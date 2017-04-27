Selena Gomez debuts a bob haircut: flattering or forgettable?

It seems Selena Gomez is getting a jump start on the old “summer hairdo” thing, sporting a short, textured bob on an Instagram post on Tuesday. The 24-year-old singer didn’t include a caption on the post, which left fans and followers wondering if the pictures were older or if Selena was just testing the look with a wig.

The post has already gotten almost 4 million likes, so if it is a wig (and a convincing one at that), she may want to make the commitment and take a pair of scissors to her brunette locks. I think it looks cute. It’s not her first foray into short hair territory, as she rocked a shorter look back in December. I’m all about an easy to maintain ‘do and this certainly looks like one. And, the bob can keep her cool for the summer. (See how I threw that Demi Lovato reference in there?) I’m sure it would look stunning with whatever gown she chooses to wear to the 2017 Met Gala, which she is expected to attend on Monday.

In other Selena news, the official video for her collaboration with Norwegian DJ Kygo, “It Ain’t Me” was released on Monday. Since the clip debuted on Kygo’s Vevo channel, it has amassed over 4.1 million views. The song was released back in February and is slated to be included on Kygo’s second album, due out later this year. It’s a catchy tune (check out the Tiësto remix, which is even better.) Even though Selena isn’t seen in the new video, she had a hand in choosing the lead actress for the video, selecting Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler to star in the clip, which you can check out here:

Not only is Selena a casting director of sorts, she’s also doing other work behind the scenes. I just discovered that she is one of the producers of the Netflix series 13 Reasons Why (and was deemed “too famous” to play the lead character, Hannah.) I am working my way through the series (I’m only on episode 3, because spring cleaning is more important to me than TV right now) but so far, so good. Girlfriend is living the life, dating The Weeknd, releasing hit songs and producing a highly popular TV series. Oh, and she’s got good hair. Jealous, party of one.

