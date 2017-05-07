Chris Pine hosted a decent-to-mediocre episode of ‘Saturday Night Live’

Chris Pine was the host of last night’s Saturday Night Live. Since I’m a Chris Pine fan – often referred to as “Pine Nuts” – I was actually not happy that Pine’s first SNL hosting gig involved him making fun of himself and the fact that he’s constantly confused with Chris Pratt, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Evans. I’m not going to say Pine is the Superior Chris, but he’s definitely got more going on than the other Chrises, in my opinion. “Going on” meaning “he’s the sexiest.”

This weekend’s SNL didn’t have any appearances by Alec Baldwin or Melissa McCarthy, unfortunately. But that doesn’t mean Baldwin’s Trump didn’t find a way to “call in” to the Morning Joe cold-open. This was pretty funny and pretty g–damn accurate. Mika and Joe totally behave this way, only Joe is usually WAY more patronizing to Mika. Kate McKinnon also does an absolutely perfect Mika.

Here’s Chris Pine’s opening monologue. Do people honestly not realize that he’s a different person??

Here’s a good spoof of The Handmaid’s Tale, in that this would totally happen. There will always be clueless bros who have no idea that women’s rights are being taken away.

I’ve also been wondering why Kellyanne Conway has been MIA for a month or so. But shhh, don’t talk about it because I don’t want her to come back.

This was one of my favorite skits. Butch mechanics who secretly love RuPaul’s Drag Race.

And here are the Weekend Update videos.

All in all, I think Pine breezed through hosting SNL with his dignity intact. For the most part, it was a slightly boring episode because there wasn’t enough political humor. Come on, SNL! You need to do more political sh-t.