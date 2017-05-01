Reince Priebus: We’re ‘looking at’ ways to change the First Amendment

When the word police come for me, I already have my argument: I haven’t been writing about Donald Trump, I’ve been writing about some guy named Emperor Baby Fists this whole time. You know him, he also goes by Bigly, Agent Orange, Easy D and Rancid Sack of Garbage. My inane nicknames for that guy will be my saving grace when they abolish the first amendment and America becomes a banana republic where citizens and journalists can be thrown in jail for criticizing the emperor. This is Emperor Baby Fists’ dream scenario. Reince Priebus, the White House Chief of Staff, appeared on one of the Sunday morning political shows. He got into an exchange with journalist Jonathan Karl, and read what happened:
KARL: I want to ask you about two things the President has said on related issues. First of all, there was what he said about opening up the libel laws. Tweeting “the failing New York Times has disgraced the media world. Gotten me wrong for two solid years. Change the libel laws?” That would require, as I understand it, a constitutional amendment. Is he really going to pursue that? Is that something he wants to pursue?
PRIEBUS: I think it’s something that we’ve looked at. How that gets executed or whether that goes anywhere is a different story. But when you have articles out there that have no basis or fact and we’re sitting here on 24/7 cable companies writing stories about constant contacts with Russia and all these other matters—
KARL: So you think the President should be able to sue the New York Times for stories he doesn’t like?
PRIEBUS: Here’s what I think. I think that newspapers and news agencies need to be more responsible with how they report the news. I am so tired.
KARL: I don’t think anybody would disagree with that. It’s about whether or not the President should have a right to sue them.
PRIEBUS: And I already answered the question. I said this is something that is being looked at. But it’s something that as far as how it gets executed, where we go with it, that’s another issue.
As TPM correctly points out, Priebus is confirming that this White House is seriously considering taking some action on… the First Amendment. Emperor Bigly does not understand the First Amendment (much less the entire Constitution) and he has his team “looking at” ways to change the constitution. To limit the free press, to change the libel laws. Because the emperor is a small, petty, thin-skinned moron who hates to be criticized. Come at me, word police.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
His skin is so thin it’s peeling back to show the lizard he is underneath.
Aside from this being ridiculous, un American, and wrong, wont this backfire with the trolls and deplorables who rely on the First Amendment to exist??
Yeah, it’s funny how he talks about all the “fake news” out there with no sense of irony. What a bunch of morons if they think they can get any traction on this whatsoever.
And that’s where Hassan Minhaj killed it on Saturday. When he pointed out that the president will never defend the amendment that allows him to lie on Twitter.
I think they assume that their free speech rights will not be abridged.
They need to be careful what they wish for. These things work both ways and they would basically be declaring open season on Breitbart, Limbaugh, Howie Carr, Fox & friends and on and on and on
What the actual f***k?!?!
Exactly! WTF?
What the fuck? And they thought the women’s march was massive? Imagine the protests if they try to mess with the first amendment.
The only comfort I have here is that Reince Priebus is saying it, and I don’t think he’s mentally sound at this point.
From the twitter folks I read, he’s involved with the treason. It can’t be a comfortable few weeks waiting to see what you’re being indicted for, much less the fear of someday going to prison, basically forever.
I doubt that “mentally sound” does exist in this administration.
Yup. Anyone who would agree to work for Donald Trump is already losing points. I don’t want to say they’re all mentally unsound, but they’re all shitty, shitty humans.
As for Reince himself, I do think he’s losing it a little bit, what with the stress of being a spineless, treasonous fuck.
This isn’t as far fetched as it sounds. The far right and big biz have teemed up push for a constitutional convention. For far, 28 of the necessary 34 states have passed resolutions to convene a convention. With 33 states currently controlled by Republicans, we are dangerously close to something that was previously unthinkable.
http://inthesetimes.com/article/19811/constitutional-convention-of-states-alec-balanced-budget-corporate-america
I hope you’re right that people will protest. However, most voters are complacent and uninterested in details. Media fails to educate the masses.
There should be a lot more outrage about the Russian interference but very few Republicans are concerned. People don’t seem to realize that democracy is not a spectator sport.
This election has shown how dictatorships come about in third world countries and how it happened in Turkey that people’s rights have recently been diminished. Come to think of it, in Turkey there were protests but sadly it had all gone too far, maybe there was cheating, and marches couldn’t help.
I just can’t with these people.
Also, I refer to Reince Priebus as “Reince ‘the dishes’ Priebus” in my head. He’s got the name of a Hunger Games villain.
Well there goes the “Priebus is the reasonable mainstream conservative guy” narrative. The GOP, alleged lovers of constitutional originalism, are proposing a change to the First Amendment because they’re butt hurt. Rather rich that they want to change libel laws now after their use of Cambridge Analytica’s data mining and faux news to win an election.
Rancid Penis sold his soul a looooooong time ago. He’s got an IV of the kool aide in his arm.
Rancid Penis…omg…yassss. That is his new name. Thank you, Shambles!
Fortunately Trump alone can’t “change” libel law or the First Amendment, and RP knows that.
Dictatorship is coming.
This is the garbage trump’s stooges spout all the time in interviews. They are always “looking at” some nonsense or other. No one, including the few sensible Republicans left, would be a party to this.
You know, on the 2017 Press Freedom Index, the US is 44th in the world. The UK is 40th.
I honestly think it’s long past time both our countries stopped banging on about our so-called exceptionalism and mythical freedoms. Truth be told, we ain’t shit.
“Truth be told, we ain’t shit.”
Cheers to that, Sixer.
*glugs a morning beer*
SIXER WINSSSSSS AGAIN!!!!!
THIS
No, we aren’t particularly “shit,” but what makes it so frustrating is that the ideals are there in the Constitution (that wholly offensive “three-fifths” crap reminds us that Trump was basically ever with us). We are supposed to be better than this. And hopefully more people get active. I know so many who are so, so complacent.
I just feel like we are watching America become dictatorship and there is nothing we can do about it. It seems this kind of talk is now normal.
Please don’t worry about it, Cynthia. They talk out of their asses day 1, retract on day 2 and pass nothing into law a week later. The Donald ended his 100 days into office signing one piece of legislation: a one week stop-gap funding bill. That’s it.
Here they go again, trying to kill us with their stupidity. Usually they say these things to deflect from what they are actually doing (they don’t have the brains or inclination to actually mess with the constitution) so It makes me wonder, what they’re trying to cover up this time…..
So, I’ll attempt to translate this. Agent Orange doesn’t like it when people disagree with him publicly or say mean things about him. So he orders his minions to re-write the first amendment. They advise him, this cannot be done. So he stomps his feet and has a toddler tantrum. So they tell him, we’ll look into it. Then come back and tell him, it’s BIGLY complicated and cannot be done. Agent Orange gets his pacifier and blanket and takes a nap while Ivanka strokes his hair. He doesn’t like complicated things.
This is scary. As a Brit can amendments be made to the constitution and what is the process? What would need to happen for that to take place?
Its not just Emperor Bigly here, its the whole republican party? They are running scared about the Russian campaign links? They want to control the media to stop the people finding out what illegal things they are doing or have done.
Its Turkey 2.0 who blocked Wikipedia (WTF???) from the country over the weekend. Turkey who has in the past blocked access to Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.
This is just one of the many alarming pieces to building a fascist police state. Not surprised since I saw this coming but still scary af
Hey, do you remember when Banana Republic was a place to shop for overpriced work clothes. Yeah, me too.
I do remember Banana Republic! *waxes nostalgically*
I saw this story yesterday and couldn’t believe it. This hypocritical, misogynistic, pathological liar and fraud wants to limit one of the bedrocks of our society!! He’s losing it, he’s really not playing with a full deck. The delusion is so strong with this one that he doesn’t realize that no matter what he will never be universally accepted or admired. This need for approval and the need to be the center of attention (no one else can be more admired and be in the spotlight but him) is so needy like a black hole of need.
Hmmm, so I guess it’s perfectly fine for the damned president to spew lie after lie and not be held to the same standards that he wants to hold the press to. He is a disgrace.
NBC fired Billy Bush for the Access Hollywood tape. The standards are below a gossip show.
I might be frightened about this except that Bigly is being thwarted on the Muslim ban, healthcare, the Wall…he’ll never be able to effect changes like this. His incompetence is what is saving us from his malevolence, to paraphrase Jon Lovett at Crooked Media
It’s true an authoritarian like Trump would want to giggle with the systems that dampen his rule in any way. However, I heard a theory that this, too, is meant to distract for some new Russian information coming out soon.
