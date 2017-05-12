Star: Beyonce had three baby showers, in New York, Houston & LA

Something I didn’t know before this job is that many, many women have strong opinions about baby showers, baby shower etiquette and unwritten baby shower rules. Like, it’s an unwritten “rule” that after your first child, subsequent baby showers should be more low-key and you should not expect the same kind of gift-giving, or perhaps any gifts at all. I think that should probably go doubly for celebrities too, because obviously they’re already getting tons of free sh-t, and whatever they don’t get for free, they have the means to buy it for themselves. Still, baby showers are about status for some people. Which is perhaps why Beyonce has allegedly done no fewer than THREE baby showers for the Beysus Twins. Per Star Mag:
What’s worse, looking jealous or crazy? Beyonce and Jay-Z rented out the presidential bungalow at the Beverly Hills hotel Easter weekend for her THIRD baby shower.
“The women spent the afternoon getting pampered with manicures, pedicures and a tarot card reading,” reveals a source close to Beyonce, who invited Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie to the spa-themed soiree after celebrating in Houston and New York. “There were singer sandwiches, English tea service and a cake with edible flowers. Let’s just say, Baby Dior probably had to restock their shelves.”
[From Star Magazine]
I was okay with all of this until the Baby Dior line. Like, even when you’re Beyonce, why do you expect people to bring you a mountain of Dior baby clothes? If you want to have a baby shower or baby-themed party or even just a spa party, just do that and say “no gifts please” or “please make a donation to charity.” So, is it tacky to throw three baby showers for her second and third children? Again: I never fail to be amazed by how different this pregnancy is from the first one, you know?
Photos courtesy of Getty, Beyonce’s social media.
Usually if the baby’s sex is different from the first child, then there will be a 2nd shower. Gonna assume she’s having at least one boy.
This is what I’ve always heard. Your first shower is a big happy baby thing, the second is super low key and only for a different gender.
Fwiw, I hate showers and never had one when I was pregnant. I politely decline the ones I’m invited to and send a card or gift instead.
I think it depends on the people involved. Baby showers for 2nd and beyond babies where I am at are not a thing. First baby yes, any other (unless there is a huge gap between babies) no. More so we give a present when the baby is born. I stopped getting flustered over it. What I would have hoped for is, that they have more than enough money to outfit the babies room and clothes, instead, how about having gifts that can be donated to a woman’s shelter or some where these items can be handed out to those who need the help.
God, she is so extra and over the top about everything.
Everything she does sounds so fxcking exhausting to me.
However, I think she probably threw them and paid for them herself. Which is ultra tacky but way better than having someone else front it for her. So you do you, girl.
I’m on the “give to a charity” team….I have a few kids and a second marriage. I don’t expect any gifts after the first.
I picture the Goop being so annoying at those events. Mommy-know-it-all.
We don’t do baby showers in my country so I don’t care very much about this particular etiquette, but I thought a baby shower was okay for second babies if they are not the same sex that the older sibling. So, boys?
PS : I love her pregnancy style.
OKKKKK I KNOW already what This is gonna be since the write up already reflects the preconceived notion that a person that Obviously has the money to throw the kind of shower where is a pamper fest for her guests is somehow “Demanding” Baby Dior SOOOOOOO I’m gonna do Me a Solid and Not do this thread.At All.For. The Rest of Today… I hope she is due soon and Does the Most so ya’ll can continue commenting full of Sodium
Every time we get a Beyoncé post I’m happy first and then, reading the comments… oh girl.
But why? The comments don’t seem to be negative? She is very very over the top, but that’s part of her brand isn’t it?
She usually is over the top and extra, in my opinion, but I don’t see the big deal here. I feel like folks are just making a mountain out of a molehill.
If she also goes to other baby showers for second or third baby, I think she can also reciprocate by having her own? Don’t understand the fuss actually. If people want to celebrate something and invite you, no need to think so much. Accept or decline. If her relatives or girlfriends want to throw her one, she gets one.
She threw her own baby shower?
My mom’s family does NOT do baby showers – co-workers had one for one of my great aunts and the baby was stillborn – some of my aunts and cousins won’t even attend a baby shower. My dad’s family does them but the mom-to-be doesn’t plan it and only for the first.
Right. You don’t plan your own shower ever. Also immediate family member shouldn’t throw a shower (sisters/mother/grandmother). It is SO tacky. And showers only for the first child. It is so tacky and gift-grabby to throw a shower for YOURSELF. Ugh. (If you want to celebrate your pregnancy, fine, invite your friends over for, go to lunch whatever, but don’t tell them to bring presents!)
This is so interesting. In my country, anyone throwing any kind of celebration for someone else is considered tacky and rude. If you want a party, you have to throw it yourself.
Baby showers that I’ve been to were always a surprise party for the pregnant mother. Rarely one for the second baby. Definitely tacky for a millionaire who can afford baby stuff to throw herself 1 shower and 3 is just overboard ridiculous
A baby shower is really just a celebration of the new baby. For poorer families it can be an opportunity to offset the costs of buying new stuff but generally its just a time to celebrate and share the moment with your friends and families. So who cares who throws it? If you are an uber wealthy woman with access to the best party planners in the world and hate being idle then by all means throw your celebration. And guess what? Even if you are poor and dont have lots of idle time but love to plan get togethers…..plan it.
Only really shallow petty people are tied to that silly protocol regarding baby showers.
We celebrate the new baby when it arrives.
Is it an American thing to throw baby showers? Just curious.
Okay well first of all this is Star magazine so I highly doubt it is true BUT even it was who cares? If a person wants to have a baby shower for every child they have, then let them have a baby shower for every child they have. Every child is a gift so I don’t see why a person can’t celebrate the birth of everyone of their children.
+1
I have no issue with whatever amount of baby showers she wants/have, but am I the only one seeing something off with her face, and I’m not talking about the pregnancy changes
Of course Beyoncé can buy Baby Dior herself but so can the people invited to the baby shower so what is the issue? Also at this point we should all know to take Bey stories with a grain of salt since she neither says nor confirms anything about herself.
I don’t get why people are so salty about a woman enjoying her own pregnancy.
I didn’t want baby showers before the births, I was just superstitious and wary. After each of my kids were born people visited then and brought lovely gifts. That was sufficient.
This pregnancy is different from her first pregnancy because she is pregnant this time.
Beyoncé also has non-famous relatives in Houston, who may want to celebrate with her on her future twins. She’s not hurting anyone and if she had friends/relatives who want to throw her a shower, what’s the issue?
The thing is that with the big retailer sales drop she’s actually doing her part in supporting the business, even if it’s Baby Dior.
I’d rather suggest she does another three, so each baby has an equal share.
Who cares how many baby showers she is having? I’m sure her family and friends are over the moon happy about her babies. All of this Emily Post Etiquette bs is so dumb. Let women have as many babies as they want and a shower to celebrate every one of them. Geez.
Sophisticated begging? And it is tempting fate to do this before the baby is born. Wait until then and friends will buy presents voluntarily.
