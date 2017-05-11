“Steve Harvey makes some insane demands from his staffers” links

Steve Harvey makes insane demands on his staffers. Shocking. [Buzzfeed]
Alexis Bledel is the secret weapon of The Handmaid’s Tale. [LaineyGossip]
I actually love the musical Jesus Christ Superstar & this is depressing. [Dlisted]
Instagram model was savaged on Reddit. [The Blemish]
I love looking at celebrities’ airport style. [GoFugYourself]
Brad Pitt is back at work in the art studio. [JustJared]
Tina Fey can sing! Huh. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Jamie Dornan & Peter Dinklage are making a movie together. [Socialite Life]
Elisabeth Moss, Nicole Kidman & Gwendoline Christie got together to make Top of the Lake: China Girl and it looks really good. [Jezebel]
In more positive, optimistic news: It is the most wonderful week of the year being Eurovision Song Contest week. The second semi-final is on at 8pm UTC and, if you can, watch it (either Youtube or the Swedish broadcast is unrestricted, I think) and revel in the madness. It is commonly referred to as the “Gay Olympics” (kinda true) but the best description I can think of to give you is imagine a song/performance contest that makes wrasslin’ look like Sean Spicer’s sock collection, there truly is nothing quite like it and, if you can’t understand what’s going on, don’t worry, that means it’s being Eurovision as all get out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Steve Harvey is a gross misogynist and Family Feud deserves better. We all do.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh, Steve Harvey. Kenan Thompson is hilarious as him on SNL.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not to defend Steve Harvey, but he sounds like he is responding to something that happened (in a really dick way). Wonder what it was.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol at his reasoning. I work with academics and there is a lot of ego involved sometimes, and sometimes they are just crushingly busy and interruptions impact their efficiency, so I’ve seen a few variations on this.
I’ve never ever seen on straight up saying they want more ‘me time’ while at work though. That’s a new one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I can verify that this does not even register on the Richter Scale of working with SH and his assholeness. Have accounts from friends (his former co-workers). He’s an asshole and batshit crazy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ya’ll gave Chiclets Teeth and his Melting Tupperware body Country (don’t at Me look for his shirtless pics– Should ALWAYS be the Steve Harvey Post headers) and Multi show renewals YOU GUYS KEEP HIM (and his Multibutton wide wide wide shoulder suits and his Mysogynoir and his preachy Bullsh*t advice and his soft shoe routines for Trump) He’s been Sunken Place All Stars for at least 2-5 years for me
Report this comment as spam or abuse