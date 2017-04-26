Duchess Kate isn’t allergic to horses, she’s just never been keen about horses

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t into horses. Her discomfort with the equestrian set was considered one of the few “black marks” against Kate during her courtship with William, aka The Waity Years. William has been on horses since childhood, and it’s like that with everyone in the royal family. They’re all very horsey. It’s one of the reasons why Camilla has always gotten along within the royal family: Camilla loves horses and she reportedly talks to the Queen often about her horses. Anyway, Kate’s lack of interest in horses has always been met with some bewilderment. Some even theorized that Kate is allergic to horses and that’s why she’s not keen on riding. But a new biography of Kate claims that Kate’s “allergy” is a fiction. Kate apparently doesn’t ride because she was never brought up to care about Horse Culture.

With Zara Tindall an Olympic medal-winning equestrian and the Queen still riding at 91, it is fair to say that horses are a great passion of the royal family. However, there is one member of the monarchy who is yet to be seen out for a canter. The Duchess of Cambridge, whose husband and brother-in-law regularly compete in polo matches, is one of the few royals who prefers to watch from the sidelines when it comes to all things equestrian. While she is happy to attend racing events such as Ascot, you are unlikely to see Kate hopping into the saddle, and experts have finally revealed why. Although it has been widely rumoured that Kate is allergic to horses, according to Marcia Moody, the author of Kate: A Biography, the hobby simply isn’t in her blood. She told Town & Country: ‘Kate doesn’t ride, purely because she didn’t do it growing up. William and Harry were taught from an early age, but the only time they ride now is for polo – they don’t go off on hacks like the queen always has.’ But while the Duchess isn’t likely to take up riding lessons any time soon, it has been reported that both her children are already learning. In October last year Kate spoke with equestrian triple-gold medallist Natasha Baker at a reception at Buckingham Palace, and hinted that Princess Charlotte could follow in her Aunt Zara’s footsteps all the way to the Olympics. Recalling their conversation Baker said: ‘I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear, and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years time. She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it.’ Prince George has also reportedly received lessons with a source revealing to the Daily Mail he began lessons at two-years-old. They said: ‘William and Kate were keen to get George on a horse once he was walking confidently. George loved his first ride – he was led around a paddock on a rein and shrieked with delight. William and Kate were both there to watch.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I tend to think that all British people instinctively love horses and dogs, like that’s their national trait: they have stiff upper lips, they love dogs and they all ride horses. But obviously, that’s not the case. I also wonder if this is perhaps some shade on Kate’s background. Kate has been around those wealthy, aristocratic, horsey girls all her life and Kate was on the outside looking in. Kate was, perhaps, too middle class to compete at that level. Because with this horsey set, yes, you have to have a lot of money.

Diana – an aristocrat through and through – wasn’t horsey either, but that was because she was thrown off a horse when she was a child and she never wanted to ride again. In adulthood, when Will and Harry were little, Diana tried to face her fears and she took riding lessons from… James Hewitt. They ended up having a torrid affair. And I think Diana eventually overcame her fear of horses.