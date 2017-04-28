Orlando Bloom used a slur against the Roma community to describe himself

Orlando Bloom has been in London this week to promote his new movie, Unlocked. His promotional tour has been like The Uncool Tour, really, and I’m not saying “uncool” in the Lester Bangs way. I mean that Orlando is literally making me cringe with how hard he’s trying to be a thing. A few days ago, Bloom “joked” about his nude photos – which he is the only one bringing up at this point – saying, “My poor son—he’s got a lot to live up to.” Dude… that’s gross. But then it got so much worse.
Before we talk about this, I’d just like to preface this with the admission that I, as an American, was well into adulthood before I really understood that the Roma community is a marginalized minority which has been historically oppressed. I would say that most Americans don’t understand a lot about the Romanis or Travellers, nor have we dealt with the fact that there are many derogatory terms about Romanis – like “gypsy” – which are offensive and that we should not use. Europeans, I find, have a lot more sensitivity when it comes to treating Romanis as a protected class. So, I’ve never heard of the term “pikey,” but from what I gather, it’s offensive towards Travellers. And Orlando Bloom used the term to describe himself:
Orlando Bloom is facing criticism in the U.K. after he casually dropped the racist term “pikey” during an interview. The actor, 40, used the term, which is considered to be derogatory to Gypsies and Travellers, while explaining why he does his own stunts while talking to BBC Radio 1’s “Breakfast Show” on Wednesday.
“I’m still a pikey from Kent, boy, I’m still a pikey from Kent,” he said to host Nick Grimshaw. “You don’t want to get on the wrong side of me, boy.”
In the wake of the comments, both the BBC Radio 1 and Grimshaw apologized for Bloom’s use of the word, one which The National Gypsy-Traveller-Roma Council called “racially abusive.”
“As with any live broadcast, we take great care to ensure all guests are briefed about their language before going on air,” the network said. “We apologized to listeners afterwards for any [offense] caused.”
“So good to have Orlando Bloom on the show … he’s a bit of a loose cannon,” Grimshaw explained. “Apologies if you were offended by anything that Orlando may have said.”
Bloom told the BBC that he meant nothing by his comments.
“I’ve come from Kent and I grew up with a lot of, like, freewheeling, cool, interesting characters like that,” he said. “I certainly wasn’t taking a slant at that at all. I’m very respectful.”
As I said, I’ve never heard the term before so I’m not the best judge of how offensive this is, on a sliding scale of racial pejoratives. Wiki says that the word means someone who is coarse and low-class. Does it make a difference if he was referring to himself? Eh. I would like to see a better apology from Orly on this rather than some non-apology “I’m very respectful.” Except for that offensive-to-Romani term you used?
So, just putting aside the offense to Romanis and Travellers, can we just talk for a second about the crux of what Orlando said? Like, he was trying to front like he’s some bad bitch from the streets, that he’s tough as hell. Yes, he gets in fist-fights in the mean streets of Ibiza. And he throws punches as Justin Bieber. Let’s be real here, Orly.
As a Brit I can confirm it’s an offensive term used to belittle those from the travelling communities. Tho there is a wider use for people from poor and rough backgrounds.
He’s so desperate to be relevant and for work. lol at the fist fighter on the mean streets of the posh part of Ibiza. Attempting to punch the douchbag toddler doesn’t get u any street cred points.
I never knew it was offensive either. I was well into adulthood before someone kindly pointed out what “gypped” actually meant. Thank god they did.
Never knew the origin of the word. For all I knew it was spelled jipped. Until someone brought it to my attention. I won’t use the word anymore but I’m not going to beat myself up over it either.
I’m from the UK and this term used by this arsehole is very OFFENSIVE and unacceptable. So I’m putting him on blast “YOU OLD, STUPID DUMB BITCH, DO BETTER.”
I knew the word from watching British TV. Next he’ll be calling himself a “bad hombre.”
Yep- go watch Guy Ritchie’s ‘Snatch’ and you will see how offensive it is.
We brits would describe Orly as a Townie or Chav (see Vicky Pollard).
The only time I have heard that term is in a movie. SNATCH. And it only came to mind because I was watching it the other day. Orlando hasn’t really been a thing for sometime. His relationship with Katy and his nude pics have given him some attention. He likes it. Nothing new; we see this with a lot of people in Hollywood when they get a taste of bigger recognition/fame. They need to know that unless there is some substantial work next the light will go out again. Regarding the Roma community I don’t know much outside of what I have seen in movies to be honest. And that goes back to very old movies and TV shows. So I know that there is some negativity about the community and it goes back a long time in history
That word is new to me, but now it’s noted. I too, read it as bad rap lyrics. C’mon, bruh. You paddle board. You’re Legolas. You run up on your ex on red carpets just to say “hi, how are you?” Don’t front.
Idk about the term, I’ve never heard it before reading this. But he is SOOOOO not tough. He’s a total marshmallow!! Anyone remember those interviews before Troy came out where Eric Bana said Orly was beyond helpless and couldn’t even make coffee?
Please do correct me if I’m wrong, I thought this particular word was aimed specifically at Irish Travellers rather than Romani people.
Yes, it’s mostly pikey for Irish Travellers and gypsy for Roma people.
Yep, as a British person of Irish descent, it’s as Leo says, “gypsy” for Roma people and “pikey” for Irish travellers. This site has confused the two, which happens a lot. Still derogatory obvs.
That’s what I was thinking too.
Out of curiosity, how bad is “tinker”? I read that word a lot in Maeve Binchy books.
He now wants to come across as tough, I guess the classically trained actor angle didn’t work out for him so he’s rewriting his history, Guy Ritchie better call him if he ever makes Snatch 2 lol. No need to resort to slurs to get your point across, Orly, we get it, you came from the mean streets of Kent lol
I hope no one gets offended, but I always had such a weird experience with the term “gypsy” (or any other name/slur for the Roma) when talking to Americans. Both in person and online. There would be people from all around Europe in the conversation and we’d keep repeating how it’s basically the equivalent of the n-word in the Roma community and they would be completely unfazed about it. “Oh, but in America it’s totally different. We don’t mean anything bad by it.”
Yeah, I remember Elizabeth Olsen was on Graham Norton with Mark Ruffalo and Jeremy Renner, she described her character as gypsy, Graham Norton told her it was a racial slur . She seemed embarrassed, but Ruffalo and Renner started chanting “gypsy, gypsy” and laughing, Graham seemed completely taken aback by their lack of respect.
It’s true. I don’t know why, but it’s like we have a mental barrier with the g-word. The Roma aren’t very well-known to most Americans, just as a kind of character from a fairy tale or something. People think of dressing like a “gypsy” for Halloween just as they would a pirate or a princess, It’s hard for a lot of people to remember that there are real people who are affected by the stereotype. We have to unlearn this word we’ve said innocently or ignorantly all our lives. I think in places with a large Roma population it is different. I’m not defending our use of the word! Just that it’s hard to make people understand why it’s a bad thing. Like trying to get people to say “little person” instead of “midget” (I think we’re doing better on that front). Plus people confuse Roma and Travellers and call them both by the g-word. (I think the p-word Orlando used is more popularly applied to the latter, not that it’s okay).
It makes me think of how horrified we all are when racist epithets are chanted at football players in some other countries (like in Serbia–where coincidentally Romani are the third-largest ethnic group). Standards of appropriate behavior and attitudes about racism differ from place to place and about which group.
And of course Orly isn’t American, so I should think he would know even better
I’m an European quarter-gypsy and my Romani side of family does not find the term gypsy offensive. But that differs from people to people. Pikey or the like is not used here, but in general my cousins don’t care much for words.
I’m also part Romani and some find of my family find it offensive, others don’t. I think it changes family-to-family, group-to-group or place-to-place. The family in S.E. Europe find it offensive, but those who have moved further north in Europe don’t, if that makes any difference. They see it as reclaiming the word, but they do also believe that unless you’re Romani you should not use the word gypsy. You should use Romani instead.
English isn’t my native tongue but the problem with using the term “Roma” is that it only refers to people from Eastern Europe (Romania, Bulgaria), not to people from Spain, southern France or Italy. In French, we use the term “gitan” for the latter and “rom” for the former. Both of them are perfectly acceptable terms. So which term should we use in English to refer to people who aren’t Eastern European if we can’t use the word “gypsy”?
Interesting! It’s like the terms “hispanic” and “latino”– either way you’re technically leaving someone out.
Didn’t the term “gypsy” come about from the mistaken belief that the Roma came from Egypt?
We use the g word to describe all Roma, not just those from Eastern Europe.
It’s weird that this sort of thing happens. It’s as if people think they’re far enough away from the origin, or where something was at it’s worst that when they use a certain term, or do something offensive, it’s not the same. This sort of thing comes up a lot when Black Pete gets discussed. You have the “oh, we don’t have the same history as x country, so it’s completely different – don’t ruin our tradition” and also the “it doesn’t matter what country it’s done in, it’s still offensive” arguments and they’ll be argued over and over again.
I think everyone has a certain amount of egocentric behavior and ethnocentrism – even if they’re not fully aware of it. It’s hard to see things from the viewpoint of someone in a completely different location when you only have your own experience and traditions to go on.
Personally, I’m on the “it’s still offensive even if you don’t personally understand why” kind of way of thinking. Once someone has alerted you to why something is offensive, I really think you need to take that to heart and learn from it.
See also Jason Momoa and his use of the slur as a romantic handle when describing himself and his production company, Pride of Gypsies; worse, on his company’s webpage he’s redefined the word to remove any mention of the Roma,l which i think is a bit “erasing” for want of a better term.
Quote from the homepage: “gypsy {jip-see}-a nomadic or free spirited person”
In America it has positive romantic connotations such as the Fleetwood Mac song. Its sort of a ‘positive’ stereotype and since the Roma population in the US is rather small compared to Europe I really think it’s hard for people to grasp how offensive the term is. That doesn’t excuse it.
I agree on all counts
I have never heard that term but English is not my first language. I think the context alone makes it sound terrible. Also, wtf dude? You’re the most vanilla actor I can think of. You date vanilla women. You’re 40. Stop it.
It’s a bad word. Very bad. As is “gyppo” and variants.
I was a little kid during the 1980s – the last time the racist far right felt emboldened to have marches in the open in the UK before we had all this new stuff over the last couple of years. We had a few nasty National Front skinheads around where I lived but even then, they were a tiny minority. The vast majority of people understood that racism was unacceptable and rejected it…
… unless it was travellers. There was a semi-permanent camp very close to where I lived. The kids were picked on at school. Very few parents would even allow their children to play with traveller kids. Nobody else would drink in the pub the travellers drank in. There were stupid urban myths that it was so dangerous on the camp that the police wouldn’t go there if you rang 999. Those people were thoroughly othered. My mum used to say it was the last acceptable prejudice.
Note – in the UK, there’s a difference between Roma and Irish Traveller. When twatface here says “pikey”, he means Irish Traveller. And, as Betti says above, because it’s an abusive term for Irish Traveller, it also gets used as a pejorative for anyone rough – like a synonym of chav.
Thank you. I thought that was the case, that it was applied to Irish Travellers and not Roma. A lot of people tend to confuse them.
It’s still fairly acceptable here. There’s a sense of “I’m not racist at all but with THEM it’s kinda warranted, right?” I’m talking about Roma, not Irish Travellers of course. But yes, it’s common to hear people talk about them in a way that they wouldn’t dare (publicly at least) otherwise. It’s pretty disgusting and frankly, hard to explain to people why it’s so offensive when they don’t really see that much wrong with it.
Have you heard of the show Big Fat Gypsy Wedding?
http://www.theguardian.com/media/2014/feb/12/travellers-ofcom-big-fat-gypsy-wedding-channel-4
It’s certainly a mainstream acceptable prejudice, even today.
The Travellers have a worse reputation here in the US I think than the Roma do (if anyone bothers to differentiate).
There’s a popular romantic view of the Romani, whereas the Travellers are those people who come to your house and offer to pave your driveway and then rip you off.
The thing about the UK, I found, is that people are generally aware of using appropriate language and making the effort to appear to be against racism but if you bring up Britain’s colonial past, my god, how defensive people get despite the UK (along with several other Western European nations) being responsible for so many of the worlds current problems with race. So many people from there take the attitude that Britain gave ‘so much to the world’ and believe that the UK is supposedly one of the least racist places in the developed world when really it actually caused so much of the racism in the world. It’s a hypocrisy I have always found galling.
Yep. Failure to decolonise culturally. Led to Brexit, if you ask me.
All superpowers have some kind of exceptionalist myth so that the population is blinded to what that superpower does to maintain its superpower status. Britain’s was the “mission to civilise”.
He’s a tit (apologies to the Paridae family).
He was educated at a very prestigious private school, so doubly cringey that he is using this insulting term to try to come across as cool for having come from the wrong side of the tracks or something.
Foolish man-child. He’s hit middle age and become a cliche.
Gypsy itself isn’t offensive, surely? As per “The National Gypsy-Traveller-Roma Council”?
We have the NAACP and United Negro College Fund, but we wouldn’t go around saying “colored people” or “Negro” (shouldn’t, anyway)
I wonder if it’s similar to the term “colored” in the US? Most Americans would find it offensive to refer to black people or other minorities as “colored”, but the NAACP still uses it in their name, as that’s what black people were called when the organization was founded.
I’ve also known a lot of (mostly) Americans to get mixed up with thinking the term Romani means Romanians. Just as Irish Travellers are distinct from Irish people, Romani =/= Romanians.
In UK All East Europeans are called pikeys by the slobbering pub community. Brits have always been so full of themselves, how come? There is staggering poverty across the UK yet they think they are better than anyone else in Europe
Pikey is a mainly UK used pejorative used to refer to Irish Travellers, not Roma. This is nothing to do with Roma.
lol, i love that nick grimshaw threw lando under the bus, as he should have.
I’m half irish and was called a pikey. It is also used for Irish people in general in my experience growning up in the UK.
Hahaha! The slur is bad, but I am terrifically entertained by the whole “don’t mess with Kent” angle. Sit down, boy.
Those boys from the Royal Tunbridge Wells Massive can get pretty frisky after a few dry sherries….
