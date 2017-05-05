Brad Pitt gave Angelina Jolie advance warning about his GQ confessional

Brad Pitt’s GQ Style cover interview was easily one of the top stories of the week. If not for the Met Gala, I would say it could have been THE story of the week, and even then… this year’s Met Gala was pretty tame and Pitt’s GQ Style interview will have repercussions and analysis for months to come, probably. In the interview, Brad says everything that happened was “self inflicted,” and he basically sounds like he’s been sober for the first time in years, if not decades. Lots of New Age-y guru talk, lots of self-help-speak. Was there an aspect of his interview which was “performative”? Sure. He’s been in the industry a long time, and he’s one of the most famous men on the planet. Of course he knows how to manipulate the machine in his favor. But was there a performative aspect directed at Angelina? That’s what I’m trying to figure out. Brad’s trying to salvage his career and his public image, of course. But is he also demonstrating publicly something for Angelina? According to E! News, Brad gave Angelina a heads-up about the interview.

Brad Pitt told ex Angelina Jolie in advance about his GQ magazine interview, in which he made his most candid and detailed comments about their divorce and also owned up to his own shortcomings, E! News has learned. He did so in order for there to be no surprises, a source said exclusively Thursday, adding, “He’s committed to having a healthy relationship with her.” Angelina filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement three months later. Nowadays, Brad and Angelina are continuing to co-parent successfully, the source told E! News. Angelina has not commented about Brad’s GQ interview, in which he talked about what he’s been doing since her divorce filing, revealed that he just started therapy and also discussed his past substance abuse.

First of all, I feel like Brad’s camp has started leaking more and more to E! News rather than People Magazine, and I wonder why they’ve made that shift. Second of all, I don’t doubt that Brad did give Angelina a heads up, just as I don’t doubt that Brad was directing some of his GQ comments to Angelina, or at the very least, he was speaking in a certain way knowing that she would read the piece. He chose his words carefully and looking back on it… he really, really did not want to piss her off. Interesting.