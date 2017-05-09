FBI Director James Comey ‘misstated’ some facts under oath last week

When Sally Yates testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee yesterday, she used phrases like “compromised by Russians” repeatedly. And it’s really got me thinking: has FBI Director James Comey also been compromised? Or is he just a political hack? Comey used his position as FBI Director to interfere in the presidential election just days before most Americans voted. He did so because he believed it was Congress’s right to know that the FBI was looking at emails Huma Abedin sent or forwarded to her husband Anthony Weiner, who was under FBI investigation. But Comey never sent any letter or made any statements before the election about the ongoing FBI investigation into Donald Trump’s campaign. So I ask again: is Comey somehow compromised? Or is he just a political hack?

Anyway, Comey testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week. He was supposed to testify about Trump-Russia. But of course he got a million questions about Hillary Clinton, Huma and Weiner. Comey actually testified UNDER OATH that Huma had forwarded “hundreds of thousands” of Clinton emails to Anthony Weiner and that many of those thousands of emails contained classified material. I’m sure you heard about that part of Comey’s testimony, because it was a big story on the Alt-Right Twittersphere, with @MAGADeplorableBrosef tweeting sh-t about how Huma and Hillary should be in jail.

Here’s the thing though… Comey was lying. He lied under oath. He lied to the Senate. ProPublica had the scoop:

FBI director James Comey generated national headlines last week with his dramatic testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee, explaining his “incredibly painful” decision to go public about the Hillary Clinton emails found on Anthony Weiner’s laptop. Perhaps Comey’s most surprising revelation was that Huma Abedin — Weiner’s wife and a top Clinton deputy — had made “a regular practice” of forwarding “hundreds and thousands” of Clinton messages to her husband, “some of which contain classified information.” Comey testified that Abedin had done this so that the disgraced former congressman could print them out for her boss. (Weiner’s laptop was seized after he came under criminal investigation for sex crimes, following a media report about his online relationship with a teenager.) The problem: Much of what Comey said about this was inaccurate. Now the FBI is trying to figure out what to do about it. FBI officials have privately acknowledged that Comey misstated what Abedin did and what the FBI investigators found. On Monday, the FBI was said to be preparing to correct the record by sending a letter to Congress later this week. But that plan now appears on hold, with the bureau undecided about what to do. ProPublica is reporting a story on the FBI’s handling of the Clinton emails and raised questions with government officials last week about possible inaccuracies in Comey’s statements about Abedin. It could not be learned how the mistake occurred. The FBI and Abedin declined ProPublica’s requests for comment on the director’s misstatements. According to two sources familiar with the matter — including one in law enforcement — Abedin forwarded only a handful of Clinton emails to her husband for printing — not the “hundreds and thousands” cited by Comey. It does not appear Abedin made “a regular practice” of doing so. Other officials said it was likely that most of the emails got onto the computer as a result of backups of her Blackberry.

[From ProPublica]

Oh, Comey “misstated” the facts? What he said was “inaccurate”? Well, golly gee whiz, my goodness. Why is no one saying that Comey lied under oath? Why isn’t anyone asking why he lied?