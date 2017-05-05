Brad Pitt gave Angelina Jolie advance warning about his GQ confessional

Brad Pitt’s GQ Style cover interview was easily one of the top stories of the week. If not for the Met Gala, I would say it could have been THE story of the week, and even then… this year’s Met Gala was pretty tame and Pitt’s GQ Style interview will have repercussions and analysis for months to come, probably. In the interview, Brad says everything that happened was “self inflicted,” and he basically sounds like he’s been sober for the first time in years, if not decades. Lots of New Age-y guru talk, lots of self-help-speak. Was there an aspect of his interview which was “performative”? Sure. He’s been in the industry a long time, and he’s one of the most famous men on the planet. Of course he knows how to manipulate the machine in his favor. But was there a performative aspect directed at Angelina? That’s what I’m trying to figure out. Brad’s trying to salvage his career and his public image, of course. But is he also demonstrating publicly something for Angelina? According to E! News, Brad gave Angelina a heads-up about the interview.
Brad Pitt told ex Angelina Jolie in advance about his GQ magazine interview, in which he made his most candid and detailed comments about their divorce and also owned up to his own shortcomings, E! News has learned.
He did so in order for there to be no surprises, a source said exclusively Thursday, adding, “He’s committed to having a healthy relationship with her.”
Angelina filed for divorce in September after two years of marriage and a 12-year relationship. The two, who share six children, got involved in a custody battle before reaching a temporary custody agreement three months later. Nowadays, Brad and Angelina are continuing to co-parent successfully, the source told E! News.
Angelina has not commented about Brad’s GQ interview, in which he talked about what he’s been doing since her divorce filing, revealed that he just started therapy and also discussed his past substance abuse.
First of all, I feel like Brad’s camp has started leaking more and more to E! News rather than People Magazine, and I wonder why they’ve made that shift. Second of all, I don’t doubt that Brad did give Angelina a heads up, just as I don’t doubt that Brad was directing some of his GQ comments to Angelina, or at the very least, he was speaking in a certain way knowing that she would read the piece. He chose his words carefully and looking back on it… he really, really did not want to piss her off. Interesting.
Photos courtesy of Ryan McGinley exclusively for GQ Style.
Over sharer. Too extra nowadays. Really disliking him lately.
Of course he doesn’t want to piss her off. She is the mother of his children, and when sober he seems a quite decent human being. I wish all of their children the very best. Divorce is a fire trucking bitch.
Agreed, if you have basic decency why would you like to hurt or anger the mother and primary care provider of your children? At the end all this animosity always ends up impacting the kids so good for him for seeking her approval.
I agree wholeheartedly.
Her interviews pre-Brad used to be very confessional — so it will be interesting to see if she returns to form. Brad has gone in the opposite direction. This was way out-of-character for him, but I think I’m in the minority in not liking it. I thought he came off too self-indulgent and the whole thing seemed transparent to me. And this is coming from someone who thought the coverage against him was overblown last year.
I don’t think it’s out of character. We know all about how boring Aniston was because he told us. He spent almost his whole relationship with Angelina explaining away why he dumped his first ex wife. he would also talk about how Christian his parents were in raising him and how his dad was the manly man who didn’t like it when he would cry. I mean, there’s nothing new in this interview accept he was honest about being a shit dad. He usually goes on and on about how much he’s learned being a parent which we now know is bullshit.
Being dumped by Angelina because he hurt her kids makes him slightly more interesting so he’s probably going to talk about it for a looooong time. 🙄
She will still be more guarded as she is not by herself now, she has to think of the impact on her children.
He’s super annoying and there was a picture of him with a light dusting of clay on his cheek that made me roll my eyes. The tortured artist- spare me.
I thought it was sand.. I didn’t get the meaning of it.. just thought it was cheezy ..lol
I thought it was sand too, from the photos of him break dancing in the sand. I was trying to figure out the conversation before those photos were taken. “Say Brad, why don’t you fall face first into this gritty sand, it will be artistic and the chicks will love it. ” Brad, “D’oh! OK”.
I loved the motorcycle tattoo.
It’s Art,I guess.
Every photo made me roll my eyes.
Every photo was getting me punchy.
I am so tired of Pitt blaming his father. He never says anything bad against his mother. Still coming across as a whiner. If we took up a collection and paid him, do you think he’d slink away? Notice everyone is coming out and “praising” him for his “honesty”. Where is the praise for his wife who’s forcing him to get help? And he’s just now starting therapy? His PR team made it sound as if he started therapy right away. Have to give it to him. He is his best PR!
He said he’s on his third therapist, so I’m sure he started back after everything happened. Wasn’t individual and group therapy in the agreement they signed like last October? Finding a good therapist that you work well with can be a long journey, he’s probably just recently started to get into the nitty gritty of it all. It takes time, it’s a long process.
I don’t think “just” denotes a very clear timeline. It’s relative. I just put the cookies in the oven means minutes. “I just started therapy” for the first time in this lifetime could indeed mean months.
My thought is this. Do you think he is trying to get her back. I think a lot of what he said was aimed at her, no?
I think he would get back together with her in a heartbeat. She is probably relieved. It’s probably easier to take care of 6 kids instead of 7.
You don’t know them personally, Abby Rose/Dade.
none of us do, which is why Abby Rose said “I think” and used the word “probably” twice. expressing her opinion which is what we all do.
I think so too,But I think he knows That Angelina’s mind is made up..In my mind when Angie heard/read about this interview she rolled her eyes was like actions speak louder than words,& I’d agree with her.
Mmmhmmm, kind of like during the by the sea promos/interviews- you could tell she was over it and wasnt gushing about him anymore and he on the other hand was gushing about her for the first time ever. 🙄
So you’re throwing her under the bus and say that she lied all the time when she praised him after BTS? Okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But yes I do think she lied a lot for him during their relationship. BTS promo was the first time she seemed more honest and everything wasn’t rainbows and sunshine in her interviews. Some of her older interviews where she is kissing his ass makes one wonder who she was trying to convince 👀
Called her a liar and threw her under the bus. It’s sad that she has fans like you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wouldn’t exactly call it lying. More like presenting the best image. Kind of what most people do on job interviews. They were actually selling a brand, which happens to be themselves and their movies. I think if people here are looking for the absolute ugly and beautiful truth they are being a bit unrealistic. First they really don’t owe the public that at all. Second, they are both artistic types too, who tend to be a bit on the emotional side, maybe they did feel all this at the time of the interview, but changed their mind later. Who knows.
They sold a fake perfect family image, that is kinda like lying and that’s why some fans are/were (still) even mad at them. You’re right they owe the public nothing but that doesn’t mean people can’t criticize them for that, noway.
I’m just saying if I were a hardcore fan of these two/them as a couple, I’d be disappointed because they obviously didn’t mean it.
Please stop using my name @sarri. Thank you.
Sorry I read your name on another (royal) article here today and used it automatically, didn’t think really about it lol.
Sarri, I was never a hardcore fan of Brangelina . I knew it was fake from the beginning . I used to post here about how fake Pitt is but no one wanted to believe it.
I think Angelina wanted people to think she made the right choice by being with him (the whole homewrecking thing) so she lied about how great he is. I just knew a woman who looks that depressed/unhappy couldn’t possibly be with a good man- something was off about that situation. I was right.
Agree to disagree re this couple and their happiness, YepIsaidit.
(sarri [not allowed to use that name anymore, sry again lol])
One thing to remember is he’s been in drunken haze and probably isn’t even fully aware of all the damage he’s done to the relationship. He probably genuinely did feel blindsided. Even if he’s dead wrong. I’ve seen a version of this many times. I’m thinking between the kids and her health problems she probably is just over dealing with his issues but you really never know.
I doubt he wants her back. I don’t think he was happy with her for a long, long time. I think he stayed with her since they have kids. He looked like a dead man while being with her. She herself looks like she has her own issues too.
The last kind of candid pics of them together are at a Jamba Juice or something and its surveillance video not for show anyway he’s clinging to her for dear life. So I do tend to think he’d like her back. I don’t think that fits the narrative for some but from my experience that’s usually the case in situations like this.
I don’t think he’s trying to get her back. I think he’s trying to repair his image.
His image wasn’t hurt, just look at the most writ-ups about this divorce, so there is nothing, really, to repair.
I’ve honestly never understood the fascination with this guy. I’ve never found him to be attractive, either physically or intellectually. As for his acting, it has definitely improved over the years, but whose wouldn’t when given so many opportunities? When he first started out he was absolutely terrible, but many women fell in love with him based on his looks, and so his star was born. To me he was always just another stoner with a baby face. Glad if he’s finally grown up and cleaned up his act?
100% agree with this. He’s basically an empty shirt.
He is a great producer and has green lighted a lot of great films, along with been in a lot of good films.
Noway, Dede Gardner is a great producer. Pitt just tags along and takes credit for a woman’s work kind of like he did with Angelina’s humanitarian work.
I actually think he had a short heyday when he was a very good actor, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, around that era. But before and after that brief time, he is not a talented actor at all.
And I only ever liked him in quirky, unusual character roles. As a leading man, particularly nowadays, I find his acting unbelievable self satisifed and irritating. He’s either looking smug, jamming food into his mouth, or both. UUggghhhh.
I, too, have never understood the hype. Unattractive mouth, squinty eyes. Takes on characteristics/styles/attitudes of all the women he hooks up with. Nothing to call his own character-wise (it appears to me), nothing of substance to offer (it appears to me).
Per Calisto: an empty shirt, indeed.
Oh I pity celebs. There was a snarky article in the Guardian today about this interview which – rightly so – made fun of the photos and the new-age crap. I didn’t bother reading the BP interview but it was so funny to read quotes and then the clothes he was wearing and the price. Both infos straight from the article… Such a revealing funny article about the horrible condition of being a celeb.
If BP was a close friend of ours, we’d be devastated for him and for AJ, trying to help and giving everyone a chance. Instead, here we are snarking on a PR stunt that is beyond ridiculous.
There is one photo of him crying for god’s sake.
Thanks for the tip on the article. Such a delightfully bitchy read that warmed my soul.
Yes thanks for pointing us to that Guardian article. It was AWESOME. I didn’t read the Pitt GQ article, I just let the Guardian takedown do the work for me.
OMG, the article is killing it!
Brad should drown his publicist in his tears.
Yes, the guardian article was great. The photos really are so awful.
Not really a Brad Fan as of late,but I have to say after reading everything through I don’t know what else is there to be said..He basically did say it was his fault (knew that wanted him to say it)..I think now the annoying part is his fans now who make his “confessions”the greatest thing ever..when they to need to realize Brad isn’t this perfect person…Ofcourse him giving them(his core fans)the innocent puppy eyes on these covers ..drums up more sympathy…but again I think he’s said everything(maybe lil to late)..The tabs & some people for years have made Brad Seem like the dumb blonde prince & Angie the Evil queen so I dont think he’s behind it..& I honestly think he’s trying to “extinguish the fire he Made,but maybe the tabs & some of his fans are blowing this fire outta control”I know I sound like I’m contradicting myself here but I think he’s in “regret mode”..& to add I don’t believe he told Angie abt this interview
I don’t understand the mindset of the articles that believe him winning a PR war or fixing his image is more important than being a better person for his family. It leaves a bad taste in mouth.
I was really surprised by this interview. He sounded honest and took the blame. Being in therapy and soul-searching is not “new age crap”. It is this kind of shaming that prevents people from getting help when they need it. There is a huge stigma attached to therapy, especially with men showing vulnerability and expressing emotions. So I give him credit for that. With all that being said, the photos were a bit too much.
Thank you, Keri. 100%
Thank you! Finally someone with a little compassion.
I thought the interview was pretty good but the editorial was— I don’t even know. Weird? Cringe-worthy? Barf inducing? I usually love a good Brad spread, but I hated this one. Brad Pitt should take a long hard look at Johnny Depp and realize that is rock bottom and work to rise above. I think he is, but he is also putting all of his emotions out there and it may be a bit too much. He races cars and works with clay. He is a Renaissance man in pain. My favorite part of the interview was when he discussed politics and stated that he was better at the artistic side of politics rather than politics itself: producing a film that would otherwise be overlooked, building houses in an area of New Orleans that would have been forgotten with the flood. I believed him about what he was saying and thought that was really his most insightful. The whole thing was pretty sad to read though because it really does seem he stopped the alcohol only when it was too late.
I think he’s an idiot. Special snowflake syndrome has him believing that if he gives himself a headache thinking hard it’s profound. And with the whole love triangle thing – he was smack dab in the middle of it! Instead of viewing Jen as the jilted ex and Angelina as the succubus, why didn’t anyone look at dingus as the twit who couldn’t keep it in his damn pants?
^^^ This x a hundred thousand bajillion.
He is using E! because E! is part of NBC as Brad team used NBC during when the case was opened NBC was the one broke the news when he was cleared by FBI and NBC also broke the news of the memo his lawyer filed with the court where he said some bad words toward Angelina and lastly Today show had the editor of GQ on their show the morning the interview was released.
NBC and Universal have always been friendly with Brangelina.
AJ is the ballbuster Brad needs. Clearly losing his previous lady loves had little to no impact on his behavior. Paltrow, Aniston and Jolie are as different as they could possibly be but those relationships failed and he wasn’t happy and felt no need to change. He was child-free then pursued a single mother and now has 6 kids. Still not content.
Does this manchild know what he wants?
People want to call Jolie cold or whatever but that woman already has 6 children she doesn’t need another. Those 6 kids are her priority not Brad’s delicate feelings.
I don’t blame her for kicking his lame a$$ to the curb. Yeah Brad, you got dumped. Despite all your hotness Brad, you got dumped. That probably pissed him off more than anything. She left him. She exposed him.
No wonder CAA or whomever is Team Brad has been in overdrive trying to discredit Jolie. Cause apparently Brad made her and can unmake her. Too bad y’all forget they were a team. It wasn’t just Hollywood but much of Jolie-Pitt goodwill was also due to their humanitarian projects and Jolie is the main one on that stage whether UN or JP Foundation. Lots of people liked/respected them because they gave back.
So get over yourself and grow up Brad. And stop blaming the alcohol.
Yes alcoholism is an illness but that illness is a symptom of something deeper. Alcohol simply unmasks your uninhibited self.
You choose to take that first drink. Each day you make that choice. Whatever is driving him I hope he seriously deals with.
But had to get his ballbusted to get here.
And people think Jolie gives a rat’s a$$ about Hollywood and the PR war ? She got bigger issues right now.
Amen !
Jolie is probably the only woman in his life who ever dumped him…so he and his people first unleashed their bile because of his big shattered ego if being dumped !
Actually he’s either been dumped or cheated on most of the time. Even before he hit it big, he had a GF who was living in another country so he ‘used his last money’ to fly out to her or so he claims only to find out she was dating somebody else. She couldn’t even be bothered to let him know she moved on from him lol!
He was dumped by Paltrow and Aniston kicked him out. Angie totally humiliated him in a very public way. The guy still comes across as self absorbed and he looked ridiculous in the GQ pics.
I sat on a flight with a therapist from HW and she was moving her practice to Seattle because she was sick of hearing the problems of these entitled people. All of them suffering from depression because over indulgence and the desire to be loved and adored by all.
Uh no.
Goop broke off the engagement with him and Jen Aniston was the one to kick him out and file for divorce in 2005 when he cheated on her with Jolie.
Jolie may have filed for divorce, but they looked unhappy for a long time, and I think it may have been Pitt’s idea to separate at first.
Didn’t Paltrow cheat on him? Or was that Ben Affleck?
@Joannie: Aniston “kicked him out” after she realized he was in love with another woman. For all intents and purposes he was long gone already.
@Nadia: if it was Pitt’s idea to separate at first, then why was he looking all weepy and devastated and claiming she blindsided him when she filed for divorce?
Uh, no Nadia.
Paltrow did cheat on him, they broke up and she confessed in an interview later that she was “architect of her own misery” and that it took her five years to get completely over that breakup.
Aniston and Pitt, if I recall, separated with the joint statement, and she later filed for divorce. She kicked him out? I don’t recall ever reading that version of the events.
I am not the biggest fan of Pitt right now, but rewriting the history and saying that he wanted the divorce from Jolie is utterly crazy. Yeah, I know that lots of people would want to think that he dumped Jolie, but every single thing that is coming out after their split says differently, including this interview.
Thank you Abby. The congregation says “Amen”!
Hmm I doubt angelina bothered to read the interview. Her lawyers probably did tho.
Brad on the other hand has obviously read MANY Angelina interviews because he often repeats her words/quotes. It’s weird.
Of course she read it. She’s 100% in control of her PR and what he says affects her and their children. She could potentially be asked questions about the things he said, she’s not going to allow her self to be blindsided.
I wish Brad Pitt hadn’t turned out to be so disappointing as a person. I still associate him with a River Runs Through it, Thelma and Louise and Fight Club. I liked him with Angelina too, and a marriage ending is not any reason to judge, I think goes without saying. I would still like Brad if he hadn’t thrown his wife under the bus. It’s such a weasly, weak thing to do. And playing the victim to get public sympathy is gross. It’s fine that he is now admitting he has a drinking problem, but it seems like he is doing it to save his a*s, after blaming Angelina didn’t work. This is the down side to gossip I guess. I don’t care about Brad Pitt and his therapy. And I can’t believe a man with his money and privilege is going on magazine covers with puppy dog eyes to try and get the public to feel sorry for him/like him/see his movies. God, knock it off.
Meh, I don’t see him as disappointing. He has flaws like most people. Hopefully he is sincerely dealing with his issues now.
@Cindy Thank you for telling the truth!
I hope my post wasn’t too harsh. I have a lot of nostalgia with Pitt and his movies (not with Depp though for some reason), and I WANT to like him. Its just hard with the blaming his wife/over sharing stuff. And that editorial is awful and cringe-worthy. Put it this way- if he 100% stopped any criticism of Jolie, and went the other way and supported her as the mother of his kids, I would respect that. He can dislike her all he wants in private, with his therapist, whatever. But put a lid on it. I don’t feel sorry for you Brad Pitt! Especially with what is going on with trump, potential loss of health care, and the rest of the nightmare we are in. Didn’t he get any perspective with all he has seen with his humanitarian work? Stop crying into your sculptures, jeez. Your life is better than 99% of people on this planet. Just ssshhhhhh…..
okay, rant over.
This interview should be the first thing that he did instead of leaking here and there about things like his dating life or confirming he’s in touch with Aniston again. IMO, he’s tasting the water first to see if the public sympathy would be on his side before finally admitting that he has a problem with alcohol.
A truly A level of PR moves, because even now people still screaming that Jolie must be the one that drove him to drink and that she must have been a hard person to live with. 🙄🙄
I must say though, his “Iaminpain-butstillsexy-allthegirlswantme” tour is getting too much, now.
I am not really fond of how public they handle the divorce at the beginning, but I do understand that since they both seems to be in a passionate relationship, a lot of emotion involved when they’re breaking up, too. We all have that moment when we get caught up in the overwhelming emotion of the moment and do things we normally wouldn’t.
Hope they can continue to be a family despite all of this.
He noticed Affleck didn’t receive any backlash or embarrassment when he admitted to his issues. So, Brad packaged his statement on his issues in movie promotion and a magazine spread.
I wonder if he’ll do talk shows. I can see him appearing on Ellen or doing a fun skit on Fallon.
I’m just gonna leave this bit of Brit Pitt snark here…
https://www.theguardian.com/lifeandstyle/lostinshowbiz/2017/may/04/who-let-brad-pitt-fashotainment-gq-style-shoot-interview-happen?CMP=Share_iOSApp_Other
This is GREAT! Thank you for the link it made my day.
I liked the interview. Brad has always been a dork. Always. And he plays it up. He does take himself too seriously at times, but I do think he’s sincere about the projects he believes in. He admitted everything was his fault and is doing everything he can to make it better for his kids, there’s no fault in that.
He’s a lot like George Clooney in interviews, you’re not going to get a straight answer if it’s going to give away too much information. Neither one of them will sit down for a serious interview about their personal lives. It’s just not going to happen. They may make comments here and there about their lives, but nothing in-depth.
Shades of his Jackass stage in this pics. I do not think the pics are out of character for him, they probably made his children cringe and laugh, like AJ’s right leg.
The words in the interview, tho. I think they are both going in the right direction. I hope he really gets to control his bad habits and addictions now. He is more a cliche that he wants to be. many people are making excuses for him because he comes from middle american typical background, but it was his background that created his problems, and while he acknowledges the source, he has been comfortable with the crutches he created to manage his issues (alcohol, weed, emotional distance).
He was too comfortable, but his family deserves more.
Lots of people stay there,using addiction and not being there for their family, so they blame AJ instead. Hopefully he becomes more of the real father they need, instead of boozing off and seeing the children here and there (shades of Depp). No-one says anything anymore about depp as a father, he really must not care about the kids much.
Brad is totally channeling Zoolander in this latest PR push/photoshoot.
Maybe there really is more to life than being really, really good looking?
http://www.quickmeme.com/meme/357h92
I agree with those who think this spread is directed towards AJ. She could have blocked him and he cannot contact her directly.
There are always the usual 5 people who pile up on the guy and high fiving each other. The comments section is getting as one sided as Fox News.
Way more than five. And yes the callous glee is quite off-putting. He’s apparently been sober for months and misses his kids. I hope Jolie is resolving her own well founded anger and sets a better example for her children at moving forward.
Just like you & a few of the same posters blame Angelina when she hasn’t said one word but you’re golden boy is on GQ “crying” his soul out and admitting he’s to blame , come on!! I’m sure Angelina did and is doing right by her kids.
Angelina Jolie never whine to the public.
True.
