Katy Perry compares her hair situation to ‘missing Barack Obama’…??

Here’s an Instagram of Katy Perry posing at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner last night. Katy is one of the chairs of this year’s Met Gala, and she’s performing some of her new music at the event, which… I feel sorry for those attendees, because Katy sort of sucks as a live performer.
I am interested in seeing what Katy wears – I bet she’ll get to wear vintage Commes des Garçons – just as I’m interested in seeing how different she looks with her increasingly short hair. Katy has spent the past few months going progressively shorter and blonder, taking a page of both Miley Cyrus and Scarlett Johansson’s books. Anyway, when some fan complained about Katy’s current hair situation, Katy “clapped back” and now people are really mad at her.
I'm sure we can all do without @katyperry right ??? #Loser pic.twitter.com/r9bQcuaCBi
— DJ SCREAM (@DJSCREAM) April 30, 2017
She says to the camera, “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair.’ Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.” At first I was like… do people think this is racist? Is it racist? No, it’s not racist. Right? I feel like I’m missing a piece of the controversy. Katy is being rude, she’s being really dumb, but is it offensively dumb? Not really. Mostly I’m irritated because she compares a fan missing her old hair color to “missing the time when we had an elegant, thoughtful, intelligent president in office.” She’s being stupid but not offensively so.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Instagram.
I think people find it the latest in the string of dumb and insensitive comments. No it’s not racist. It’s thoughtless
Exactly. She’s thoughtless. i figured she’d think more after her obnoxious Britney comment.
Here’s the thing. I have read many times in the past few years that behind that bubbly and colorful facade she is an extreme ignorant and an extreme asshole. Now when her career is slowing down and people are more sceptical about her she just can’t hide her nastiness so easily.
It’s just not funny, is it? And also doesn’t really make much sense? I’m not offended, just not amused. I have very little time for her these days
Not racist, in our ever growing pc society, people always go there. I think she’s just annoyed that her hair looks so bad that she’s getting an attitude. No worries KP, hair grows back and extensions can be your friend.
@ Nancy — 2 things
I dont know if its ever growing pc society or just more white and men people (lol) showing out on they’re true feelings in the guise of (aw man it was a joke) and society is not tolerating any longer….
And you’re right…. katy is getting an attitude bec that ISH is bad :/
I’m probably the only one here but I never liked her… I don’t know what it is but I just find her unlikeable.
You’re not alone. 🙋
Just dumb.
I think she was trying to be witty but it just makes zero sense, especially because she went balls to the wall for HRC. If she was a Trumpster it would make more sense.
I know, it was completely off-brand for her to make light of the current administration as a simple “times change, lol”.
What does she even mean?!
You guys hear about her N-bomb situation?
This woman is such a tone deaf jackass.
A while back I saw a documentary on her career and
a) she is not the brightest bulb out there and
b) she came across as pretty self-centered
However, I absolutely adore her short, blond hair. It makes her eyes pop and suits her face way better than that awful Morticia style.
I don’t think what she said is racist. Stupid and not funny, yes. I cannot stand her. I wish she would go away.
To add, The Weeknd’s music producer came out on twitter with a good ol’ “I told you so”. It allegedly turns out that back in 2013, while he was partying in Paris with Katy and several other people, she had no issue saying the n word to him and his friends, even when he told her it made him unconfortable.
He tweeted it about the situation in 2013, said that most people didnt believe him and brought it back up last night.
Oh please, this is not racist. Did you all read the NYTimes article about Asian salads being racist in a 12 paragraph rant? The writer got ripped to shreds in the comments, a recommended read for a good laugh.
And not everyone can rock a short haircut, this look is not working for her.
I *think* she was just (very poorly) saying, there’s better things to worry about and/or miss than her hair. And, I am definitely not a Perry fan but, that was my take away from the comment.
