Reince Priebus: We’re ‘looking at’ ways to change the First Amendment

When the word police come for me, I already have my argument: I haven’t been writing about Donald Trump, I’ve been writing about some guy named Emperor Baby Fists this whole time. You know him, he also goes by Bigly, Agent Orange, Easy D and Rancid Sack of Garbage. My inane nicknames for that guy will be my saving grace when they abolish the first amendment and America becomes a banana republic where citizens and journalists can be thrown in jail for criticizing the emperor. This is Emperor Baby Fists’ dream scenario. Reince Priebus, the White House Chief of Staff, appeared on one of the Sunday morning political shows. He got into an exchange with journalist Jonathan Karl, and read what happened:

KARL: I want to ask you about two things the President has said on related issues. First of all, there was what he said about opening up the libel laws. Tweeting “the failing New York Times has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change the libel laws?” That would require, as I understand it, a constitutional amendment. Is he really going to pursue that? Is that something he wants to pursue?

PRIEBUS: I think it’s something that we’ve looked at. How that gets executed or whether that goes anywhere is a different story. But when you have articles out there that have no basis or fact and we’re sitting here on 24/7 cable companies writing stories about constant contacts with Russia and all these other matters—

KARL: So you think the President should be able to sue the New York Times for stories he doesn’t like?

PRIEBUS: Here’s what I think. I think that newspapers and news agencies need to be more responsible with how they report the news. I am so tired.

KARL: I don’t think anybody would disagree with that. It’s about whether or not the President should have a right to sue them.

PRIEBUS: And I already answered the question. I said this is something that is being looked at. But it’s something that as far as how it gets executed, where we go with it, that’s another issue.

[From Talking Points Memo]

As TPM correctly points out, Priebus is confirming that this White House is seriously considering taking some action on… the First Amendment. Emperor Bigly does not understand the First Amendment (much less the entire Constitution) and he has his team “looking at” ways to change the constitution. To limit the free press, to change the libel laws. Because the emperor is a small, petty, thin-skinned moron who hates to be criticized. Come at me, word police.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

return home

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

38 Responses to “Reince Priebus: We’re ‘looking at’ ways to change the First Amendment”

  1. Abbess Tansy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    His skin is so thin it’s peeling back to show the lizard he is underneath.

    Reply
  2. Mousyb says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Aside from this being ridiculous, un American, and wrong, wont this backfire with the trolls and deplorables who rely on the First Amendment to exist??

    Reply
  3. Kimmy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:47 am

    What the actual f***k?!?!

    Reply
  4. Shambles says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:48 am

    What the fuck? And they thought the women’s march was massive? Imagine the protests if they try to mess with the first amendment.

    The only comfort I have here is that Reince Priebus is saying it, and I don’t think he’s mentally sound at this point.

    Reply
  5. kNY says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:49 am

    I just can’t with these people.

    Also, I refer to Reince Priebus as “Reince ‘the dishes’ Priebus” in my head. He’s got the name of a Hunger Games villain.

    Reply
  6. bleu_moon says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Well there goes the “Priebus is the reasonable mainstream conservative guy” narrative. The GOP, alleged lovers of constitutional originalism, are proposing a change to the First Amendment because they’re butt hurt. Rather rich that they want to change libel laws now after their use of Cambridge Analytica’s data mining and faux news to win an election.

    Reply
  7. minx says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Fortunately Trump alone can’t “change” libel law or the First Amendment, and RP knows that.

    Reply
  8. Olga says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Dictatorship is coming.

    Reply
  9. third ginger says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    This is the garbage trump’s stooges spout all the time in interviews. They are always “looking at” some nonsense or other. No one, including the few sensible Republicans left, would be a party to this.

    Reply
  10. Sixer says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:52 am

    You know, on the 2017 Press Freedom Index, the US is 44th in the world. The UK is 40th.

    I honestly think it’s long past time both our countries stopped banging on about our so-called exceptionalism and mythical freedoms. Truth be told, we ain’t shit.

    Reply
  11. Cynthia says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:53 am

    I just feel like we are watching America become dictatorship and there is nothing we can do about it. It seems this kind of talk is now normal.

    Reply
    • TheOtherOne says:
      May 1, 2017 at 9:13 am

      Please don’t worry about it, Cynthia. They talk out of their asses day 1, retract on day 2 and pass nothing into law a week later. The Donald ended his 100 days into office signing one piece of legislation: a one week stop-gap funding bill. That’s it.

      Reply
  12. HK9 says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Here they go again, trying to kill us with their stupidity. Usually they say these things to deflect from what they are actually doing (they don’t have the brains or inclination to actually mess with the constitution) so It makes me wonder, what they’re trying to cover up this time…..

    Reply
  13. Juls says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:53 am

    So, I’ll attempt to translate this. Agent Orange doesn’t like it when people disagree with him publicly or say mean things about him. So he orders his minions to re-write the first amendment. They advise him, this cannot be done. So he stomps his feet and has a toddler tantrum. So they tell him, we’ll look into it. Then come back and tell him, it’s BIGLY complicated and cannot be done. Agent Orange gets his pacifier and blanket and takes a nap while Ivanka strokes his hair. He doesn’t like complicated things.

    Reply
  14. Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:58 am

    This is scary. As a Brit can amendments be made to the constitution and what is the process? What would need to happen for that to take place?

    Its not just Emperor Bigly here, its the whole republican party? They are running scared about the Russian campaign links? They want to control the media to stop the people finding out what illegal things they are doing or have done.

    Its Turkey 2.0 who blocked Wikipedia (WTF???) from the country over the weekend. Turkey who has in the past blocked access to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

    Reply
  15. Nicole says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:59 am

    This is just one of the many alarming pieces to building a fascist police state. Not surprised since I saw this coming but still scary af

    Reply
  16. Tiffany says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:59 am

    Hey, do you remember when Banana Republic was a place to shop for overpriced work clothes. Yeah, me too.

    Reply
  17. Abbess Tansy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I saw this story yesterday and couldn’t believe it. This hypocritical, misogynistic, pathological liar and fraud wants to limit one of the bedrocks of our society!! He’s losing it, he’s really not playing with a full deck. The delusion is so strong with this one that he doesn’t realize that no matter what he will never be universally accepted or admired. This need for approval and the need to be the center of attention (no one else can be more admired and be in the spotlight but him) is so needy like a black hole of need.

    Reply
  18. Karen says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:00 am

    Hmmm, so I guess it’s perfectly fine for the damned president to spew lie after lie and not be held to the same standards that he wants to hold the press to. He is a disgrace.

    Reply
  19. Esmom says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:01 am

    I might be frightened about this except that Bigly is being thwarted on the Muslim ban, healthcare, the Wall…he’ll never be able to effect changes like this. His incompetence is what is saving us from his malevolence, to paraphrase Jon Lovett at Crooked Media

    Reply
  20. robyn says:
    May 1, 2017 at 9:03 am

    It’s true an authoritarian like Trump would want to giggle with the systems that dampen his rule in any way. However, I heard a theory that this, too, is meant to distract for some new Russian information coming out soon.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment