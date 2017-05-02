Who was the biggest hypocritical jackass at the Met Gala: Goop, Amy or Lena?

The Met Gala 2017

FYI: This is a post devoted to the jackasses who publicly complained about attending the Met Gala in years past but magically came out for this year’s gala.

Gwyneth Paltrow attended the 2013 Met Gala wearing a really terrible hot pink dress with sleeves. Following that Met Gala, Gwyneth bitched and moaned about how terrible, un-fun and crowded the galas had become and she boldly declared that she would never return. All it took was four years for Gwyneth to break her promise! Basically, now that Gwyneth and Anna Wintour are in business together – Conde Nast is putting out Goop: The Magazine – Gwyneth now gets to come out for the Met Gala again. How predictable. Once again, Gwyneth wore a pink Calvin Klein and Jesus, I hate this. It’s boring. It’s off-theme. She’s worn sh-t that looks just like this a million other times.

Speaking of people who swore they would never return to the Met Gala, here’s Amy Schumer in Zac Posen. Amy attended last year’s gala and she also bitched and moaned about how the whole thing felt like a “farce,” and “We’re dressed up like a bunch of f—king a–holes.” And: “I have no interest in fashion … I don’t care.” So, what else is there to say? Her dress sucks. I wish she had just stayed home.

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

And here’s the last one of this trifecta of stupidity and hypocrisy: Lena Dunham. Lena wore a comforter by Elizabeth Kennedy and she looked awful. Lena also publicly complained about the gala, but more people paid attention to the fact that she made some really gross comments about Michael B. Jordan and Odell Beckham Jr. after the gala.

Lena Dunham arrives at the Met Gala in New York City

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

66 Responses to “Who was the biggest hypocritical jackass at the Met Gala: Goop, Amy or Lena?”

  1. Chelly says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:43 am

    Gwyneth always thinks she looks hotter than she does, ive always said this…must be the reason she doesn’t eat octopussy so let’s just hand out the snooze award, i’ll hand you my alarm clock. Amy & Lena, are runner-ups

    Reply
    • Tw says:
      May 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

      Exactly. And she thinks she’s sexy. But no. No no no. Plus she always looks the same. I don’t need to see her middle part, flat-ironed hair in yet another pink dress. Make it stop!

      Reply
    • Anilehcim says:
      May 2, 2017 at 9:04 am

      Gwyneth just all around thinks she is better looking than she is, and that she is a better human being in general than she actually is. I have never personally found her or her shapeless body very attractive. I’ve always found her face to be very masculine looking. That dress looks like a cheap prom dress.

      Reply
  2. Snazzy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:43 am

    They should have all stayed home. Totally ridiculous.

    Reply
  3. sarri says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:44 am

    I’ve the feeling that Amy tries to change her image and desperately wants to be part of the HW elite.

    Reply
  4. SKF says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:45 am

    At least Lena was somewhat on theme… this dress is a play on a few different Comme des Garçons dresses. But yeah… they shouldn’t go when they just bitch and moan about it.

    Reply
  5. OSTONE says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:46 am

    All of them are hypocrites. I have a feeling goopy would have stayed away forever if the Goop magazine weren’t a thing. Then Amy and Lena with their “I am so different and an outsider” shtick came back just the year after. Yawn.

    Reply
  6. rachel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:49 am

    Amazing assholes combo. They are all tragically ridiculous by the way.

    Reply
  7. eXo says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:49 am

    I’m not surprised that Amy and Lena attented the MET gala. They say a lot of (stupid) things – although they don’t really mean it – just to stay in the media.

    Reply
    • Pumpkin Pie says:
      May 2, 2017 at 7:45 am

      I am surprised Anna Wintour allowed them back. Goopy knows the right places to kiss.

      I don’t understand the guests are not required to respect the theme. I do understand that it can be difficult and expensive but those pageant and supremely bland gowns like Goop 2017 are so out of place and ruin the event for me. I am not even into fashion.

      What does AW gain from inviting all those people who don’t bother to make an effort? There are other occasions for “ordinary” gowns – like movie premieres etc.

      Reply
  8. MostlyMegan says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:50 am

    I was stunned to see Gwyneth attended – but then again not so much she she and Anna Wintour seem to be friends again with the launch of the Goop Magazine by Conde Nast (which Anna Wintour runs). Money trumps everything. Anyway, back in 2013 when the Met Gala theme was Punk, Gwyneth did a Goop post on how she helped design her hot pink long sleeved dress (which was awful). I think when she got to the event, the dress made her feel ugly, hot and uncomfortable, and she blamed how she FELT on the event itself. I think her dress this year is a reaction to that. No adherence to the theme (a slight f-you to the event), a dress that showcases her toned body and probably perfectly comfortable. Since the Goop empire is focusing more and more on ‘wellness’ than fashion, she can afford to stop trying to be cutting edge and just look toned and non-threatening.

    Reply
  9. Tanguerita says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:53 am

    Since Dunham lost some weight she seems to feel obligated to pose with her mouth half open – probably her idea of sexy. Frankly, all three look like idiots which they are.

    Reply
  10. greenmonster says:
    May 2, 2017 at 6:59 am

    So, this is what an exclusive gala looks like? People who bitched about the event before, Hailey Baldwin, Sofia Richie and Victoria’s Secret models?

    Reply
    • Miss S says:
      May 2, 2017 at 10:52 am

      To me, the issues with the Met gala are the same issues with fashion shows in general. They sold their souls to young celebrities to capitalize from their social media influence, the same with bloggers. Gradually it’s less about fashion and more about the star power, but nowadays it’s not even that. Fashion shows became a circus of “look at me being all ridiculous/being paid to be here” instead of the attention being focused on he designers work, the whole reason why the event was created in the first place.
      There’s no luxury or exclusivity anymore, they found a way to make everything look cheap and vulgar. Fashion may win $$ temporarily but in the long term I think it hurts the business because gradually the ones they want to attract as in buyers and celebs with certain status won’t want to be associated with any of it.

      Reply
  11. als says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:01 am

    LOOOL!
    Kaiser, you’re on fire!

    Reply
  12. MunichGirl says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:01 am

    I actually like GP’s dress *runsaway*

    Reply
  13. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:04 am

    I refuse to choose. All three are horribly entitled jackasses- even though I find Goop hilarious and awful at the same time.

    Reply
  14. Erinn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:05 am

    One nice thing: Lena does look a lot healthier since her weightloss, and seems happier.

    They all look like fools, but even though I really don’t like Lena’s dress – at least it was something different. Goop is all 90′s Teen Movie about a prom, Amy looks SO uncomfortable (and has such a bad case of mean-face) and the dress is ridiculous and looks as if it’s squeezing her to death – which could honestly be mostly due to fabric choice.

    Reply
  15. Indira says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Had Amy some work done? … or maybe I just need glasses.

    Reply
  16. bacondonut says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:11 am

    looks like a condom stretched over a passion killing dildo

    Reply
  17. Pumpkin Pie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Goop, because imb she has the highest profile and level of pretentiousness among those three.

    Reply
  18. Louise177 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Lena and Amy are the worst. They couldn’t stay away for a year while Gwyneth at least didn’t attend for a few years. It’s pathetic that considering how much they hated the gala last year they came running back.

    Reply
  19. Esmom says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:22 am

    I don’t hate Lena’s gown. Amy’s gown is terrible and she is the worst. I can’t muster up much about Goop either way except her eyes look different to me.

    Reply
  20. perplexed says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    I was prepared to make fun of Gwyneth, but then I saw Lena….what’s with the face she’s sporting?

    Reply
  21. detritus says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:27 am

    the theme is Commes Des Garcons, not really known for figure skimming dresses, and heres Gwen in a sparkly pink body con. If she hadn’t done the nod to architectural in the neckline, this would actually be the most on point, but she did, so this is her trying. Ugh. She’s the worst. Ever. Also dangerous.

    She almost accidentally was on point, In the sense that it is completely counter the trend and look for the night, which is kind of Rei’s thing.

    So accidentally close Goopy, but this is still the least on theme out of the three.

    The idea behind Schumers dress is interesting, her nails are the wrong colour and her styling is wrong for it.

    Dunham actually looks good. I like her dress, boots, and general styling but stroll do not like her face. Close your damn mouth and stop posing like you are 11 year olds.

    Reply
  22. Jeesie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:31 am

    I think people took Gwyneth’s comments a bit seriously, she was just riffing with the hosts during a boozy radio interview. It didn’t come off as the serious proclamation on the state of the Met Ball news outlets tried to make it out to be, and she’d often gone years without attending anyway.

    Amy on the other hand is a total hypocrite. And her dress is hideous.

    Reply
  23. smcollins says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:45 am

    Out of all the celebrities that do that stupid open mouth pose Lena’s is the absolute worst & most ridiculous looking. And, yes, about the hypocrisy of this trio.

    Reply
  24. Snowpea says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Gwyneth is starting to look a bit mental.

    Reply
  25. michelle says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Gwyneth’s face looks off lately. Botox? Lena’s dress is all kinds of awful.

    Reply
  26. msd says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:59 am

    Gwyneth’s face looks odd , especially in the first photo. I’m not sure what it is … I could also do without the tan lines.

    No fan of Lena but her dress is the most interesting here, and it’s at least trying to be on theme.

    Reply
  27. Lizzie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

    If gwyneth is the poster child for clean healthy living – I’ll happily keep eating Mcdonalds. She looks TERRIBLE. Her skin and hair are tragic. The last met gala she attended she tried to spin her pink dress as punk bc it was SO opposite the theme. Maybe she’s trying for that excuse a second time?

    Reply
  28. JustJen says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Considering how loudly Amy complained about being lumped in with “plus size” women, you would think she would dress more carefully. She could be a size 4 (HA!!) and that dress would still make her look like an overstuffed sausage. What on earth do they pay these stylists anyway?? Can’t they dress someone to look decent or at least a little complimentary? That is the most unflattering dress I’ve seen in years. And she does not have the face or the bone structure to pull off that slicked back hair nonsense (which I think looks horrible on most people, but I digress). Holy crap heap!!

    Reply
  29. HK9 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:37 am

    ALL of them look hideous. Blech.

    Reply
  30. KatM says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:50 am

    It is a trifecta of NO.

    Reply
  31. Jen says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:58 am

    I cannot handle Lena Dunham’s “sexy fashion face.” It’s so put on and ridiculous.

    Reply
  32. Anilehcim says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:08 am

    Lena always reminds me of a 12 year old girl… everything she does is just SO very try-hard. I’m looking at these pictures and the look on her face and her need to lift her dress to show off her clunky shoes just strikes me as a child’s idea of what’s sexy, cool and/or edgy.

    For someone who constantly preaches about how she has found the keys to a perfect life and has everything all figured out, Gwyneth Paltrow always looks so ROUGH to me. You can see the sun damage on her skin so clearly in these pics, her hair never looks healthy, and her body never actually looks in shape… she simply looks thin. I always am surprised that she’s only 44 because she looks at least 10 years older than that to me. Guess all that money she spends on ridiculous bullshit and all that restrictive eating does NOT do a body good.

    I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again: I do not understand why Amy Schumer has a career. Also… you can REALLY tell she’s a size 6 here (this is sarcasm).

    Reply
  33. serena says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:22 am

    God, Amy Schumer really pisses me off.

    Reply
  34. The New Classic says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I can’t with Gwenneth or Amy, but Lena’s makeup looks really good. Props to her makeup artist.

    Reply
  35. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:22 am

    It’s one thing to complain to your friends or family, but to publicly trash an event, declare you will never return, and then show up again is pretty tacky, IMO.
    I can’t stand any of these three, but right now with the commercials for her AWFUL looking movie airing all the time, Amy is top of this nope list.

    Reply
  36. Giddy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:30 am

    🎵Oh, I’m a size four, size four, size four🎵

    Reply
  37. annaloo. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:34 am

    I would sooner take health and wellness tips from Catherine Deneuve . She looks fabulous and fulfilled, effortlessly. I’d also be inclined to listen to her tips about sex too. Gwyneth looks like a a Malibu Barbie left in the sun too long, vibes as desperate and she looks bitten and dry . And yeah, something’s going on with her face.

    She’s trying too hard

    Reply
  38. fiorucci says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:57 am

    They look nice, Amy less so I’m rarely a fan of that kind of off shoulder sweetheart but she did respect the theme it looks like. Lena looks very cool. Gwyneth glows and that is a cute shoulder on her dress. They all have some talent and good contributions to society in my opinion.not everything is good that they do of course, and I haven’t enjoyed all of Amy’s stuff but there are some skits/ maybe episodes of her show that are really genius and hilarious. Haven’t been able to get through her latest netflix. Like Dave chapelles (which was good) lots of weird sex gross things and I don’t find this particularly interesting

    Reply

