Lea Michele: ‘I’ve never eaten fast food. I do not drink soda. I don’t eat candy’

Lea Michele has a new interview with E! and she’s promoting her upcoming second album, Places, which is out this week. I just listened to the first single, “Love is Alive,” and it’s so syrupy yet serious. I’m not a fan. E! has a video of their talk with Lea up on their site and it’s interesting to see how quickly she talks and to hear her voice. She repeats a claim that she’s made before in which she says she works out to eat whatever she wants and that she doesn’t limit herself, however she then says that does not include any fast food or candy.
“I love working out. I work out to feel good but also so I can eat whatever I want,” she admits. “I want to be able to enjoy myself. I’m Italian. I like to eat big meals. I love red wine. And you know also when you’re traveling and stuff like that I like trying new restaurants and going on adventures, so I can’t limit myself.”
Like any healthy lifestyle, however, Lea has foods she tries to avoid. “I’m good in the sense that I’ve never eaten fast food. I do not drink soda. I don’t eat candy,” she shares. “Like my house is healthy, so when I’m saying I’m eating a lot it’s like good food that’s worth it.”
In addition to feeling her best, Lea shares she’s also living her best. “I feel like I’m in such an incredible place in my life right now, and there’s definitely those personal songs on the album and especially my concerts,” she says of her music. “I break down the songs and I tell everyone what they’re about, so that’s where I get really personal and that’s where I open up.”
She continues, “I try to keep my life as private as I can, but my music is where I really open up, and maybe we’ll Taylor Swift a few people left and right.”
I don’t see how it’s eating whatever you want if you don’t eat fast food or candy. I surely have a sugar addiction but candy is the best. Also a little fast food won’t derail your diet if you eat less calories than you burn. She’s never had it ever? Lea sounds like one of those people who has a lot of rules around food but still think they’re letting loose because they eat full-ish meals. One of my favorite youtube trainers, Jessica Smith, recently published a balanced article against food moralizing. It really captured my approach to eating. Smith writes “To me, terms like ‘clean eating’ or ‘cheat days’ imply that there are good and bad foods or right or wrong ways to eat. Personally, I don’t subscribe to any specific method or way of eating. I just like to eat.” She also adds that it’s a personal decision, which is of course true, and that she ascribes to moderation. This is just common sense to me but so many people think there are “forbidden” foods. When celebrities say things like “I eat healthy, I don’t keep any junk in the house,” it puts a value on certain foods as good or better than others. There’s some truth to that, some foods are more nutrient dense, but I don’t think any foods should be off limits unless you’re limiting them due to allergies or personal philosophy.
Kudos to Lea for using “Taylor Swift” as a verb though.
hard to believe a person living in America has never had fast food
Yeah, no. It literally took me two seconds to find this in a search-
http://www.justjared.com/2015/05/25/lea-michele-matthew-paetz-enjoy-chipotle-on-memorial-day-weekend/
Chipotle is fast food. The company even describes itself that way. It might be healthier compared to others, but it is still fast food.
I’ll give her the benefit of the doubt and figure she was likely talking about McDonalds, Burger King, Taco Bell…
But even with that, I’m with you – I don’t believe she has never had one of those ever.
@Mia, Chipotle is what falls under “fast casual.” Panda Express, Baja Fresh and others fall into this category. This is the terminology the restaurant industry uses to describe these places, meaning the industry does distinguish them from the likes of McDonalds, BK, and TB. That said, I WISH I had Lea’s mindset. But I love the occasional order of french fries, and I love sugar, damn it! I don’t know if Lea’s never been to a fast food chain, but she may have been raised this way. I did not grow up drinking soda, for example, and I don’t drink it as an adult. I am shocked when I hear that so many people drink soda on a daily basis, often multiple times per day. Maybe this is where Lea is coming from with fast food.
Very Interesting WTW I’m a Fast Casual Girl Myself AF, I too wasn’t raised in a Soda or Cereal Home ( my Parents would mark occasions by doing ONE bottle of soda or Buy Mini Cereal Boxes As Treat) and to this day Even if I go through period or occasionally have some I can’t F*ck with either thing like that, frequently or anything, In fact as far as I know my sister and I either eat cereal dry of like as a snack.. not for serious morning food certainly not before 11 am LOL, and my Bf and I always shockingly discuss how a friend of hours exclusively drinks diet soda through most of his day, SOOO Scandalous to our brains LOL
I don’t know about food moralizing. My son does that, he is obsessive and annoying but at the end of the day it seems silly to complain about someone eating too healthy. I do wish he could get back to the point where he could relax with a chocolate chip cookie or eat a pizza with his friends.
Anyway, I do think we as Americans generally eat too much junk. I’m not offended when people in the industry recommend healthier diets. In fact I think it’s gross when people like Tracey Anderson talk about working out like a beast to get that hot bod and then eating frosting from a can. It sends such a mixed message about being healthy. We do need nutrients, and there aren’t many to be found in junk and a lot of people have a hard time with balance.
Hi! I don’t know you or how your kid eats, but from what you wrote, if he’s a teen, keep an eye on his eating habits. Obsession with healthy eating as a teen might point to an eating disorder. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a restrictive eating disorder, but if a kid his age can’t even relax around certain foods (a slice of pizza isn’t the unhealthiest thing ever) then it might point to some underlying causes.
Source: former teen anorexic who masked her ED for the longest time with ‘healthy eating’.
Other than that, I agree with your post. I’m not American, but even here diets are getting increasingly unhealthy, the pace of life enables ‘convenience eating’ (fast food IS convenient) and there’s less and less moderation.
@ Shijel-IIRC Esmom has alluded to her son having issues with this.
Masking EDs with healthy eating is CLASSIC for ED sufferers, but that’s not to say that every person who lives by the “eat healthy” mantra has an ED.
That being said, as someone who struggles with an ED, I am prone to getting incredibly obsessive about my diet. It’s the easiest and fastest way to lose weight and change my body, because I already lead such an active lifestyle.
Shijel, thank you, I hear you. He battles depression and anxiety and we absolutely know this is tied to that. He’s got a virtual team of people monitoring this so hopefully we can eventually get it under control. It’s so tricky because he gets so much positive reinforcement for being so “disciplined,” when we in his family know it can be sorta harrowing to live with someone so rigid and when he knows he should relax in this area sometimes too.
But when you put too much emphasis on whether food is good or bad, it can lead to binges. For example, I ate a chocolate chip cookie, I broke my diet, f@ck this, then you eat the whole box. That’s how it works for me.
Not even as a child? Yeah right. Another holier than thou. I’ll eat what I want and be fine doing it
I drink diet coke for breakfast.
I drink undiet Dr. Pepper for breakfast.👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻😊😊😊
karl lagerfeld only drinks diet coke, because apparently water is too meh for him.
So do I to be honest. I like the taste, it’s not as sugary as soda, and the caffeine kick works better and faster than coffee (whose taste I dislike anyway). Gulp gulp.
I drink Sprite sometimes with breakfast. Just ate some Skittles a few minutes ago. Have a Jimmy Dean bacon, egg, and cheese biscuit in a few minutes and I’ll be doing fine. Yummy and enjoyable
Yup, just had a Fanta with my omelette
Ahaha, I drink diet coke for breakfast, too. It’s a caffeine kick, and I have little patience for hot drinks like coffee. If I’m drinking a hot drink, I’m probably sick. Iced coffee I’m content with, and I can drink it with just a hint of milk added, which isn’t the worst thing in the world either. But diet coke is a staple for convenience.
I like a Diet Coke in the afternoon for a hint of sweetness and a kick from the caffeine. Otherwise I am strictly flavored Polar seltzer water (drinking cranberry clementine right now).
@original Kay,
Diet Coke is the breakfast of champions. Don’t let anyone tell you otherwise.
I eat whatever the hell I want and clock in at 115. Moderation. And I call bullsh*t on this fast food claim.
So true! I weigh 105 pounds. I had a small cookie and regular sized bag of m&m’s for breakfast this morning. I eat whatever I want and just make sure to stay around my maintenance calories, which is a little over 1400. Maintaining my weight has always been pretty easy and stress-free for me. I’m very thankful I don’t have to fight a constant urge for overeating or binging.
Just be careful with sat fat. That’s what clogs up arteries and leads to heart attacks and strokes. I used to eat pure junk, meaning chocolate bonanza and root beer but now I’ve had some heart health scares and watched both parents succumb to awful diseases, and nothing tastes as good as health feels, so I really can’t eat junky without angst. And I stopped craving it, too. Except I do crave and sometimes drink Dr Pepper. And for the record I have always been 115-120lb at 5’7. Fast metabolism doesn’t mean clear arteries and low inflammation, necessarily.
It’s not just the fat, which can be pretty bad, but it’s the sugar and the salt content, too. High blood sodium can lead to high blood pressure, strokes, etc. That’s what’s pretty unhealthy about fast foods.
Like anything, just do it in moderation, and not that often. A “splurge” once in a while won’t kill you.
I’m 5’5″,107 pounds, my blood pressure is 115/70 and my cholesterol is excellent. It’s shocking to me because I eat so badly. One of my medications makes sodium drop, so all my drs say to eat plenty of salt. I have to go to the neurologìst often and he tells me it’s fine because when I start new meds or cut down on eating , I lose weight. Just no caffeine or alcohol and drink water
I’m not sure she should be throwing shade at TS. She’s pretty thirsty herself, even if in a different sort of way.
She sure is missing out
Lea needs to sit ALL THE WAY DOWN……….in the BACK ROW.
I see a nutritionist, and she’s very against “food moralizing” (foods are good/bad) or having “food rules” (calorie limits, no carbs, no eating at 7pm, etc…) because they lead to a lot of guilt/shame and, in some cases, obsessive food behavior. She turned me on to “intuitive eating” — where you just pay attention to your body, your hunger cues, etc… and you give yourself permission to eat when you are hungry.
Now I read these stories about celebrities diets, rules about eating, etc… and I just start feeling really sad about America’s food/dieting culture.
Your point about “intuitive eating” rings a bell for me. I remember as a kid feeling a sense of being full at meal times and I lost that somewhere along the way. I have tried fasting over a few months, 500 calories 2 non-consecutive days a week, and that “full” feeling has returned. I have probably been doing something while eating, like reading or watching TV, so stopping and tuning into the body to listen to it is key. It is so simple, I’m embarrassed I was ignoring it! ha
re: the “full” feeling — I am the same! I had forgotten what full and hungry felt like. I would focus on having meals that met specific calorie amounts rather than fullness, so I often over or under-ate. And I could only detect hunger when I was “hangry.”
I think you are right about distracted eating, too! I’m not sure if you are American, but we are terrible about that.
I did this 5: 2, too, and it really helps!
It came back, and I realized I drank to less most of the days. Now I still do it, 2 days only 500 calories, Rest oft the times everything you want.
I really changed my eating habits. I don`t feel hungry when I have one of the days with 500 calories and I don`t binge on the other days. It`s really easy and you can eat 5 times a week whatever you want.
My brother’s ex was a dietician and she basically believed the same thing. Her approach was to educate people and help them make good choices, but she didn’t slap labels on stuff, and didn’t impose any strict rules unless the person had health issues (e.g. if you’re diabetic cut back on sugar as much as you possibly can).
Heck, I can’t tell you how many times we’d go to the movies and snarf down a bag of popcorn or some Twizzlers, but we never felt guilty about it. It was a treat!
My dad has been doing this his whole life: listening to his body and giving it the nutrition it needs. I didn’t know there was a name for it but I’ll pass it on
As if all fastfood is bad. No it’s not.
Disclaimer – I went straight to the comment section.
me too and i’m saltier. to riff on an old adage
if a person has no vices, you can bet their virtues are going to be annoying AF
Sounds very true !
She exhausts me.
I feel like she’s talked about food a lot? I don’t really care about celeb diets, they aren’t usually realistic for me so I ignore them. There are also so many trends and fads involved in “celeb eating” that I just can’t. Who has the time to keep up? Learn to cook, don’t eat too much processed crap, move. Possibly eliminate foods that make you feel bad. Physically I mean. Other than that, watch your calories.
i have a friend who has never eaten fast food because her mum didn’t allow it, and then she grew up and it wasn’t interesting anymore. and i personally never eat candy because it’s yuck, but i literally live for chocolate and i would eat it everyday if calories weren’t a thing.
idk, i guess it depends on where you’re from. i’m italian and british (and not italian in the lea michele’s sense, i’m actually italian as in i was born and raised there until i was 10), and while in britain comfort food could definitely be fast food or something from the chippy, in italy your idea of eating whatever you want would be totally different. in italy you’d have ice cream, pizza (which is nothing like fast food pizza, but much healthier, although still high calorie because bread) or some fancy pasta. these are food you can’t have everyday if you want to stay thin, but they’re relatively healthy.
In American candy includes chocolate (at least in Georgia, where I’m from).
I lived in Italy for about 2 years, in my 20′s – in Siena – and I feel like people ate pasta or risotto or pizza or dessert as part of basically every meal. Don’t know how they stay at a healthy weight, but my guess is a combination of small portions, variety of foods and being fairly active. Certainly for me, the walking up and down the hills several times a day kept the daily gelato off my arse.
it’s small portions definitely, but generally when people are trying to watch their weight they’ll only have pasta or risotto at lunch, and something lighter for dinner. but yeah portion control is a huge part of it. in italy massive portions are just not a thing.
re candy: we don’t even call it candy in britain, we call it sweets, so yeah that was quite confusing to me
“Don’t know how they stay at a healthy weight, but my guess is a combination of small portions, variety of foods and being fairly active.”
This is a huge and important factor that gets left out often when talking about American’s diets… our portions are generally enormous. This is the land of the super size. I think that the fact that this has become normal for so many of us also makes people harsher critics when someone makes a lifestyle choice not to drink soda or eat candy or abstains from fast food.
The moment a person starts talking about how they’ve never eaten fast food or they’ve never eaten candy/sweets, I tune out on them. I don’t believe for one second you’ve never had a lollipop or a French fry from a fast food place. But you do you, I guess.
Also her using Taylor Swift as a verb….lol stop…Taylor is thirsty but her thirst at least translates to massive success…this one is more thirsty and yet her thirst turns into not much at all.
I cannot stand Lea, and I don’t even have an explanation why. Just something about her rubs me the wrong way. There is just so much try-hard in her. I find her insufferable.
Did she do something to her face or is it just me?
I hate to say it but I noticed that too! She just looks … different.
Her nose and ears look bigger. The portrait in the attic must have fallen over.
Hmm. I don’t eat fast food, drink soda or eat candy simply because I don’t like those foods. I did have to try them to determine they weren’t for me. I just prefer fresh, natural food. Nothing wrong with that……..
Agreed! I try fast food and candy again from time to time, but it never satisfies. I’ve become kind of a food snob and as it happens, McDonald’s just doesn’t taste good if you compare it with a burger you either make yourself or get in a proper restaurant. I used to eat a lot of convenience food, but now it just makes me sad.
Many people simply don’t have a taste for sweets. Scientists have discovered that some of us have genes that make us more sensitive to bitter compounds which means differences in how the other four tastes — sweet, sour, salt and umami — are genetically wired.
Just like cats-they can’t taste “sweet” which is why they don’t generally gravitate towards sweet things. Although I used to have a cat that enjoyed cereal, but I think that had far more to do with the crunchy texture than the sweetness.
@Kitten, my dog surely can taste sweets! I dropped a bit of vanilla ice cream on the floor the other night, and by the time I got some paper towels to clean it up, she’d licked it all up. Whenever I have fast food or potato chips, she starts to salivate.
I often wonder how she got this extreme desire for “bad” food, when we don’t feed her these things. She’s a rescue, so I don’t know what her life was like before. But she was very underweight when we brought her home, so I assume her old owners didn’t feed her much of anything. Yet, she never met a sugary, salty, greasy food that she didn’t beg for.
Lea has the personality of a dead moth.
I remember a video (maybe a Snapchat?) with Jonathan Groff where they talked about eating a whole bag of starbursts.
“I try to keep my life as private as I can.” No, no you don’t. I have zero interest in this woman and “somehow” I know way too much about her. She’s the thirstiest of the thirsty.
Is she Italian? I thought she was from, like, California or something?
Does she mean her ancestors were Italian, and that she is of Italian descent? Someone decode. Please and thanks.
she is of Italian descent on her mom´s side. I have noticed Americans of Italian descent love to call themselves Italian, and claim the most obnoxious stereotypical traits as part of their “Italianness”, i.e. being loud and loving big meals.
way harsh tai
“I don’t see how it’s eating whatever you want if you don’t eat fast food or candy. ”
I haven’t had fast food in probably 40 years, when mcDonalds was just a baby. I just don’t like or crave that kind of food. I know a lot of people who don’t eat fast food. Same with candy. I don’t recall my sister ever eating sweets of any kind. Just not her thing. I love to eat and I eat a lot (and exercise accordingly,) I just make most of it myself.
I believe her and good for her.She didn’t say she has NEVER had a piece of candy or a soda.She said she doesn’t eat or drink those things.As for fast foods I know many people who have never eaten food from a fast food place.
I don’t drink alcohol and I get people accusing me of lying about that.I have never had a drinking problem,I am not religious,most of my family drink beer,wine,etc but it’s not something that appeals to me.I have tasted alcohol twice wine,champagne(NYE) 25 years ago.
+1
She really grates on me and I think it’s because she has the same birthday as my ex. Very perfectionistic, judgmental, and have food hangups. Needily ambitious too.
I try not to food moralize. I did that when I was 18, and ended up becoming anorexic. Dropped down to 90 lbs (I’m not particularly tall, but even for my height at just under 5’3″, that’s still a very low weight), but then did a 180 when I hit university and developed a problem with binge eating that, at 30, I’m still struggling to overcome.
I don’t quite believe her (someone above noted that she ate Chipotle recently), but I don’t see it as being beyond the realm of possibility for someone in her position (celebrity, needs to look good).
She is so insufferable. Does she think comments like that will really endear her to middle America? Or maybe she doesn’t care about whether she’s popular enough to carry a TV show or sell an album.
Am I the only one with a huge craving for fast food right now? I could eat a burger, a hot dog and a burrito with v greasy meat. Right now. Fries too. With cheese. Maybe some slaw. And a Dr. Pepper, no ice. And a Snickers bar.
McDonald’s French fries are so damn good. I also LOVE sweet potato fries so much.
Oh and Snickers…generally hate chocolate but LOVE Snickers.
I’m about to throw my greek yogurt and oatmeal in the trash and run over to McD’s because of you.
*shakes fist angrily*
Oh no, don’t throw it, save it for Lea !!! And enjoy your fries
Omg Greek yogurt and granola was my lunch
Meh. I didn’t take this so literally that she has never had fast food, but she never eats it – the same way I “never” leave my cell phone someplace, when I’ve actually done it a few times; it’s just not something I’m in the habit of.
While I agree we have some warped ideas about “good food” and “bad food,” I know I have foods that make me feel crappy when I eat them, and I feel loads better when I limit refined carbs and eat mostly protein and vegetables, when I cut back on coffee and cut out soda completely. Especially as I get older, I need to eat healthful food to feel good. When I say I don’t limit myself on those foods, I mean I don’t skip the dressings and sauces, I don’t count calories, and I take a second helping if I’m hungry and I want it. That doesn’t mean I go crazy and eat whatever I am craving, because I know I’ll pay for it by feeling sluggish and irritable the next day.
I’m not a gigantic fan of Lea Michele, so please don’t make me defend her again.
Oh man, a chopped salad from subway is one of my favorite meals.
has any of you ever had Popeye’s food? for some reason (I’m hungry) I have enjoyed reading what you all like and don’t like. the fanta and omelette was a bit odd I think but anyway, I do wish that when people share something about how they eat or live , other people would stop getting defensive about their own choices. live and let live. etc
Popeyes is the BEST fast food fried chicken.
No Mary’s, no KFC, only Popeyes spicy chicken.
@Purple, I love me some Popeye’s, especially the biscuits and dirty rice! I am strange in that I like their side orders more than their actual chicken, which I do think is the best of all fast food restaurants. Anyway, I actually use a recipe I found online to make a version of their dirty rice in my own kitchen. It is healthier, and my husband says it’s better than what they serve at Popeye’s. I disagree, though. I like the fast food version better. I think it’s the salt or whatever other unhealthy stuff they put in there. Am I crazy? My husband is not a big fan of fast food, so, of course, he’s naturally going to prefer anything homemade better. I also make oven-baked cajun fries, using whole potatoes I peel, cut and season. This takes way too long, so I don’t do this as often as the rice.
But maybe she really just has made a choice in life not to eat junk or crap and she sticks to that. Most of my friends are anti fast food and one of my best friends opts for things like dark chocolate or fruit when she wants something sweet. I don’t necessarily think that it means that they’re secretly sitting around fantasizing or wishing they could “let loose” or anything. For some people, it could obviously be an obsession, but I think for a lot of people it’s simply a lifestyle choice.
I had pizza last night and am having cold pizza for lunch today. Both are delicious and yesterday I used a wood chipper for eight hours, how’s that for a work out?
If anyone wants to beat addictions to rubbish, please read marisa peer, you can be thin. Helped me beat a lifetime of miserable eating and stop craving junk. I have not had any crap since September and I know I won’t again. Weight fell off. Just a suggestion…
Hmm, I think she meant that she’s never habitually eaten fast food. Like it’s never been a thing for her or part of her life. Growing up in the US and NEVER having a fast food meal is almost impossible. I can’t believe that. Late night after rehearsal or a show? Never? No way.
Well, I HAVE.
Maybe she doesn’t like those foods? I haven’t eaten fast food since i was a teen (over 20 years ago), I never drink soda because i find it disgusting. I eat candy only when I go to the movies. I LOVE the taste of fruits and veggies. Crunching on a Pink Lady apple, sipping on a mineral water, or having some really funky french cheese are how i indulge. Soda, fast food, and candy are NOT food- they should be very rare treats.
CB, a couple of times I have seen you mention food and exercise sites that you like, and they sound really great. Please do it more often so they stay in our consciousness!!!
She is overly and oddly self aware. Her constant need to reinforce her own public relevance is really unfortunate. She did great work on Glee. I hope she has another opportunity to put her talent to good use.
Many adults don’t eat candy or drink soda and rarely eat fast food or just on road trips-why do celebs think this makes them exceptional or is some rare diet tip? It’s like duh. Your whole job is to look good and say words of course you don’t eat sh*t. And lots of people with normal jobs don’t either? Why is this a talking point in every interview?
Maybe she just doesn’t like fast food or candy? I don’t have a love of fast food or candy either, but I will eat the hell out of pasta. I don’t consider it making a moral choice about food – I honestly don’t feel like dropping cash on food (most fast food) that I don’t really like. It feels greasy and heavy in my stomach and the taste isn’t so great to me. I don’t drink soda either, I drink water. And sometimes vodka LOL it’s just balance. If something isn’t good for you and you can easily eliminate it, why not? I used to love candy and then I ended up with a bunch of dental problems, so now anytime it’s near me it’s like NOOOO. But I wouldn’t judge someone else for eating it. I think she’s just making her own choices based on her lifestyle and preferences.
Lea Michelle Bingo in Full Effect though https://twitter.com/MonsieurRik/status/828669531870605312/photo/1
