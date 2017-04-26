“Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o sign on to Black Twitter’s dream movie” links

Lupita Nyong’o & Rihanna are actually going to make a film thought up by Black Twitter. Ava DuVernay will direct it! [LaineyGossip]
Aretha Franklin holds grudges for five years. [Dlisted]
Jeff Goldblum is coming back for Jurassic World 2. [Jezebel]
The Chanel party in Tribeca was so boring! [Go Fug Yourself]
TV shows need to stop making “weird guys” so hot? [Pajiba]
This wig looks great on Cara Delevingne. [OMG Blog]
Kim Kardashian’s cellulite wasn’t retouched. [Starcasm]
I feel like Kaley Cuoco has lost a lot of weight over the past year. [Popoholic]
Selena Gomez got a haircut… probably for the Met Gala. [Wonderwall]
Lisa Rinna vs Kim Richards: it’s still happening. [Reality Tea]
Christina Aguilera is back and not really up to her old tricks. [The Blemish]
A picture for the history books pic.twitter.com/OgxAGZMn4Z
— ash (@blaquepink) April 18, 2017
YAAAASSSS
Report this comment as spam or abuse
DYIIIIIING. DYING. This is just too good to be true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I WANT THIS TO HAPPEN SO MUCH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope that give that initial twitter account credit! I would be so into this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Rihanna is terrible at everything she does so there’s that.
If she wasn’t as attractive as she is she’d have no success. She can’t sing, act and dresses like crap most of the time .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t have a strong voice but not every good singer has a strong voice. Actually I think she is very good at music and fashion and I’ll gladly see this movie when it’ll be out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t agree she dresses poorly most of the time. She is experimental and takes risks, which is exciting and in my opinion the very purpose of fashion. If she was your daughter or friend, would you seriously look at Rihanna and think she fails at everything she does? I would say she is a success, probably against more odds than we know of.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rosie – But, but, but she’s not ‘basic’ and she’s ahem, ‘fierce’! Who needs anything else???!! LOL 😁
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Then don’t watch it?
I have a hard time with why some people on here get so aggressive when it comes to Rihanna. You can not like a celebrity, but some take it to the next level. Not necessarily you, it’s just something I’ve noticed.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Rosie. I saw her in concert and she was incredible. That Battleship movie….It wasnt high brow but she was likeable. I’m no Rhiri fan. I do however quite like her. Her music is sound.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Five years? Somehow, I suspect five years is a short period of time for one of Aretha’s grudges. And when questions arise about who should be next year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, the only answer should be Aretha. She is retiring and that would be the perfect way for her to go out. And yes, she still puts on a phenomenal show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I kind of loved that crazy story. She sent a fax?!? To say that it was libelous to call her Whitney Houston’s godmother?!?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw Aretha in concert last year. Amazing!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Aretha puts all faux-divas (Mariah, Madonna, Beyonce, Justin Bieber/Timberlake) to shame. Aretha can give all the attitude she wants, because she has the talent to back it up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kim only allowed paps to put those “untouched” pics out there because she needs publicity and she knows those would get her name out there again. She usually photoshops her selfies to hell and back. Are we supposed to believe the paps really caught her off guard lol? Yeah right. She is fooling no one. She’d rather have negative press than no press at all. She is desperate.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Random! But I wonder why no one’s talking about it on here….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL that’s a good sign I guess !
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am so here for this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yaaaaaaaaas queens 😭😭😄😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Rhianna is beautiful but I saw her as well as my boss did too at the O2 and her voice was weak. I think many can’t run around dance and sing say what you want about Madonna she can I have only seen her a bit in Battleship so not sure about her acting but hey ho who knows might be good she won’t be singing and it’s not Shakespeare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ll watch Lupita in anything!
Report this comment as spam or abuse