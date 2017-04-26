Ruh-roh: Wes Anderson’s new film is set in Japan & it has a really white cast

10th RFF - 'Meeting with the Audience' - Arrivals

True story: I love most Wes Anderson movies. I absolutely ADORED The Grand Budapest Hotel and I thought Ralph Fiennes should have been nominated for everything for that role. I have a deep love for The Royal Tenenbaums and Moonrise Kingdom is an unexpected gem. Wes Anderson’s whole deal is that he’s a quirky hipster genius and his films are mostly populated by white people, although there’s usually one or two actors of color, usually doing a hokey accent. I don’t really believe Wes Anderson is racist, but yeah, I would say that he’s probably not the most woke dude when it comes to diversity and inclusion.

So, Wes Anderson has a new film called Isle of Dogs. It’s set in Japan and it’s stop-motion animation, at least that’s what the internet says right now. The trailer isn’t out yet, but the poster came out yesterday. Look at this:

Royal start for the London Marathon 2017

Wow, that’s a white cast. A whole lotta white people for a film set in Japan. Hilariously, the cast includes Scarlett Johansson and Tilda Swinton, two white actresses who have been in the news over the past year for playing Asian characters. Tilda got well-deserved flack for her role in Doctor Strange, and ScarJo flat-out lied her ass off about playing a Japanese character in Ghost in the Shell. And now both Scarlett and Tilda get to be in a movie/do voice work for a film set in Japan! To be fair, Tilda and ScarJo are absolutely our most respected Asian actresses.

Premiere of 'Ghost in the Shell' - Arrivals

The cast of 'Doctor Strange' promoting their movie

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

77 Responses to “Ruh-roh: Wes Anderson’s new film is set in Japan & it has a really white cast”

  1. Runcmc says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:39 am

    This is absolutely ridiculous. But to be honest…I’m kind of tired of being outraged by everything. Make your stupid movie I won’t watch, and I’ll just be over here dealing with real-life issues :-/

  2. Ashley.Nate says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:42 am

    This is pure trolling by Wes Anderson

  3. jinni says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:43 am

    There also seems to be a decent number of Japanese actors and at least one black actor in the bunch, so it looks diverse. Idk, I am holding off condemning or praising the cast until further info is released. Though I understand side eyeing the inclusion of Tilda and Scarjo.

  4. KJA says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:45 am

    I saw the poster last night on Twitter and legit thought it was a joke when I saw Tilda and Scarlett’s names

  5. Anon says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Oh my god who cares. Also it looks like there’s around seven Asian names, which is quite a bit. The outrage about every little thing is becoming quite annoying.

  6. RussianBlueCat says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:46 am

    I never knew Yoko Ono could act?

  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:46 am

    Don’t forget about noted Asian actor Fisher Stevens. Don’t ever forget about Fisher Stevens.

    If you don’t know about him, google “Fisher Stevens brown face”.

  8. ell says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:48 am

    i love wes anderson as well, his movies are some of my absolute favs. he does usually go for a mostly white cast, but it’s hard to tell with this one because i don’t know anything about it. maybe those characters are meant to be white? or dogs?

  9. Incognita says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:49 am

    My uncle used to sell Wes Anderson weed back when he was in college. Says he’s exactly like you’d think he would be. So, yeah, I imagine his life is spent surrounded by a haze of weed, and his work life seems to bear this out.

    Not saying there’s anything wrong with that and I must admit I loved The Grand Budapest Hotel and The Royal Tenenbaums, but I’m thinking maybe he should sober up while making casting decisions. He’s clearly choosing to live in a bubble on purpose, what with the Johansson and Swinton castings.

  10. slowsnow says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:49 am

    I LOVE Wes Anderson films and loved The Grand Budapest Hotel, dedicated to the great Stephan Zweig and to an idea of Europe that probably never existed in other minds than Zweig’s, Walter Benjamin’s and other beautiful thinkers. It was in this film, I find, that Anderson dealt with the tendency of all of his films, to have a rampant nostalgia of a childish – in the litteral sense – idea of the past. Thus, also, its “whiteittude” I guess.

    There are 7 Asian actors and 12 western mainly actors (Tilda is Scottish I think). I’d love to see the trailer and find out more.

  11. QQ says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Oh Baybuh what is you doing!!?!! 😲 Another double toilet roll future nominee

  12. aang says:
    April 26, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Maybe the western actors are playing westerners? And the asians are playing asians. It’s not like white people never visit Japan. But I know nothing about this movie so maybe I’m wrong.

  13. JCZ says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:01 am

    You know what’s more than a little ridiculous celebitchy! Used to really like reading here and for a gossip site had some good film talk now I visit here very infrequently . Why does everything have to be a racial or political issue here ?! Sometimes they have a point but not always , get a grip. It’s entertainment and this site is supposed to dwell on that .

  14. Giulia says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:04 am

    It’s animation and voice work, so doesn’t qualify for outrage to me
    Mixed cast so doesn’t qualify for outrage to me
    Don’t know the plot, so doesn’t qualify for outrage to me
    Any reason to hear/see Yoko is good enough for me

  15. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:08 am

    You wrote stop motion animation. Doesn’t that mean the English speaking actors are there to provide voices in the English language for the characters? It makes sense to me not to have Japanese actors doing that (they’d do voices for a Japanese version). Or what am I missing here? I mean, the characters (or some of them) are literally dogs.

  16. Jenni says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Come on ScarJo and Tilda are ALMOST Asians at this point. Everybody knows that.

  17. TeamAwesome says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:13 am

    It’s about a little boy looking for a lost dog on an island of dogs. It’s stop motion animation like Fantastic Mr. Fox. Since he kills off or injures the dog in every. freaking. film, I don’t know if I can deal with a movie full of them.

  18. Lindy says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:23 am

    I feel like I just don’t get anything he does. My ex loved all his films so I sat through them all. It felt like slow, painful torture. I think I’d rather be scrubbing grout with bleach and a toothbrush than watch anything else Anderson makes. The fact that the latest is tone-deaf in this way (voiced or acted, doesn’t matter) is tired and kind of gross.

  19. Lightpurple says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:26 am

    It’s a cartoon. About dogs. Most of them will be voicing dogs.

  20. Jaqen says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:29 am

    If this were a live action film set in Japan with mostly white actors, I would be annoyed. If you’re going to depict Japan onscreen, stop focusing on white people and let the actual Asians see themselves being the major focus on screen for once.

    However, this is an animated movie made by an American company for an English speaking audience. The characters will not be speaking Japanese and there will be no physical people onscreen so I don’t see the issue with getting Americans / Europeans of any race to voice characters in English. We don’t know if the characters in the movie will even be human so you can’t accuse of whitewashing. They may be animals à la Fantastic Mr. Fox.

  21. slowsnow says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Some names seem to be written (translated) in Japanese and others in Chinese? And if it’s an animation, why is it set in a Japanese island?
    Curiouser and curiouser.
    I’m really intrigued.

    • MoonEyes says:
      April 26, 2017 at 10:23 am

      Japanese people often use Chinese characters in their language (aka Kanji). Their names usually are composed completely of Chinese characters as well.

      Aside from Yoko Ono, those without Chinese characters are basically non-Japanese actors.

    • Susan says:
      April 26, 2017 at 10:53 am

      I don’t get the question about animation set on a “Japanese island” . What types of islands is animation permitted on exactly?

    • fiorucci says:
      April 26, 2017 at 12:04 pm

      The Japanese ones are phonetic, easy to translate anything into those sounds. Choosing a kanji name for someone wouldn’t be done without their blessing. In Chinese class we chose Chinese names based on our names or interests with our teacher. If your English name is Jennifer for example you’d have tons of kanji/Chinese characters to choose from that sound like jen so you’d choose the combo of 2-3 characters that best suit you and also go together, according to someone literate in Chinese or Japanese. In Japan they use kanji and the smaller symbols(sorry you can look up what they’re called I’ve forgotten).

    • Mrs.Krabapple says:
      April 26, 2017 at 1:21 pm

      I took 4 semesters of Japanese in college. Like others have said, the characters that look Chinese are kanji. Most Japanese names (along with most Japanese words) can be written using kanji. Japan also uses hiragana characters to phonetically spell out Japanese words that don’t have kanji. And Japan ALSO has katakana characters to phonetically spell out foreign words. So in short, they basically have 3 alphabets — kanji that looks like Chinese, hiragana (phonetically), and katakana (phonetically for foreign or made-up words). The names of the American actors are written in katakana.

  22. ZGB says:
    April 26, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Movies are no longer allowed to be made in foreign locations with Whites been the main cast? Unless we’re talking about a different poster, I’m seeing some Japanese names there. So my tin foil hat contribution for day goes like this: PUBLICITY STUNT!!!!!

    Or it could be that a small section of the internet is outraged and not as huge as is being reported. You know, this would have been easier to defend if Hollywood had a better track record. *shrugs*

  23. JCZ says:
    April 26, 2017 at 9:01 am

    Celebitchy needs to only watch movies with minorities in them , then because that seems to be the complaint no matter what. If the majority of Americans are Caucasian and the directors are it would make some sense that most of their movies will be about their life experiences . Now if it’s supposed to be a Japanese story or whatever that is silly to cast anyone else . Hollywood is a business though making movies for what they think will bring out most people .

  24. Eveil says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:00 am

    I’ll wait for the trailer to pass judgment but I’ll be keeping a wary eye on it. Hollywood lives in its own bubble so it wouldn’t surprise me at all if they did whitewash it. But I’ll be a cautious optimist and hope that they didn’t do the usual racist bs.

    Nothing like watching another American film where the stars are all white and spend the entire time in a foreign location where the foreigners are nothing more than stereotypes and a pretty background to the film stars angst.

  25. delafield says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:07 am

    lost in translation was an all white cast set in japan yet everyone loved it because the plot was about being out of your element and it made sense. the reasonable thing to do is to hold off on the outrage until we figure out the plot but what else can we expect from this shrill inducing site

  26. Ann says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:14 am

    Let’s all scream, be outraged and offended without knowing absolutely anything about the movie and what it’s all about. Wes Anderson is WORSE THAN HITLER! # whiteprivilege#culturalappropriation#ineedtogetalife

  27. Marty says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Eh….it’s a Wes Anderson film, I never expect much from him in the way of diversity anyways.

  28. mazzie says:
    April 26, 2017 at 10:31 am

    Wes Anderson whites with the whitest in his movies. Meh, not using one of my f*cks over this.

  29. Irulan says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:29 am

    wow I see 7 or 8 Asian actors along with African American Actors as well … I guess it shouldn’t have any white people at all in the film cause its Japan and only Asian people are in Japan? Do we even know the plot? What it is all about but no it so so much better to lash out and attack for your “repression” of what exactly. There are so many things to get offended by that are legitimate offenses but ya lets all attack a movie we don’t know anything about and get ourselves all wound up and our panties in a bunch and then we are upset when we as women, as POC are dismissed.

  30. khaveman says:
    April 26, 2017 at 11:56 am

    Hey, let’s all jump to conclusions!! I’ll wait until I see the movie.

  31. Skylark says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:24 pm

    Not enough eyerolls for the truly bizarre and borderline hysterical and seriously off-putting direction this site has taken over the last 6 months or so. It’s not a good thing and it’s the reason I now read/comment so sparingly.

    Anyway, I love and admire Wes Anderson, love and appreciate his vision and very much look forward to seeing this.

  32. Mrs.Krabapple says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:15 pm

    Minorities have a right to be mad. When a character’s race is not specified or not relevant to the plot, Hollywood will invariable cast white actors, more so than their percentage of the general population in American. That’s racism.

    However, when a character’s race is specified or apparent from the setting of the movie, and that race is not white . . . Hollywood will STILL invariable cast white actors. That’s racism.

    For this movie that is set in Japan (about a boy searching for his dog), less than 1/3 of the actors named on the poster are asian. And I’ll bet money the majority of main or primary actors are not asian. That’s racism.

    Hollywood needs to change, and saying “I’ll wait until I actually buy a ticket to the movie to make any judgments” will not help change to happen.

  33. SK says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    ” usually one or two actors of color, usually doing a hokey accent”
    I have seen all Wes Anderson’s films and have not noticed anything but genuine accents. For example, Kumar Pallana was in several of Andersons films and spoke with his natural accent (he was born in India) in all of them

