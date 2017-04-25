Ivanka Trump was ‘booed & hissed’ during a women’s summit in Berlin

Emperor Baby Fists still hasn’t left the comforts of Mar-a-Lago long enough to undertake any overseas trips. But his precious daughter Ivanka Trump made her first overseas trip, in her capacity of De Facto First Lady/Most Precious Daughter and adviser to the president. Ivanka arrived in Berlin this morning, and she attended the international summit on women’s entrepreneurship. So, you know that wasn’t going to go well right off the bat. I imagine Ivanka’s conversation about entrepreneurship boils down to, “My daddy let me have a clothing line!” But she didn’t even get that far. According to Politico, Ivanka was “hissed and booed” on stage and questioned about her complicity in her father’s rampant misogyny. Here’s a big chunk of what happened:

On her first international trip as an official representative of the United States, the first daughter was put on the spot about her father’s attitudes toward women, booed and hissed at by the crowd, and grilled by the moderator about what, exactly, her role is in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“You’re the first daughter of the United States, and you’re also an assistant to the president,” the moderator, WirtschaftsWoche editor-in-chief Miriam Meckel, said. “The German audience is not that familiar with the concept of a first daughter. I’d like to ask you, what is your role, and who are you representing, your father as president of the United States, the American people, or your business?”

It was an aggressive opening for the first daughter, who was seated next to Christine Lagarde, the managing director of the International Monetary Fund and one seat down from Merkel. Queen Maxima of the Netherlands was also a participant on the W20 panel, which Ivanka Trump attended at Merkel’s invitation. And it appeared to put her on the spot.

“Certainly not the latter,” Ivanka Trump said. “I’m rather unfamiliar with this role as well…It has been a little under 100 days and it has just been a remarkable and incredible journey.” She did not define what her new role as a senior White House official entailed, but said that she cared “very much about empowering women in the workplace” and defined her goal as enacting “incremental positive change. That is my goal. This is very early for me, I’m listening, learning.”

“I’m striving to think about how best to empower women in the economy,” she said, at one point calling herself a feminist. “I have no doubt that coming out of this trip I’ll be more informed.”

But she was booed and hissed at by the majority-women audience at the conference when she lauded her father for supporting paid leave policies. “I’m very proud of my father’s advocacy,” she said, calling him “a tremendous champion of supporting families and enabling them to thrive.” Meckel, the moderator, pushed her to address the vocal disapproval from the audience. “You hear the reaction from the audience,” she said. “I need to address one more point — some attitudes toward women your father has displayed might leave one questioning whether he’s such an empower-er for women.”

“I’ve certainly heard the criticism from the media, that’s been perpetuated,” she said, drawing laughs from the audience. And despite being invited to attend the panel by Merkel in her role as a senior White House official, she defended her father from her vantage point of loyal daughter — a familiar crouch from when she was confronted by uncomfortable questions about her father on the campaign.

“As a daughter, I can speak on a very personal level,” Ivanka Trump said. “I grew up in a house where there was no barriers to what I could accomplish beyond my own perseverance and tenacity. That’s not an easy thing to do, he provided that for us.” She said that her father treated her exactly the same way he treated her two brothers, who now run the family business. “There was no difference,” she said.