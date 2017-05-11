Betsy DeVos got booed & heckled while trying to give a commencement

I haven’t done much coverage of Betsy DeVos, our current Secretary of Education, just because there’s so much evil in this administration, it’s sometimes difficult to find the time to care about the lesser players. Betsy DeVos is deplorable though, without a doubt. She has no business as Secretary of Education and she has no business in this administration or any administration in any capacity.
So what happens when a billionaire private-school advocate like Betsy DeVos tries to give the commencement address a graduating class of college kids at a historically black college? Something amazing. DeVos picked up an honorary doctorate at Bethune-Cookman University, and when she tried to give the commencement, chica got booed and heckled. Students stood up and turned their backs to her as she spoke. The university president threatened the students, saying that if they continued to boo and heckle, their diplomas would be mailed to them. They still didn’t stop.
Here’s some better footage of the students disrupting:
Education Secretary Betsy DeVos faced boos and turned backs as she gave a commencement address in Florida https://t.co/wmGMQJYhcd pic.twitter.com/mLv4zTsaem
— CNN (@CNN) May 10, 2017
Good for these students. This shows me that they learned a lot in college and they were all prepared to make their stand at their graduation. Currently, I’m side-eyeing the f–k out Bethune-Cookman University for even inviting DeVos to be the commencement speaker. I mean, what did the university think would happen? Also: my college graduation had a crazy Republican commencement speaker too, only no one booed because the ceremony was held outside and it was like 100 degrees and everyone was wilting.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
Frivolous comment on a serious post (which is all my brain can handle with the rage overload these days): from the header pic, it would appear Betsy and the Donald share a hair colorist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thrilled to hear the students take a stand against her. It made my my day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well this is what happens when you teach a bunch of 99%ers how to critically think. perhaps she would be better off at the commencement address at Trump University. after all, she’s already paid her hard cold cash for some respect from that gilded institution.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
In the spirit of who their school was named after the students did the right thing. The president is awful and should be ashamed.
The HBCU are always trying to play respectability politics with people like this admin and it never works. After that dumb photo op guess who’s going after your funding HBCU presidents?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think what would have made a bigger impact is if the students had just sat quiet and stone faced. No clapping, no boos or jeers, just complete silence. That would have been worse. It would made DeVos feel like she was talking to an empty room
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw this yesterday. Good for the students for taking a stand, and boo to the school for ignoring their protests in the days prior and allowing DeVos to be their speaker. Who thought this was a good idea??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree on all your points.
The grads at my alma mater won the speaker jackpot this year — it’s Nick Offerman! I didn’t know he was a fellow alum. I read that tickets went faster than any graduation in recent years, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
HA! And yeah, wtf, Bethune-Cookman? Genuinely curious why her. Good on those students.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This video made my day.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I wonder if the college president was one of the HBCU presidents present during Kellyanne’s bigly bad photo session in the oval office. If so, double shame on him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse