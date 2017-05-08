Noah Cyrus performed at the MTV Awards & it was really embarrassing

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Arrivals

At most MTV Movie Awards – now called the MTV Movie & TV Awards – they always get a few musical acts to perform. Even though it’s not the VMAs, people have come to expect live music. The problem, perhaps, is that most musical acts would prefer to perform at the VMAs, not the movie awards. Which is possibly one explanation for why Noah Cyrus – aka Miley Cyrus’s little sister – was selected as the first performer of the night, not counting Adam Devine’s completely off-key song-and-dance opening number.

To say that Noah Cyrus sounded like a cat being strangled is frankly insulting to cats. I think this was probably the math done by MTV – MTV executives were like “we want to keep our existing relationship to Miley Cyrus, especially considering that she has a new album coming out, and a good way to keep Miley at the table is to give her little sister a gig.” MTV probably hoped that Noah would have a half-decent voice and that no one would be embarrassed. No. This is what happened:

This is what happens when you tell every little girl that of course she can be a singer/dancer/celebrity. This is the kind of performance I would expect from someone’s kid sister during a family’s talent-show night in the rec-room. The fact that it was on MTV… my God. Something nice… ugh, she’s only 17 years old. Maybe she was nervous? Also: Noah wore Baja East on the red carpet.

This was the other big musical performance: Pitbull, Camila Cabello & J. Balvin doing “Hey Ma.” Compared to Noah Cyrus, this was not bad at all.

2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards Arrivals

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

92 Responses to “Noah Cyrus performed at the MTV Awards & it was really embarrassing”

  1. Sarah says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:03 am

    Nepotism.

    She thinks just because her last name is Cyrus she’s automatically a good singer.

  2. LizLemonGotMarried says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:04 am

    At least Pitbull and Camilla Cabello are professionals…
    I’m all for encouraging your kids in their dreams, but NOT to the point where they make an ass of themselves on national TV. This is like American Idol, but they were rich enough to actually buy her a stage. Good grief.

  3. mkyarwood says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I dunno. She was the voice and singer for the title song in ‘Ponyo’, and it was VERY digitally enhanced. I don’t think she’s going to get any better.

  4. Dex and Destruction says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Maybe she should try her hand at remodeling with her mom and other sister on their show. I was more embarrassed for MTV than anyone else.

  5. Maria F. says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:08 am

    to think how many really gifted young artists are out there……..for shame.

  6. Gabriela says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Noah Cyrus looks like a brunette Charlotte Tilbury.

  7. Redgrl says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Wow that was awful. And she can’t dance either…

  8. tifzlan says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:12 am

    She’s trying so hard to sound like Miley oddly enough? And i do sense nerves in her shaky voice but yeah, overall, she had no place being the OPENING act. I mean, i’ve never even heard of this song? Is it a hit that at least warrants the place it got during the show? Coz otherwise, that would be sooo embarrassing.

  9. serena says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Really embarassing.. this girl is delusional, maybe she has a good voice (I don’t know, her song with labirynt wasn’t that bad) but I don’t think she’s ready to become a singer and being in the public eye herself -and not just as Miley’s sister.
    She already did Kylie-fied her face too.. at 17 years old.. wtf..

    And why would a nobody like her (in music terms) being allowed the opening act? Seeing the result, they should know better from now on.
    You can say whatever you want about Miley but at least she can sing and is a professional.. her sister needs to grow and learn before trying to be someone she’s not.

  10. Dorothy#1 says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Something nice: At least she wasn’t lip syncing :/

  11. Feedmechips says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Well…it definitely wasn’t good, but it also was not the catastrophe I had expected based on the article.

  12. Jen says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:16 am

    All things considered, she’s not a bad singer. Does she have the star power of her sister? No way. Should have this even been the opening act? No. But it wasn’t that bad.

    But I can only imagine the pressure she has to be like Miley. Poor kid.

    • Craven says:
      May 8, 2017 at 8:46 am

      I think all things considered she is bad singer. She has poor voice control and her breathing is awful.

      That said, you are right about her big sister casting a shadow in her life. Beyonces, Jessica Simpson and Britneys sisters were in the same boat. I mean she just wants to be in the family business (isnt their bro also in a band) so the family machine opened a few doors. I’m not mad at that. The family machine is what allowed us to have Solange and Janet Jackson. You use all that you can. Sadly for Noah though, she didnt deliver when that opportunity came along.

      Reply
      • jinni says:
        May 8, 2017 at 8:58 am

        This true and I won’t drag a kid for wanting to go into the family business. Many people come from a family of lawyers, doctors, etc it’s normal to want to do what you are already familiar with which is why I do not come down so hard on the nepotism. It’s only a problem to me if they do not prove they have the same or more talent then their parents/family member and still keep getting opportunity based only on their last name.

        I don’t think Noah is in the same boat as JJ or SK, because when they finally hit the scene as solo artist they came out with professional level skills. While Noah looks like she still needs to work out basic things every pop performer should know how to do ( ex. control her breathing, work a stage, etc). It’s like her team put in more work in her look ( surgery) and image (dress/style) but nothing on her vocals, dancing or presence which are the foundation of a good pop performer.

  13. Mia4s says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:18 am

    That was just….blah. Very weak. She’s old enough to hear this so I’m going to say it: Noah, you’re not a talented singer or performer. Please go to college. Thanks.

    • doofus says:
      May 8, 2017 at 8:57 am

      it’s sad, to me anyway, that these younger sibs of VERY HUGE stars try SO HARD to be famous, when they don’t really have the talent that their older sib did. and that the parents see those $$$ signs and encourage their kid to the point that…well, that they sing on a televised major award show and this happens.

      we saw it with Britney Spears’ sister, Ali Lohan, Ashlee Simpson and now with this Cyrus girl. surely, your sister with all the money would pay for not only college but also law/medical/professional school of some sort.

      but no, these younger sibs have seen the glory and admiration that their older sib got and they want it too. I remember reading how Ali Lohan would say stuff like “I want to be famous” not “I want to be a singer” or a model or an actress…just “famous”… with no idea of WHAT they want to do to become famous. and, sadly, there IS so much nepotism in this business that more talented people never get the chance because some producer is hoping to hit paydirt with “the next Miley Cyrus”.

      • Aren says:
        May 8, 2017 at 10:27 am

        In Ali’s case though, their mom messed them up badly. When Lilo did that Monroe photo shoot where she’s half naked, the mom was proud to say she took Ali, who was very little, to witness the big event of her sister stripping for a magazine.
        What Ali wanted was probably to be liked by her mom, just like Lindsay did.

  14. jinni says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:19 am

    After that performance it is obvious that her parents need to try and turn another one of their kids into a cash cow because I do not see it for this one. She sound like she was running out of breathe when she was singing while walking through the crowd when she only just started to sing and did not dance at all. She has no stamina.

    Also, no mention of her obvious plastic surgery. Funny since some keep trying to insinuate that Lily-Rose Depp had work done because she has high cheekbones which she got from both parents or lips which she got from her mom, but this girl with her inflated lips, new nose and filler filled cheeks gets nothing? Look at old pictures of her and look at her now it’s obvious her parents let her chop and screw her face up in order to be easier sold as a pop star. That to me is the worst kind of stage parenting.

  15. Tan says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

    It started out good. But all those movements, made it sound like off key amateur karaoke act

  16. Bettyrose says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

    It’s kinda nice that she has a throaty voice and wasn’t trying to hit ear-splitting high notes.

  17. Annika says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:21 am

    WTF

  18. Amelia says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Is anyone going to mention that a 17 year old has had such dramatic plastic surgery/procedures, or has Kylie the Human Blow-Up doll’s shenanigans just desensitised anyone from giving a shit about minors being operated on?
    Where do they find these doctors who will willingly do this to a child? So much for the Hippocratic oath.

    This kid needs therapy, not an army of handlers and a massive stage.

    Reply
  19. Devereaux says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:26 am

    Oh this is GREAT! Entertainment by inheritance. Just like you’d let Karl Lagerfeld’s kid sister make your wedding dress. She can’t sew, but whatevs.

    Every Cyrus, Every Kardashian *will* be across your screen. Whether you like it or not. After all, what’re you gonna do, read a book?! I.don’t.think.so.

    We have to suffer so the less talentally-abled can find work. Its the new charity. (And charity is always a good look.)

    Please, won’t you spare a 10 million book deal for Stephen King’s cousin Mel? (Right, like you’re even using yours).
    JK Rowling’s niece has some great ideas for a fashion blog. ‘Magicking-up your culottes’, coming to an internet near you.
    Can’t wait to hear the autotune warblings of the Cyrus family pet, Fluffy. He twerks.

  20. Margo S. says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Nepotism… Geez. That was terrible. She was out of breath, and what crap song. Honestly MTV, how are you not out of business yet?

  21. Lulu says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:30 am

    The song style and her voice and dress seem very offbrand Miley imo

  22. smcollins says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Wow, that was….something. She really wanted it to be this high-energy, engaging performance but, sadly, it didn’t come close. It doesn’t help that the song itself was pretty underwhelming. She’s still really young so maybe if she works at it hard enough instead of just relying on her name?

  23. Ellie says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Nearly as good as Kelly Osbournes attempt to have a music career.

  24. Gisele says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:43 am

    Her voice is terrible. No range and no power to it at all. Her dance moves are tragic as well, but what’s the most jarring is all of the plastic surgery. She’s just 17. What parent allows their underage child to alter themselves so horribly? I mean other than Kris the pimp. The thing with these nepotism cases, is that I don’t feel sorry for them when they fail. She has to be completely lacking self awareness to think that she’s talented. I don’t care if she’s young. Can she not hear herself?

    • Kiki says:
      May 8, 2017 at 9:02 am

      @Gisele, I agree with you. At seventeen and you want to shelter her. I am sorry being I am not going to be nice because she is seventeen because I had a hard time at seventeen years old when someone told me that I cannot sing (which of course, that is a lie) but they tell me how they feel with brutal honesty. The “aww, shucks” she is 17 is not going to cut it for me, SHE CAN NOT SING TO SAVE HER LIFE and SHE IS AWFUL.

      This is nepotism at best, soon one these days in the near future Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively children would want to become actors easily because of it. Or Ben Affleck’s kids.

      Reply
      • Gisele says:
        May 8, 2017 at 9:56 am

        It’s the same with the nepotism models and actors. I was watching a Netflix show and thought to myself that one of the characters had literally zero charisma or talent. I looked her up and sure enough, her parents are famous actors. So many children of celebrities seem to have no other desire but to be famous themselves.

  25. Skins says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Wasn’t everybody talking about how great she was after the last award show she did? (not sure which one, they all kind of blend in) Thought she was the next big thing. Guess not

  26. PettyRiperton says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Miley is just an alright singer herself why would her sister be any better.

  27. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 8, 2017 at 8:54 am

    Bless her heart.

  28. detritus says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Sooo did Miley vacate the bangerz cultural appropriation spot so her little sister could claim it as her own?

    Is this the Cyrus culture vulture version of highlander, where there can only be one?

    Also I thought the write up was kind of mean, then listened to the entire thing and yeah… one step up from Rebecca Black.

  29. Dex and Destruction says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:07 am

    I cringed every time she told the audience to get up or clap. Although, I think more people clapped during the song than afterwards.

  30. Alp says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:12 am

    I actually thought they were both… not good. Very cringey. And it was awkward when she told them to stand up but no one did :/

  31. Mary says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:14 am

    It was so embarrassing to watch her perform. I was embarrassed for her. Someone needs to tell her the truth and save her a lot of embarrassment. Both acts sucked but she was terrible.

  32. Loo says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:27 am

    I don’t mind the nepotism thing as long as the person is talented. I mean people fall all over themselves about Angelina Jolie and she’s a product of nepotism. So is Michael Douglas and so are plenty of actors and non actors alike. The problem with Noah Cyrus isn’t that she’s a product of nepotism the problem is that she isn’t talented. She offered nothing during that performance. She had no stage presence, her vocals were not good and her dancing was terrible just like her sister’s. And she seems like she’s trying so hard to be cool and copy her sister, it’s really pathetic.

  33. Ariana says:
    May 8, 2017 at 9:34 am

    Honestly, Noah isn’t even that bad. Certainly not as bad as I expected from the article. And a lot of the popstars these days aren’t better, just look at *cough* singer Selena Gomez.

    The second one is a really bad song, but all I could think of was that annoying hair the girl in the red dress had in her face the whole time. I literally just want to brush it out of her face, isn’t it annoying hanging there?

  34. blonde555 says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:08 am

    HORRIBLE. that crowd shows what we’re all thinking. And at the end when all the paid dancers swarm to the front to dance, how fake and desperate. No one at the table looks remotely impressed. ‘Kid sister/family member singing at the Christmas party etc’ rings 100% true here. Hopefully Billy Ray will push out a few crappy cds for her and then she will fade away. Gah.

  35. Frigga says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Ick, so sad…she must be super embarrassed.

  36. QQ says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:36 am

    Ok I’m Gonna say It That kid is kinda Ghastly and truly not suited for singing nor dancing, This won’t even work as a nepotism Hire on Steroids, My God I really started playing then couldn’t stop soon enough, I’m a J Balvin Person through and through but I don’t Pitbull or Camilla whomever so I thought I’d click play only to see shorty Sh*t on his own Blessed Colombian looks with this hair… I just hit pause a minute in if that and called it a day

  37. Saks says:
    May 8, 2017 at 10:52 am

    I think the sound in general was bad but yeah Noah sounded terrible.

    Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila should’ve sang the Spanish version of “Hey Ma” which is 100x better. J Balvin seemed nervous (it was his first time singing in english live) and Camila entrance was espectacular tbh.

  38. Lafawnda says:
    May 8, 2017 at 11:21 am

    I don’t think she is a terrible singer. I don’t think she knows how to breathe correctly with all of that moving and jumping around. She sounds out of breath and maybe a little nervous as well. She should have tried a slower song or this song without all of the movement. Poor kid.

  39. pinetree13 says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I can’t believe no one has commented on the opening part of her song.

    You know the one where she is trying to act all hip hop and it was borderline cultural appropriation. Ugh that part just made me cringe to death. To me that was the most embarrassing part.

  40. Neelyo says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Nepotism sucks, especially when the parent had no talent to begin with. Now we’re stuck with the even less talented offspring?

  41. thaliasghost says:
    May 8, 2017 at 12:58 pm

    Won’t anybody of these people ever become a teacher, a vet, a software engineer…anything? Is it absolutely out of the question? Why?

