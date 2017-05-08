Eric Trump allegedly bragged about Russians funding Trump golf courses

You know what I need? I need journalists to stop acting like every newly-discovered connection between the Trump family and Russia is the first time anyone has ever heard about any of this. While Emperor Bigly likes to spread his fake news/alternative facts about how he’s never even met anyone who has ever heard of Russia, there is a long, long, LONG history of Trump “courting” Russian investors and doing business (or trying to do business) in Russia, with Russian money, and with Russian politicians and oligarchs. There was the dossier compiled by MI6 that detailed the Trump-Russia connection. There was the g–damn 2016 election where Russia weaponized Wikileaks to damage Hillary Clinton’s campaign. There was Carter Page, Michael Flynn, Jeff Sessions, Paul Manafort and, let’s face it, Rex Tillerson. There is literally a mountain of evidence detailing the extent of the Trump-Russia connections. But sure, let’s act like we have to rely on a guy remembering a conversation he had with Eric Trump in 2014.

President Trump’s son, Eric, once told a golf writer that funding for Trump golf courses come from Russia, that writer recounted in a new interview. James Dodson during an interview Friday with Boston’s WBUR described meeting Donald Trump in 2014 and being invited to play golf at the Trump National Golf Club Charlotte. He said asked Donald Trump how he was paying for his courses, and the now-president “sort of tossed off that he had access to $100 million,” Dodson said in the interview. Dodson said he then questioned Eric Trump, who was along for the day. “I said, ‘Eric, who’s funding? I know no banks — because of the recession, the Great Recession — have touched a golf course. You know, no one’s funding any kind of golf construction. It’s dead in the water the last four or five years,’” the writers told WBUR. “And this is what he said. He said, ‘Well, we don’t rely on American banks. We have all the funding we need out of Russia.’ I said, ‘Really?’ And he said, ‘Oh, yeah. We’ve got some guys that really, really love golf, and they’re really invested in our programs. We just go there all the time.’”

[From The Hill]

Again: this is not new information. I mean, some of the details are newish, in that I personally didn’t know that Russian investors put money into Trump’s golf courses, but the idea of it doesn’t surprise me in the least. There are quotes from Eric, Don Jr. and Emperor Bigly himself over the years, bragging about doing business with the Russians. And just because he won’t release his tax returns, doesn’t mean the story will go away.

Speaking of Trump’s amazing and bigly Russian golf courses, our emperor made his twentieth trip to one of his own golf courses this weekend. He went to his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. This is the fourteenth consecutive weekend that Bigly has spent at one of his properties. While the White House press pool travels with Bigly during his travels, the WH Communications Office basically cuts off access to the emperor every weekend. Bigly’s people won’t even confirm if the emperor is playing golf (which he does every single weekend). Obviously, Bigly managed to find time to tweet too.

The reason I am staying in Bedminster, N. J., a beautiful community, is that staying in NYC is much more expensive and disruptive. Meetings! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2017

When will the Fake Media ask about the Dems dealings with Russia & why the DNC wouldn't allow the FBI to check their server or investigate? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 7, 2017