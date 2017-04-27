Is Meghan Markle’s American-ness influencing Prince Harry’s sudden openness?

Prince Harry has been talking about mental health a lot lately. It’s all part of the Heads Together campaign, with William and Kate, but Harry has been taking it next-level. He even did a sit-down podcast interview about his own struggles with grief, his fight-or-flight instinct and dealing with anxiety well into his adult years. Harry came across very well and… shall I say it? Un-British. British people are known for their attitude of “one must have a stiff upper lip,” meaning… don’t talk about what’s bothering you. Dignity is important, remaining calm is important, etc. Those characteristics go doubly for the royal family. So why is Harry so in touch with his feelings these days? And why does he generally seem happier and less angsty about dealing with the press? Why, it must be his American girlfriend’s influence!
Prince Harry won the courage to speak out about the impact on his mental health of the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales, thanks to the encouragement and support of his new girlfriend Meghan Markle, according to insiders quoted by U.S. magazine Closer.
A source told Closer magazine: “Harry fell for Meghan partly because she’s so open, and has that American attitude of saying, ‘Let’s talk about our feelings.’ He comes from such a stiff-upper-lip culture, but Meghan helped him open up. Meghan encouraged Harry to see that, by speaking publicly about his difficult experience, he would really help others, and how being honest might even be a relief. No other woman has helped Harry so much emotionally.”
The source also told Closer that Suits star Meghan, who has been staying with Harry at his London home this year, has also helped Harry feel at ease in front of cameras for the first time and made him ‘a different person.’
While the Daily Beast is just quoting from a lower-tier tabloid, Closer, I sort of believe this because… it’s very believable. Harry genuinely seems more relaxed these days. He really is opening up more and being more in-touch-with-his-emotions. Is that an American trait? Is that a typically American influence? I don’t know. But Meghan’s Americanness does seem to be rubbing off on him, at least from what I can see. We’ll get you, old empire. THE BLOODY YANKS ARE COMING. And we’re going to make you talk about your feelings!
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Adorable.
I don’t think it’s so cute. I think this desire on the part of the younger royals to look ‘normal’ is going to backfire. Why would British taxpayers fork out 40 million a year to someone if they are ‘normal’? Second, they seem to show a complete lack of awareness of their own privilege. William and Kate have not noted all the help they have. While Harry mentioned he got loads of therapy and recommended it for others. The NHS is in crisis you cannot get multiple therapy sessions for as long as you need them. There is a massive waiting list. Private therapy is far too exspensive.
Yeah, I buy this.
Can I tell you my feelings about Mrs Lunchclub and the community library bookshelves? They would be sweary feelings even though I know Mrs Lunchclub means well. I was very British with Mrs Lunchclub earlier. Or is American openness with the feels only for the GOOD feels?
You can tell us your angry feels. Americans are cool with angry-feels. We love feeling angry and ensconced in victimhood.
LOL! Here they are:
*!#**!!###!!!*!!###****!
IS IT MY MOTHERFECKING FAULT THAT THE MOTHERFECKING COLLECTION BOX DOESN’T HAVE ENOUGH MOTHERFECKING COLLECTIONS IN IT TO BUY ANOTHER MOTHERFECKING BOOKCASE YET? NO, IT MOTHERFECKING IS NOT. I’M ONLY MOTHERFECKING HERE TO DONATE SOME MOTHERFECKING BOOKS. GET IN THE MOTHERFECKING SEA, MRS MOTHERFECKING LUNCHCLUB.
There. I feel better now.
Lol Sixer. Don’t you feel better now?
Honk for victimhood!
And of course Honk for Harry!
Double Honk for Megan!
I’d say that screed was very American. I’m glad we could help you.
Did you pat her hand and say, “Yes, dear” while screaming obscenities inside?
I was thinking the above. What came out of my mouth was, “Oh dear. Shall I make you a cup of tea?”
@Sixer – did you give her a biscuit for dunking?
I did not. I put the kettle on and then some other poor sap arrived and Mrs Lunchclub shouted at them too, so I made my escape!
(She is the unofficial librarian who keeps everything tidy and in order, so I do feel her pain at being a bookcase short. But it would be nice to be asked to help rather than be bullied into it. Mrs Lunchclub is the village’s charitable bully.)
Bookshelves are a basic woodworking project. Perhaps Mrs. Lunchclub could approach the local teens about creating/donating some shelves for points towards a DoE award or something.
Wasnt Harry always laid back? Talking about feelings in public also isnt the norm in america. Certainly not for powerful men. Talking about mental illness and going to therapy just happened very recently.
They are just trying to spin this into something about their relationship.
You’re right, Harry has never been interested in helping anybody, so it couldn’t possibly have something to do with wanting to help others, could it? Nope, no way, no how, nothing authentic about him or her, it’s only publicity to make her look good to the British.
Peak Sarcasm. Like.
I rolled my eyes so hard at this. Since when is it American to talk about their feelings? Because let me tell you I’m a counselor and that is just not the case for any of the men and boys that see me. Getting them to talk is much more difficult. So yea nice try.
My 16 year old twin sons talk to me about their teen angst on the daily. Mr ‘Fly is also very open.
Most of the people I interact with are, as well. My hairstylist burst into tears and shared some difficulties regarding her toddler at her place of work yesterday, and I jumped out of her chair to immediately give her a strong hug, then she let it all out. Her co-workers are also very supportive. Primary schools teach programs about talking feelings out. I find people will just open up to me often, unexpectedly. I guess it just happens whenever and wherever people are ready.
Sounds like you counsel some folks having difficulty coming to terms with being ready. Best of luck to you.
You might be a good listener who people who people open up to. Which is a fine quality.
The idea that Americans are all super open and all Brits are closed off is a dodgy one. That Markle is influencing Harry in this way is possible, but purely speculation, like all the crazy fantasy and rumors that float around them.
@Suze, yes, I agree this is a dodgy and stereotypical portrayal of Brits and Americans. I am American who studied abroad in England and dated a Brit while I was there (and had other Brit acquaintances). I don’t recall any differences in how open I was compared to the Brits in my life. That said, I am an introvert, and I do find Americans can be very rude and intrusive. Often, they’ll start off asking a harmless enough question: Are you married? Do you have kids? But then it becomes, why aren’t you married, why don’t you have a boyfriend, you should have kids. From strangers! Someone I just met asked me if I had siblings, which seemed harmless at first. Then, I answered that I grew up as an only child but have paternal half-siblings. The person said, “So, that means you don’t talk to them?” WTH I don’t have to explain my family relationships to a stranger.
I don’t think Americans discuss “feelings” but feel entitled to pry to learn the very personal details about the lives of people they don’t know at all. And I don’t think Americans always behaved this way. I just think each generation has become more obnoxious, pushy, nosy. And that oversharing has become a way of life.
It’s pretty adorable if true and it’s actually an helpfull advice. A public figure attitude towards the press should always be about mutual benefits and profesionalism. Still I don’t think it has anything to do with being American, more like knowing your audience.
Yeah, she is a pro at communicating a message, and that can only help the Wales brand.
I totally buy this. When you find your soulmate you open up and reveal feelings that you otherwise suppress. For me it was a exhilarating experience and you want to share it & express it. Love this match…
Can I digress for a moment to bitch about that heads together logo? It looks like the first sketch from a beginners’ design class. First, it’s a single head, so not portraying the theme. Second, the type treatment is awful–like they just used whatever default font was already in use. And finally, maybe it’s just me, but the silhouette and colour of the head makes it looks awfully caucasian. So it’s a single white head whose face looks like one of those optical illusions–is it a face or staircase?
Thank you for letting me vent. 😊 We now return to regular programming.
It looks like a ready-made “thinking” gif from early versions of PowerPoint or Word from the 90s. Amateur hour.
I had to scroll back up to look. Omg you would think something better would be done for the logo, you are so right!
It is one head. How could that be the logo?
Apparently, no one bothered to check if “Heads Together” trademark either, and now the woman who had it first is fighting to keep it. You would think their staff would learn to research and get a good graphic designer both.
It’s probably more that he’s involved with an emotionally healthy woman, no matter her nationality. And he chose to be involved with her, which involved him maturing to some degree before they got together. I really like the way he’s talking about dealing with difficult feelings.
YUP
I have never shipped anyone, ever. But I do now! They seem so natural together, I love that picture with her arm on his back. Also, he is suddenly very attractive.
“The bloody yanks are coming and we will make you talk about your feelings”!!!! Lololol!!!
Can she still wear adorable little dresses like this when she marries Harry or will she have to dress like Kate, enquiring fashion minds want to know.
I think it is cute too! If they marry, she can wear whatever she wants on personal time. When she’s working, hems to the knee and heels 3″ or shorter.
And skinny jeans?
On work time? No.
Lol it’s funny because Kate’s hemlines often hit mid thigh, she wears jeggings, and sky high heels.
We Americans have always been on the touchy-feely side. Harry’s family always seemed cold, they’re more of a business than a family. I doubt there were a lot hugs and sharing of feelings after his mom passed. Meghan may have gotten him to open up and share his feelings. He realized how much better he feels after sharing them.
Diana was good about expressing her feelings. Remember the Panorama interview? I think that was one of the reasons people loved her. They felt they knew her, she was much more open that the royals. Harry takes after her, I think William takes after Charles. Both very wooden.
The Panorama interview wasn’t Diana expressing her feelings. It was Diana’s passive-aggressive, media-spinning hatchet job on her husband. One she was later said to regret as one of the biggest mistakes of her life.
Nota, yes she regretted it, but she was open about how she was treated. It was manipulation to the nth degree, but a lot of it was spilling her guts.
Diana showed overt emotion in her work, which was unusual for a royal at the time. To me that is what helped people connect with her, not her media games and Panorama disaster.
Funny because Diana was so open about her feelings and that’s part of what made her ‘ the people’s princess’.
Have people entirely forgotten about the teary confessional tell-the-whole-world your troubles Diana? Not all Brits share the stiff upper lip tradition. Harry might take a bit after his mother.
No doubt Sparkle and Prince Hal influence each other, but I think this campaign is Harry being Harry.
The Markle PR is really working overtime. She is the darling of Toronto, after all!
I like our future Sparkle Duchess, and I solidly approve of her relationship with Harry. I hope it ends up in marriage.
But the US media reports on her are hysterical. She is the sparkly unicorn who is adored by all and who is responsible for putting the good in good Prince Harry. Righto, then.
I never realized how much Meghan looks like Pippa until I saw the thumbnail photos side by side on the site today. It’s freakish how much they resemble each other.
I agree. I also think Waity looks a bit like Princess Mary.
The resemble nice definitely gives me pause. I would be surprised if no one within the family has noticed it.
I think it’s more of a generational difference than her influence. It’s currently quite trendy to talk about this subject. Her obvious PR makes me dislike her more and more though.
I don’t believe Meghan has a independent PR strategy that includes feeding stuff like this to the media. At this point in the MM-PH relationship, I believe they are working together on PR releases with a common goal of less is more, quality over quantity. This article sounds like the typical made-up story used by the media to keep the relationship in the news and attract hits on the tabloid websites. But, of course, for some people it is always Meghan’s fault when a so-called leak is made or a fluff piece like this gets published.
Pssh, the Brits have got nothing on my people when it comes to emotional constipation. A few years ago, my aunt got scolded (by her own family) for crying at her 23 year old son’s funeral. Being emotional over the death of her son was considered not just inappropriate but self-indulgent.
Ah, another Merry post to brighten the day! Thanks! 😀
I don’t know about this article…but I really like these two together!
