Betsy DeVos got booed & heckled while trying to give a commencement

I haven’t done much coverage of Betsy DeVos, our current Secretary of Education, just because there’s so much evil in this administration, it’s sometimes difficult to find the time to care about the lesser players. Betsy DeVos is deplorable though, without a doubt. She has no business as Secretary of Education and she has no business in this administration or any administration in any capacity.

So what happens when a billionaire private-school advocate like Betsy DeVos tries to give the commencement address a graduating class of college kids at a historically black college? Something amazing. DeVos picked up an honorary doctorate at Bethune-Cookman University, and when she tried to give the commencement, chica got booed and heckled. Students stood up and turned their backs to her as she spoke. The university president threatened the students, saying that if they continued to boo and heckle, their diplomas would be mailed to them. They still didn’t stop.

Here’s some better footage of the students disrupting:

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced boos and turned backs as she gave a commencement address in Florida https://t.co/wmGMQJYhcd pic.twitter.com/mLv4zTsaem — CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2017

Good for these students. This shows me that they learned a lot in college and they were all prepared to make their stand at their graduation. Currently, I’m side-eyeing the f–k out Bethune-Cookman University for even inviting DeVos to be the commencement speaker. I mean, what did the university think would happen? Also: my college graduation had a crazy Republican commencement speaker too, only no one booed because the ceremony was held outside and it was like 100 degrees and everyone was wilting.