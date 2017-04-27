Selena Gomez debuts a bob haircut: flattering or forgettable?

It seems Selena Gomez is getting a jump start on the old “summer hairdo” thing, sporting a short, textured bob on an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 24-year-old singer didn’t include a caption on the post, which left fans and followers wondering if the pictures were older or if Selena was just testing the look with a wig.
The post has already gotten almost 4 million likes, so if it is a wig (and a convincing one at that), she may want to make the commitment and take a pair of scissors to her brunette locks. I think it looks cute. It’s not her first foray into short hair territory, as she rocked a shorter look back in December. I’m all about an easy to maintain ‘do and this certainly looks like one. And, the bob can keep her cool for the summer. (See how I threw that Demi Lovato reference in there?) I’m sure it would look stunning with whatever gown she chooses to wear to the 2017 Met Gala, which she is expected to attend on Monday.
In other Selena news, the official video for her collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo, “It Ain’t Me” was released on Monday. Since the clip debuted on Kygo’s Vevo channel, it has amassed over 4.1 million views. The song was released back in February and is slated to be included on Kygo’s second album, due out later this year. It’s a catchy tune (check out the Tiësto remix, which is even better.) Even though Selena isn’t seen in the new video, she had a hand in choosing the lead actress for the video, selecting Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler to star in the clip, which you can check out here:
Not only is Selena a casting director of sorts, she’s also doing other work behind the scenes. I just discovered that she is one of the producers of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (and was deemed “too famous” to play the lead character, Hannah.) I am working my way through the series (I’m only on episode 3, because spring cleaning is more important to me than TV right now) but so far, so good. Girlfriend is living the life, dating The Weeknd, releasing hit songs and producing a highly popular TV series. Oh, and she’s got good hair. Jealous, party of one.
Photos: Getty Images, WENN.com, Fame Flynet
it’s lovely. about time she changed her hair, she’s had the same haircut for years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You can see her lovely face better…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Mila Kunis with that bob.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually was getting Demi Lovato vibes from that IG picture, heh. Mind you, Selena generally has great hair no matter what the length (IMHO) so I hope it is real, it’s a nice look.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes she has great hair. No shade for anyone who thought I was doing that. Mila is a pretty girl and Selena looks a bit like her in that IG pic
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she does have nice, thick hair but she did have extensions for a while, I believe.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is really cute on her. I wonder if the Weeknd saved the clippings to use for his next do. That and she’s giving me baby Jennifer Garner in the top pic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s really pretty, it suits her. I know she’s already a woman, but she’s gonna be one stunning grown woman when she hits her peak (like they say) at 30!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
For this one you’d better push that up to 40.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
haha, true that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eh. I’m side-eyeing her pretty hard because I feel like a lot of the changes to the adaptation of 13 Reasons Why were her doing. The book was fantastic on its own, before the tweaks, and not nearly as over-the-top or potentially damaging as the adaptation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I tend to yawn at these haircuts because they’ll all have extensions by next week.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hahaha…this is so true.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, wow, SallyTomato, you’re spot on! Well, then, I’ll just love the bob while it lasts…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is so true. Next time we see her, her hair will be down to her hips.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s gorgeous but I think almost anything would look great on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In those pictures it looks great on her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t get a beat on her, I’ve seen several interviews and have been struck by her total lack of awareness and then her complete honesty in her struggles. No denying , she’s gorgeous….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it just comes down to her being young and growing up in Hollywood. Messes up a lot of kids!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great! Hope she wears it like this for a while.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute cut, but why does she look SO different in the picture? Like a totally different person. I don’t want to be insulting, but I thought that was Kylie Jenner. Bad Photoshop?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally thought Kris Jenner! ha!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It looks nice on her!
(I also want that cut for myself, but am not sure if it would suit my face.)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes but please don’t look at her!!! She hates attention and just wants to disappear and be normal! She posted a pic of her shorter do to millions of followers but she doesn’t want to talk about it ok??!! Can she just LIVE!!!! Yawnnn
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is good if it’s real, very good
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Celebrities need to move away from the fake, long hair extensions. There is a recent ad with Kaley Cuoco where her extensions look horrid. They all look the same. Ratty.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITA. Shorter, natural hair is so much more modern and fresh-looking. Also, more socially-conscious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks just like Vanessa Hudgens in the new pics.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did her and the boyfriend split? This is what chicks do after a breakup.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s not very attractive anyway and the short hair makes it worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Meh. Another wig. Big woop. She wears wigs all the time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are very smart and empowering young ladies. I wish them all the best in their lives.
Report this comment as spam or abuse