Duchess Kate isn’t allergic to horses, she’s just never been keen about horses

The Duchess of Cambridge isn’t into horses. Her discomfort with the equestrian set was considered one of the few “black marks” against Kate during her courtship with William, aka The Waity Years. William has been on horses since childhood, and it’s like that with everyone in the royal family. They’re all very horsey. It’s one of the reasons why Camilla has always gotten along within the royal family: Camilla loves horses and she reportedly talks to the Queen often about her horses. Anyway, Kate’s lack of interest in horses has always been met with some bewilderment. Some even theorized that Kate is allergic to horses and that’s why she’s not keen on riding. But a new biography of Kate claims that Kate’s “allergy” is a fiction. Kate apparently doesn’t ride because she was never brought up to care about Horse Culture.
With Zara Tindall an Olympic medal-winning equestrian and the Queen still riding at 91, it is fair to say that horses are a great passion of the royal family. However, there is one member of the monarchy who is yet to be seen out for a canter. The Duchess of Cambridge, whose husband and brother-in-law regularly compete in polo matches, is one of the few royals who prefers to watch from the sidelines when it comes to all things equestrian.
While she is happy to attend racing events such as Ascot, you are unlikely to see Kate hopping into the saddle, and experts have finally revealed why. Although it has been widely rumoured that Kate is allergic to horses, according to Marcia Moody, the author of Kate: A Biography, the hobby simply isn’t in her blood.
She told Town & Country: ‘Kate doesn’t ride, purely because she didn’t do it growing up. William and Harry were taught from an early age, but the only time they ride now is for polo – they don’t go off on hacks like the queen always has.’
But while the Duchess isn’t likely to take up riding lessons any time soon, it has been reported that both her children are already learning. In October last year Kate spoke with equestrian triple-gold medallist Natasha Baker at a reception at Buckingham Palace, and hinted that Princess Charlotte could follow in her Aunt Zara’s footsteps all the way to the Olympics. Recalling their conversation Baker said: ‘I asked her how the children were, and she said Charlotte is really enjoying her riding which is great to hear, and I said we may see her here on a line-up in 20 years time. She emphasised that Charlotte has this passion about horses and although she doesn’t echo it, she’ll do her best to champion and encourage it.’
Prince George has also reportedly received lessons with a source revealing to the Daily Mail he began lessons at two-years-old. They said: ‘William and Kate were keen to get George on a horse once he was walking confidently. George loved his first ride – he was led around a paddock on a rein and shrieked with delight. William and Kate were both there to watch.’
I tend to think that all British people instinctively love horses and dogs, like that’s their national trait: they have stiff upper lips, they love dogs and they all ride horses. But obviously, that’s not the case. I also wonder if this is perhaps some shade on Kate’s background. Kate has been around those wealthy, aristocratic, horsey girls all her life and Kate was on the outside looking in. Kate was, perhaps, too middle class to compete at that level. Because with this horsey set, yes, you have to have a lot of money.
Diana – an aristocrat through and through – wasn’t horsey either, but that was because she was thrown off a horse when she was a child and she never wanted to ride again. In adulthood, when Will and Harry were little, Diana tried to face her fears and she took riding lessons from… James Hewitt. They ended up having a torrid affair. And I think Diana eventually overcame her fear of horses.
I am not into horses too, but… horses or not is she into something ?
MAKING CHUTNEEEEEEEYYYYYY
Shopping sprees for more skinny jeans!
Coloring
Twirling her hair.
Honestly? Tennis and cooking, and those aren’t bad hobbies. She also used to crew, but that may have fallen by the wayside.
She was a short-term waitress on a boat catering to wealthy men. She was reprimanded by the person in charge for wearing short-short shorts. Not the same thing as sailing as a hobby.
I remember the crew. She was suppose to compete in a meet but cancelled at the last minute because she was requested by Bill and as a result left the team high and dry. She pretty much stopped it after that.
She also likes field hockey and swimming with some scuba diving thrown in here and there.
Offensive wedges!!!
I have always wanted to learn how to ride but its soo expensive. Have had a few lessons but couldn’t really afford to keep it up.
Although I’m surprised that Carole didn’t make them all get lessons, considering riding is a big deal in the social set she aspires to be part of.
Carole didn’t get her kids shooting lessons either. Perhaps she believed sending them to boarding school was the only prep they needed to take their place in society.
The Middletons shoot. The DM breathlessly reports on any pictorial evidence they are given to publish.
LAK – I was just about to mention they all took up hunting to fit in, ugh! I am a meat eater, so I’m a hypocrite, but it is still gross to me. It isn’t a ‘sport’ to me.
@LAK – I knew they took up shooting when or should I say because Kate got with Willy.
Let me clarify. I meant just like they didn’t get into horsey stuff, the Midds afaik also did not get into shooting during their boarding school years. And by boarding school years I meant their private education before they went to uni.
I assumed the reason for that was Carole thought just sending them to boarding school would get them into posh circles.
I am the same it was too expensive to even have lessons ..unless you are a gamer and have land to even own a horse is really costly and thus it excludes “those people” the Aristo’s don’t have to deal with..
It is a world away from city life and working people who can barely afford a holiday/vacation…it is those pursuits especially polo that the rich can separate themselves from others..
I believe she’s really allergic. If she wasn’t, she would have learned in pursuit of getting the ring. A general dislike of horses wouldn’t have stopped her.
Funny enough, I am allergic, too. I’ve ridden twice and both time broke out in all body hives. Not fun.
I kind of think that, too. She was determined – and a lot of very wealthy, well connected people are involved in riding/competing/owning horses.
I’m super allergic to hay and dust – I don’t do well in a barn. Which is upsetting because I was totally one of those kids who would have killed for a horse. My sister in law has had three, though two of them were very young and not very well trained (she was working on breaking them in after buying them – but this was around grade 11/12 so she had to cut way back once she started prepping for university) before she sold them to someone with more experience training. Even then, I only rode the very kind older one maybe 3 times for like 10 minutes a piece. Ultimately, I’m super glad my parents never gave in and got me one.
I drive by a house on my way to work every day that has two mini horses and they’re so freaking adorable. I wish they were my neighbors so I could get my fix but not have to actually be responsible for them haha. There’s another lady a few houses down from us who does have some quarter horses and I think she might do lessons. I half consider checking into that – it’d be good exercise.
Riding takes years of lessons to master. It would be very hard to start as an adult and ride at a level on par with the horsey set.
This makes the allergy thing sound even more possible. The Middletons seem like the type to buy their kids a pony as a child.
Sophie learned as an adult. They don’t need to ride at Zara’s level, and hopefully none of them are participating in illegal on-horseback fox hunts. She’s not playing polo. Just be comfortable in the saddle for cross country rides/walks for an hour or two. That doesn’t take years to master.
Well Sophie learned as an adult. Kate could learn just to go on gentle hacks. Do they keep horses at Anmer? But if she is afraid of them, she does’t have to. I love horses but never learned to ride.
Kate is not about to be photographed awkwardly sitting a horse. It would be a blatant reminder of her middle class upbringing.
She could take private lessons at Anmer, on a portion of HM’s private estate where no one can photograph her. According to this, the kids are getting private lessons and no one has managed to photograph them.
Riding a horse and sitting a horse are two very different things. It would take her years of dedicated practice and commitment to properly sit a horse. Dedication and commitment to anything but William aren’t really her strong suit.
That’s funny, because I don’t think it’s that hard – the hard part is that adults can have more ‘baggage’ (ie fear, bad posture, etc) that keeps them from sitting relaxed and tall in the saddle. But if you don’t like it and don’t want to do it, that’s another story.
I learnt as an adult, and not a young adult either. I could ride around casually which is all I ever wanted. But after my horse died, I didn’t have the heart to get on another. I still think about him too.
What was your horse’s name?
Can confirm about doing OK after taking up riding as an adult bluhare because my sister also started riding as an adult. When her daughter was 6 they started lessons together and are going on 10 years of lessons 3X per week. They do regional competitions. Sister does OK in competition or as she says ‘no one cringes when they watch me’. Riding has given my sister an amazing booty.
My fav story is one her barn friends who also took up riding as an adult, said years ago she called a barn and asked for lessons that ‘required the red outfit’.
She could do sublingual immunotherapy drops to cure her allergies. It truly works, I am doing it and my allergies are going away. As an adult they can take a while, 3-5 years, but if she started when she started dating William, they could be cured by now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That said, it’s SUCH an upperclass British thing, I’m surprised a Wisteria Sister isn’t well versed…
When you really break it down this story is so silly. First world problems and all that. And for what it’s worth, I don’t like horses that much either, Kate.
I find it odd that we get a different excuse every couple of years. Do people really care?
Never realized horse riding was so chichi. In Texas, everyone takes lessons as a kid. It’s no different than girl scouts or soccer.
Yeah, me either.
South La here (hi neighbor) and everyone had an old brood mare in their backyard when I was growing up. (Us included) I never took formal lessons, I just learned from my dad and grandpa. I mean, I didn’t learn how to jump a fence, or cut, or anything posh, but I sure learned how the hell to hold on for dear life if a horse decided to jump one on it’s own. Hell, when I was a kid I didn’t even know one took lessons on horse riding, I just thought it was something everyone learned from their parents, like riding a bike..
Maybe you’re both in places where it’s relatively cheap to board horses because of space/feed costs. I’m from upstate NY and it’s definitely considered an upper class activity here because the cost is prohibitively high.
And/or different times. My mom grew up in Pasadena and when she got a horse, her dad just fenced off part of their yard. Hard to imagine that now.
Yep. I pretty much live in cajun country on the bayou.
Everyone had at least a horse, and a couple of chickens or cows back then. It’s just not the same now. What pastures we (our neighbors) had then, are now subdivisions. Sad really.
I grew up in the sticks. Riding lessons were comparable to swimming lessons … cheap and considered a necessary life skill.
I wish it had been common in the metro Boston area when I was growing up. There’s stables and lessons available but I didn’t know anyone who did it – working class type here. Decades ago they had public or low-cost stables and such; my mom took lessons and went riding as a kid.
I know, it’s hilarious right? It really comes down to whether you’re from a citified background or at least live in an environment where it’s expensive to board a horse. Other than that, everybody rides them.
It’s probably to do with space. The UK is so tiny and so much of the country is urban/suburban space is really at a premium – I’d have to travel for at least an hour to find somewhere with enough open land to ride a horse. And horses aren’t so commonly used as working animals in the UK, so with rare exceptions there just aren’t loads of horses around. To learn to ride you either need to buy a horse/pony and pay all the stabling costs etc or pay for private lessons at a local stable which are expensive.
I love horses and grew up between a stable and a riding school, but I never learned to ride.
I enjoy watching them, and although I appreciate a skilled rider, I prefer seeing a horse on its own.
Pretty sure Kate’s parents could afford riding lessons, and lots of other royals aren’t big on riding.
I think the salient point isn’t royalty riding per se, but that the Mountbatten-Windsors are so passionate about horses.
Philip once described Anne as being more interested in horses than people. The verifiable personal information about the Queen throws out that fact too.
Sophie grew up middle class with middling income, and she started riding in adulthood due to her relationship with Edward. She has subsequently developed a very close relationship with the Queen as a direct result of going riding with her.
There’s no doubt that the Queen loves her horses, but that’s a love she shares with many others in the family.
There’s also little doubt that the Queen herself considers Sophie to be her favourite in-Law, and the source of their closest bond would be over their mutual love of military history.
It’s known that the two of them disappear for hours at a time poring over historical documents in the Royal Archives at Windsor Castle.
Yes, Sophie and the kids are often seen out riding with HM at Windsor. And she’s made her own forays into horse breeding/owning race horses. Sophie knows which side her bread is buttered on.
I really wish HM would wear a helmet when she rides. It sets a bad example.
Dogs all day everyday, but horses like wasps are one of the few animals that scare the sh*t out of me, so no shade to Kate whatsoever !!
+1 I’ve gone riding many times. But I’m scared of them now and wouldn’t. I still think they’re cool animals and I love all animals, but no thank you.
“They’re all very horsey.” LOL, they are, indeed. I enjoy ridding horses since a very young age because of my family background so I would love to have the opportunity to be in touch with them like the royals.
Well, I’m sure Meghan does not ride horses either. It’s a new day for the royals!
In October of last year, their daughter was 16-17 months. Do we believe she’d already been having riding lessons for months? Or was KM once again saying that they do whatever the person in front of them does? “Oh, you like X, so do we!”
KM’s going to “champion and encourage” a privileged child from a horsey family riding horses? Oh, what a champion. KM will be up against such odds and fighting the system the whole way…
Indeed, we all know what a champion she is for all her causes.
I have friends whose kids were on horses the second they started walking. If you intend for your child to compete, the earlier you start, the better.
I’d believe this if it were Fergie making this statement. We actually have pictorial evidence of Fergie taking her babies riding before their second birthday, BUT Fergie’s entire family, including extended step-relations, are horse mad.
Photo below is Fergie, Beatrice and Fergie’s mother circa 1990.
http://l7.alamy.com/zooms/ca4910ad4230475bb897a574f4cf293f/aug-1-1990-dave-chancellor-m009452-010890sarah-ferguson-princess-beatrice-dnwf06.jpg
Why is this a story? Either she’s allergic or she doesn’t like them…who cares?
There is an urban legend centered on this point. This story is attempting to debunk the legend.
We cracked this story years ago. A blogger or journalist claimed to have spoken informally with Kate at a polo event. She claimed Kate said she was allergic and therefore never rode. She also claimed kate was not talkative as she was paying close attention do she didn’t fall behind in conversation with William and others when discussing the match.
This has been brought up again when everyone was wondering what Kate does with all her free time. It was released Kate was taking riding lessons and is not allergic to horses.
Since then every time it was mentioned in comment threads this info that Kate has no allergies and the origins of this claim have been explained.
Just because she married a royal doesn’t actually make it obligatory for her to like horses.
Non-story.
When I first heard that Kate claimed to be allergic to horses, I assumed she meant it as a joke as I do when I claim to be allergic to Mondays. It may have been wishful thinking, as I’ve never seen any other hints of her having a sense of humor.
I don’t know that Carole’s posh ambitions included much more than aristo friends and the appearance of perfection during Kate’s school days. Kate’s attempt to redo her accent was apparently on her own initiative.
Carole’s focus was growing the business so that she could call on the Jigsaw owner and get her girl a pretend job when the time came. The money for extracurriculars went to tennis and sailing (also not an inexpensive sport). The girls both enjoy those sports and perhaps Kate was a little too timid for horses when she was young.
I looooove horses and came to riding later in life (28) as I couldn’t afford it growing up (thanks London prices!). I ride once a week now and it’s soooooooo beneficial for my mental health just being around horses. I also volunteer with them too. But I can see why people are scared of them, they’re flighty prey animals and I guess less people are naturally ‘around’ them than, say, dogs, because of the costs involved etc.
I’m not a royalist AT ALL but the fact that the queen still rides at 91 AMAZES me! She’s also done a lot of work to preserve the Highland pony. I know the royals are terrible in many other ways, but I like this side of the queen.
Same here, I adore horses but my family couldnt afford lessons when I was growing up. I could finally afford them as an adult, started learning at 29. I go twice a week and it really is my highlight of the week, best antistress therapy and so beneficial for my mental health as well.
But horses are no joke, you have to be careful and prepared around them, it can get dangerous so I’m not sure why Kate is being shaded here. Not everyone is for horses and not everyone can handle a horse or be taught to do so. Plus every single horse is different and unique.
But I am quite jealous of those kids being able to learn how to ride since they were toddlers and being able to afford lessons, owning a horse and just being around horses.
For me that’s a privilege, and I wish I could be around them and ride all the time.
Riding is expensive and horses aren’t for everyone. You are sitting on a large animal that you are in charge of and must control. That can be quite intimidating for people. I was really into horses as a kid, read all the books like The Black Stallion, The Thoroughbred Collection, The Saddle Club etc. I even took lessons for a few years. However my passion waned due to my discomfort at being forced to jump and the general behavior of horse people. Not ALL of them are like this but as the article said, a lot of horse people like Princesse Anne are more into horses than people and care more about the well-being of the horse than the rider. Getting yelled at while you are cantering towards a jump because one part of your body isn’t in the right position because you might hurt the horse is really stressful and I just didn’t want to continue anymore. I suppose I could have found another barn but I gave up. I was in late elementary-early middle school and I was too scared to speak up and was terrified of my instructors. It unfortunately turned off my desire for riding. Still love horses, but I’ll pet them from the ground.
And while all riders will fall off a horse at some point (that’s how Christopher Reeves ended up paralyzed for the rest of his life), it is really traumatic. I still have a scar on my hip where I flew off a horse right over his head after clearing a jump and landing brutally on my side. I was in so much pain and crying and bleeding and they made me get right back on the horse. It was not fun.
Wow, that’s a terrible introduction to riding.
I hear you! I love horses, but I don’t necessarily like horse people. It’s a big game of one-up-manship, and it’s deflating. It seems like so many people are expert riders, but there is no way that they all took tons of lessons for years and years. I love horses, we own three of them, but I actually love petting and brushing and taking care of them – I’m not bent on riding them. I ride for fun, but being picked on for form when you are doing a perfectly adequate job gets to be really too much sometimes. I’m not going for the gold here. And horses are dangerous – some people have the magic touch, some of us are good with them but not expert, and others just don’t have it. You have to be bold to be around them – if they push you around, you are in for a world of hurt. No shade to Kate whatsoever.
….” Camilla loves horses and she reportedly talks to the Queen often about her horses”….
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=imrXCcw0SiM
I love this one.
I’ve hacked around on horses since I was a kid. I got a horse again a few years ago, and it’s been a total joy. It would be so amazing to have access to the queen’s horses–Shetland ponies included! I agree with many of the commenters, though–the horse life is not for everyone. If Kate is timid at all, it could be a dangerous hobby to take up.
Well, the Queen has an amazing art collection but history-of-art major Kate isn’t interested in that either.
Well, the Queen has an amazing charity collection but future-kings-wife Kate isn’t interested in that either.
Well, the Queen has a long relationship with the Angelican church but Kate, the wife of the future king and future head of the church and defender of the faith isn’t interested in that either.
Well, the Queen has an amazing collection of houses and furniture but future-kings wife Kate isn’t interested in that either.
I could go on …
If one is interested one can always learn stuff till one dies
There is no limit on learning.
I didn’t learn swimming as a child. I learnt to swim after I turned 30.
Was not easy but worth it.
I believe we were born to learn. My personal philosophy is, if you aren’t learning, you might as well be dead. This planet offers far more knowledge than anyone can consume in one lifetime. By all means possible, learn, learn and learn some more.
I think horses are beautiful animals but I have zero desire to ride one. I think it is wonderful that Catherine is encouraging Charlotte’s interests even though she (Catherine) doesn’t necessarily share them – not every mother does that so good for Catherine! I really like Catherine – she is beautiful and classy.
Does it matter if you’re allergic or if you just plain aren’t into horses? It’s not really my jam as an adult either. But yeah, their kids have probably been on pony rides since they were steady enough to sit on their own, on the steadiest animal ever with a horde of people standing by. It’s not like they put an 18 month old on the Black Stallion.
I grew up quite horsey but I think the average Brit has probably never touched a horse nor give any thought to horses, apart from possibly people who visit betting shops and that tends to be primarily working class men. But that’s about betting not horses as animals or the skill/enjoyment of riding.
Growing up Kate had ample opportunity to be around horses, her family home isn’t that far from one of the Redwings Horse Sancturies and even if lessons and riding were too expensive she could have volunteered and got experience if that was her ‘thing’ (which it obv wasn’t).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh well when the family are all riding the hunt Kate will have to stay n colouring her colouring in books. In one of the videos on the Canada tour Kate is taking care of Charlotte while William plonks George on the tiny pony. The look on Kates face is alarm bells, like don’t expect me to walk over near that animal. As for horses any one brought up in the farming set aristo set will have been plonked on a horse whether they like it or not talking from experience. She does seem to like betting on the creatures at Ascot and mummy Middleton has a share in a horse but then so do many east end Londoners who fancy a flutter – cor blimey.!
It’s possible she is afraid of horses and just says she is allergic so it doesn’t look as odd.
I was really worried when I opened this thread, as over the years I’ve become increasingly tired of hearing that horse riding is for posh/rich people.
I am neither and it’s not always hideously expensive like people try to play out. Like most things, it depends on the location here in the U.K. Anywhere commutable from London has stupidly eye watering prices, most others are realistic.
I can even afford to play polo, at a very very low level I admit, as I just had lessons at the cheaper clubs. Again, I am neither rich nor posh. I just used the money that I saved from not being a party animal and used that for horses instead.
Prices especially in the USA are expensive.
The Middletons have taken up some parts of aristo life. They bought a manor in Buckleberry and Carole started breeding dogs. Carole also bougth part of a race horse.
I bet Kate is getting riding lessons secretly. Perhaps indoors?
….. out of choice they desperately wanted to keep up and make themselves look upper class although Dad probably doesn’t like the attention, Carole wants the status Unlike Sophie’s parents who were happy to be themselves and stay in the background and live a quiet life.
I’m with her. I went to riding classes in my early teens. We lived near a riding club that ran a program for kids, and all my friends were going. I completed the program but I never felt comfortable riding at all, and am pretty sure I’ll never ride a horse again. Not that I get many opportunities to be honest. I can see how it can be a social/family setback for Kate, especially with the Queen’s obsession with horses. She shouldn’t be pressured into it though, if she doesn’t feel comfortable.
My husband grew up in Devon and spent his summers helping out at farms, mostly clearing out stables. He’s disliked horses ever since.
I like that she’s not pretending to like horses because William, Harry and the Queen love horses. It’s not her thing and that’s ok.
I actually really want to like Catherine but she’s not quite doing it for me. I am very biased in favor of brunettes so I tend to give them the benefit of the doubt and extra points here and there. I freakin’ love Crown Princess Mary and would love if Catherine could get on her level.
