a real life Barbie doll and she’s still in denial about it. I’m so glad someone finally brought her back to reality.
“… he provided that for us.” Odd, I was under the impression they were raised by their mother during their formative years. During a conversation about empowering women, she can’t be bothered to give a shout out to the woman who raised her?
