Kate Hudson & Danny Fujikawa made their loved-up red-carpet couple debut

Back in March, you guys yelled at me for saying that Kate Hudson’s new boyfriend is “tall” and “handsome in a hipster way.” I stand by it! No, not really. Kate has been dating Danny Fujikawa for a about three months, something like that. Like seemingly all of her boyfriends, Danny is a dude in a band. And I do still think he’s sort of handsome. But I agree, he probably isn’t that tall. Last night, Kate and Danny made their “red carpet couple debut” which is the original version of being “Instagram official.” Kate chose to make her red carpet debut at her mom’s film premiere, the LA premiere for Snatched.

Apparently, Kate was Snapchatting with Danny before the premiere. On the red carpet, they happily posed for photos arm-in-arm, and even did some kisses for the photographers. Kate posed solo and with Danny, and then she posed with her mom and dad. And looking through all of the photos… does anyone else think she looks a little bit “bumpy”? She’s a tiny woman, so I would imagine that if she eats a big lunch, you can probably see it. But a pregnancy might also explain why Kate and Danny are already red-carpet official just a few months into their relationship. I said at the beginning that Kate would probably be pregnant by Christmas too! Whatever is happening, it’s happening fast.

Also: the National Enquirer claims that the entire time Kate and Danny have been happening, she’s been trying to make something happen with Brad Pitt. The Enquirer says that Pitt turned her down, even though she was pursuing him aggressively. Eh who knows?

  1. Minxx says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    What happened to Brad Pitt? LOL! ;)
    but seriously, she DOES look bumpy and her face is fuller too!

    Reply
  2. Indira says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    These Brad Pitt stories were planted by Kate and her PR team. Suddenly after she started dating this guy the stories about Brad and Kate stopped.

    Reply
  3. daisyfly says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:43 am

    She definitely looks bumpy.

    Reply
  4. dodgy says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:44 am

    I like her top. Can anyone give me some recs for a top like hers, please?

    Reply
  5. Laura says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:44 am

    She does look bumpy, but is it a burrito baby?? Hhhmmm…

    Reply
  6. Mikasa says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:45 am

    Baby daddy #3?

    Reply
  7. astrid says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:53 am

    bumpy or bad posture?

    Reply
  8. Shutterbug99 says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:53 am

    I gotta say, she does look a little bumpy. Kate Hudson has a small frame and is always in great shape — my first thought on seeing these pics was that she looks a little bumpy here. Then again, maybe she’d just eaten dinner. That said, she also looks a little fuller in the face.

    Reply
  9. Cannibell says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:55 am

    You show earlier with subsequent pregnancies – I remember being struck by how much earlier with my third. That said, it could also be the way she’s standing. Whatever the case, good luck, you crazy kids!

    Reply
  10. Brandy says:
    May 11, 2017 at 9:56 am

    She totally looks bumpy! I heard her on Howard Stern, and she seems cute in as much as someone born into Hollywood Royalty could be. Howard asked her about working with Mel Gibson (they are doing some project together, and Mel is directing). Kate EFFUSED about Mel – how awesome he is, how great a director he is, and everything else. Howard remarked, “Unless you’re Jewish” or something – and Kate Hudson totally shied away from Mel’s anti-Semitic, misogynistic tendencies. That was the only disappointing thing about the interview – she totally sidestepped a moment that could have elevated “cute” to “awesome.”

    Reply
  11. QQ says:
    May 11, 2017 at 10:03 am

    The color of his suit is fantastic… if meant for a guy with 20-30 more pounds and a shave more than him

    Reply

