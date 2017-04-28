Harry Styles doesn’t want to talk about Brexit but he still believes in equality

True story: after Britain voted to Brexit last year, there were many public debates and Parliamentary debates. In July 2016, just days after the Brexit vote, Harry Styles attended one of the debate sessions at the House of Lords. He was invited by Professor Robert Winston, whose son directed a few of One Direction’s music videos. So, we know that Harry was paying attention to Brexit around that time. But he never really said how he voted or anything like that.

Well, Harry was in Paris this week to do press for his album. He appeared on a French talk show and the the host asks him about his thoughts on Brexit, and the host even gets a good joke in there, “Welcome to Europe!” Harry said about Brexit: “I don’t really comment on politics. To me, anything that brings people together is better than things that pull people apart.” To which the host presses him further, saying: “But you’re in favor of equality: men, women, gay people, straight people… that’s politics.” Harry replied:

“That doesn’t feel like politics to me. Stuff like equality feels much more fundamental. I feel like everyone should be equal. That doesn’t feel like politics to me.”

Which… alright. I mean, it’s really nice that there’s a young pop star out there, giving the kidz a message of “tolerance and inclusion are apolitical issues, these are fundamental rights.” That’s a good message for Harry to promote to his younger fanbase. But I also feel like… he should be able to talk about Brexit too, because Brexit is also about tolerance and inclusion. It’s like saying… “I don’t want to talk about Donald Trump, that’s too political, all I’ll say is that I believe in feminism, gay rights, universal healthcare and Black Lives Matter.” Even though those things SHOULD be fundamental, they are not, and you’re being political while still trying to retain a fanbase of anyone who voted for Brexit.

If you want to see the political section, start at about the 10:30-mark of this video. While I enjoy Harry, I have so little patience for the pause in translation and this video gave me a headache.