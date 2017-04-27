Does Tom Hiddleston think Taylor Swift ‘cost him the role of James Bond’?

Taylor Swift Splits From Tom Hiddleston ***FILE PHOTOS***

I never believed that Tom Hiddleston was a serious contender for the role of James Bond. I think he probably took a few meetings, possibly with Bond producer Barbara Broccoli, but I just never bought that Hiddles would be a real candidate to replace Daniel Craig. Those rumors sprang up last year, and many believed that Tom’s relationship with Taylor Swift was his way of getting his name out there and “campaigning” for the role. I never really believed that either – I think The Glorious Tiddlebanging was designed to increase his visibility, for sure, but it was not specifically about Bond. In any case, The Glorious Tiddlebanging blew up in Tom’s face, big time. Reportedly, Barbara Broccoli dismissed him as “too smug” and “not tough,” and that “I heart T.S.” shirt probably didn’t help. But does Tom “blame” Taylor for ruining his James Bond chances?

Tom Hiddleton blames Taylor Swift for losing the chance to play James Bond, according to a new tabloid report. In the new issue of Star, the headline is, “Tom Blames Taylor For Bond Bust!” The gossip magazine claims Hiddleston is “convinced” Swift is the reason why he won’t be taking over for Daniel Craig in the film franchise. The actor was “in talks to replace” Craig, maintains the outlet, but “it was his high-profile romance with the pop star that cost him the role.”

The tabloid alleges Hiddleston’s negotiations recently ended, and references an unverified report that claimed producer Barbra Broccoli found him “too smug and not tough enough” to take on the iconic Bond character. But given that he and Swift broke up last September, it doesn’t make sense that their short-lived romance would affect the outcome of a potential movie project seven months later. A so-called “source” contends to the publication that Hiddleston “refuses to accept that maybe he’s just not Bond material, and their publicity stunts backfired.”

“He wants to blame her for everything,” the magazine’s supposed snitch continues. This alleged tipster even asserts Hiddleston “hates being associated” with the superstar.

[From Gossip Cop]

Gossip Cop goes on to to say – without citing any specific denial – that Tom is not really holding Taylor responsible for losing the James Bond role, nor does he want to get back with her. I don’t think he blames Taylor for anything specific as losing a role, but I do wonder if he has some general feelings of “Taylor manipulated that situation” and he felt a mixture of regret, shame and blame. It wouldn’t be a breakup if people didn’t lash out and blame their exes for dumb sh-t. In the case of the Glorious Tiddlebanging, I’d say that both parties acted like dumbasses.

79 Responses to “Does Tom Hiddleston think Taylor Swift ‘cost him the role of James Bond’?”

  1. Sam says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:25 am

    Sorry but that’s all on him. He’s a grown man. No one forced him to do any of the embarrassing stuff that he did. Taylor Swift aside I’m tired of folks doing dumb crap in relationships and then blaming their ex for it. Just stop it and own up to your embarrassing ways. As for the Bond role…let’s be real…he was never a serious contender for it anyways.

    Reply
    • their ginger says:
      April 27, 2017 at 9:45 am

      You actually believe THE STAR?

      Reply
    • MsGoblin says:
      April 27, 2017 at 10:14 am

      I don’t understand all the swooning over this guy. IMHO, he’s quite unremarkable.

      Reply
      • justme says:
        April 27, 2017 at 11:10 am

        Everyone has different tastes. “Tastes differ said the old maid as she kissed the cow”. (That is an old saying, but very true). Some of the actors others are crazy about don’t interest me in the slightest. But I wouldn’t bother to go on threads about them and say so to their fans.
        As for Swift and Tom, they were together about 3 months, only 2 months of which were they even on the same continent. He may have regrets about the relationship, but he’ll never say anything about it. As for Bond, he publicly said that Craig was Bond and he didn’t think it would even be offered to him — and that was before the Rhode Island rocks pictures. I think he currently is intermittently filming Avengers 3 and 4 right now – and it is a Marvel secret.

      • Beth says:
        April 27, 2017 at 12:39 pm

        Everyone definitely have different tastes. So many think Lisa Bonets husband, the guy from GOT is so hot and sexy, but I don’t agree at all. I have a picture of LB ex-husband Lenny Kravitz(beautiful sexy) and one of Tom Hiddleston(adorable sexy) on my bedroom door. 2 of the sexiest guys in the world in my opinion. Not everyone would agree.

  2. Bridget says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:27 am

    Nope. Why does Tom keep trying to save face about James Bond? It was never going to happen. EVeryone forgot that Daniel Craig still had another movie on his contract.

    Reply
  3. OhDear says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:30 am

    He’s been saying for forever that he was never considered for the role, no?

    Though I don’t doubt he regrets associating with Swift (though IMO it wouldn’t have been so embarrassing had it been rolled out like most celebrities instead of like some teenage 1950s-style dating fantasy).

    Reply
  4. Grace says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Really? We are STILL talking about this? *tearing my hair out in bored-to-death corner*
    Whatever happened between these two did not cost him the Bond job. He was never Bond material.

    Reply
  5. Lightpurple says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:33 am

    THIS IS SO BORING! Hasn’t this nonsense been done to death? Why is Star dredging it up again now? Can’t we be done with it? He himself said over a year ago, before even meeting that woman, that he was NOT up for Bond. He’s off working on something, as he said he was going to be at the end of the Kong PR tour, and seems to pop up only on weekends during his morning run and coffee excursions. God only knows if he has even thought of that woman in months unless someone throwS her in his face. THIS IS SO BORING!

    I need Shakespeare recitations to ducks. I need snake hip dancing. I need something silly and fun. Just not another mention of Bond or that woman again. SO BORING!

    Reply
  6. Alleycat says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:34 am

    I love that most of her exes kind of hate being associated with her. They all shy away from speaking about their time with her, it just makes me so curious how she is in these “relationships”. That said, as much as I dislike Taylor, these men KNEW what they were getting into, so they get no sympathy from me.

    Reply
  7. Nanny to the Rescue says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:36 am

    Since he was clear about not being in the run for James Bond even before he dated Swift, this is highly unlikely.

    Reply
  8. Clare says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:38 am

    If I were him, I’d be embarrassed, too. But not because of what Taylor did, but because he 100% participated in their mutual famewhoring. I mean, maybe she manipulated the situation – wouldn’t put it past her, given her history – but hes a grown man who played along….so own your shenanigans!

    Reply
  9. their ginger says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

    Sorry to pull the old lady card, but here goes. Way back in the silent movie era there was a popular, handsome actor named John Gilbert. Among other things, he had a long affair with Greta Garbo. When talking pictures came in, Gilbert’s career faded. Rumors arose everywhere that it was because Gilbert had a terrible voice. It was not true. Nevertheless, it became a part of Hollywood lore, so much so that the legend was part of SINGING IN THE RAIN, only with a female star. The Bond nonsense with Hiddleston is much the same. There is no credible evidence that Hiddleston was ever considered for Bond, only rumors, which for some reason people continue to believe.

    Reply
    • Annetommy says:
      April 27, 2017 at 10:02 am

      Interesting analogy. I believe John Gilbert did indeed have a perfectly acceptable voice. Jean Hagen as Lina Lamont in SITR is a performance for the ages though. ” I CAN’T STAND IT!”.

      Reply
      • their ginger says:
        April 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

        I looked this up years ago everywhere I could find. It turns out Gilbert’s problems were with directors and studios, not his voice. Like the Hiddleston-Bond nonsense, it made a juicy story. Look at how many people commenting here believe it. They heard it, read it, and they believe it. I don’t want to spoil anyone’s fun, but I’m a stickler for logic.

      • Becky says:
        April 27, 2017 at 11:59 am

        I remember a podcast about John Gilbert from a couple of years ago – the whole idea he had a bad voice wasn’t true. There were issues with the studio however, and he had a potential directing career (he was able to coach performances from other actors, but was uncredited).

        When his career halted he was able to retire to the Hollywood Hills, and he died of an alcohol-related illness at 36.

    • shelley* says:
      April 27, 2017 at 10:14 am

      I think some people just don’t like TH and keep repeating the same old nonsense so that they can have a go at him.
      He seems fairly harmless to me so I don’t really understand it, unless they hate him because they are rabid Taylor Swift fans and have something against him.

      The p*ss taking was fun at the time, but its all gone a bit stale now.
      I wonder if the gossip mags will have a special first anniversary, 4th of July t-shirt edition, so they can continue to flog this dead horse.

      Reply
  10. Sixer says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:39 am

    What was that role he lost where he had to wear all the make up and there were photos and everything? That was genuinely a tad embarrassing cos nobody wants actual evidence out there that they really, really tried and were slapped down.

    Even I feel a bit sorry for LEGS over this Bond thing now. I do think there was a time when he thought he was in with a shot and he spent a lot of PR pounds trying to present the right image for it. But that was long gone before la Swift. la Swift was never a Bond pitch. God alone knows what he was thinking with the Tiddlesbanging but it wasn’t 007. And I can’t see him outright moaning to friends that she cost him Bond. Being a bitch about your exes isn’t a good look and not at all what his public image – or self image for that matter – is about.

    Reply
    • Secret squirrel says:
      April 27, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Don’t forget Sixer that some conspiracists were even saying Taylor was using Tom to try and land a role and title song in a Bond film for herself!

      Reply
    • Lightpurple says:
      April 27, 2017 at 9:54 am

      The remake of The Crow, which ended up having numerous people attached with Bradley Cooper, Mark Wahlberg, Luke Evans, Nicholas Hoult, Jack Huston and now Jason Momoa supposedly in the same role and the project has gone nowhere for years.

      And I can’t see him outright moaning either. At least not to anyone who would go to tabloids with the information. He’s always been rather discreet in that regard and I don’t see that changing.

      Reply
    • Sixer says:
      April 27, 2017 at 10:48 am

      The Crow! That’s the one.

      I think they both thought everyone would think Tiddlesbanging was adorable and cute and there would be thousands of hearts and flowers tumblrs dedicated to it. But they overegged the pudding and everyone laughed instead. So they stopped Tiddlesbanging. Simple as that. I very much doubt anyone’s heart got bruised, let alone broken.

      And I might rag on LEGS but even I can’t see him being less than gracious – or fake gracious, at least – about an ex, even in private.

      Reply
  11. Saywhatyousee says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:46 am

    I have always hated her lame, preppy outfit from the time they flew to Australia. She looks like a high school student. Granted, I’m always in coach looking like a mess, but if I was super rich, I’d be wearing the cutest lounge gear when I flew.

    Reply
  12. Jess says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Ummm excuse me? He’s a grown ass man who made those decisions on his own. It’s not her fault in any way whatsoever. I don’t think he’s Daniel Craig material either, he has a sexy air, but not as suave like Craig should be.

    Reply
    • SM says:
      April 27, 2017 at 10:02 am

      I came here to say the same thing. Not a fan of Swifty and her high school antics but please. He is a grown man. I don’t remember Taylor holding a gun to his head in any of those shots by the ocean. He needs to shut it down because from the quotes it looks more like he feels all left out and forgotten by the public and is milking Taylor for another 5 minutes. He can only hope she writes a couple of new songs about him so he can feel relevant. Ugh. I actively dislike him

      Reply
      • Sigh... says:
        April 27, 2017 at 10:31 am

        ITAWY. Complicit, complicit, complicit.
        The inception to reception of that relationship was constant – IMMEDIATE, OBVIOUS, AND OBNOXIOUS. So to try to paint the almost 40 years old actor man as a “unknowing & unwilling victim” of an (equally) “thirsty” singer girl for months is a stretch.

        I don’t think he “blames” her for not getting something even he said he was never going to have, though.

  13. Jess says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Poor these innocent grown up men that fall into the clutches of manipulative and mean Taylor Swift

    Reply
  14. Malificent says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:13 am

    I don’t see Hiddleston as Bond, even without the Taylor Swift Incident. He did OK with the sexy, ripped man of action thing in The Night Manager, but I just think that too much of the eager theater freak would poke through if he did Bond.

    If Idris Elba continues to be a no-go, I’d like to see Luke Evans as James Bond. He’s crazy good-looking, he can seriously act, and he’d bring a bit of gravitas to the role. I should think that the female audience for James Bond is mature enough to suspend disbelief that James Bond/real life actor wants to sleep with them.

    Reply
  15. Guest says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:22 am

    For god’s sake, please, I beg CB to stop posting pictures of them together. Just got over it but whenever I see those pictures I ask myself what the eff he was thinking….

    Reply
  16. Barnes says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:32 am

    I refuse to believe he’s a day younger than 45.

    Reply
  17. spidey says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:40 am

    PLEASE. CAN. WE. GIVE. BOND/SWIF. A REST? Preferably an eternal one!

    I cannot believe that he would come out and say this stuff even if he did think it. But if my memory serves me right, didn’t he say he wasn’t going to be Bond before this.

    Reply
  18. JWSWJ says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Once he wore that stupid tee shirt it forever became impossible to take him seriously in any role. He should have known better than to have anything to do with the lying tramp.

    Reply
  19. Grant says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    I feel like most people (who don’t read gossip blogs) have no idea who this guy is.

    Reply
  20. piamia says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    anyone believe this star’s sh!t is the biggest idiot.

    Reply
  21. Forestlass says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    He did it to himself, with a smug smile on his face.. and it was beautiful to see!

    Reply
  22. Skylark says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:07 pm

    This Tom-as-Bond narrative is staler than the stalest milk after a month left out under the heat of a desert sun. As is his summer of Swift Tom foolery.

    While still not much of a fan of Tom the actor or his pretentious tendencies, I’ve somehow grown to like and appreciate the basic decency of Tom the person, and this ongoing need to reduce him to Kardashian levels of petty, mindlessness is just lazy, uncreative tiresomeness.

    Let him move on, for God’s sake, and stop throwing a cloak of news credibility over these ridiculously obvious, visible-from-the-moon, pulled-out-of-arse, tabloid garbage space-fillers.

    Reply
  23. mimi says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:17 pm

    oh pfft…
    dear green cauliflower nobody cares about bondy anymore. the sooner you bury it, the better.

    Reply
  24. Portia says:
    April 27, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    I’m sure we’ll see more dumb articles like the Star one. He’s tabloid fodder now and they don’t care what Tom actually said or what actually happens with the Bond franchise. That’s what happens when you invite the media and tabloid into your private life. They don’t leave even when you’re done using them to get more recognition. Maybe Taylor should have taught Tom how to cut deals with the paps and tabloids to publish more glowing stuff than insulting ones. But since he’s absolute trash at these Hollywood games, he’d somehow bungle that up too.

    Reply

