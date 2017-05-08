Chrissy Teigen says she had liposuction on her armpits: ‘It’s a big secret’

I am not any kind of Chrissy Teigen fan. I’m just putting that out there right now. To me, she’s as much as a thirsty attention-seeker as Amy Schumer or Lena Dunham. All of those women follow the same kind of path, actually: say or do something “outrageous” or “controversial,” then bask in the negative attention that it brings, then issue some statement about “HOW DARE YOU!” Lena, Amy and Chrissy are all like that: whirlwinds of self-perpetuating drama. So, what’s the latest? Chrissy Teigen told beauty editors about all of the plastic surgery that she’s had done:
While she shot down the rumors that her cheeks are implants to group of beauty editors, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit pointed to her forehead, nose and lips and said “fake, fake, fake.”
“Everything about me is fake except my cheeks,” Teigen said to the editors.
While she didn’t say exactly what had been done to her face, of course the honesty is deeply refreshing and admirable in an industry where most stars deny or simply hide any of their private procedures.
Teigen went on to say that she has also gotten liposuction in one place you wouldn’t expect:
“I had an armpit sucked out, which was one of the best things. It’s a big secret, but I don’t care. It was nine years ago or so. And I had two inches to my armpit. Now it’s back though, so now I’ve gotta pay for [liposuction] again. It was so easy. It made me feel better in dresses; I felt more confident. It was the dumbest, stupidest thing I’ve ever done. The dumbest, but I like it, whatever. I have no regrets, honestly.”
And of course Chrissy had to “respond” the headlines she created by opening her mouth in front of beauty editors and journalists:
Reminder to never ever joke, ever (I did do the armpits, no regrets except it clearly came back) pic.twitter.com/89mHXGE1Hc
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017
You think I'd have this ass if I'd done extensive work? Like who would ask for this ass. 😂
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 5, 2017
Is it possible that Chrissy was truly joking around with beauty editors and all of those outlets just ran with the for-serious headline about Chrissy “admitting” to having a sh-t ton of work done? Or is it possible she was just thirsty for attention so she just went through another f–king cycle of creating a news story just so she could deny it? Whatever. As for the armpit-lipo admission… honestly, I’m not judging her for that. No matter how much arm/shoulder work I do at the gym, I still have sh-tty upper arms and chunky pits. I would get pit lipo too, if I cared and had the money.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
She doesn’t bother me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Dawn of the new Era, Now we have to be worried about the flabbiness of our armpits in dresses.. I truly do Wish that these people that do things like that or Anal Bleaching or Vajazzling never ever gave “THAT” interview putting this sh*t in the ether cause what happens now is every insecure chick and Dude that thinks he has the sexiest of Standards are gonna continue trying to frogmarch us to this new thing, we already gotta deal with Insta Pregnancies, Vaginal Steaming, Compulsory Bare Mons Pubis, Quick Prepregnancy weight loss.. Ya know??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I remember seeing a comparison of…either Victoria’s Secret swimsuit photos or Sports Illustrated swimsuit photos, where they had photoshopped literally everyone’s armpits. And I remember being really pissed because I’ve always seen that little armpit pooch and poked it and thought “I wish this wasn’t here.” But EVERYONE has it. Even swimsuit models. So why don’t they just stop photoshopping something that everyone has, and then we won’t think there’s something wrong with having it???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
RIGHT!! Everything you just said!! That’s my irritation Like we’re being led to believe little by little, trend by trend pic by pic new procedure by Kardashians by Procedure, Goop Post By Post, Tracy Anderson Edict by Mean Edicty interview that our normal bodies aren’t good, symmetrical enough, hairless enough, every f*cking arena presents us with a New BS arbitrary standard purely designed to prey on our insecurities as women/moms/ single people/paired up people Like FFS I often feel The System ha set itself up in a way that we must not have as Human women been created for anything else but to be sexy and on a diet most our natural lives, Don’t get me wrong im not even against plastic surgery well done or whatever I’m just questioning wtf is the end game for us all
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen. I truly think Photoshop of ads/magazine covers should be banned…it is so damaging, especially to women. I don’t mind people who talk about plastic surgery though- I prefer it to pretending they were born like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can think of two well-known actresses who have it, and still rock strapless. This type of bulge can be migrated breast tissue from wearing too-tight undergarments over time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amen! I hope no one decides that little pinky toes are unsexy. Women will be paying someone to hack them off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There are procedures to shave the bones of the feet to make them narrower, or to remove a rib to produce a tinier waist. I’m sure toe amputation is next.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think Kylie Jenner removed a rib
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?
I mean as my age advances, it’s bad enough that in a strapless dress, I can put on a Señor Wences show with my armpit bulge…
I don’t need the added pressure of anyone telling me to “do what Christy Teigan did”. Ugh
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As always, you’re so right QQ.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes this! The amount of body standards for women are insane. I remember being a teenager and reading about this type of ‘lipstick’ that was specifically made and I quote, “in case your vaginal lips aren’t pink enough” LIKE WTF!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! It’s literally insane the standard women are held too. Now that I’m older I don’t care but I remember being a teen and literally thinking “is the colour of my vag something that could turn someone off???????” Cause when you’re young and impressionable these things really create insecurities in you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Benefit Benetint was originally made to make nipples darker and pinker for strippers =)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks, QQ for pointing out how ridiculous this has all become!
Am I hoping for too much when I hope for a backlash? Like, young girls (and women, in general) will finally take a broad look and go, “Nope! F*^%# society, money grubbing “beauty” industry, and any and all hyping unreal, homogenous, sick “standards!”. Please, let this happen!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m anti getting work done but I totally would be tempted to do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
me three. that and underarm wobbles. I do push up, blah blah and it still has a slight wobble, no matter what.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol my mom has that and yeah.. It’s pretty bad. She always wanted to have that kind of surgery. She hates her upper arms
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s talking about getting that chicken cutlet that pops out when I wear strapless dresses removed right?
I get that. I cannot wear a strapless dress, no matter what weight, there is just some weird mystery meat there.
Also, if I had money and was paid to look hot, I would be laser resurfacing every square inch of my body. no shame.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree but I also get it when I wear singlets and sleeveless dresses. It’s so embarrassing :/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some ladies don’t have it quite the same, I wonder if it’s a broad shoulder thing?
It sucks that we even feel this way about normal body parts.
I remember those chicken cutlets are one of the first things I had a guy make fun of me for, combo that and told me I had fat arms. I remember laughing at him because I was super thin and fit, but secretly being surprised that was even a possible criticism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You probably have long slender legs! I’m twig like above the butt and chunky below, even having gone scary low BMI recently due to illness my legs look thickish. Think it’s a trade off for most people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I always feel like Chrissy is on the outside looking in, like us. I appreciate her honesty and ability to take the piss out of herself.
p.s. Celebitchy used “take the piss” correctly in a sentence last week and I was so proud.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I just had SculpSure done on my tummy and am loving the results. I’m pretty sure an off-label use for laser would be bra/armpit fat. That’s the route I would go… SculpSure is totally non invasive, and no downtime, rather than going the route of surgery which seems so invasive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How much was it if you don’t mind telling? I am getting an overhaul in a few years and would rather do non invasive as much as possible.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I paid just over $2200 for 2 treatments of 3 applicators on my lower abs. I would have never considered lipo, so I was so happy there is a quick noninvasive option. I could workout forever and after 2 pregnancies that little pooch just wasn’t budging.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good to know. I workout so much, but I can’t seem to get rid of that armpit bulge. My arms are good, it’s just that armpit fat that drives me nuts. I wear a lot of sleeveless tops, so I’m not hiding it…..I just can’t help but feel a bit self conscious 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is beyond annoying
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed! Someone needs to slap John Legend across the head for bringing us, Her!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love her especially her clapbacks to Trump supporters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My upper body is naturally really broad, and I do a ton of upper-body stuff: negative pullups, australian pullups, bent rows, overhead presses, inclined bench press, regular bench press, kettlebell swings…and while I’m NOT that lean, I don’t have any excessive armpit fat. (Don’t ask me about my stomach, though – I swear there’s abs under there somewhere!)
A little armpit pooch is totally normal (and doesn’t even look bad, IMHO!) Bodies are different. Some people just have fuller arms than others. If you want to see definition in your upper body, go as heavy as possible, and forget that BS about how upper body work will supposedly make you look like the Hulk. It’s not true. It’s really difficult for women to bulk up their bodies and I’m not any bigger in my upper body than before I started lifting, though I look better. I mean, there’s being cute, and then there’s feeling strong as f*ck, and the latter is what I care about more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Growing up I always wished to have armpit pooch because my arms are so thin the in between skin of the pit sticks out in a really ugly way. Does anyone know what I’m talking about? It’s ridiculous to say out loud though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her mother is naturally gorgeous, so I don’t doubt that she was joking about the “extensive” work done on her face. If you look at photos of Chrissy when she was a child/teen, she looks pretty much exactly the same.
Report this comment as spam or abuse