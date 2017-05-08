Chrissy Teigen says she had liposuction on her armpits: ‘It’s a big secret’

I am not any kind of Chrissy Teigen fan. I’m just putting that out there right now. To me, she’s as much as a thirsty attention-seeker as Amy Schumer or Lena Dunham. All of those women follow the same kind of path, actually: say or do something “outrageous” or “controversial,” then bask in the negative attention that it brings, then issue some statement about “HOW DARE YOU!” Lena, Amy and Chrissy are all like that: whirlwinds of self-perpetuating drama. So, what’s the latest? Chrissy Teigen told beauty editors about all of the plastic surgery that she’s had done:

While she shot down the rumors that her cheeks are implants to group of beauty editors, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed to her forehead, nose and lips and said “fake, fake, fake.” “Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” Teigen said to the editors. While she didn’t say exactly what had been done to her face, of course the honesty is deeply refreshing and admirable in an industry where most stars deny or simply hide any of their private procedures.

Teigen went on to say that she has also gotten liposuction in one place you wouldn’t expect:

“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”

And of course Chrissy had to “respond” the headlines she created by opening her mouth in front of beauty editors and journalists:

Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back) pic.twitter.com/89mHXGE1Hc — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

You think I'd have this ass if I'd done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass. 😂 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017

Is it possible that Chrissy was truly joking around with beauty editors and all of those outlets just ran with the for-serious headline about Chrissy “admitting” to having a sh-t ton of work done? Or is it possible she was just thirsty for attention so she just went through another f–king cycle of creating a news story just so she could deny it? Whatever. As for the armpit-lipo admission… honestly, I’m not judging her for that. No matter how much arm/shoulder work I do at the gym, I still have sh-tty upper arms and chunky pits. I would get pit lipo too, if I cared and had the money.