Who was the biggest hypocritical jackass at the Met Gala: Goop, Amy or Lena?

FYI: This is a post devoted to the jackasses who publicly complained about attending the Met Gala in years past but magically came out for this year’s gala.

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the 2013 Met Gala wearing a really terrible hot pink dress with sleeves. Following that Met Gala, Gwyneth bitched and moaned about how terrible, un-fun and crowded the galas had become and she boldly declared that she would never return. All it took was four years for Gwyneth to break her promise! Basically, now that Gwyneth and Anna Wintour are in business together – Conde Nast is putting out Goop: The Magazine – Gwyneth now gets to come out for the Met Gala again. How predictable. Once again, Gwyneth wore a pink Calvin Klein and Jesus, I hate this. It’s boring. It’s off-theme. She’s worn sh-t that looks just like this a million other times.

Speaking of people who swore they would never return to the Met Gala, here’s Amy Schumer in Zac Posen. Amy attended last year’s gala and she also bitched and moaned about how the whole thing felt like a “farce,” and “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f—king a–holes.” And: “I have no interest in fashion … I don’t care.” So, what else is there to say? Her dress sucks. I wish she had just stayed home.

And here’s the last one of this trifecta of stupidity and hypocrisy: Lena Dunham. Lena wore a comforter by Elizabeth Kennedy and she looked awful. Lena also publicly complained about the gala, but more people paid attention to the fact that she made some really gross comments about Michael B. Jordan and Odell Beckham Jr. after the gala.