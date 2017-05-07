Meghan Markle attended Prince Harry’s charity polo match in England

For months now, certain sites have been monitoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s travel. Usually, we get a heads up from People Magazine, the Daily Mail or E! News about when Harry flies undercover to Toronto, or when Meghan flies undercover to London. But no one let me know that Meghan flew into Britain recently! Last I checked, she had to be in Toronto because she’s in the middle of filming Suits. But there she was in Ascot, England this weekend. She was watching her ginger lover Prince Harry play the Audi Polo Challenge for charity. You can see the photos here.

Prince Harry Plays Polo While Girlfriend Meghan Markle and Eddie Redmayne Cheer Him On https://t.co/Tbu0rufnuO — People Magazine (@people) May 6, 2017

Meg wore a sleeveless Antonio Berardi dress in navy, paired with a chic white Aritzia blazer which she mostly wore draped around her shoulders. She managed to make the outfit look polo-perfect and not oddly nautical (which is how Kate would have done it, because Kate loves a seafaring theme). She watched from the sidelines as Harry played to raise money for Sentebale and WellChild.

This is a big step in their relationship, on par with being photographed together at his friend’s wedding in Jamaica. This is their first joint-appearance publicly in Britain, really. This is how Kate used to do it during the Waity Years too – she would regularly attend William’s polo matches too, plus Will and Kate were often photographed on date-nights when they were out clubbing and drinking. Basically, when you’re a royal girlfriend and your prince boyfriend invites you to watch him play polo, that’a a down payment on an engagement. I can’t wait!!!

Also: surely Meghan isn’t staying in England for the next week, in anticipation of being Harry’s date to Pippa Middleton’s wedding, right? Or is that exactly what’s happening? Hahaha, it’s funny because everyone will be talking about Meg and Harry and no one will be talking about Terribly Moderately Wealthy James and Pippa.