Katy Perry compares her hair situation to ‘missing Barack Obama’…??

Here’s an Instagram of Katy Perry posing at Anna Wintour’s pre-Met Gala dinner last night. Katy is one of the chairs of this year’s Met Gala, and she’s performing some of her new music at the event, which… I feel sorry for those attendees, because Katy sort of sucks as a live performer.

I am interested in seeing what Katy wears – I bet she’ll get to wear vintage Commes des Garçons – just as I’m interested in seeing how different she looks with her increasingly short hair. Katy has spent the past few months going progressively shorter and blonder, taking a page of both Miley Cyrus and Scarlett Johansson’s books. Anyway, when some fan complained about Katy’s current hair situation, Katy “clapped back” and now people are really mad at her.

She says to the camera, “Oh, someone says, ‘I miss your old black hair.’ Oh, really? Do you miss Barack Obama as well? Oh, OK. Times change. Bye! See you guys later.” At first I was like… do people think this is racist? Is it racist? No, it’s not racist. Right? I feel like I’m missing a piece of the controversy. Katy is being rude, she’s being really dumb, but is it offensively dumb? Not really. Mostly I’m irritated because she compares a fan missing her old hair color to “missing the time when we had an elegant, thoughtful, intelligent president in office.” She’s being stupid but not offensively so.