How did comedian Hasan Minhaj do at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner?

When President Barack Obama was in office, the White House Correspondents’ Dinner was much-watch TV. Obama went to the WHCD every year he was in office. He always made a speech and he always honored the free press and journalism stateside and around the world. I don’t think Donald Trump was in office for one full month before he announced that he would not attend this year’s WHCD. It was basically the White House equivalent of a toddler’s temper tantrum – Emperor Bigly was in a total snit (and he’s still in a total snit) about the press being “mean” to him. He honestly believes that the press corps is merely there to prop up his dictatorship, like America is a banana republic and he can “order” the press to do whatever he says. So, that’s why he canceled. He threw his own party/rally last night in Pennsylvania and of course it was full of alternative facts.

As for the WHCD, Bob Woodward spoke and the celebrity/comedian keynote speaker was Daily Show comedian Hasan Minhaj. Honestly, I didn’t watch this last night. I watched Roger Federer, John Isner, Bill Gates and Mike McCready play tennis for charity in Seattle! That was a much better way to spend some time (and Gates has a surprisingly good passing shot). So, I only started watching Minhaj’s speech this morning. It was… okay. I mean, it’s one thing to speak truth to power when power is sitting in the room. It’s another thing to make King Joffrey jokes about someone who isn’t even there. Here’s the speech:

Okay. He did what he could and it was a tough gig, and he seemed nervous. But are we supposed to give him points for saying what everyone else is saying? Eh.