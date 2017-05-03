Ben Affleck has moved out to ‘a house close by,’ ‘feels ready to date’

For the five people who will actually care about this story, Ben Affleck has moved out of the guest house on his family’s estate and is transitioning into a nearby home. This is probably the same home he was renting from Brooke Shields when he got busted having the nanny visit him at night, but we’re not supposed to remember that at all. We’re meant to think this is the first time he’s moving out and that its all happening according to plan, which seems to be the case PR-wise at least.
E! News has learned that the actor is moving out of the family home.
Moving trucks and vans were spotted outside of the family home earlier in the day.
“He found a house close by,” a source tells us. “They are both excited for the next step and they are happy that they have two loving homes for the kids.”
According to a source close to the actress, Affleck plans to have a daily role in their kids’ lives and will be just as involved as he always has been. “They will continue to spend holidays together and take family vacations,” the insider said. “Nothing is going to change from the past two years, other than that he will be living in a separate house nearby.”
As for his former wife of 10 years, Garner is “very supportive and they remain very amicable and friendly,” the source added. “There wasn’t any arguing or divvying up of property. She was very easygoing with the whole thing and they both want what’s best for each other.” According to the insider, Ben even consulted with Jen on where he would be living and made sure that she felt the kids would be happy there. Of course, their two daughters, Violet and Seraphina, and their son Samuel continue to be their main priority, “They didn’t want to alarm the kids or have them feel like Ben was leaving, so he has slowly moved out over time. But, as of Monday, he will be living at his new home,” the source explained. “They really want the kids to continue with their same routine and have assured them that that’s not going to change. However, in the next few weeks, they will start to spend regular time at Ben’s house as well.”
The physical separation also marks a new chapter in their romantic life. “Being single is a whole new world for Jen. She isn’t used to not having the kids around and being able to focus on herself,” the source said. “She is interested in dating, but it’s not a major priority. The kids will always come first. If she happens to meet someone, then she is open to that as well. But, she isn’t going to set her sights on finding someone.” Meanwhile, Affleck wants to dip his toes in the personal waters. “Ben is interested in dating,” the source elaborated. “He feels ready to date and will be putting himself out there.”
So this is preparing us for Affleck to get caught by the paparazzi with a new woman, right? There have been rumors that Affleck is still seeing that nanny, Christine Ouzounian, during his visits to New York but I can’t verify that at all. If so, it would be profoundly stupid considering how she went public to the press and kept calling the paparazzi on herself. Affleck is nothing but an idiot when it comes to that department. I hope he’s still going to sobriety meetings and/or seeing a sober coach/therapist. He’s about to have a whole lot of freedom.
These photos are from 4/30 of the entire family outside church and running errands and from 5/1. Credit: FameFlynet
Him being ready to date is what got him separated in the first place.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
totally!!! who would want to date his bloated cheating ass anyway…..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Literally millions of women. It’s a man’s world. He will not be lacking for ‘suitors’. His bar is famously low.
Like stripper/nanny/dancer low.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And yet, Saint Jen deemed him worthy of marriage and bearing 3 children. So what’s wrong with her? She must be as effed up as he is. The smart women ditched him before things got that far.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“the smart women” before Garner ended up divorced and with failed relationships anyway, so…I mean is Hollywood and men, in particular have a white card for doing whatever they want
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Chris Martin and Marc Anthony don’t have Ben Affleck’s myriad of problems. Gwyn and JLo continue to win.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hilarious comment! Yeah, Ben. Why dontcha try NOT dating? Sober dad’s enough for now.
Signed,
Judgy McJudgerson
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking of being judgy…
Has he ever really been an involved parent? He seems content to let Jen do most/all of the work.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hey, look who’s a mind reader! I was about to say the same thing. I think you beat me to it because I couldn’t stop rolling my eyes to type. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nailed it. And yes this is totally preparing us for him stepping out with someone
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! I still think there is a “big story” out there that they are trying to get a head of. I have thought that ever since TMZ announced the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Froggy…I spit out my tea. So true. Tell us something we don’t know, Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly. He’s been ready to date as soon as she popped out the first kid they had. He wanted out right from the beginning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What I was going to say.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s funny….a post for the five people that care LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And you must be one of the 5 since you cared enough to take the time to comment. 🙄
@froggy I was thinking the same thing. Ready to date? Did he ever stop?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
nah, came here to snark
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Astrid is snarking that nobody cares about him, not snarking at the people who posted comments!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is the first genuine smile I’ve seen on his face in years, lol. JS.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is info overkill. Who thinks this is a good idea to put all these details out there? The guy is fresh out of rehab and going through a divorce. Why would he want all this attention? The pictures from church on Sunday looked like she couldn’t stand to be near him. It is going to kill her to have to share the kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not experienced in recovery programs but isn’t dating not recommended for a period of time after a rehab stay? It’s been what? Weeks? He’s ready for more trouble is what this tells me.
While I believe this will be amicable overall (many divorces are) something feels off. It’s too much information, too much convincing. “They’re fine…fine…THEY’RE FINE DAMMIT!!” Ummm, did I ask? 🤔 I guess the Minivan needs reassuring?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They strongly suggest that you not date for the first year. Focus on sobriety, Ben.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But look at her shoes! Those are actually some nice shoes…because usually, it’s grandma sandals all the way
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are shockingly nice.
So what gives? Is new shoe style her breakup hair?
I would support this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Me too. I noticed the shoes too. Maybe it is the new breakup hair. But I’m all for it too. It’s about time. She usually have really expensive and chic handbags but they are overshadowed by her “just a mom/frumpy” attire. Do it for yourself, Jen. Up your style game.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1, I find her beautiful with a great body but her style is atrocious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I noticed them too! Finally, she has some shoe game
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jen says she’s not looking to date, but HER SHOES SAY OTHERWISE. This a girl who’s in crocks unless a gun is held to her head… the shoes don’t lie.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she’s trying. There were picture of this same outing where you can see what appears to be huge bruises on her inner thighs, covered by Spanx, typically from lipo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The shoes were the only things in this post I cared for! I’m apparently emotionally invested in Jen’s feet now…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s so awesome! ‘Cause I’m totally in the market for a bloated, substance abusing, lying , man-child with fidelity issues who really thinks it’s still 1999 and he’s a hot number…call me, Ben! 😛
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think he bought the Brooke Shields house. That’s been off the market for months. X17 or someone else reported that he lives several minutes away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the E! Video they actually say he’s casually seeing ” a few people” LOL
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ready to start dating? Did he ever stop dating?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He can never keep it together for very long. If course he’ll be busted with some floozy, of course he’ll date young women, maybe he’ll even join the DiCaprio ‘wolf pack.’ However, from Scott Foley to Michael Vartan to Ben, SHE does not do alone–someone wants to go public with her boyfriend.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wasn’t there already word about him “not dating seriously”? Which isn’t exactly the same as “not dating”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Out of curiosity I looked up the old Brook Shields house. It was sold back in November so I don’t think he bought that one. On another note I think it’s funny that some people think that he will end up with some floozy or tramp. LOL when has he ever taken a woman like that public? He is very image-conscious and whomever he actually lets the world know about will be good for his PR. It wouldn’t surprise me if he finds someone who is very accomplished and respected and down-to-Earth, specifically to do some image repair, which is how he ended up with Jennifer Garner in the first place. Eventually he’ll start to credit New Woman with turning his life around and helping him to overcome his demons and divorce, etc. I highly doubt that he’ll start dating strippers or something but he’s sneaky enough that he could probably do it and get away with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@gert he won’t ‘date’ strippers or questionable-type younger females but that doesn’t mean he won’t be ‘relating’ to them lol. The women he’ll eventually end up ‘dating’ ie. taking out in public will be age-appropriate (over 30), well-heeled with an accomplished career and firm professional background. She’ll have to be someone he can introduce his kids to, and spend time with them.
Who he’ll see in private is a totally different story however. That’s gonna be the real gossipy deal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Won’t be any different for him. He’s always cheated on Jennifer Garner with younger women. At least now he won’t be cheating on anyone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can’t wait for the nanny to come back! She has been waiting patiently.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That would be insanity. She tipped off photographers when she was photographed meeting him in LA and he obviously had to pay her off to get her to keep quiet after the story broke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t her fisherman beau eventually dump her? I hope she still has her used Lexus convertible and will do more pap walks.
She really lapped up the attention, but something suddenly shut her down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good.
Date Brad. Two alcoholics on the mend Hollywood style. One super skinny now, one fat. Both for inexplicable reasons, and both look like crap.
You can get together, drink like Liz and Dick, and play with each other’s dicks, and talk about how magnanimous you are while you are being so Hollywood-liberal. So annoying these people.
btw, why are sooo many Hollywood rich A list white men are alcoholics?
Jon Hamm, Colin, these two morons, Bradley Cooper, RDJ, Clooney, Johnny Depp… put the booze down when it stops giving you pleasure but makes you act like an ass. How difficult is that?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why are so many Hollywood stars alcoholics? Are you aware there are alcoholics in every profession; but no one is interested in whether a local dentist or an architect is an alcoholic so they don’t write about them. And alcoholism is not limited to a particular ethnicity either. “Put the booze down” isn’t really a well thought out treatment programme either. “How difficult is that”? Pretty fu@cking difficult if you are an alcoholic. That’s kinda the point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“…and will be just as involved as he always has been”
So this means BARELY involved. Because he acknowledged himself to have been basically absent and even when present, his mood would be on work (and who knows what else).
He’s going to show up here and there and once a week make the pap stroll to show he’s there, but I don’t see him changing anything. Most of the pap strolls to the church and to the school drop it’s been him coming with a different car, obviously from a diff ente place other than their house, and picking up the children or dropping them out, without actively spending time with them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think this is fair. Just because every outing that he does with the kids isn’t turned into a pap stroll like Jen doesn’t mean that he’s not with them. When Jen takes them to school she deliberately avoids the required pap-free zone. Ben mostly uses the pap-free zone when he does the school run. He is also able to move around town without getting photographed. We really don’t know how he spends his time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks drunk and sweaty. She looks pregnant. God it would be awesome if she was preggers by some other dude.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pregnant? I think she looks fitter than she has in years. Her face looks very drawn, in fact, like she’s lost a bit too much weight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ben looks bad , he’s not aging well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m interested in seeing who he dates publicly. Everyone seems to want to hate her already, or assume that she’ll be trampy, unworthy or stupid, etc. I would love it if he would date someone who is extremely well-liked and talented in her own right. What if he ends up with Emma Stone? Lizzie Olsen? Charlize Theron? Alicia Vikander (if she’s done with Fassy)? Scarlett Johanssen? Diane Lane? There are some very high-profile women who are single right now, all of them a great deal more talented, glamorous and in demand than dowdy credit card commercial star Garner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting to read the interview of Brad Pitt, although he doesn’t outright address what happened on that plane he does come off as regretful and owns that he did wrong. Chris Rock also gave a very frank interview with Rolling Stones and admits to cheating on his wife during their marriage multiple times and being a horrible husband. I don’t see Ben ever giving an interview like that where he owns what he did and admits to the cheating especially with their kids’ nanny and how he was a neglectful and horrible husband to Jen. Ben blamed the media for Bennifer 1.0 and slights his relationship with JLo never taking ownership in the part that he played in courting the media and flaunting their relationship. I bet the next extensive interview he gives, which should be around the time JL comes out, I can see him bad mouthing Jen and blaming her for driving him to drink, gamble and cheat on her and whoever he is in a relationship with is his savior and the best thing that’s ever happened to him. Mark my words Ben is all about Ben, he doesn’t care who he hurts as long in the end he has what he wants, a career and a bevy of women at his beck and call. Ask Gwyneth, Jlo or Jennifer what kind of “man” Ben is, one thing they would all say is “lack of moral values”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can’t speak on Chris Rock since I don’t know his situation but Brad Pitt couldn’t exactly go the amicable-divorce-and-coparenting route with Angie. Their marriage exploded in front of us & it wouldn’t be believable. Ben and Jen’s separation and divorce appeared the way that it did because that’s the way they wanted it to. Jen’s gushing interview over him in Vanity Fair was unnecessary. All of the pap strolls. She begged everyone not to hate him. Why? Who knows… once a doormat, always a doormat. She’ll never badmouth him. As for his lack of moral values, maybe he doesn’t have any, BUT she still spent 10+ years with him. So what does that say about her standards? Gwyneth and JLo can mock him because they weren’t dumb enough to marry him and then wonder why he screwed them over. Only Jen Garner is guilty of that. Why’d it take her so long to file for divorce? He’s a cad but no one held a gun to her head for a decade and made her put up with his crap. I don’t feel sorry for her at all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse