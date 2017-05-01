Donald Trump doesn’t know much about Andrew Jackson or the Civil War

One of my favorite (?) stories from the 100 Days of Bigly was “Donald Trump & Sean Spicer seem to think Frederick Douglass is still alive.” It’s true. Emperor Baby Fists gave a speech for Black History Month in which he used present-tense verbs to describe how Frederick Douglass is still around – they’re golf buddies! – and he’s being recognized more and more for all of the great work he does. Our emperor, it seems, has difficulties understanding time, chronology, history and so much more. Which makes it extra fun when he’s asked anything about any historical figure.

So, Emperor Bigly has a thing about Andrew Jackson. Jackson was our seventh president and he was a piece of sh-t. He oversaw a massive genocide of Native American people, he was big on “white Southern pride,” he bought and sold human beings as slaves, and generally seemed like a violent, image-obsessed and honor-obsessed sociopath and narcissist. Emperor Bigly perhaps sees himself in the history of Andrew Jackson, although I honestly don’t believe for a second that Bigly even knows that much about Jackson. Trump is barely literate – it’s not like he would even skim a biography of Jackson. Jackson died in 1845, more than fifteen years before the start of the Civil War. This is what Emperor Bigly said about Jackson in a new interview:

President Trump during an interview that airs Monday questioned why the country had a Civil War and suggested former President Andrew Jackson could have prevented it had he served later. “I mean had Andrew Jackson been a little bit later you wouldn’t have had the Civil War. He was a very tough person, but he had a big heart,” Trump said during an interview with the Washington Examiner’s Salena Zito. “He was really angry that he saw what was happening with regard to the Civil War, he said ‘There’s no reason for this.’” The president further questioned why the country could not have solved the Civil War. “People don’t realize, you know, the Civil War, if you think about it, why?” Trump said during the edition of “Main Street Meets the Beltway” scheduled to air on SiriusXM. “People don’t ask that question, but why was there the Civil War? Why could that one not have been worked out?” During the interview, the president also compared his win to that of Jackson. “My campaign and win was most like Andrew Jackson, with his campaign. And I said, when was Andrew Jackson? It was 1828. That’s a long time ago,” Trump said. “That’s Andrew Jackson. And he had a very, very mean and nasty campaign. Because they said this was the meanest and the nastiest. And unfortunately, it continues.”

[From The Hill]

Political journalists are going crazy about this, Twitter is going crazy and everyone is like “Jackson died in 1845, for the love of God.” I’ll say this: before today, if you had asked me, I wouldn’t have known when Jackson died. I probably would have assumed that he was still alive for the start of the Civil War too. Now, that being said, I’m not out here frontin’ like Jackson is my favorite president. If you’re going to BE the president and talk about your favorite president, maybe you should at least know the time frame of his life, right?

Personally, I find it more disturbing that Trump doesn’t understand ANYTHING about the intricacies of how and why the Civil War began and how we got to that point. It wasn’t a petty Twitter beef that escalated over the course of a week. Someone send Bigly the Wiki link for Bleeding Kansas.