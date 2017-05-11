Betsy DeVos got booed & heckled while trying to give a commencement

I haven’t done much coverage of Betsy DeVos, our current Secretary of Education, just because there’s so much evil in this administration, it’s sometimes difficult to find the time to care about the lesser players. Betsy DeVos is deplorable though, without a doubt. She has no business as Secretary of Education and she has no business in this administration or any administration in any capacity.

So what happens when a billionaire private-school advocate like Betsy DeVos tries to give the commencement address a graduating class of college kids at a historically black college? Something amazing. DeVos picked up an honorary doctorate at Bethune-Cookman University, and when she tried to give the commencement, chica got booed and heckled. Students stood up and turned their backs to her as she spoke. The university president threatened the students, saying that if they continued to boo and heckle, their diplomas would be mailed to them. They still didn’t stop.

Here’s some better footage of the students disrupting:

Good for these students. This shows me that they learned a lot in college and they were all prepared to make their stand at their graduation. Currently, I’m side-eyeing the f–k out Bethune-Cookman University for even inviting DeVos to be the commencement speaker. I mean, what did the university think would happen? Also: my college graduation had a crazy Republican commencement speaker too, only no one booed because the ceremony was held outside and it was like 100 degrees and everyone was wilting.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

10 Responses to “Betsy DeVos got booed & heckled while trying to give a commencement”

  1. Kaye says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:49 am

    Frivolous comment on a serious post (which is all my brain can handle with the rage overload these days): from the header pic, it would appear Betsy and the Donald share a hair colorist.

    Reply
  2. Indiana Joanna says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:50 am

    I was thrilled to hear the students take a stand against her. It made my my day.

    Reply
    • Moe says:
      May 11, 2017 at 7:56 am

      well this is what happens when you teach a bunch of 99%ers how to critically think. perhaps she would be better off at the commencement address at Trump University. after all, she’s already paid her hard cold cash for some respect from that gilded institution.

      Reply
  3. Nicole says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:53 am

    In the spirit of who their school was named after the students did the right thing. The president is awful and should be ashamed.
    The HBCU are always trying to play respectability politics with people like this admin and it never works. After that dumb photo op guess who’s going after your funding HBCU presidents?

    Reply
  4. RussianBlueCat says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I think what would have made a bigger impact is if the students had just sat quiet and stone faced. No clapping, no boos or jeers, just complete silence. That would have been worse. It would made DeVos feel like she was talking to an empty room

    Reply
  5. smcollins says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:55 am

    I saw this yesterday. Good for the students for taking a stand, and boo to the school for ignoring their protests in the days prior and allowing DeVos to be their speaker. Who thought this was a good idea??

    Reply
  6. justcrimmles says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:56 am

    HA! And yeah, wtf, Bethune-Cookman? Genuinely curious why her. Good on those students.

    Reply
  7. Feedmechips says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:58 am

    This video made my day.

    Reply
  8. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 11, 2017 at 7:59 am

    I wonder if the college president was one of the HBCU presidents present during Kellyanne’s bigly bad photo session in the oval office. If so, double shame on him.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment