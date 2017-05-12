Star: Beyonce had three baby showers, in New York, Houston & LA

Something I didn’t know before this job is that many, many women have strong opinions about baby showers, baby shower etiquette and unwritten baby shower rules. Like, it’s an unwritten “rule” that after your first child, subsequent baby showers should be more low-key and you should not expect the same kind of gift-giving, or perhaps any gifts at all. I think that should probably go doubly for celebrities too, because obviously they’re already getting tons of free sh-t, and whatever they don’t get for free, they have the means to buy it for themselves. Still, baby showers are about status for some people. Which is perhaps why Beyonce has allegedly done no fewer than THREE baby showers for the Beysus Twins. Per Star Mag:

What’s worse, looking jealous or crazy? Beyonce and Jay-Z rented out the presidential bungalow at the Beverly Hills hotel Easter weekend for her THIRD baby shower. “The women spent the afternoon getting pampered with manicures, pedicures and a tarot card reading,” reveals a source close to Beyonce, who invited Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, Gwyneth Paltrow and Nicole Richie to the spa-themed soiree after celebrating in Houston and New York. “There were singer sandwiches, English tea service and a cake with edible flowers. Let’s just say, Baby Dior probably had to restock their shelves.”

[From Star Magazine]

I was okay with all of this until the Baby Dior line. Like, even when you’re Beyonce, why do you expect people to bring you a mountain of Dior baby clothes? If you want to have a baby shower or baby-themed party or even just a spa party, just do that and say “no gifts please” or “please make a donation to charity.” So, is it tacky to throw three baby showers for her second and third children? Again: I never fail to be amazed by how different this pregnancy is from the first one, you know?