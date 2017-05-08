Noah Cyrus performed at the MTV Awards & it was really embarrassing

At most MTV Movie Awards – now called the MTV Movie & TV Awards – they always get a few musical acts to perform. Even though it’s not the VMAs, people have come to expect live music. The problem, perhaps, is that most musical acts would prefer to perform at the VMAs, not the movie awards. Which is possibly one explanation for why Noah Cyrus – aka Miley Cyrus’s little sister – was selected as the first performer of the night, not counting Adam Devine’s completely off-key song-and-dance opening number.
To say that Noah Cyrus sounded like a cat being strangled is frankly insulting to cats. I think this was probably the math done by MTV – MTV executives were like “we want to keep our existing relationship to Miley Cyrus, especially considering that she has a new album coming out, and a good way to keep Miley at the table is to give her little sister a gig.” MTV probably hoped that Noah would have a half-decent voice and that no one would be embarrassed. No. This is what happened:
This is what happens when you tell every little girl that of course she can be a singer/dancer/celebrity. This is the kind of performance I would expect from someone’s kid sister during a family’s talent-show night in the rec-room. The fact that it was on MTV… my God. Something nice… ugh, she’s only 17 years old. Maybe she was nervous? Also: Noah wore Baja East on the red carpet.
This was the other big musical performance: Pitbull, Camila Cabello & J. Balvin doing “Hey Ma.” Compared to Noah Cyrus, this was not bad at all.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
Nepotism.
She thinks just because her last name is Cyrus she’s automatically a good singer.
so. off. key. so. often.
Honestly, she sounded a lot like Miley.
Nepotism so rarely leads to true talent
I saw her perform live elsewhere and she was damn good with a really impressive voice. So I’m guessing this is a combinations of a bad song for her voice and a massive case of the nerves. Also some people can’t hold notes when they’re dancing/moving.
She also thinks she’s Rihanna I think…
I don’t think her sister Miley is particularly a fantastic singer either…
At least Pitbull and Camilla Cabello are professionals…
I’m all for encouraging your kids in their dreams, but NOT to the point where they make an ass of themselves on national TV. This is like American Idol, but they were rich enough to actually buy her a stage. Good grief.
Camila also seemed very off-key. I mean, maybe not as off-key as Noah, but that would be difficult.
I think her voice is tired, she is been working non-stop on her album, and she is usually on point when singing live
reminds me of Ashley Simpson and her (and her family’s) attempt at being a pop star.
Yes that’s what ran across my mind as well!
I dunno. She was the voice and singer for the title song in ‘Ponyo’, and it was VERY digitally enhanced. I don’t think she’s going to get any better.
ponyo ponyo little fishie in the sea!
squee!! Ponyo!! HAM!
Maybe she should try her hand at remodeling with her mom and other sister on their show. I was more embarrassed for MTV than anyone else.
I wonder why they didn’t giver her a backing track and just let her lip sync? They can’t have been in the dark about her total lack of talent.
I wondered the same thing. I find it hard to believe she had a flawless dress rehearsal.
I don’t know. In acoustic sets she sounded just fine. I mean, obviously they could’ve been auto tuned as well, but my guess is that she’s just not a really good performer aka she can’t sing in motion
to think how many really gifted young artists are out there……..for shame.
Well its their own fault. Being born to non famous parents…what were they thinking???
This made me laugh out loud. Thanks, QueenB. With the Orange Menace’s presidency proceeding in dog years, I needed a good laugh…
Yeah I agree. With so many talented no name kids out there. We’re always subjected to the same names as same family.
Noah Cyrus looks like a brunette Charlotte Tilbury.
Really? I thought she was the ‘how bow dah’ girl, for a second.
Wow that was awful. And she can’t dance either…
She’s trying so hard to sound like Miley oddly enough? And i do sense nerves in her shaky voice but yeah, overall, she had no place being the OPENING act. I mean, i’ve never even heard of this song? Is it a hit that at least warrants the place it got during the show? Coz otherwise, that would be sooo embarrassing.
I honestly don’t know if she’s trying they have the same exact voice it’s so odd. But yea this song did not warrant a Coachella stage or MTV. But money can buy you a career just ask Taylor
Eye roll. People who say this are delusional. Taylor’s parents do not have the money to make her the biggest pop star in the world. They may have bought her original step-up; but the career and popularity she has built since can not be bought.
But they bought her the foot in the door so…
Yeah, the foot in the door is the hardest part.
Really embarassing.. this girl is delusional, maybe she has a good voice (I don’t know, her song with labirynt wasn’t that bad) but I don’t think she’s ready to become a singer and being in the public eye herself -and not just as Miley’s sister.
She already did Kylie-fied her face too.. at 17 years old.. wtf..
And why would a nobody like her (in music terms) being allowed the opening act? Seeing the result, they should know better from now on.
You can say whatever you want about Miley but at least she can sing and is a professional.. her sister needs to grow and learn before trying to be someone she’s not.
Unfortunately, I don’t think MTV really cares too much. They let all these little twits do just about anything. It’s quite pathetic.
Something nice: At least she wasn’t lip syncing :/
Lol! I thought the exact same thing.
Yeah, props for that. I mean, it wasn’t the worst performance in the history of show business or anything. Pretty bland, but some of the big name stars really aren’t much better live
Something jerkish: where the h*ll is lipsynch when it’s needed?
lol I thought that too.
Maybe she should have?
Well…it definitely wasn’t good, but it also was not the catastrophe I had expected based on the article.
All things considered, she’s not a bad singer. Does she have the star power of her sister? No way. Should have this even been the opening act? No. But it wasn’t that bad.
But I can only imagine the pressure she has to be like Miley. Poor kid.
I think all things considered she is bad singer. She has poor voice control and her breathing is awful.
That said, you are right about her big sister casting a shadow in her life. Beyonces, Jessica Simpson and Britneys sisters were in the same boat. I mean she just wants to be in the family business (isnt their bro also in a band) so the family machine opened a few doors. I’m not mad at that. The family machine is what allowed us to have Solange and Janet Jackson. You use all that you can. Sadly for Noah though, she didnt deliver when that opportunity came along.
This true and I won’t drag a kid for wanting to go into the family business. Many people come from a family of lawyers, doctors, etc it’s normal to want to do what you are already familiar with which is why I do not come down so hard on the nepotism. It’s only a problem to me if they do not prove they have the same or more talent then their parents/family member and still keep getting opportunity based only on their last name.
I don’t think Noah is in the same boat as JJ or SK, because when they finally hit the scene as solo artist they came out with professional level skills. While Noah looks like she still needs to work out basic things every pop performer should know how to do ( ex. control her breathing, work a stage, etc). It’s like her team put in more work in her look ( surgery) and image (dress/style) but nothing on her vocals, dancing or presence which are the foundation of a good pop performer.
That was just….blah. Very weak. She’s old enough to hear this so I’m going to say it: Noah, you’re not a talented singer or performer. Please go to college. Thanks.
it’s sad, to me anyway, that these younger sibs of VERY HUGE stars try SO HARD to be famous, when they don’t really have the talent that their older sib did. and that the parents see those $$$ signs and encourage their kid to the point that…well, that they sing on a televised major award show and this happens.
we saw it with Britney Spears’ sister, Ali Lohan, Ashlee Simpson and now with this Cyrus girl. surely, your sister with all the money would pay for not only college but also law/medical/professional school of some sort.
but no, these younger sibs have seen the glory and admiration that their older sib got and they want it too. I remember reading how Ali Lohan would say stuff like “I want to be famous” not “I want to be a singer” or a model or an actress…just “famous”… with no idea of WHAT they want to do to become famous. and, sadly, there IS so much nepotism in this business that more talented people never get the chance because some producer is hoping to hit paydirt with “the next Miley Cyrus”.
In Ali’s case though, their mom messed them up badly. When Lilo did that Monroe photo shoot where she’s half naked, the mom was proud to say she took Ali, who was very little, to witness the big event of her sister stripping for a magazine.
What Ali wanted was probably to be liked by her mom, just like Lindsay did.
After that performance it is obvious that her parents need to try and turn another one of their kids into a cash cow because I do not see it for this one. She sound like she was running out of breathe when she was singing while walking through the crowd when she only just started to sing and did not dance at all. She has no stamina.
Also, no mention of her obvious plastic surgery. Funny since some keep trying to insinuate that Lily-Rose Depp had work done because she has high cheekbones which she got from both parents or lips which she got from her mom, but this girl with her inflated lips, new nose and filler filled cheeks gets nothing? Look at old pictures of her and look at her now it’s obvious her parents let her chop and screw her face up in order to be easier sold as a pop star. That to me is the worst kind of stage parenting.
The chin and the cheek implants and the lips . . .
WHY? Why would anyone sign off on butchering a child’s face like that?
And the thing is it was not an improvement, she looks weird and very unnatural. They should have let her grow into her face and build up her self-esteem instead of doing all of this surgery. But I guess they needed another Miley to take care of the bills and since her mom had surgery this all seems normal to them.
The mind boggles.
Poor kid.
Did she get cheek implants? She should get those Botox injections that thin out the jawline or something to help elongate her face. She’s always had a very round face, adding implants to the cheeks just gives her a moon face. And that tiny little nose…I hope she didn’t do anything too permanent.
I was thinking the same!!! With the new nose she looks so…..flat
It started out good. But all those movements, made it sound like off key amateur karaoke act
It’s kinda nice that she has a throaty voice and wasn’t trying to hit ear-splitting high notes.
WTF
Is anyone going to mention that a 17 year old has had such dramatic plastic surgery/procedures, or has Kylie the Human Blow-Up doll’s shenanigans just desensitised anyone from giving a shit about minors being operated on?
Where do they find these doctors who will willingly do this to a child? So much for the Hippocratic oath.
This kid needs therapy, not an army of handlers and a massive stage.
I’d never seen her before, so I have nothing to compare her current appearance to, but I’ve commented regularly on the Jenner threads about this. Surgery is physically and emotionally traumatic, and often results in the need for future procedures. Forcing multiple medically unnecessary procedures on a child who has no concept of the long term implications seems like abuse to me, but…
Yeah, there needs to be a post about that or something, because we aren’t talking about a little surgery…hers was EXTENSIVE and so so obvious. Lip, nose, cheeks and others I can’t even point out.
She just looks…off now
I have seen photos of her for years, and would not have recognized her here.
Oh this is GREAT! Entertainment by inheritance. Just like you’d let Karl Lagerfeld’s kid sister make your wedding dress. She can’t sew, but whatevs.
Every Cyrus, Every Kardashian *will* be across your screen. Whether you like it or not. After all, what’re you gonna do, read a book?! I.don’t.think.so.
We have to suffer so the less talentally-abled can find work. Its the new charity. (And charity is always a good look.)
Please, won’t you spare a 10 million book deal for Stephen King’s cousin Mel? (Right, like you’re even using yours).
JK Rowling’s niece has some great ideas for a fashion blog. ‘Magicking-up your culottes’, coming to an internet near you.
Can’t wait to hear the autotune warblings of the Cyrus family pet, Fluffy. He twerks.
😂😂😂. I’m here for the Twerking cat
Both Stephen King’s children – Owen Hill and Joe King – became authors. However, they’re decent writers.
Nepotism… Geez. That was terrible. She was out of breath, and what crap song. Honestly MTV, how are you not out of business yet?
The song style and her voice and dress seem very offbrand Miley imo
Wow, that was….something. She really wanted it to be this high-energy, engaging performance but, sadly, it didn’t come close. It doesn’t help that the song itself was pretty underwhelming. She’s still really young so maybe if she works at it hard enough instead of just relying on her name?
Nearly as good as Kelly Osbournes attempt to have a music career.
We don’t talk enough about that unforgettable moment in music history
Oh God, I had blocked that from my memory. Did she have any songs other than her cover of Papa Don’t Preach?
Wasn’t it called “Blah, blah, blah?”
She had that one where she yells “SHUT UP” I thought that was her first hit?
Her voice is terrible. No range and no power to it at all. Her dance moves are tragic as well, but what’s the most jarring is all of the plastic surgery. She’s just 17. What parent allows their underage child to alter themselves so horribly? I mean other than Kris the pimp. The thing with these nepotism cases, is that I don’t feel sorry for them when they fail. She has to be completely lacking self awareness to think that she’s talented. I don’t care if she’s young. Can she not hear herself?
@Gisele, I agree with you. At seventeen and you want to shelter her. I am sorry being I am not going to be nice because she is seventeen because I had a hard time at seventeen years old when someone told me that I cannot sing (which of course, that is a lie) but they tell me how they feel with brutal honesty. The “aww, shucks” she is 17 is not going to cut it for me, SHE CAN NOT SING TO SAVE HER LIFE and SHE IS AWFUL.
This is nepotism at best, soon one these days in the near future Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively children would want to become actors easily because of it. Or Ben Affleck’s kids.
It’s the same with the nepotism models and actors. I was watching a Netflix show and thought to myself that one of the characters had literally zero charisma or talent. I looked her up and sure enough, her parents are famous actors. So many children of celebrities seem to have no other desire but to be famous themselves.
Wasn’t everybody talking about how great she was after the last award show she did? (not sure which one, they all kind of blend in) Thought she was the next big thing. Guess not
Miley is just an alright singer herself why would her sister be any better.
Bless her heart.
Sooo did Miley vacate the bangerz cultural appropriation spot so her little sister could claim it as her own?
Is this the Cyrus culture vulture version of highlander, where there can only be one?
Also I thought the write up was kind of mean, then listened to the entire thing and yeah… one step up from Rebecca Black.
I cringed every time she told the audience to get up or clap. Although, I think more people clapped during the song than afterwards.
I actually thought they were both… not good. Very cringey. And it was awkward when she told them to stand up but no one did :/
It was so embarrassing to watch her perform. I was embarrassed for her. Someone needs to tell her the truth and save her a lot of embarrassment. Both acts sucked but she was terrible.
I don’t mind the nepotism thing as long as the person is talented. I mean people fall all over themselves about Angelina Jolie and she’s a product of nepotism. So is Michael Douglas and so are plenty of actors and non actors alike. The problem with Noah Cyrus isn’t that she’s a product of nepotism the problem is that she isn’t talented. She offered nothing during that performance. She had no stage presence, her vocals were not good and her dancing was terrible just like her sister’s. And she seems like she’s trying so hard to be cool and copy her sister, it’s really pathetic.
Honestly, Noah isn’t even that bad. Certainly not as bad as I expected from the article. And a lot of the popstars these days aren’t better, just look at *cough* singer Selena Gomez.
The second one is a really bad song, but all I could think of was that annoying hair the girl in the red dress had in her face the whole time. I literally just want to brush it out of her face, isn’t it annoying hanging there?
HORRIBLE. that crowd shows what we’re all thinking. And at the end when all the paid dancers swarm to the front to dance, how fake and desperate. No one at the table looks remotely impressed. ‘Kid sister/family member singing at the Christmas party etc’ rings 100% true here. Hopefully Billy Ray will push out a few crappy cds for her and then she will fade away. Gah.
Ick, so sad…she must be super embarrassed.
Ok I’m Gonna say It That kid is kinda Ghastly and truly not suited for singing nor dancing, This won’t even work as a nepotism Hire on Steroids, My God I really started playing then couldn’t stop soon enough, I’m a J Balvin Person through and through but I don’t Pitbull or Camilla whomever so I thought I’d click play only to see shorty Sh*t on his own Blessed Colombian looks with this hair… I just hit pause a minute in if that and called it a day
The funny thing is that here in Colombia media says that he is a fashion icon 😂
I think the sound in general was bad but yeah Noah sounded terrible.
Pitbull, J Balvin and Camila should’ve sang the Spanish version of “Hey Ma” which is 100x better. J Balvin seemed nervous (it was his first time singing in english live) and Camila entrance was espectacular tbh.
I don’t think she is a terrible singer. I don’t think she knows how to breathe correctly with all of that moving and jumping around. She sounds out of breath and maybe a little nervous as well. She should have tried a slower song or this song without all of the movement. Poor kid.
I can’t believe no one has commented on the opening part of her song.
You know the one where she is trying to act all hip hop and it was borderline cultural appropriation. Ugh that part just made me cringe to death. To me that was the most embarrassing part.
Nepotism sucks, especially when the parent had no talent to begin with. Now we’re stuck with the even less talented offspring?
Won’t anybody of these people ever become a teacher, a vet, a software engineer…anything? Is it absolutely out of the question? Why?
Well, that would take some thought & effort. You’ve got to go to school, read a book, you know…do some work in an environment where no one cares who you’re related to.
