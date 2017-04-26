“Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o sign on to Black Twitter’s dream movie” links
  • April 26, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Lupita Nyong’o & Rihanna are actually going to make a film thought up by Black Twitter. Ava DuVernay will direct it! [LaineyGossip]
Aretha Franklin holds grudges for five years. [Dlisted]
Jeff Goldblum is coming back for Jurassic World 2. [Jezebel]
The Chanel party in Tribeca was so boring! [Go Fug Yourself]
TV shows need to stop making “weird guys” so hot? [Pajiba]
This wig looks great on Cara Delevingne. [OMG Blog]
Kim Kardashian’s cellulite wasn’t retouched. [Starcasm]
I feel like Kaley Cuoco has lost a lot of weight over the past year. [Popoholic]
Selena Gomez got a haircut… probably for the Met Gala. [Wonderwall]
Lisa Rinna vs Kim Richards: it’s still happening. [Reality Tea]
Christina Aguilera is back and not really up to her old tricks. [The Blemish]

 

21 Responses to ““Rihanna & Lupita Nyong’o sign on to Black Twitter’s dream movie” links”

  1. Blaire Carter says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    YAAAASSSS

    Reply
  2. Lucy says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    DYIIIIIING. DYING. This is just too good to be true.

    Reply
  3. Littlestar says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    I WANT THIS TO HAPPEN SO MUCH

    Reply
  4. Alleycat says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    I hope that give that initial twitter account credit! I would be so into this.

    Reply
  5. Rosie says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    But Rihanna is terrible at everything she does so there’s that.
    If she wasn’t as attractive as she is she’d have no success. She can’t sing, act and dresses like crap most of the time .

    Reply
  6. Lightpurple says:
    April 26, 2017 at 12:57 pm

    Five years? Somehow, I suspect five years is a short period of time for one of Aretha’s grudges. And when questions arise about who should be next year’s Super Bowl halftime performer, the only answer should be Aretha. She is retiring and that would be the perfect way for her to go out. And yes, she still puts on a phenomenal show.

    Reply
  7. me says:
    April 26, 2017 at 1:37 pm

    Kim only allowed paps to put those “untouched” pics out there because she needs publicity and she knows those would get her name out there again. She usually photoshops her selfies to hell and back. Are we supposed to believe the paps really caught her off guard lol? Yeah right. She is fooling no one. She’d rather have negative press than no press at all. She is desperate.

    Reply
  8. OriginallyBlue says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    I am so here for this!

    Reply
  9. Ashley.Nate says:
    April 26, 2017 at 2:41 pm

    Yaaaaaaaaas queens 😭😭😄😄

    Reply
  10. AG-UK says:
    April 26, 2017 at 3:35 pm

    I think Rhianna is beautiful but I saw her as well as my boss did too at the O2 and her voice was weak. I think many can’t run around dance and sing say what you want about Madonna she can I have only seen her a bit in Battleship so not sure about her acting but hey ho who knows might be good she won’t be singing and it’s not Shakespeare.

    Reply
  11. Wilma says:
    April 26, 2017 at 4:01 pm

    I’ll watch Lupita in anything!

    Reply

