KP released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday

The Duchess of Cambridge loves taking photos of her children. I wouldn’t say that Kate is really an accomplished photographer, but she’s very keen about photography. For major milestones – bitthdays, getting-out-of-work holidays – William and Kate will release new photos of their children, and sometimes the photos are taken by Kate. This is one of those times. Princess Charlotte turns two years old tomorrow and instead of producing another creepy, ghostly video of the kids, Kensington Palace just released one photo of Charlotte, taken by her mother.

Random thoughts on the photo: Charlotte’s hair is getting so long! And the sheep cardigan is adorable. It’s amazing that Kate styles her daughter’s hair with a thoughtful barrette to keep the hair out of her face, and yet Kate cannot do that for herself. Many have debated whether Charlotte takes after the Middleton side of the family or the Windsor side of the family. Personally, I see very little Spencer in Charlotte, but I do see a lot of Windsor and Middleton. She looks like her grandmother Carole and her great-granny, the Queen.

Here’s what KP posted alongside the photos:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈

The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.

So it was taken at Anmer Hall. I guess Anmer has a lot of hay? I’ve seen photos of Anmer – I don’t think there’s a barn in sight. So where did all of this hay come from? Also: how long will Kate and William be able to get away with marking their kids’ major milestones in this way?

Photos courtesy of Instagram/the Duchess of Cambridge and Getty.

 

63 Responses to “KP released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday”

  1. Syko says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:02 am

    She’s all Middleton, isn’t she? Poor baby.

    Reply
  2. Sixer says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I just posted about that photo on the other thread. She’s the spitting image of Her Maj.

    Reply
  3. MunichGirl says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:03 am

    She looks like Carole/Pippa, esp. the eyes.

    And before anyone says she looks like TQ, she doesn’t (IMO) – it’s Lady Louise who looks like TQ.

    Reply
  4. Jack Daniels is my patronus says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:03 am

    I’m confused…. didn’t the other royal story today say she has “Middleton dark eyes”? Her eyes look blue in this photo…. maybe whoever wrote the other article was just making stuff up

    Reply
  5. Erinn says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:05 am

    She’s such a sweet little thing. Genuinely adorable. I can see some of the queen too, though first glance she’s definitely takes after the Middleton’s.

    Reply
  6. sarri says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:06 am

    I know that Wills and Kate try to protect their kids (or at least they say that) and that’s why they don’t publish many pics etc. but I don’t know… no one will relate to them when they’re older and maybe more and more people ask themselves why they should fund them.

    Reply
  7. amy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Yeah, she’s a Middleton. She reminds me of Carole and George reminds me of Michael.

    Reply
  8. Shambles says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:09 am

    She looks clever. I’m sure she needs to be, being the younger sister of King George the Terrible.

    Reply
  9. DavidBowie says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

    What a cutie pie! She does favor the queen.

    Reply
  10. Anne says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I see Queen Carole eyes, but Charlotte looks lovely, shame that we see Ch& G pictures so rare.

    Reply
  11. Jegede says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:10 am

    Her eyes don’t look dark to me like the DM (ha!) said;they look blue.

    I don’t see Carole Middleton, Princess Margaret, or Queen Elizabeth in her, all I see is William. Always have.

    If Charlotte’s hair was blonde, it would be game-over.

    Reply
  12. AfricanBoy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:12 am

    All I can see is Pippa.

    Reply
  13. Indira says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I always thought she looks like her grandmother Carole but she starts to look like William. Don’t know whether that’s a good thing or not.. ^^

    Reply
  14. alfaQ says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:19 am

    … a normal-looking kid.

    Reply
  15. Sullivan says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Cute kid. I like her style.

    Reply
  16. AG-UK says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:23 am

    She’s cute I love that age those chubby cheeks. Mine is 16 wish I could go back in time 😕

    Reply
  17. Abbess Tansy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:24 am

    She is a cutie pie. She definitely has the queen’s eyes and a certain way she gazes at things like the queen.

    Reply
  18. Adele Dazeem says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:36 am

    I want that sheep cardigan for myself!! Adorable!

    Reply
  19. Sarah says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Pippa and Carole all the way.

    Reply
  20. MostlyMegan says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:38 am

    That background looks photoshopped in

    Reply
  21. Olga says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Kate’s not a very good photographer, is she? Just another amateur photo from her and her fancy cam.

    Reply
  22. Anitas says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Wow she’s grown! I’m not very good at guessing which member of the family the baby takes after. I just think she has the face of someone older than her age. She’s very cute though.

    Reply
  23. SleepyJane says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    She is absolutely precious. She looks like her father, to me.

    Reply
  24. Lainey says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

    The hay is what they’ve used to keep us plebs out. Like all normal country folk do.
    As for the picture- why would they pick a picture where she looks so nervous/unsure? From the little we’ve seen of her she seems like a right little blast of energy. Would showing us a bit of her personality really be to much? Or more than one pic. Think this is the least amount they’ve ever released. Last year we got three or four pics.
    I can;t believe how much she’s grown but then i remember its been over 4 months since we’ve last seen her.

    Reply
  25. graymatters says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

    She looks like Princess Eugenie.

    Reply
  26. Deveraux says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:58 am

    All I see is ‘Lady Sarah Chatto’ with a sprinkling of soon-to-be Mrs. Moderately Rich, Auntie Pips

    Reply
  27. Annie says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Adorable. QE is who she looks like to me.

    Reply

