Abby Lee Miller will survive prison by pretending she’s shooting a movie

If you’re a fan of schadenfreude and not a fan of vaguely child exploiting reality television, you’ll like this news. Abby Lee Miller, who verbally abused aspiring young dance students for the sake of entertainment on the reality show Dance Moms, has been sentenced to a year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for taking $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it.

As you may recall, in October of 2015, a federal grand jury indicted Abby on 20 counts, including bankruptcy fraud, concealment of bankruptcy assets, and false bankruptcy declarations. Prosecutors also alleged that she attempted to cheat creditors by hiding $775,000 worth of income earned from various projects, including Abby’s Ultimate Dance Competition. Back in June of last year, she plead guilty to bankruptcy fraud and failing to report bringing the money into the country. Her attorneys argued for probation over jail time, alleging that her creditors were made whole after the fraud was discovered.

On Tuesday, Abby was sentenced to a year and a day in prison, to be served in either West Virginia or California, along with two years of supervised release after prison. She was also fined $40,000 and ordered to pay a $120,000 judgment.

The 51-year-old spoke with ABC’s Good Morning America on Wednesday, saying that she felt her sentence “sounds like a movie title.” And, in keeping with that thought, she added “I’m going to pretend I’m in a movie and we’re on set and I’m there for 10 months and that’s the way it’s going to be.” Note that she said “10 months” and not “12 months” – that’s because Abby could transition to a halfway house after serving 10 months in prison.

Abby has 44 days to report for prison, and while she’s in the joint she hopes to read more, learn Spanish and work on a new book of her own. When asked what her next chapter will be, Abby responded, “[I hope to] be a smarter businesswoman and also to worry about myself.” The ABC report also implied that we haven’t seen the last of her. Oh, I wish we have.

I know she’ll be out of prison before her full sentence, but I’m glad she got some sort of comeuppance for her crimes. And it’s also nice to know I’m not the only person who can’t stand Abby. Patti LuPone, who went after Madonna on Watch What Happens Live on Tuesday night, also had something to say about Abby’s sentence. Says Ms. LuPone, “She should go to jail for life. Didn’t you find her obnoxious? I found her like, oh I just hated her. She’s, like, the worst dance teacher you ever had when you were a kid. And you just wanted to kill her for hurting kids.” To quote Kaiser, “YAS QUEEN!”

Teen Choice Awards Arrivals 2016

2016 World Choreography Awards
Nickelodeon's 2017 Kids' Choice Awards - Arrivals

Photos: WENN.com, Getty Images

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

7 Responses to “Abby Lee Miller will survive prison by pretending she’s shooting a movie”

  1. Nicole says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:31 am

    She is the worst. I danced my entire life growing up and had a teacher that ruined my confidence too. Took me years to get it back. What she did on the show was awful.
    Karma is so real

    Reply
  2. Clare says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:35 am

    I’ll bet this abusive POS comes out of prison and gets another tv show.

    Reply
  3. RussianBlueCat says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Movie set: make-up people/hair stylists, catered food, go home to your nice bed and fluffy pillows at end of day
    Prison: no make- up people/hair stylists, prison food, hard bed and thin pillow, lots of background noise and sharing a small room with a stranger

    Abbie better wake up and face reality fast, or this “movie” will turn into a horror show fast

    Reply
  4. LoLo says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:51 am

    The tan line on her chest confuses me. Is she wearing a scarf in the tanning bed?

    Reply
  5. Mata says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:57 am

    She’s already strategically planning her comeback. She had weight loss surgery a couple of weeks ago and she’s talking about writing a book. She’ll be shopping another reality show 10 months from now.

    It seems like she’s burned bridges with Lifetime, so I’m betting it’s going to be TLC. They specialize in hot messes.

    Reply
  6. Redgrl says:
    May 11, 2017 at 8:00 am

    She’s evil, but just as much of my contempt goes to those moms who watched her viciously & gleefully verbally abuse their children and instead of stopping it just simpered & gossiped and made excuses while their daughters trembled & cried and lost more and more self esteem. There’s a special place in hell for parents who knowingly don’t protect their children.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment