Prince Harry & Meghan Markle seemed loved up at that Jamaica wedding

Personally, I’m enjoying everything about Prince Harry’s relationship with Meghan Markle. I’m enjoying the fan-meltdowns, the conspiracy theories, the obvious PR plants (from both sides) and I’m enjoying the fact that Harry really does seem to be serious about – and serious about settling down with – an American actress. We heard on Friday that Meghan and Harry were meeting up in Jamaica for Harry’s friend’s wedding. I really hoped that we would have photos and LOOK WHAT HAPPENED! The paparazzi turned up in Jamaica – I imagine that was a fun gig – and got some really great shots of Meghan and Harry sitting together at the reception.
Every media outlet is reporting this as a HUGE deal. And I agree, it is a big deal. While the vibe of the photos is different, these pics remind me so much of those photos of William and Kate just before they announced their engagement – Kate and Will went to a friend’s wedding just a few weeks before the announcement, and there was a definite air of pap-stroll around them. People Mag has some additional details about Harry and Meghan’s behavior at the wedding:
The couple is in the Caribbean to witness the wedding of Tom “Skippy” Inskip and literary agent Lara Hughes-Young. Inskip and Harry are childhood friends — they met at Eton College and Inskip is popularly said to have been Harry’s “wingman” on rowdy evenings out during their younger days. For the nuptials, Markle wore a long floral dress and sunglasses as the royal, who was one of 14 ushers, suited up in a navy blue blazer and trousers.
During the wedding, an onlooker tells PEOPLE that the two shared plenty of PDA, including a sweet kiss.
“Harry and Meghan seem very much in love,” the source said, adding that Harry spent much of his time introducing Markle to friends during the “joyful” wedding. At one point, the onlooker says that Harry got up and “did a little dance” for Markle.
According to local reports, Harry – accompanied by a heavy security detail, as the Jamaica Observer put it — arrived at the international airport at Montego Bay on Wednesday afternoon. Markle is believed to have flown in separately from her home in Toronto. The outlet says that the royal is planning to stay in the Caribbean for a week. The wedding party is thought to be staying at the Round Hill Hotel and Resort in Montego Bay. The 110-acre private enclave features luxury villas and oceanfront rooms.
I would imagine Harry’s little dance was something dorky rather than a Magic-Mike-esque grind-fest, although I would love to see Harry attempt some kind of Magic Mike dance. As for the rest of it… I wonder if Meghan is planning on spending a full week in Jamaica too?
Incidentally, some people yelled at me for assuming that Meghan borrowed someone’s private plane for the trip down to Jamaica. I just felt like… she’s an actress on a cable show and she’s not even the third lead. It costs a lot of money to simply rent a private plane for this kind of trip. It would be like Nathalie Emmanuel from Game of Thrones took a private plane somewhere to meet a boyfriend. Isn’t there a pretty good chance that Meghan or Harry simply had a generous, rich and well-connected friend who lent Meghan a plane for the day?
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.
I really liked the brides dress, it looked like a white version of Kiera Knightleys beautiful green dress in Atonement.
(Firstly, I’m not THAT Amy!)
There are an amazing amount of photos of these two from this wedding, not just the ones on this page – as much as I hate to give the Daily Mail clicks, I thoroughly recommend you go check out their article if you also enjoy a good stalk.
But…all of the photos of them “being affectionate” are not “them” – it’s just Meghan. Don’t get me wrong, I would hold on to the Ginger Prince for dear life too, but I think the narrative of how “they’re both so into each other” is not at all furthered from these photos. In fact, from doing a possibly completely unfounded Photo Assumption, his body language is not into it at all. I’d counter-argue that with the fact that these are only a few photos of one brief conversation, but the DM has photos from a long period of time throughout the wedding, with different people at different places etc. and it really looks like it’s all her.
I dunno, I just think these photos support the position of the Harry-stans rather than the angle that People is pushing for…
My ten second (very) amateur body language analysis reveals…..she is physically staking her claim on him, and…..he couldn’t care less. It does look one-sided, however you maybe could assume that from someone schooled from childhood in withholding their true feelings in public settings. Haha, this is fun!
Harry looked more comfortable around his friends when photographed on the loungers in the sun.
I agree body language puts her as holding onto him rather than mutual affection. No one is saying they have to be making out (because that would say something else to me too) but it is lopsoded affetion.
However this is one snap so I guess we shall see as this unfolds more publically. Frankly I never followed Harry’s relationships so I couldn’t even say whether this was normal for him?
Not everyone likes to do PDA. Some people just aren’t into that. So without knowing what they’re thinking, I would give them the benefit of the doubt since plenty of people dislike PDA. Nothing wrong with that.
Harry has been well trained to control his emotions in public. And he knew he was being photographed. I think the fact Meghan was at the wedding shows how loved up they are. I hope we get an engagement soon.
I was thinking the same thing (that she’s doing all the PDA while he’s a bit closed off) but maybe it’s just him being aware of the cameras and doesn’t want to give them a show.
“Lord, this person doesn’t talk half much. Whos sister is she again? Think, think… How long is this story about those people she went to school with anyway? If she’d only stop talking for five seconds, I could make an excuse and sneak inside for a bit. Damn mosquitos…. Aaand several people at the bar are filming me. Great. Stop patting me, Meg, I’m not sulking!”
I think they seem comfortable and confident with each other. They have been dating for a little while and probably don’t feel the need to be all over each other in public (and in front of cameras!) I don’t know, I got good vides coming from them. And they look so nice together!
+1
Lol which Amy?
Doesn’t look like she had to bribe him into holding hands with her at the table infront of the waiter. They were having conversations with a few people at the wedding reception in the afternoon. It definitely wasn’t a long period of time. Maybe he got a bit tired after speding time in the sun and having a jet lag. Who knows. But I see a couple who is comfortable with each other, he seems interested in what she has to say and there were a few pics outsied the church where she had her hand on his back on from the looks of it (his stance) so did he. I love getting new pics, but I hate that people are always so quick to judge. She wouldn’t be there if he didn’t want her to be there.
I think he knows they are being papped and he’s letting them get their shots but isn’t happy about it. She’s trying to put on a good face and get him through it.
You. Can’t. Analyse. Body. Language. From. A. Couple. Of. Still. Photos. Taken. Over. An. Entire. Day.
FFS.
I have to agree, Amy. He looks really drunk and bored and just not into her, while she is literally grabbing him…
Bring on the trolls – I wonder what they will come up with to support their ‘fake news/pushy Meghan’ narrative.
Love these shots and like her dress. Its the same Erdem style that Katie Keen wore to that Women in Hedge funds event a few years ago and she looked terrible in it (bad styling and awful alterations).
They do look quite happy together. Good for them.
FLYING ELVI is coming!!!!
PS the brides dress was lovely.
They make a really good looking pair. I hope they do get married, they have potential to be a real power couple.
Re: private plane. There are plenty of ride-share services which bring down the cost of flying private. Also, it’s possible she flew on a small Cessna – much cheaper than the big Boeing jets. Bring on the trolls!
ITA – and given the circles these people move in, a private plane is no big deal, most are very wealthy hedge fund/land owner types. The DoLittles used the Duke of Westminster’s private jet often enough.
People really overreacted (I got called low key racist and I’m black now it’s hinted that somehow agreeing with Kaisers is trolling ). It’s pretty likely she like the majority of celebrities got a free ride on a private plane. Just like when you see a celebrity on a yacht it’s likely not their yacht. Or when you see a celebrity designer wearing clothes they’ve likely been sent freebies. That’s just the way it is for more most in that tier.
Meghan doesn’t have hedge fund or Middleton money. She’s on a show on the USA network.
That dress is hideous. It looks so similar to the one Kate wore to the 100WHF dinner in 2015, but in a different print and with even more ruffles.
I love the dress. It’s perfect for a wedding in Jamaica. And she’s so so stunning.
She looks great, and I’d happily wear that dress. It’s very appropriate for a wedding in the tropics.
Yes thank you! I think she’s great but omg I had a moment when I thought it was the same as Kate’s. I don’t know why that pattern is the hot new thing but it’s not my style. Eh.
Time to abolish this free loading family
Amen to that.
Looking at the body language, Meghan is much more into Harry- Harry seems indifferent and looked away in some photos. The physical contact is from Meghan. I think it’s cooled from Harry’s point of view, he’s thinking of dating others now.
Look at photo of them where Harry’s got his hands by his side while Meghan holds his hand. I think Harry doesn’t have a lot of support for this relationship from his closest friends and it’s influencing his decision to break it off.
You got all that from one or two photos?
I saw more photos from other sites including Pop sugar. None of the affection seemed initiated by Harry.
I saw the pics too. They just seem comfortable with each other. .
Yeah and that’s why SHE was his plus one. It must hurt a lot to see Harry in a relationship.
It doesn’t hurt me at all. In fact I wish him well and hope he finds true love and settles down.
A lot may disagree with me but I think he was the one being pursued and he went along with it for a variety of reasons, some originating from anger and rebellion. I think Harry has a lot of unresolved anger against his father. Meghan is viewed as high risk marriage material, her first marriage ending so quickly. He knew she’d be viewed with suspicion.
@Citresse – I disagree about Harry having unresolved anger against his father, thats William. Harry seems to have a loving relationship with his father and the rest of his family – they are clearly important to him.
In the past Meghan may have been viewed as ‘high risk’ but when you look at Waity’s drug dealing/underage pimp Uncle they can’t throw stones at her. Plus given the apathy in the UK for the Monarchy in general most people wouldn’t care about her previous marriage. They’d be more interested in whether or not she performs her public duties or became another drain on the public purse (*cough*the Cambridges*cough*).
Haha she looks overbearing and he looks drunk and bored. Reminds me of me and my ex lol. However it’s just a few bad photos but if he’s always like this I’d tell Meghan to drop that orange dick like a hot potato. She can do better!
Just my two cents. I’m not a fan of either but just looking at photos, (photo assumptions) she is very attractive, and he’s a handsome young man. The woman at the table with them appears to be trying to make MM jealous, and she’s not having it. She places her hand on him in a loving and possessive way as if to say, he’s mine…. I’m wishing them the best of luck, knowing it must be hard on both because she’s of a mix race. Don’t know how his people will react if they take it to the next level, jmo. Btw, if he did not want her there she would not be there you can bet your rent on that.
They’d better not get married in Montego Bay. I want my Flying Elvi landing on the top of my golden coach and I want my St Martin-in-the-Field and bluhare wants her poinsettias and suze wants all of it. Nota’s on board but we are all disappointed in LAK, who is too busy ogling James Norton to care.
Oh, and a marauding spider attacked me this morning. I’m calling it a brush with death. (Me from fright, not the spider from being crushed. It ran too fast.)
Convince LAK that Norton will do a reading at the wedding, post-flying Elvi. Glad you survived the 8-legged onslaught.
Maybe James Norton will be at the wedding, looking after the Flying Elvi?
I want Rihanna performing at the wedding ceremony with the TQ and the DoE dancing down the aisle.
You all deserve all of it and should he dare disappoint you, well, their whole wedding would be just pants and the whole royal family abolished – and I have a feeling even HRM Lilabet would agree. We have some fudge to help you recover from that brush with death from that dreadful, vile creature. And some vodka.
Her skin is so smooth and shiny. I need to know what she uses. I need skin like that! Lol
Continuing the off-topic/on-topic from yesterday. Should “working royals” be required to undergo an official training program. Not the silly “princess training” we’re supposed to believe Kate Middleton had. An official training program that requires education in international relations, internships at embassies, etc.
We’ve discussed before that the BRF is the least educated and experienced when it comes to their role. Many of the incoming young monarchs of other countries have advanced degrees in International Relations, International Development, etc. Victoria does not, but she did a year-long diplomatic training course and interned at embassies.
At this point, if Harry and MM married? I think she’d be the only member of the BRF with any formal education or experience in international relations.
Harry’s body language with all his ex’s was similar…arrogant and disinterested. He knows women love the attention and lifestyle of dating a prince so he can be the pompous playboy to their loving wifey act. Don’t get the appeal of him or his brother. Kate and Megan could easily do better…marry rich without the headache of people who are so-called royal.
