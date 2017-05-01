KP released a photo of Princess Charlotte ahead of her second birthday

A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on May 1, 2017 at 2:02am PDT

The Duchess of Cambridge loves taking photos of her children. I wouldn’t say that Kate is really an accomplished photographer, but she’s very keen about photography. For major milestones – bitthdays, getting-out-of-work holidays – William and Kate will release new photos of their children, and sometimes the photos are taken by Kate. This is one of those times. Princess Charlotte turns two years old tomorrow and instead of producing another creepy, ghostly video of the kids, Kensington Palace just released one photo of Charlotte, taken by her mother.

Random thoughts on the photo: Charlotte’s hair is getting so long! And the sheep cardigan is adorable. It’s amazing that Kate styles her daughter’s hair with a thoughtful barrette to keep the hair out of her face, and yet Kate cannot do that for herself. Many have debated whether Charlotte takes after the Middleton side of the family or the Windsor side of the family. Personally, I see very little Spencer in Charlotte, but I do see a lot of Windsor and Middleton. She looks like her grandmother Carole and her great-granny, the Queen.

Here’s what KP posted alongside the photos:

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are delighted to share a new photograph of Princess Charlotte to mark her second birthday tomorrow. 🎈 The photograph was taken in April by The Duchess at their home in Norfolk. The Duke and Duchess are very pleased to share this photograph as they celebrate Princess Charlotte’s second birthday. Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank everyone for all of the lovely messages they have received, and hope that everyone enjoys this photograph of Princess Charlotte as much as they do.

So it was taken at Anmer Hall. I guess Anmer has a lot of hay? I’ve seen photos of Anmer – I don’t think there’s a barn in sight. So where did all of this hay come from? Also: how long will Kate and William be able to get away with marking their kids’ major milestones in this way?