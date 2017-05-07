Meghan Markle attended Prince Harry’s charity polo match in England

Queen Whipsnade elephants

For months now, certain sites have been monitoring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s travel. Usually, we get a heads up from People Magazine, the Daily Mail or E! News about when Harry flies undercover to Toronto, or when Meghan flies undercover to London. But no one let me know that Meghan flew into Britain recently! Last I checked, she had to be in Toronto because she’s in the middle of filming Suits. But there she was in Ascot, England this weekend. She was watching her ginger lover Prince Harry play the Audi Polo Challenge for charity. You can see the photos here.

Meg wore a sleeveless Antonio Berardi dress in navy, paired with a chic white Aritzia blazer which she mostly wore draped around her shoulders. She managed to make the outfit look polo-perfect and not oddly nautical (which is how Kate would have done it, because Kate loves a seafaring theme). She watched from the sidelines as Harry played to raise money for Sentebale and WellChild.

This is a big step in their relationship, on par with being photographed together at his friend’s wedding in Jamaica. This is their first joint-appearance publicly in Britain, really. This is how Kate used to do it during the Waity Years too – she would regularly attend William’s polo matches too, plus Will and Kate were often photographed on date-nights when they were out clubbing and drinking. Basically, when you’re a royal girlfriend and your prince boyfriend invites you to watch him play polo, that’a a down payment on an engagement. I can’t wait!!!

Also: surely Meghan isn’t staying in England for the next week, in anticipation of being Harry’s date to Pippa Middleton’s wedding, right? Or is that exactly what’s happening? Hahaha, it’s funny because everyone will be talking about Meg and Harry and no one will be talking about Terribly Moderately Wealthy James and Pippa.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry officially open The Global Academy in support of Heads Together

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet, WENN, PCN.

 

41 Responses to “Meghan Markle attended Prince Harry’s charity polo match in England”

  1. Louise says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:02 am

    Its GAME ON!

    I can’t wait either!

    Reply
  2. Abby says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:04 am

    She already looks like a Duchess. Harry, put that ring on her. Honestly though, she’s not just attending the polo, she’s also been entertained by Harry’s “second father”/mentor Mark Dyer and his American wife. That’s huge.

    Reply
  3. Shelley says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Love the outfit. No court shoes, hopefully.

    Reply
  4. COSquared says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Shakespeare at the DM is calling Pippa & TMW James’ wedding a “royal wedding”. Kill me now, please.

    Reply
  5. Lainey says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:18 am

    At this stage pippas wedding will be about Meghan/harry whether she’s there or not. She should have stuck with the no ring rule that we were hearing about. Nobody would have expected her and pippa might have gotten a mention for her own wedding.
    As for the polo she looked gorgeous. And was beside mark dyer one of Harry’s closest confidantes.still don’t think official engagement will happen until she’s publicly done with suits. The cost of protecting her will be astronomical and I don’t want bad press for them when they’re just starting out. It’ll be bad enough going forward as the spare as is.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 7, 2017 at 8:46 am

      I agree that the wedding will be upstage by Harry and Meghan (if she is there), even Harry on his own will get more attention that the bride and her family. But considering that NO ONE was interested in the fake Royal wedding they needed something to generate press interest to get those sponsors. The ‘press release’ from KP confirming the Cambridges and Harry’s attendance wasn’t even enough.

      Reply
  6. Louise177 says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:35 am

    I don’t think Megan attending a polo match means they are engaged or about to be. Harry’s other exes also attended weddings and matches. As did Kate for almost a decade with William.

    Reply
    • Digital Unicorn (aka Betti) says:
      May 7, 2017 at 8:48 am

      Harry is not like his brother who strung Waity along for a decade before be finally proposed. I wouldn’t be surprised if there was an engagement announcement in the next 6 months to a year.

      Reply
      • Nicole says:
        May 7, 2017 at 9:31 am

        Yea but she’s right. Both of Harry’s serious GFs attended numerous polo matches. Especially Chelsea. So this means…not a whole lot considering his history. Everyone thought he would marry Chelsea and he didn’t. All this talk is fun but idk why people are acting like he hasn’t done this before

    • LAK says:
      May 7, 2017 at 9:18 am

      Louise177 is right. Chelsy and Cressida went to the Polo too. In Chelsy’s case she was seen socialising with Charles at the polo and it went no where.

      Polo is merely one of the perks, but doesn’t indicate anything.

      Reply
    • FrenchB says:
      May 7, 2017 at 9:52 am

      Yes,he brought Chelsy at his polo games(I haven’t seen photos of Cressida at polo games…with him…) but they were in their twenties(he was 20-26) and she was one year younger I think and she was studying and also they lived in the same country and the same city(I think….at least in the same country)…
      In your twenties,you act spontaneously….and I don’t think at that time they were thinking more than dating:people were expecting them to settle and marriage….
      Here,situation different :they are in their thirties (she is 35,he is 32…),they live in two different continents and they have to do 8 hours of flight before seeing each other(it’s not like if she can pop like she wants….) and she is filming now so I think it’s a little more serious but I can say for sure that there is an engagement on the way….I just can say it’s serious….but who knows? It’s just IMO….

      Reply
    • Jeesie says:
      May 7, 2017 at 9:56 am

      Exactly. Chelsea seemed far closer to getting a ring (smart woman moving onwards and upwards instead), and Cressida was just as involved and public with Harry as Meghan is right now.

      They may well get engaged, but nothing really suggests it’s anymore likely than it was with anyone else, except for their ages.

      Reply
    • Talie says:
      May 7, 2017 at 9:57 am

      There’s a clear difference between Chelsy and Meghan: Age. Harry is older and closer to wanting to settle down…besides, we already know where this going based on some very obvious signs over the past few months.

      Reply
  7. Karen says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Great outfit! Kate take some lessons.

    Reply
  8. PettyRiperton says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Suits would have to be officially over for her in order for an engagement to happen since you have give up your life in order to marry into that “family”.

    Reply
  9. Artemis says:
    May 7, 2017 at 8:52 am

    Poor Meghan, the world is making it seem like marrying into that family is a huge achievement and all I see is Ed Sheeran’s racist distant cousin offering her a life full of restrictions and appearances at dull events.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      May 7, 2017 at 10:04 am

      I don’t think Maxima or Letizia are miserable in their royal roles. If you find the right person, and they happen to have this weird job of “being royal”? You can have a fulfilled life working hard for the country and charity.

      Reply
    • FrenchB says:
      May 7, 2017 at 10:07 am

      I agree:it’s not a big achievement-she is more educated than him,she is a more achieved person(she has done these speechs,written essays without having all the staff he has in KP),she has a job,supported herself…all was given to him and she has to fight to be where she at….but life is unfair,people are hating her,demeaning her saying she is a D-list actress and a famewhore(I don’t think she deserves that…)because Harry is a grown man and he knows who is “fake” with him or who can use him,and even if that’s the case,is he a fool?I read somewhere that he stops texting girls when they were too much so….
      If Harry was not a prince and they were just two regular person dating,I’m sure many people will ask themselves why she is dating him….
      I personally think that her ex,the cook,was way better looking and loveable and she was free without anyone judging her….but what do you want? Love is love,I think….u can’t help it….

      Reply
  10. Elle says:
    May 7, 2017 at 9:08 am

    The outfit is giving me life!

    Reply
  11. Anne says:
    May 7, 2017 at 9:18 am

    People overreact and overthink about H&M relationship. I read DM comments under article and they were horrible (full of hate)- I doubted in humans souls- he brought all his ex-gf to polo macht and if he brought her it doesn’t mean that weeding is around the corner. Even if he marries her- so what world will change-no. Is she worse than he- noooo, there wil be another quite boring royal couple (like most of royals). Only her life will be simpler-no more money problem,great house and beautifull hats (I live Camilla hats). Europeans don’t care much about RF- there are much important things.

    Reply
  12. notasugarhere says:
    May 7, 2017 at 10:07 am

    Kaiser, she could already be flying back to Toronto, who knows? Work for a week on set, then fly back in a week and a half for a wedding (if she’s attending). Didn’t we learn last month that the whole production team has the week of May 14-22 off?

    Reply
  13. MellyMel says:
    May 7, 2017 at 10:15 am

    I’m really loving this outfit!!!

    Reply
  14. homeslice says:
    May 7, 2017 at 10:29 am

    But I thought that Chelsea and Cressida were not interested in marriage?? Anyways, he was very young then, I do sense something different in the air here…I would LOVE LOVE LOVE for her to attend the “royal wedding” with Harry. Priceless!

    Reply
  15. Rae says:
    May 7, 2017 at 10:36 am

    I like the top half of the outfit, and the glasses, so thumbs up!

    I have to agree with those who have put a dampener on the engagement rumours; polo matches are just par on course if you date Harry.

    But she does look great.

    Reply

