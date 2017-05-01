KP released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge loves taking photos of her children. I wouldn’t say that Kate is really an accomplished photographer, but she’s very keen about photography. For major milestones – bitthdays, getting-out-of-work holidays – William and Kate will release new photos of their children, and sometimes the photos are taken by Kate. This is one of those times. Princess Charlotte turns two years old tomorrow and instead of producing another creepy, ghostly video of the kids, Kensington Palace just released one photo of Charlotte, taken by her mother.
Random thoughts on the photo: Charlotte’s hair is getting so long! And the sheep cardigan is adorable. It’s amazing that Kate styles her daughter’s hair with a thoughtful barrette to keep the hair out of her face, and yet Kate cannot do that for herself. Many have debated whether Charlotte takes after the Middleton side of the family or the Windsor side of the family. Personally, I see very little Spencer in Charlotte, but I do see a lot of Windsor and Middleton. She looks like her grandmother Carole and her great-granny, the Queen.
Here’s what KP posted alongside the photos:
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈
The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.
The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.
So it was taken at Anmer Hall. I guess Anmer has a lot of hay? I’ve seen photos of Anmer – I don’t think there’s a barn in sight. So where did all of this hay come from? Also: how long will Kate and William be able to get away with marking their kids’ major milestones in this way?
Photos courtesy of Instagram/the Duchess of Cambridge and Getty.
She’s all Middleton, isn’t she? Poor baby.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Are you seriously criticising the appearance of a two year old girl because of a passing family resemblance?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t consider what I said to be criticism. Are you seriously jumping on an innocuous comment just so you can sound more intelligent? Go ahead, call me a libtard and a snowflake while you’re at it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed not cool to take out dislike of adults out on a toddler.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lily, I had the same thought and do not understand the need to bring political name calling in either.
Lovely little girl wearing cute sweater, period.
NOT a royalist here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, that took a left turn into weird. Your comment was not innocuous and it is disingenuous to claim that it was–suggesting sympathy for a toddler because she takes after a particular side of the family is absolutely criticism. It’s not like the little girl can help how she looks–until she’s eighteen and decides to fix everything that everyone thinks is wrong with her. I suggest, with all due respect, that you have a think about the sort of culture that remarks like yours contribute to. And the same goes for “Guest” below.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she won’t look like her aunt Pippa when she’s older.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Guest She’ll just have to stay out of spray tan cabbins.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What is wrong with looking like anyone? I struggle with comments like this – I’m a woman and I look the way I look – a bit of my mum and whole lot of my dad. Why is it a shame that someone looks like their aunt or anyone for that matter? I am not an advocate of the Middletons but they are beautiful women. As for spray tan – doesn’t everyone have a choice to make about the way they want to look? I get it, this is not the point of this blog – but I object to normalising snark about peoples looks and the choices they make about their appearance – whether they are famous or if they are two year old girls growing up amongst women who say things like this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, shame that a 2 year old girl resembles her mother, a beautiful woman.
???????
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look like Kate. She looks like Carole and has a bit of Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dude, come on. Don’t try and back-track now! You used the phrase “poor baby”. That is usually said in pity. Don’t talk that way about small children. It’s just not cool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s like looking at the Queen all over again. I think she’s cute! The Queen was a nice looking woman in her youth…and is quite adorable now!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mate she totally looks like the Queen
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she looks just like the queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just posted about that photo on the other thread. She’s the spitting image of Her Maj.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
QE2 is all I see, too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is what ii perceive too. It’s her expression. Tie on a headscarf and put her behind the wheel of a Jeep in the Highlands.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. That face is the Queen with Middleton coloring
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. I found her cute.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She doesn’t look like QE. Jmo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I said on the other thread – the Windsor genes are strong. You could black-and-white that photo and mistake the child for Her Maj at the same age.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember someone posting a side by side and I was floored by the resemblance.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Carole/Pippa, esp. the eyes.
And before anyone says she looks like TQ, she doesn’t (IMO) – it’s Lady Louise who looks like TQ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree, and the shape of her face and full cheeks are Katie’s and Mike’s. Total Middleton.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
More than one child in the family can resemble a grandmother/great grandmother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOL I know that but that doesn’t change the fact that I think she looks like Carole/Pippa and not like TQ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I see is Pippa. I agree that Lady Louise favors HM the most.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I look at old pics of QE I see Louise and not Charlotte.
http://cdn.newsapi.com.au/image/v1/99e03107003926ee6711e17548440c9f?width=650
http://assets.nydailynews.com/polopoly_fs/1.2923567.1482697388!/img/httpImage/image.jpg_gen/derivatives/gallery_1200/queen-elizabeth-ii-1927.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
ITAWY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t see HM either. Different jaw, chin, mouth, overall face shape. Louise is the HM doppelganger. I see Carole, Pippa, and now a bit of William. She’s like her mother, where one half of her face looks like Pippa and the other half looks like Carole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused…. didn’t the other royal story today say she has “Middleton dark eyes”? Her eyes look blue in this photo…. maybe whoever wrote the other article was just making stuff up
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s such a sweet little thing. Genuinely adorable. I can see some of the queen too, though first glance she’s definitely takes after the Middleton’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know that Wills and Kate try to protect their kids (or at least they say that) and that’s why they don’t publish many pics etc. but I don’t know… no one will relate to them when they’re older and maybe more and more people ask themselves why they should fund them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Canadians have seen these kids more than the UK citizens ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Also the palace sidestepped the media by releasing this on social media again so their relationship with the British media is not improving anytime soon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wonder if it will backfire one day that they treat the media like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, she’s a Middleton. She reminds me of Carole and George reminds me of Michael.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks clever. I’m sure she needs to be, being the younger sister of King George the Terrible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a cutie pie! She does favor the queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see Queen Carole eyes, but Charlotte looks lovely, shame that we see Ch& G pictures so rare.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her eyes don’t look dark to me like the DM (ha!) said;they look blue.
I don’t see Carole Middleton, Princess Margaret, or Queen Elizabeth in her, all I see is William. Always have.
If Charlotte’s hair was blonde, it would be game-over.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, she has the exact same face her father had at that age, just darker fuller hair. Just a quck Google search of baby Prince William… http://media.theweek.com/img/generic/PrinceWilliam.jpg
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I can see is Pippa.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always thought she looks like her grandmother Carole but she starts to look like William. Don’t know whether that’s a good thing or not.. ^^
Report this comment as spam or abuse
… a normal-looking kid.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Cute kid. I like her style.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s cute I love that age those chubby cheeks. Mine is 16 wish I could go back in time 😕
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a cutie pie. She definitely has the queen’s eyes and a certain way she gazes at things like the queen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I want that sheep cardigan for myself!! Adorable!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pippa and Carole all the way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That background looks photoshopped in
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kate’s not a very good photographer, is she? Just another amateur photo from her and her fancy cam.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow she’s grown! I’m not very good at guessing which member of the family the baby takes after. I just think she has the face of someone older than her age. She’s very cute though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is absolutely precious. She looks like her father, to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The hay is what they’ve used to keep us plebs out. Like all normal country folk do.
As for the picture- why would they pick a picture where she looks so nervous/unsure? From the little we’ve seen of her she seems like a right little blast of energy. Would showing us a bit of her personality really be to much? Or more than one pic. Think this is the least amount they’ve ever released. Last year we got three or four pics.
I can;t believe how much she’s grown but then i remember its been over 4 months since we’ve last seen her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think we’re told this is at Anmer, but really it is a generic spot somewhere else on the Sandringham Estate. Maybe the barn and piles of hay where KM posed for the boring Vogue photoshoot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks like Princess Eugenie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All I see is ‘Lady Sarah Chatto’ with a sprinkling of soon-to-be Mrs. Moderately Rich, Auntie Pips
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Adorable. QE is who she looks like to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse