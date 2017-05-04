French women are fine with Emmanuel Macron & his 24-years-older wife

We’re only a few days away from the French presidential runoff election and yes, I’m worried. Even though progressive-centrist Emmanuel Macron is leading in the polls and has the backing of much of the French political establishment, it still feels like Marine le Pen could swoop in and Donald Trump the sh-t out of everything. But much like Hillary Clinton’s so-called “likeability problem,” I wonder if there are many French voters who will just fundamentally not vote for a female candidate. Even if feminists are thinking about supporting the woman, there should be no worries: Emmanuel Macron might be your woke feminist hero? You know why? Because he married his high school teacher, a woman who is 25 years older than him. Apparently, French women love that about him.
Emmanuel Macron, the front-runner in Sunday’s French presidential election, shares something with President Trump: a 24-year age gap with his wife. The difference is that Macron’s wife is the older one. That cliché-busting fact — a candidate young enough to be his wife’s son, rather than old enough to be her father — is a little social “revenge” that delights many French women, including Martine Bergossi.
“Why can’t we marry younger men? I date them all the time,” said Bergossi, the stylish owner of Alternatives, a secondhand-couture shop in Paris, who prefers to leave her exact age to the imagination. “It’s normal to see men with younger women,” she said. “So it’s rather great to see the opposite.”
Macron was only 15 when he met Brigitte Trogneux, a married teacher at his high school in northern France who had three children. Macron’s parents sent him to Paris to put distance between the teacher who ran the drama club and their precocious son, but their bond lasted, she divorced, and 10 years ago they were married.
Most of the French women interviewed said a politician’s private life is not a reason to vote either for or against him or her. In the United States, too, Trump’s two divorces, considerable age gap with his third wife, and even a recorded conversation in which he lewdly discussed groping women did not prevent his victory. But just days before the French vote, nearly all women interviewed did say they were more interested in Macron, who was a virtual unknown until recently, because his marriage breaks the mold.
“Did men ask anybody when they started marrying younger women?” asked Karin Lewin, an artist with a studio in Montmartre. “Who sets the rules?”
She likes that Macron is shaking up the men’s political club. So do others. “Every single day, I see an older man with a woman his kids’ age coming into the hotel,” said Chloe Tournadre, 26, who works at a luxury hotel in Paris.
Lilach Eliyahu, a fashion designer, said the fact that Macron has a wife who “has wrinkles and cellulite makes me think of him as a feminist. He is the opposite of Donald Trump.”
I’m trying to imagine what would happen in America if a young, popular politician – let’s say a 40-year-old JFK type – was married to a woman 24 years older. I’d like to think that people wouldn’t think it was a huge deal, although for me, the creepiness of the story is that they met when she was his high school teacher. WaPo even adds another layer to that, suggesting perhaps that Macron’s parents sent him away because he was obsessed with her? Or maybe they were having a relationship back then? Ew. Yeah, that’s the creepy part.
Also: read this profile of Emmanuel and Brigitte at The Star. Their sources paint the couple as star-crossed lovers who absolutely fell in love with each other when he was 15. The Star says they’ve been together ever since he was 18, when he went back to her (and presumably she had divorced her husband). This whole thing would make a fascinating French movie (I’m dream-casting Isabelle Huppert in a blonde wig for Brigitte) but as a political story… man, this is sordid.
The most important thing is that he beats Marine Le Pen. I don’t care who his wife is.
Say that again! Even if he had 3 wives right now, I could care less. We have bigger issues.
Totally agree! Plus, he scarf is beautiful in that first picture!
Yep. I don’t like him, nor do I think this is a great romance or a feminist statement (more like eff-ed up grooming), but if he doesn’t beat Le Pen it really all goes to s**t.
The age difference for me isn’t an issue, different strokes for different folks. It’s the way they met & began their relationship that makes my stomach turn & skin crawl
Same here. I wouldn’t mind at all if (for example) he had been 21 and she’d been 24 years older…it’s the fact that he was freaking 15 that makes it squicky. Still, I hope he wins the election and Le Pen just shuts up and goes away forever.
Not only just 15, but her pupil! That’s the issue. They are obviously fine now, but the beginning isn’t romantic imo.
But how do mediocre puppets will win elections then? She’s not going anywhere, of that you can be sure.
This but I still hope he beats Le Pen.
Shades of LeTourneu for sure-I don’t find this charming at all.
I can see how this reversal of gender norms is deeply appealing, but sorry, not buying this as a grand romance.
Me neither.
Why not? It clearly is as they have been together for years now. He wasn’t in the political sphere until a few years ago when Hollande roped him in so there is no reason to assume their relationship is anything other than genuine.
I do believe they are in love, but that doesn’t mean she acted with responsibility or regard for his long term health. As others have mentioned, the power dynamic between teacher and student is not conducive to forming an equal romantic partnership and speaks to predatory behaviours on the teachers part.
“he married his high school teacher”
Uhm, what!? How is this okay? A married, 40 year old woman essentially groomed a 15 year old boy, and ended up marrying him in the end. In what world is this not incredibly damning? This is literally the stuff of Law and Order SVU.
Turn this around to a 40 year old married man romancing a 15 year old girl, and you’ve got a hell of a lot more outrage than this seems to have brought.
THIS.
This. My daughter is 15(almost 16), quite involved with her school (student council, the play, drama, art, etc). This means she is one on one with teachers, for a variety of reasons, both M/F.
If I found out any teacher was allowing a crush, or even welcoming a crush, I would freak. Same for my son.
It’s an imbalance of power, right from the moment a kid goes to school.
Yup. Both my parents were teachers, this happens. Students get crushes. A responsible teacher nips that in the bud.
It’s very Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson-esque.
very much, I think Sam waited two more years than this teacher though.
Eh it depends. I mean, unequivocally YES if this is how it happened then that’s wrong. But the other story is that he had a crush on her when she was his high school teacher but nothing untoward happened. They then reunited years later when both were adults and they fell in love.
I don’t see an issue IF that’s how it went down. The problem is that the details are rather murky.
From what my French relatives are saying it is very much in-line with this article. They say that it makes him seem different and less superficial because he’s with an older woman. I’m not saying that’s right or wrong, just passing on what they’ve said to me.
I think I read it was enough of a crush that his parents sent him away to finish school?
It’s the intimacy. For him to go back 3 years later means it wasn’t just a crush from afar, like “boy that math teacher is cute”. They both knew what was happening, you know?
Kitten, I feel you. I would love if this story was:
he met her when 15, she maintained an appropriate distance and set boundaries. He went off and had a lovely dating life and they met up when he was an adult and they fell in love.
That I could totally ship and I was really excited at first, because this seemed to be that.
I’m getting the feeling its more along the line of:
He met her at 15, and even though she was his teacher, she enjoyed having a young man crush on her. She didn’t set boundaries or work to tell him how inappropriate it was. His parents found out and sent him away. They communicated while away, increasing the Romeo and Juliet factor, and he never had another adult relationship.
First story I am here for, second story is garden variety grooming with the genders being a bit different than the norm, and I can’t get behind. If she wasn’t his teacher, that’s probably my biggest reservation.
Interesting. zEveryone on this site is fine, generally speaking with Celine Dion and her love story despite the fact that her husband started managing her when she was 12, was married and had three kids older than her. Heck, he was older than her dad. But. Celine and Renee, what a story. How is this any different? (Not approving of either start, by the way, I think both are very wrong.) But if we give a pass to one, we should give it to the other, is all I’m saying.
Oh, I agree, and I don’t give Celine and Rene a pass.
I think he took advantage of her and robbed her of a fully realised romantic and sexual life because he wanted her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I never give Céline and René a pass. Never never. That relationship was creepy as all f**k.
French people enjoy gossip but it doesn’t factor in so much with our political decisions. Let me remind you that Hollande went back up in the polls when he was caught cheating on his Gf. French politicians are embroiled in so many financial scandals and even that doesn’t stick!
Hey Americans just hired a sexual predator for a POTUS so we know the feeling.
Age difference, couldn’t give a figs. How they met though is questionable and if it were reversed people would be calling him a sex predator.
But obviously I hope he wins. Lesser of two evils
There are plenty of French people who live outside of Paris and don’t work in the fashion and luxury industries. We tend to see things a bit differently than our betters in the Capital District. I don’t know a single person who is all “You go, girl!!!” to Macron’s wife, and although I haven’t conducted a scientifically sampled study, well, neither did the Washington Post, which sounds like it went to the French version of, I don’t know, the Upper East (or West? I get them mixed up) of Manhattan and thought that they represented every woman in the country.
Macron and Brigitte’s creepy relationship is the least of what’s problematic with him.
I’m highly depressed about this election as we are screwed either way.
I feel for you Babs, screwed either way.
I can’t wait for this election to be over but I’m dreading the result. I don’t like his politics but he is the lesser of 2 evils (I’m still going to invest in a bike, I have a feeling we’ll have tons of strikes)
Haha! I think you feel right!
No we are not screwed either way. On one hand you have a reasonable, centrist politician who has a pretty reasonable political platform and on the other hand we have an awful person whose economic platform will literally ruin France and Europe as well as make it harder for women and gay people. Seriously enough with the “oh they’re both awful”. They’re not. Not at all. I don’t want a repeat of the American election where idiots just decided that voting according to their their conscience was more important than doing their fucking duty and stopping a terrible candidate. As for Macron’s wife, who gives a shit? Nobody in France cares. We don’t care whether candidates are married, single, have kids or not. This is not relevant.
We’ll see about that when your republican hero will be elected and proceed to f*ck us even more than his spiritual father did. Then, see you in five years with no arguments left against the FN which your republican hero and his groupies didn’t seem to mind about too much before second round.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Myrto Even thought I will vote for Macron I have every right to desagree with his politics. Same goes for Babs.
Macron 2nd tour campaign is so bad because he is asking us to adhere to his program. His strategy is stupid ;: of the 24% people who voted for him on the 1st round, only half voted by conviction. This strategy is stupid and dangerous. He is lucky that Lepen totally sucked last night during the debate
I will vote against Marine Lepen and not for Emmanuel Macron.
French friends – does this Political Compass positioning of the candidates look right to you? If so, I’m unsure why everybody labels Macron as a centrist candidate. If I were French, I would vote against le Pen also but I’d really have to hold my nose to do it, if this graphic is accurate. (My Political Compass point is slap bang in the middle of the green quadrant).
http://www.politicalcompass.org/france2017
@Babs: He’s not my Republican hero. The best candidate imo was Hamon. I voted for him in the primaries. But saying that Macron is equally awful as Le Pen is idiotic. You must be one of Mélanchon’s voters. One of those who don”t want to “compromise their conscience”. Good lord, grow up. It’s time to prevent Le Pen from winning. Unless you want her to win with the ridiculous idea that there will be some revolution (aren’t these the exact words of Susan Sarandon? yeah and look how fucking dumb she sounds). Macron is reasonable, pro-EU, knows what the fuck he’s talking about. This is more than you can say about MLP.
Sixer : I guess this is subjective because between what they say and what they do, well, you know. And, of course, personal view. To me the placement of Fillon and Macron are accurate. Hamon would be the centrist one (not in words but in facts) and Le Pen should be far far righter on the compass, she and her party try to appeal to the left with some thematics but this is bullsh*t only, their effective actions wherever they hold power strongly contradict that posture.
Myrto : I’ll leave you with your fantasies. Maybe you should grow up and realise there are not only Melenchon’s voters in this country to be disgusted with your PS heroes, and that’s all I will say on the matter.
@Sixer Yes it seems about right.
I think he is labeled a centrist because he is economically on the right and socially on the left as if the two would cancell each other. Plus he was part of a so called left government as the Minister for Economics Affairs.
He really owes its success to what we call “vote utile” and to a feeling of anger and defiance towards the traditional political elite. He is relatively new to politics and he played the “I am neither from the right nor the left wing” card.
@Myrto : we are the 6,3% but I really don’t see Hamon as a centrist
Yeah the french version of Bernie or Bust followers can really mess up the election.
I watched the debate yesterday along with my husband, Macron is far from being perfect but damn Le Penn’s diatribes are scary. At the end when she ran out of arguments and started to laugh like a hyena she seemed freaking lunatic and we all well know what happens when a country is ruled by a lunatic.
Their romance story is shady because the age were when they met but honestly, Le Penn could be married to Idris Elba and she would never ever get my vote.
Thanks, all. Very helpful!
Actually, there *are* Macron fans out there. People who think there is too much bureaucracy and taxes in France, but are still left wing on social issues.
I really don’t think that it plays any part in the election that Marine LePen is a woman. Europeans (and French in particular) aren’t that opposed to a woman in charge. Her politics and her father are far more an issue.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Its quite interesting that at the moment a lot women lead far right parties in Europe. I mean Merkel is also a right winger she is just not as crazy as the far right european ones or american republicans but its almost funny how in europe the far right is almost more diverse in terms of gender than left wing parties. They also often have gay men in top positions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess that’s why Hollande didn’t let a single woman get anywhere NEAR the real power base of his government, and that’s why his weak ass won in 2012 when his far more competent ex-wife, Segolene Royal, couldn’t in 2007. And that’s why Macron doesn’t seem to have a single woman in his inner circle, and it’s why neither of the major parties (SP or LR) had any women who were prominent enough to even come close to winning in the primaries. And that’s why nobody except the Greens (not very strong here) and a few splinter Communist parties ever seem to have women running things. And, a bit closer to home for me, that’s why most of the Ph.Ds teaching in my department are women but all of the people who are in charge and get paid more than poverty wages are men.
Yeah, my country is a real feminist utopia.
I’m halfway through watching the third season of Les hommes de l’ombre and, while I’ve no idea how accurate it is, the whole thing looks just as sexist as the UK and the US to me!
Don’t get me wrong. I don’t think that the guys in power welcome women to their table. It’s a men’s club and that won’t change anytime soon. Only the people seem to care less about the gender of the politicians.
I expect him to win, but I’m worried about the next election. That whole “you don’t have to vote for a candidate, just vote said candidate to vote against Le Pen” thing is not gonna work forever.
I have to say that NO self-proclaimed feminist with a couple brain cells would vote for Le Pen because she’s a woman!
There is absolutely no comparison that can be made between her and Hillary Clinton.
Macron is nobody’s champion unless you are part of the 1% at the top, let’s make that clear as well.
However, Le Pen would be several steps backwards for women’s cause.
It’s no victory voting for her just because she’s a woman. She runs on “traditional” values.
She didn’t get there on merit. She’s part of a legacy. A very rotten one. Her idea of feminism is women taking off their hijab.
I think you’re quite wrong about that. I actually think that Macron is at least representing a silent / suffocated part of the population in France, which is “la classe moyenne des cadres”, middle class people who are working everyday, paying outrageous ever increasing taxes, who can barely get access to property and who are definitely not rich by any standard. So your analysis is 1/ not based on any empirical data (mine actually was corroborated by official poll data about the profiles of voters for Macron) and 2/ very ignorant of the content of his programme.
Yeah, no feminist in her right mind is going to vote for Le Pen just because she is a woman. Her party is a real threat for women’s rights.
Have you heard about the presidential debate last night in France ?
It was quite a show. Marine Le Pen is really something. Lies after lies. Even I, 20 years old french girl with only three years of college behind me, could have won the debate against her. The arguments made were so stupid, I couldn’t believe it. She accused Macron of having an off-shore account in the Bahamas and that lie apparently was spread from Russia (not sure, but this is the rumeur). What a surprise.
Damn, I am laughing about it know, but I won’t if she is elected in a few days. The majority of my family (paternal side) want to emigrate if she is elected. My dad hasn’t slept in days, he is so afraid. I am too : I can’t believe people trust her and believe in her – she is so incoherent and full of lies.
I’m just amazed at the parallels between your election and ours.
The difference being that I have no doubt that French people will make the RIGHT decision with Macron. Sad that Americans couldn’t do the same but it is what it is.
There really are a lot of parrells between the elections. I was getting worried thinking she was gaining momentum, but she sucked so hard last night I think she’s done (cross fingers, don’t get complacent!).
As for that Bahamas thing he’s suing her for defamation! It’s actually a really smart move.
ITA. Still nervous. Even with the polls showing Macron ahead, I’ve been hearing there is an enthusiasm gap similar to what happened here. Please turn out, liberal/moderate France!
The French don’t really care about your personal life. When president Mitterrand died his mistresses were there. No one gives a shit.
I think French people are just less pearl-clutchy than Americans in just about everything.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
When people get with someone so much older, they don’t always think about the future. When he’s only 75( that’s not very old), she’ll be 100 years old! 100 is old. Yuck
I wonder how a couple like the Macrons is considered creepy by people who elected a guy who had several much younger, semi-prostitutional wives.
Brigitte and Emmanuel Macron did not date when they were teacher and pupil, and Macron was over 18, so I don’t really see the problem ?
They’ve been together for 20-odd years. Clearly, this is the real deal. Let’s get over it.
Also, she wasn’t his high school teacher. She was a teacher at his high school.
And she taught him in drama and they wrote a play together for the drama club. Sounds a lot like HIS teacher.
I agree, he’s a grown ass man who made his own decisions. They’ve made a life together.
Also, while most people don’t care, Brigitte still gets a lot of sexism thrown at her. If people want to make fun of him, it’s their age difference that gets made fun of. Also the gay rumors are pretty sexist too.
The jokes about her age are nothing but blatant sexism and really need to go away.
Poor French people! They have to choose between a fascist and a banker.
Imagine, a country where the candidate with the most votes wins. WHAT A NOVEL IDEA.
Well, actually, the most important thing right now is that he beats Marine Le Pen and that this crazy lady doesn’t get any presidential power. And, what can we do against this mariage ? They got married when they were both adults, they are together for almost 20 years, their families seem to like each other … It feels totally creepy but, what can we do about it in our country ? Furthermore, as the First Lady plays no role officially …
.
The older-wife thing actually makes me like him better. Sure the beginnings are a bit murky but they’ve been together for twenty years and by all accounts it sounds like a loving, stable relationship. I like & respect a guy who can/ is willing to love someone so much older than he is. Perhaps if we actually believed their story that nothing super untoward happened until he was older (well, sure, perhaps thanks to his parents freaking out and sending him away…) & she was divorced- ?
And he did very well against that lying, snickering, aggressive demagogue Le Pen last night- he kept his head (I wanted to scream at the TV with some of her whoppers) , he repeatedly brought things back around to the questions the journalists asked & tried to keep things specific & offered real details of real policy propositions, which she just seemed unable to do.
I, too, have little patience for the “we’re screwed either way/ la peste et le choléra” people. I’m sure the immigrants, refugees, full-French-citizens-but-from-varying-ethnicities who are facing renewed and very ugly racism and threats to their status as legitimate members of this society don’t feel that way.
Can anyone of good conscience really think that political economics, no matter their stripe or provenance, outweighs BASIC. HUMAN. DECENCY ?
And yes, the parallels to what happened in the States, with the Mélenchonistes-abstentionnistes/ Bernie-or-Busters is keeping me up at night. I’m an American, longtime-resident of France, and I’m not sure I can handle living through the nightmare of November 8-9, 2016, all over again. I feel very afraid.
“Funny” how no one seems to care about Fillon voters who by some polls are going to vote Le Pen in epic proportion for a traditionnally republican right wing party. Or even Le Pen voters whose number is growing by millions. But yeah, abstention/blank vote are the problem here, sure.
It’s not THE problem, it’s a part of the problem. Just like Fillon’s voters chosing Le Pen or some of Mélenchon’s voting for her too. There are a lost of things that are important here :
- For who are Fillon and Melenchon’s voters are voting ? Do they vote, do they chose not to vote ?
- If Macron wins : does he have to win with a huge difference (like Chirac in 2002) but that will give him full power to do just what he wants and a lot of people do not want that.
- If Macron wins with a small majority, it will make of MLP the 1st opponent, which is not what we need right now.
- If people chose to vote for her in majority + there’s a big abstention, then she can win. For example, MLP has 44% of intentions of vote. IF 90% of the persons who want to vote for her effectively vote for her and if only 70% of the people who said they want to want for Macron vote for him, then she will win with 50,25% of the voices. There is a critical threshold for Macron : if less than 65% of the voters who said thay they will vote for him effectively vote for him, then MLP will win.
So yes, abstention is part of the problem, not the only problem, but a part of it.
Re: the Fillon voters: I guess we haven’t seen the same polls; the ones I’ve seen seem to indicate that most of them are going to Macron- ?
Re: Abstention/ blank vote: several things.
The abstentionnistes are getting hell because they are primarily coming from the left, especially the Mélenchonistes. It seems normal to expect left-wing voters to support the center-left/ Not-the-%*%-Extreme-Right candidate.
In my post, I refer to the abstentionnistes because I am personally in touch with several of them and am feeling completely frustrated- I myself am left-wing, most of my friends are; it’s normal that I can speak more to this phenomenon than to the “millions of Le Pen voters,” because i don’t actually know more than a tiny handful and can’t really relate to them. My friends here tend to be really ‘intello,’ really moralistic, really lefty – and it just melts my brain that they refuse to vote for this banker centrist type out of some kind of ideological purity. Purity? If she wins, we’ll be hearing a lot of talk, again, about *ethnic*/”national” purity, like in the bad old days of Europe’s darkest hours.
I think it’s nuts how up in arms abstentionnistes are about how everyone is trying to convince them not to abstain or voter blanc, to just hold their nose and vote anyway. Sure, it’s their right to decide. Yet given the circumstances it is completely normal- correct, I believe- that people are super-worried and trying to convince them otherwise.
Finally, the Abstentionnistes are legitimately catching hell because of what we’ve already seen what happened with Clinton vs. Trump. Clinton lost even traditionally Democrat-voting states because not enough of those core voters felt motivated to go vote for her. The result is the nightmare we are living today. There are so, so many parallels to the US election is makes me queasy.
Finally, you seem to be dodging my basic point about morality: I don’t actually care where in the political spectrum you come from. When you’re up against a party which is a direct inheritant of the Nazis, you vote for BASIC. HUMAN. DECENCY. You don’t bitch and moan and act like a petulant child who refuses to eat his dinner because he doesn’t like what’s on the menu at the restaurant.
It’s “natural” some Mélenchon voters will go back to Le Pen. In several cities, numbers say Mélenchon, by his work and his party’s work, managed to convince Le Pen voters to vote for him instead, which is a good thing. Now that Mélenchon is out, it’s quite certain a lot of these voters will go for Le Pen and not for Macron if they must choose. Mélenchon’s traditionnally left-wing voters will vote Macron in numbers and some will abstain, polls say.
Fillon’s voters i.e traditionnal right-wing party are not known as abstainers. I think it will be fifty-fifty with a slight majority for Le Pen.
“Others” who I belong to, will vote quite massively for Macron to stop Le Pen. Some will abstain, some will blank vote, I know I will.
Le Pen voters are like 7 millions if I remember correctly, Macron voters are slightly more.
So yeah, I agree she can win, but the probability is low. What I hope for is a Macron victory with a very small majority, which is why I chose not to vote for him. I agree that will place Le Pen as first opponent, but it’s unfortunately already the case. Yes, this is not what we need, but this is what we have.
Now being the situation of our country, I think our job as citizens is not to create artificial scores against what is now a huge part of the opinion even if it’s disheartening, but try to switch it and appease the anger, or use it in more positive ways, if I can say it like that. Just my respectful opinion.
Nibbi : The 23% of abstentionnists of first round, no one knows where they from, politically speaking. I mean I understand the dialogue (or “dialogue”) around second round left-wing abstention/blank vote, what I don’t understand is the focus on it. I don’t even think that’s constructive.
Maybe I’m biased because I live in south-east and working in medical field i.e meeting just about everyone, and hearing just about everything. My friends and close ones are left-wing, but I think we actually meet (as in “côtoyer”) a lot of Le Pen voters/potential Le Pen voters we could talk too, not all of them obviously, but still a significative part. I think ideas deserve to be despised, not people, and that’s not what our current politics are doing, in fact they do the exact opposite and that does nothing but strenghten that party, the anger and the hate. We as citizens should not fall in that kind of trap. We all get riled up in election times, and then what?
It seems like everyone in politics has a shady history. Doesn’t matter the country. And honestly, I shouldn’t be shocked. It is politics after all. And yes, this guy has to beat the fascist, but it super creepy that he married his teacher. Talk about mommy issues.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I stayed to work at home yesterday so I could watch the debate livestream online. I had never seen Marine speak at length before but she basically confirmed that she is Lady Voldemort. All she did was attack and attack and presented very little about her platform or any of her proposals or policies. Also the fact she wants to do away with dual citizenship which affects me personally and my family (and she said it during the debate)–nope! There were some pretty hilarious memes on Twitter comparing the mods to potted plants. To his credit Macron kept his cool and came across as competent and able. He is far from being a perfect candidate, with little political experience. But he is the lesser of two evils right now and sometimes those are the cards you are dealt.
He had a crush on her when he was 15 and told her that.
She first was taken aback and thought he was inappropriate. Then he told her that he would come back to her when he will turn 18 to ask her to marry her. She thought he was foolish.
He was obsessed with her, hence his parents sent him away to finish school, thinking it was just a teen crush that will faze out with the distance, that their son will forget that foolish idea and get interrested in dating girls his age instead of talking about marrying an older woman as soon as the law enable it.
He basicly wait his 18 years to pursue her again telling her that she shouldn’t see him as a child her own his children’ age but as a man who mean what he says. She told magazine that it took her all those years to admit seeing him as a man, admiting he had been serious all along and that she could fall in love with him.
It also speak of Macron incredible self confidence, maturity and optimism (one of the main character traits according some people who have known him since he was a child as i saw in a portrait on a french channel).
He even made sure to convince his then partner’s children about his sincerity before dating and getting married to her and considered himself as the grandfather of the 7 granchildren of his wife. He joked about being one of the youngest grandpa in France.
Even his music taste seems anachronism to his age. He is like an old soul in a young body.
This long time commitment to his now wife, is sometimes brought up by some of his supporters to explain why he may be a man of his word, who knows what commitment means.
who cares… they’ve already married and locked it down for 10 years more than most. Just stop fascism man…
