Selena Gomez debuts a bob haircut: flattering or forgettable?

It seems Selena Gomez is getting a jump start on the old “summer hairdo” thing, sporting a short, textured bob on an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 24-year-old singer didn’t include a caption on the post, which left fans and followers wondering if the pictures were older or if Selena was just testing the look with a wig. 

The post has already gotten almost 4 million likes, so if it is a wig (and a convincing one at that), she may want to make the commitment and take a pair of scissors to her brunette locks. I think it looks cute. It’s not her first foray into short hair territory, as she rocked a shorter look back in December. I’m all about an easy to maintain ‘do and this certainly looks like one. And, the bob can keep her cool for the summer. (See how I threw that Demi Lovato reference in there?) I’m sure it would look stunning with whatever gown she chooses to wear to the 2017 Met Gala, which she is expected to attend on Monday. 

In other Selena news, the official video for her collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo, “It Ain’t Me” was released on Monday. Since the clip debuted on Kygo’s Vevo channel, it has amassed over 4.1 million views. The song was released back in February and is slated to be included on Kygo’s second album, due out later this year. It’s a catchy tune (check out the Tiësto remix, which is even better.) Even though Selena isn’t seen in the new video, she had a hand in choosing the lead actress for the video, selecting Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler to star in the clip, which you can check out here:

Not only is Selena a casting director of sorts, she’s also doing other work behind the scenes. I just discovered that she is one of the producers of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (and was deemed “too famous” to play the lead character, Hannah.) I am working my way through the series (I’m only on episode 3, because spring cleaning is more important to me than TV right now) but so far, so good. Girlfriend is living the life, dating The Weeknd, releasing hit songs and producing a highly popular TV series. Oh, and she’s got good hair. Jealous, party of one. 

33 Responses to “Selena Gomez debuts a bob haircut: flattering or forgettable?”

  ell says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:09 am

    it's lovely. about time she changed her hair, she's had the same haircut for years.

    Reply
  V4Real says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:10 am

    She looks like Mila Kunis with that bob.

    Reply
  Erin Lee Daniels says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:18 am

    This is really cute on her. I wonder if the Weeknd saved the clippings to use for his next do. That and she's giving me baby Jennifer Garner in the top pic.

    Reply
  Zan says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:27 am

    It's really pretty, it suits her. I know she's already a woman, but she's gonna be one stunning grown woman when she hits her peak (like they say) at 30!

    Reply
  Casi says:
    April 27, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Eh. I'm side-eyeing her pretty hard because I feel like a lot of the changes to the adaptation of 13 Reasons Why were her doing. The book was fantastic on its own, before the tweaks, and not nearly as over-the-top or potentially damaging as the adaptation.

    Reply
  SallyTomato says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I tend to yawn at these haircuts because they'll all have extensions by next week.

    Reply
  fiorucci says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:22 am

    It's gorgeous but I think almost anything would look great on her.

    Reply
  Jag says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:25 am

    In those pictures it looks great on her.

    Reply
  anniefannie says:
    April 27, 2017 at 8:41 am

    I can't get a beat on her, I've seen several interviews and have been struck by her total lack of awareness and then her complete honesty in her struggles. No denying , she's gorgeous….

    Reply
  L says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:13 am

    She looks great! Hope she wears it like this for a while.

    Reply
  Frigga says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Cute cut, but why does she look SO different in the picture? Like a totally different person. I don't want to be insulting, but I thought that was Kylie Jenner. Bad Photoshop?

    Reply
  OhDear says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:26 am

    It looks nice on her!

    (I also want that cut for myself, but am not sure if it would suit my face.)

    Reply
  JA says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:32 am

    Yes but please don't look at her!!! She hates attention and just wants to disappear and be normal! She posted a pic of her shorter do to millions of followers but she doesn't want to talk about it ok??!! Can she just LIVE!!!! Yawnnn

    Reply
  QQ says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:40 am

    Is good if it's real, very good

    Reply
  WhatThe says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:00 am

    Celebrities need to move away from the fake, long hair extensions. There is a recent ad with Kaley Cuoco where her extensions look horrid. They all look the same. Ratty.

    Reply
  Sara says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:01 am

    I think she looks just like Vanessa Hudgens in the new pics.

    Reply
  Daisy says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:28 am

    Did her and the boyfriend split? This is what chicks do after a breakup.

    Reply
  minx says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:34 am

    Cute.

    Reply
  Rosie says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:08 pm

    She's not very attractive anyway and the short hair makes it worse.

    Reply
  blonde555 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    Meh. Another wig. Big woop. She wears wigs all the time.

    Reply
  Kiki says:
    April 27, 2017 at 2:18 pm

    Both Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are very smart and empowering young ladies. I wish them all the best in their lives.

    Reply

