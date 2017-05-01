Reince Priebus: We’re ‘looking at’ ways to change the First Amendment

When the word police come for me, I already have my argument: I haven’t been writing about Donald Trump, I’ve been writing about some guy named Emperor Baby Fists this whole time. You know him, he also goes by Bigly, Agent Orange, Easy D and Rancid Sack of Garbage. My inane nicknames for that guy will be my saving grace when they abolish the first amendment and America becomes a banana republic where citizens and journalists can be thrown in jail for criticizing the emperor. This is Emperor Baby Fists’ dream scenario. Reince Priebus, the White House Chief of Staff, appeared on one of the Sunday morning political shows. He got into an exchange with journalist Jonathan Karl, and read what happened:

KARL: I want to ask you about two things the President has said on related issues. First of all, there was what he said about opening up the libel laws. Tweeting “the failing New York Times has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change the libel laws?” That would require, as I understand it, a constitutional amendment. Is he really going to pursue that? Is that something he wants to pursue?

PRIEBUS: I think it’s something that we’ve looked at. How that gets executed or whether that goes anywhere is a different story. But when you have articles out there that have no basis or fact and we’re sitting here on 24/7 cable companies writing stories about constant contacts with Russia and all these other matters—

KARL: So you think the President should be able to sue the New York Times for stories he doesn’t like?

PRIEBUS: Here’s what I think. I think that newspapers and news agencies need to be more responsible with how they report the news. I am so tired.

KARL: I don’t think anybody would disagree with that. It’s about whether or not the President should have a right to sue them.

PRIEBUS: And I already answered the question. I said this is something that is being looked at. But it’s something that as far as how it gets executed, where we go with it, that’s another issue.