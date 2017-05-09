FBI Director James Comey ‘misstated’ some facts under oath last week

When Sally Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, she used phrases like “compromised by Russians” repeatedly. And it’s really got me thinking: has FBI Director James Comey also been compromised? Or is he just a political hack? Comey used his position as FBI Director to interfere in the presidential election just days before most Americans voted. He did so because he believed it was Congress’s right to know that the FBI was looking at emails Huma Abedin sent or forwarded to her husband Anthony Weiner, who was under FBI investigation. But Comey never sent any letter or made any statements before the election about the ongoing FBI investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign. So I ask again: is Comey somehow compromised? Or is he just a political hack?
Anyway, Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. He was supposed to testify about Trump-Russia. But of course he got a million questions about Hillary Clinton, Huma and Weiner. Comey actually testified UNDER OATH that Huma had forwarded “hundreds of thousands” of Clinton emails to Anthony Weiner and that many of those thousands of emails contained classified material. I’m sure you heard about that part of Comey’s testimony, because it was a big story on the Alt-Right Twittersphere, with @MAGADeplorableBrosef tweeting sh-t about how Huma and Hillary should be in jail.
Here’s the thing though… Comey was lying. He lied under oath. He lied to the Senate. ProPublica had the scoop:
FBI director James Comey generated national headlines last week with his dramatic testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, explaining his “incredibly painful” decision to go public about the Hillary Clinton emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop.
Perhaps Comey’s most surprising revelation was that Huma Abedin — Weiner’s wife and a top Clinton deputy — had made “a regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton messages to her husband, “some of which contain classified information.” Comey testified that Abedin had done this so that the disgraced former congressman could print them out for her boss. (Weiner’s laptop was seized after he came under criminal investigation for sex crimes, following a media report about his online relationship with a teenager.)
The problem: Much of what Comey said about this was inaccurate. Now the FBI is trying to figure out what to do about it. FBI officials have privately acknowledged that Comey misstated what Abedin did and what the FBI investigators found. On Monday, the FBI was said to be preparing to correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week. But that plan now appears on hold, with the bureau undecided about what to do.
ProPublica is reporting a story on the FBI’s handling of the Clinton emails and raised questions with government officials last week about possible inaccuracies in Comey’s statements about Abedin. It could not be learned how the mistake occurred. The FBI and Abedin declined ProPublica’s requests for comment on the director’s misstatements.
According to two sources familiar with the matter — including one in law enforcement — Abedin forwarded only a handful of Clinton emails to her husband for printing — not the “hundreds and thousands” cited by Comey. It does not appear Abedin made “a regular practice” of doing so. Other officials said it was likely that most of the emails got onto the computer as a result of backups of her Blackberry.
Oh, Comey “misstated” the facts? What he said was “inaccurate”? Well, golly gee whiz, my goodness. Why is no one saying that Comey lied under oath? Why isn’t anyone asking why he lied?
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Honestly it’s fascinating to watch such corruption in action. This seems way worse than watergate. So many people complicit in active coverups and selling the Us to china and Russia. Amazing. We aren’t safe at all.
It’s like a Richard North Patterson novel.
Only it really is real and I am scared for you guys
I’m scared too don’t get me wrong. My anxiety levels have overall been higher than normal and this is a major reason why
I hate this guy so much. I feel like he deliberately threw information out there to prevent Hillary from being elected. And he’s getting away with it!
He did. He is compromised. There are unbelievably deep and tangled roots of corruption in this entire administration, and I am fearful that justice will be denied.
LOCK HIM UP!
… Lock him up
And yes I do believe he’s compromised
How do you misstate something like that. It’s either hundreds of thousands or a handful. That is a huge discrepancy and he needs to be brought back to explain himself AND they need to publicly apologize and set the record straight.
I agree 100%, however, just like his letter last year, the damage is done. People will say he was forced to apologize, and that his original statements were correct.
I gave him the benefit of the doubt, but now, no. He is compromised, completely.
I am so sick of the lack of clear labeling on all of these behaviors from tRump on down through his administration to Comey and beyond.
Call them what they are. LIES. From LYING LIARS who LIE.
I’m less worried about Russia than about this:
http://hedgeclippers.org/out-of-town-billionaires-trump-backers-attempt-to-hijack-local-school-board-election/
Multiply tampering by 100s of local elections across the country. F**king Citizens United.
We had Koch, Bush and other money pour into our school district from 2009 and reformers have decimated our school district. It’s a real threat that most people are not aware of.
I have long thought that the Russians had dirt on Comey that motivated him to interfere ahead of the election.
That wouldn’t surprise me
I thought the same thing. I also think Wikileaks is sitting on a lot of damaging information. Just waiting for the right time for it to be released
They aren’t waiting for the right time, they are waiting for Daddy Putin to tell them to.
I’m thinking it has to be something like that. There is no logical reason he announced the info on Clinton but then stayed silent on the fact that the FBI had been investigating Trump since June.
The Clinton stuff is complicated. The FBI NYFO is compromised. The letter is in response to feared, untrue leaks from that office to the media re: emails.
Well, Bigly and his cadre can’t go screaming about how he lied because ultimately it will make Hilary look like she was being unfairly targeted (which she was) because Comey “misstated” (also known as lied about) the facts.
Unfortunately, lying under oath about Hilary isn’t going to outrage a whole lot of people-the shock value for that has passed and no one really cares anymore. When I say that, that doesn’t mean I think they SHOULDN’T care, but the grim reality is that we’ve reached a level where it simply isn’t going to motivate anyone – nothing is going to be done about Comey or how he helped contribute to the bungling of the election, and she has lost her final chance at the big prize, so people have moved on. We all keep hoping that something will stick, but apparently the saturation point has been reached and all this just seems to be screaming into the wind now.
WTF? I thought Comey’s whole thing is that he’s obnoxiously self-righteous but honest. He deliberately lied.
Sometimes those types are the least trustworthy. I hope the truth finally comes out, though I think it’s going to take years instead of weeks or months.
After disclosure of the email investigation just before the 2016 election, I gave up any notion of him being trustworthy. His complicity/partisanship with the GOP was clear as day at that point. Obama should have forced him to resign.
Same.
I really hope that Comey knows that history will either look at him in one of two ways: 1. complicit, if he continues to sit back and shrug about all of this Trump/Russia scandal or 2. a national HERO if he takes down Trump with the dirt he has (I’m sure he has enough if what’s already out there is this bad). I mean, there will be MOVIES about him. MOVIES. This is such a huge moment. Comey, save us all and clear your name!
I always love the use of the term “misstated.” He LIED. Or, at the very least, exaggerated/embellished the facts to make it sound worse than it actually was. Either way, he didn’t tell the truth.
IKR? Mistated would be like accidentally saying 832 when you meant to say 823.
This is lying.
I think Comey has made this whole thing impossible for himself by bending into a pretzel trying to make sure that FBI internal struggles (that helped compromise our election) aren’t exposed to the public. He’s put our entire democracy at risk to do so. He better rain indictments soon. This is way past scary.
Sqeal like a pig, Comey. Time to squeal like a pig.
I agree that he is really going out of his way to cover the bureau BUT I am withholding judgment because the FBI NYFO is right in the middle of this mess.
I’m not convinced that part of this was to keep the CI investigation compartmentalized from the NYFO.
The truth will out and I sincerely believe that Comey’s FBI is closing in as we speak.
We’ll have to hope but still…why would he grossly exaggerate something like that? What a smooth liar he may be.
Oh, lordy!
and we all thought the FBI investigation would at least be more thorough than the two going on in congress…we need a deep throat to get past the politics.
I just read this to hubby who said you mean he hasnt already neen fired
..
So why hasn’t he been fired? He influenced an election and now lying under oath..i thought y’all had a system that made getting rid of people easy???
We would be arrested for this.
We are so f***ed right now if Comey resigns we get someone even worse.
Yeah, it’s a bit like that “drain the swamp” bullsh-t. Nobody thought to ask what they’d be filling it back up with. I swear to god, every single idiot who voted for this never-ending sh-tshow should have to report, Hunger Games-style, for the Face Punching.
He did it to himself. He chose not to walk when # 44 left. And it was telling that Casino Tangerine asked him to stay one. This clown is no prize and it is only going to get worse for the FBI with him there. He is doing everything to make that waste of space squatting at 1600 look good right now. Why would he resign.
Why would he walk away from a HUGE counterintelligence investigation involving POTUS.
If he really wanted Trump to get away with it resigning is the first thing he’d do. He would get to walk away clean and let a new Trump appointed FBI director bury all the evidence.
Could someone explain to me how these people KEEP F-CKING GETTING AWAY WITH THIS SH-T??!!
Comey has always behaved strangely and over-explained his bad decisions like a guilty man.
Yes, it’s gone too far. Diane Feinstein has been openly skeptical and pointed out he had other alternatives last Fall. He doth protest too much.
A lying liar lied? Shocking! He needs to be run out of Washington with a pitch fork. I’m so sick of the characterization that he was stuck between a rock and a hard place on disclosing the Clinton stuff. He is in cahoots with republicans and it has been clear from day one. F this guy.
Comey’s mouth can be a cock holster for Trump’s little penis- thanks for the wonderful magery, Stephen Colbert.
Comey lying is not surprising. And I’m hearing they want to just quietly correct the record? Um….no. What he said under oath should stand and he should retestify or get arrested for perjury.
I don’t doubt that Comey misspoke but forwarding a narrative where he’s the villain only helps Trump and moves forward the Kremlin’s talking point.
Comey isn’t perfect but he’s handling this Trump/Russia stuff admirably. I’ll be ready to hold him to task for the Clinton stuff after the Russian plant in the White House is removed.
“Comey is the villain” is straight up Kremlin agitprop. (Not saying celebitchy is in on it or anything like that remotely.)
No one knows HOW Comey is handling this Trump/Russia stuff. To assume he’s doing all the right things smacks as much of disinformation as anything else. Moreover he’s already proved more than once that he’s more than happy to deep-six the country and now this. Don’t need no stinking agitprop when the truth is staring us in the face.
